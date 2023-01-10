Bike-on-bike collision on Sellwood Bridge path leads to serious injury, safety concerns

There was a very serious bike-on-bike collision on the Sellwood Bridge Friday afternoon around 5:10 pm. A witness who goes by West Stewart McCall online saw the immediate aftermath and said it happened on the raised path on the north side. Now McCall wants to warn other users about what he feels is an inherent danger on the bridge.
From videos and information shared by McCall, the two bicycle riders crashed into each other about midway across the Sellwood span. One rider was heading westbound and the other was coming toward them in the eastbound direction. The eastbound rider was on an electric-bike and the westbound rider was on a bike with no motor. It’s unclear how exactly the collision transpired, but the westbound rider clearly bore the brunt of it. The rider was down on the ground and McCall said he was “completely disoriented,” unconscious for several minutes and might have had a serious head injury. A TriMet bus operator saw the collision, pulled over and helped render aid to the victim along with another bystander. He was taken to the hospital, but we don’t know his current condition.
According to McCall, the uninjured rider stayed at the scene, but allegedly left without sharing his information and claimed he was not at fault. The Portland Fire Bureau responded to the incident and Portland Police Bureau tells us three of their units also responded. PPB Lt. Nathan Sheppard said it was handled as a medical issue only because it was categorized as a “non-criminal bike crash.”
McCall is worried that the bridge’s signage and markings are dangerous by design because they don’t do enough to discourage two-way bicycle traffic. “This avoidable accident has almost happened to me in the past,” he shared in an email Monday. “Recently, I’ve seen more bikers riding east on the path on the north side of the bridge, putting others are risk of serious injury.”
It’s true that many riders prefer to go east on the north side of the bridge, even though pavement markings installed by Multnomah County (who owns and maintains the bridge) encourage bicycle riders to go one-way only. The bicycle marking has an arrow only in the westbound direction, while the pedestrian marking has arrows in both directions.
I asked folks on Twitter yesterday why it’s so popular to go against traffic on the north side path. Some people said it’s likely that many riders headed southbound on the Willamette Greenway path on the west side of the river don’t know that the path continues under the bridge and will connect them to the south side (see map graphic). They see a path that leads up to the bridge, so they hop on it. “This is exactly my experience,” one person replied. Other people ride eastbound on the north side because it allows for an easier and safer connection to Sellwood neighborhoods and the Springwater Corridor path. “If I was connecting to the Springwater going north everyday I’d use the north sidewalk to avoid the somewhat confusing intersection at SE Tacoma and 6th where I have had a close call once before,” wrote Bjorn Warloe.
Another issue might be muscle memory. The new Sellwood Bridge paths have only been open since 2016 and the old one didn’t have any sidewalk or path at all on the south side. And the path that connects from the west side of the Willamette to the south side to go eastbound opened a year later in 2017.
A sign on the north side of the bridge encourages bike riders to stay to the left to give space to walkers. There are no warning signs to tell westbound bike riders they should expect people cycling toward them. There is also no signage that explicitly discourages people from biking eastbound on the north side.
That lack of signage might be because Oregon law doesn’t recognize any directionality on sidewalks or bike paths. Multi-use paths are a grey area of the law and they’re not even mentioned in the Oregon Vehicle Code.
Lawyer and bicycle law expert Chris Thomas with Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost (a BikePortland advertiser) said there’s a lack of legal clarity when it comes to off-street infrastructure that can lead to confusion. “There is no statutory definition of a multi-use path even though we use that term. There are some multi-use paths that could be categorized as sidewalks or bicycle paths [both of which are defined in statute], or a combination of the two depending on what section you’re talking about,” Thomas said. Either way, unlike travel in a street, Oregon law allows users of sidewalks and bike paths to go in either direction.
Even though legal definitions are confusing and incomplete, Thomas says at the end of the day every user of the public right-of-way has a legal obligation to behave with caution and reasonable care. In this case on the Sellwood Bridge, it appears one (or both) of these riders was not doing that.
Please use this collision as an example of why it’s imperative to ride slowly and carefully when passing other riders.
We hope the injured person makes a full recovery.
UPDATE, 3:05 pm: We’ve heard more from PPB. The rider who unconscious is out of the hospital and has filed a police report. The police say they’re pulling TriMet video of the collision and doing an investigation to see if any crimes were committed.
Cars are given so much space: a wide lane in each direction, a bit of space in between the stripes, and then what looks more like a breakdown lane rather than a bike lane in each direction. I’d love to see the county make a wider bike and pedestrian space on the curb in each direction.
I hope the injured cyclist makes a speedy recovery.
The dangers related to bicyclists riding the wrong way on narrow painted bike lanes comes up again and again in most cities, but it gets more dangerous at night or at dusk/dawn, and particularly if bicyclists are going fast. We can regulate it all we want, but I periodically even see cars going the wrong way – our transportation system isn’t really ever designed for dangerous and reckless idiots.
All this discussion about signage and no acknowledgement of the fact that an e-bike operator seems to have caused this collision. E-bikes travel at speeds that are inappropriate for shared paths and are fundamentally incompatible with a majority of our bike infrastructure. In the hands of an inexperienced rider, they’re especially dangerous.
