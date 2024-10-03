Tualatin police say 15 year-old “e-bicyclist” died in solo crash

The Tualatin Police Department says a 15-year old Tigard High School sophomore died while riding an “e-bike” early Wednesday morning. According to TPD it happened on SW 124th Avenue near SW Myslony Street, an industrial area just north of Tualatin-Sherwood Road about 20 miles southwest of Portland. The boy’s name was Mikah Cavalcanti-Chun.
I wouldn’t typically cover a crash like this given how far it is from Portland and other circumstances, but I’ve decided to take a closer look because of how this is being incorrectly reported by the police and local media — and how this death is already sparking conversations about the safety of battery-assisted bicycles.
According to TPD, the bike rider was found dead by a passerby and police don’t believe any other road user was involved. Police say they found, “an adult male laying on the ground near a tree, with an e-bike nearby.” A cursory investigation at the scene leads TPD to believe the rider, who they refer to as an “e-bicyclist”, “may have lost control of the e-bike, which led to him hitting the curb and then a tree.” A reporter for KGW (NBC in Portland) said he spoke to TPD officers who said the teenager, “hit some debris in the bike lane” prior to losing control and colliding with a tree.
There aren’t many other details available yet beyond what I’ve shared above.
It’s notable however, that the police are calling this an “e-bike” and the rider an “e-bicyclist” who “lost control” while also stating in their press release that, “e-bikes are capable of traveling at speeds up to 35 mph.” If police are implying that the vehicle this young man used was capable of going 35 mph, it should not be referred to as an “e-bike.” At those speeds, it’s much more accurate to say he was riding some sort of e-moped or e-motorcycle.
Oregon law defines an “electric assisted bicycle” as being, “incapable of propelling the vehicle at a speed of greater than 20 miles per hour.” According to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles, even a “moped” has a maximum capable speed of only 30 mph. By saying this teen was an “e-bicyclist” on an “e-bike,” police and media create confusion and a misleading and inaccurate narrative that can have real consequences for legal e-bike riders.
On January 1, 2025, Oregon will adopt the three class system of e-bike definitions which will add a 28 mph max (without throttle) class of e-bikes to state law. That new law came about only after a teen was killed by the driver of a minivan as the teen biked across a street in Bend last summer.
We saw how that tragedy in Bend sparked responses based on paternalistic impulses, ignorance of e-bike technology and bicycle law, and a tendency to blame victims. To be clear, there’s a wide chasm in performance, safety risks, and ride characteristics between the e-bike I can buy at the bike shop in my neighborhood and the 35-mph+, mostly throttle-powered, fast electric mopeds and motorcycles available online and in other retailers that we often see law enforcement agencies and the media confuse with “bikes.”
I’ve reached out to TPD to clarify what type of vehicle was being used in this crash. I’ll update this post when I hear back.
UPDATE, 10:20 am: I have just confirmed with TPD that the teen was riding an Amyet S8. On the seller’s website, it’s advertised as an “electric bike” having a top speed of 35 mph and it comes with a dual-battery, 2000W motor — twice the legal size of an e-bike. Regardless of what the company or the police say, this is not an “e-bike” according to Oregon law. I acknowledge the law isn’t keeping up with these products, but I think calling this person’s vehicle an “e-bike” and referring to him as a “bicyclist” in any form is misleading and risks creating a backlash against legal electric bikes.
In fact, according to this handy guide created by Oregon DMV (see below), this product might not even fall into the e-moped or e-motorcycle category given its speed and the requirement to have a license and registration. The fact is, products like this do not meet any federal safety guidelines and are likely not allowed on any road under Oregon law. That’s why when police mislabel it and the local news shows b-roll of bicycles and calls it an “e-bike” we are doing a disservice to legal riders and threatening their rights to the road.
UPDATE, 2:45 pm: Nonprofit transportation advocacy group The Street Trust has issued a statement to news editors and reporters in order to inform them that the vehicle involved in Wednesday morning’s tragedy was not an “e-bike.” Here’s an excerpt from the email just sent by The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone:
It’s important to note that the vehicle involved in this crash was capable of 35 mph. Oregon law currently limits e-bikes to 20 mph. Mopeds are allowed to travel 30 mph. The vehicle involved is legally classified as a motorcycle. Referring to it as a standard e-bike leads to confusion and unfairly stigmatizes legal e-bikes, which are designed for lower speeds with safety in mind. This tragedy underscores the dangers of illegally modified and out-of-class vehicles on our streets and the unbearably high costs paid in human lives when we fail to implement sensible regulations, educate our young people and families, and build forgiving infrastructure.
Most of the “fat tire throttle assisted” ebikes I see around town are the Rad Powerbikes RadRunner that top out at at 20 mph, maybe 24 mph going downhill. Less common are the Onyx electric mopeds that require plates and insurance but those cost $3700 so not that many working class people can afford those. Please learn the difference and stop fueling the “fat tire equals bad” fire.
Fair point! What you describe was absolutely not my intention but I can see how it could be interpreted that way. I’ll consider an edit. I was just trying to create the picture of a more powerful type of bike, not throwing shade at all fat tired rigs.
I see far more generic throttled fat-tire ebikes that are available online for $500-700 with dual 1000 watt engines that can easily go 35 mph. Why would the average person spend $1300 on a radrunner when they could buy a $550 dual 1000 watt engine e-bike?
One of many, many examples:
https://www.amazon.com/Ridstar-Electric-Motorcycles-Bicicleta-electrica/dp/B0CBMP99MW
I’m completely fine with sharing bike infrastructure with these high power e-bikes and believe it is 100% inevitable that 35+ mph e-bikes become some of the most widely used bikes in the USA (regardless of the law).
I’m less stoked to share infrastucture with these bikes. Just last night running home from Powell Butte a guy came *screaming* past me on the Springwater. Well above 20mph, guessing 30 plus. An entirely unsafe speed for the Springwater and many of the trail users I more commonly share the trail with. He was followed by two assholes on actual gas powered scooters. Frustrating run home on the trail for sure! People wanna buy these things? Sure, whatever, knock yourself out, they’re dumb as hell but so many things in this world are. But you can’t continue to share bike lanes and trails with me any longer. Your ass is on a street and in the auto lane.
Considering that 28 mph bikes are already legal and the fact that very few people will ride them at 35+ I think the angst over these bikes is just a reaction to “something new in my bike lane” conservatism.
Would you give a RadRunner to your teenager to ride around in traffic?
I see people going much faster than 25 on e bikes all the time. Most of them aren’t pedaling at all.
At 20+ mph, pedaling is providing a trivial contribution to the propulsion. The pedal motion is just there to operate as a throttle where a twist or button option isn’t available.
Cheap vehicles capable of 35 MPH are being marketed as e-bikes, and legal definitions aside, certainly look like e-bikes. If you saw someone riding one of these, it would be hard to criticize you for calling it an e-bike:
https://www.amazon.com/Ridstar-Electric-Motorcycles-Bicicleta-electrica/dp/B0CBMP99MW (or https://www.amazon.com/GAMVIRE-Electric-Hydraulic-Mountain-Commuter/dp/B0CM944WG6 and dozens of others)
The lines have become very, very blurry.
Yes. All the more reason for caution when making statements about cases like this. And police have even great expectations given their very serious role in setting the tone and narrative following crashes.
Yes, but if I was a cop who is supposed to know the law and what this is, and talking to the news, I would use the right terminology, not spread misinformation.
Scratch that, if I was a cop I would probably be spreading misinformation.
The implication of the article is that paternalistic behavior regarding children is a bad thing. There is really not enough known about this crash to report on other than a tragedy has occurred resulting in the loss of life of a 15 year old boy.
Hi Granpa, I’ve been around long enough to know what happens. The paternalism has real impacts on cycling policy and it never remains solely on once incident. I am already seeing all the comments on this article on other platforms where people are saying how dangers “e-bikes” are for kids. Also, I have confirmed with TPD that the teen was riding a product that is not an e-bike as defined by Oregon law and is technically closer to a moped or a motorcycle IMO.
Of course the desire to protect children is good. But your comment lays out why it can be a problem.
You’re right that there’s really little known about this crash beyond the boy’s death, because there’ve been no witness accounts or videos.
Yet paternalism kicks in, and the focus goes straight to protecting children from bikes/motorcycles/whatever than can go fast. It could be he did lose control because it allowed him to go faster than he could safely go. BUT, it could be he swerved because a drunk or texting driver forced him off the road.
And it may be that a teenager on that vehicle IS likely to be less likely to be able to remain in control than an adult, especially, say, an experienced motorcycle rider. BUT, it could be the boy’s been riding gas dirt bikes for ten years, and IS experienced.
Paternalism could cloud investigators’ views in regard to both of those..
The police report is also telling. It’s certainly not accurate–it calls him an “adult” which isn’t true by any normal definition, legal or otherwise. It says “police don’t believe any other road user was involved”. Why do they believe that? Did the fact they found a dead boy there instead of an adult make assumption more likely than if they’d found an adult? It’s certainly possible, and also possible that seeing the teenage victim with a powerful motorized bike prodded paternalistic feelings to kick in.
I knew a psychiatrist who used to review medical malpractice suits to determine whether doctors’ predispositions (such as paternalism) contributed to mistakes, and it was common, but barely ever recognized or even considered. I think paternalism (especially because it’s viewed as a good thing, and often is) certainly can have negative consequences in situations like this one.
The only time a human being should travel faster than 20 mph on a hard flat surface is during a race, on a bus, or in a train.
I was once of the opinion that the older term “moped” [motor + pedaller] was out of date given that most moped like scooters (<=50cc, once made by Puch, Velosolex) had disappeared …evolved and lost their pedal function for forward movement.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moped
BUT now more than ever we [transportation industry / policy makers / traffic safety officers / sales staff] need to bring back this classification of motor vehicles with pedals for regulatory oversight and enforcement actions to fill that technology gap between ebikes and motorcycles (>51cc).
The ab-so-lute horror of more people switching from the bloody car to e-bikes…
Most are switching from standard bikes or public transit. The emergence of “e-bikes” have not increased our cycling modal share or reduced motor vehicle traffic in Portland.
I think the vast majority of people already riding bikes switch to pedalec e-bikes. These higher-powered throttled e-bikes appeal to non-riders, ATMO.
If they are riding on crowded, narrow infrastructure that isn’t sized or engineered for higher speeds, you’re damn right it’s a problem. E bikes doing 20 on multi use paths are great. E motorcycles doing 30+ on roadways are great. But the motorcycles need to stay on the roads.
Considering that it’s already 100% illegal to ride e-bikes on multi-use paths, I can assure you that we will be seeing more of these bikes on MUPS. This whole situation is akin to the angst, wailing, finger-pointing, and gnashing of teeth when rental E-scooters were introduced.
Yes agreed, this is a “national” (and “international”) problem…Honolulu, Amsterdam, etc. are being flooded by this type of vehicle and often being bought by parents for tween / teen use with less understanding of the risk vs if it were a moped / light motorcycle.
For example, in Honolulu the press coverage of crashes and injuries / fatalities for youth are similarly mis-described due to ignorance of this vehicle class often starting with the police crash report.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, and I don’t mean the tragedy of a child’s death.
A lot of work has been put into normalizing e-bikes as a Utopian alternative to automobility. I’m sure that the same magical thinking applied when horses were replaced by cars.
Somehow people just can’t see the crass, commercial motivation that inevitably drags everything down to the lowest common denominator. This illegal vehicle is the product of that cycle and has taken a life.
Is that photo correct in that helmets are NOT required on e-bikes but required for 16 and under on normal bikes? Caught my eye…
The minimum age to use an e-bike is 16, so the helmet law just wouldn’t apply, since it only applies to under 16 kids.
I think this is a more important aspect of the story. If true, it could easily have contributed to the kid’s death more than speed alone. Maintenance of our cycling infrastructure including sweeping needs to be a higher priority.
There are more things to pay attention to as a cyclist who wants to make it to the next screen, especially as we get into the darker time of the year. Not only do we have to pay attention to the traffic around us, and drivers who aren’t paying attention to us, but we also have to keep an eye on the road right in front of us to make sure we aren’t thrown off balance by debris or uneven pavement in our path. Wet leaves, traction gravel, car parts, twigs and branches, garbage, broken glass, manhole covers, unevenly patched utility trenches, or yard debris cans blown into the middle of the road which caused me to take a tumble and break my bike last December…
Our transportation departments need to step it up on infrastructure maintenance to ensure safe transit.