The E-bike industry lobbyists (and their cheerleaders) don’t want to hear this, but incidents like these are going to push the public towards license and insurance requirements for E-bikes, scooters, etc.– perhaps standard bicycles as well.
There’s already a large and growing amount of inappropriate and completely unregulated use happening on our trails and negative outcomes seem inevitable at this point: injuries, environmental damage, new access restrictions and barriers to use.
My only question is why previously stalwart advocates of human-powered transportation are so eager to carry water for those who are moving us in the wrong direction.
Going the wrong way, no less. The guy in the video is scum. What a coward.
We have enough to worry about out there, folks, stop going the wrong way in bike lanes and on bridges like this!
Not exchanging information is bad, but was he going the wrong way? It’s a sidewalk, it doesn’t have directions.
I’m really confused on how the collision happened to be honest. Clear line of sight, both bikes look to have headlights. I’m assuming that maybe they both tried to move and ended up moving to the same side?
While there is no doubt the e-bike rider was riding east on the northside of the bridge, the idea that he actually caused the collision and it is related to his riding an e-bike is quite a leap given there is no mention in the story of witnesses or video of the actual collision occurring. Unless I missed it, the article does not say where on the westbound sidewalk area the collision occurred. Was it on the uphill portion, the more level top or the downhill slope going west. If the latter, a standard bike can also attain considerable speed. What we do know is that someone wasn’t paying attention and someone got hurt.
TK, per the video, it occurred near the crest of the hill, just east of the second bench seat viewing point, roughly 45°27’51.8″N 122°39’53.3″W
Fault can be difficult to ascertain after the event, however Oregon will rarely view any collision as a one side takes all fault.
Pretty good chance that the e-bike rider was going faster.
The fact that he left the scene without sharing information is good evidence that he was at fault.
Or that he was getting hassled by the videographer, who arrived after the crash. We don’t know what happened, and the rush to blame doesn’t help.
“Getting hassled” is not a valid reason to leave the scene of an injury crash without exchanging information. Take responsibility for your actions.
If you’re in a car, on a bike, or on an e-bike, and you’re going the wrong way on a one-way street/path, I think it’s safe to presume you’re responsible for any crashes that result.
“Oregon law allows users of sidewalks and bike paths to go in either direction.”
Regarding this specific incident, I” refer back to Jonathon’s post.
“A sign on the north side of the bridge encourages bike riders to stay to the left to give space to walkers. There are no warning signs to tell westbound bike riders they should expect people cycling toward them. There is also no signage that explicitly discourages people from biking eastbound on the north side.”
“That lack of signage might be because Oregon law doesn’t recognize any directionality on sidewalks or bike paths. Multi-use paths are a grey area of the law and they’re not even mentioned in the Oregon Vehicle Code.”
“Lawyer and bicycle law expert Chris Thomas with Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost (a BikePortland advertiser) said there’s a lack of legal clarity when it comes to off-street infrastructure that can lead to confusion. “There is no statutory definition of a multi-use path even though we use that term. There are some multi-use paths that could be categorized as sidewalks or bicycle paths [both of which are defined in statute], or a combination of the two depending on what section you’re talking about,” Thomas said. Either way, unlike travel in a street, Oregon law allows users of sidewalks and bike paths to go in either direction.”
I now see that the video taker identified the collision as having occurred mid span. Given the signage and the “gray area” that exists today about this type of infrastructure, it was not illegal for him to be going eastbound on the north side of the span. The e-bike rider may well have caused the collision. He also may not have. Either way, as the lawyer says,
“Even though legal definitions are confusing and incomplete, Thomas says at the end of the day every user of the public right-of-way has a legal obligation to behave with caution and reasonable care. In this case on the Sellwood Bridge, it appears one (or both) of these riders was not doing that.”
My point is the assumptions being made about who ran into whom and also automatically assuming it was the e-bike rider who caused the collision. One of them wasn’t proceeding with caution and using reasonable care. Of course all sorts of assumptions get tossed around every day on this forum.
Your descriptions of the reasons why people bike eastbound on the north side is good, especially, “They (southbound path riders) see a path that leads up to the bridge, so they hop on it”.
Not only is that true, once you pick that route, it takes you up the long ramp, then the long sidewalk to the end of the bridge and onto the north sidewalk. By the time you see the pavement arrow showing that you’re on the wrong side of the bridge for going eastbound (because I don’t recall any prior signs telling you that) you can’t get to the correct (south) side without going all the wall back down the Macadam sidewalk, down the ramp, and then under the bridge and up the south ramp–a couple minutes’ trip. Nobody’s going to do that.
Besides all the other “wrong way”, etc. signs on the bridge that you mention are missing, there should be a sign at the greenway path telling people to go STRAIGHT–not turn right and across the tracks–to ride eastbound on the bridge. That point is at about 4:45 here:
https://youtu.be/94U9IfYA6ts?t=279
Users may also cross over to the cemetery side and back, although that would take 3 light cycles.
Good point–that’s also a possibility. But it’s even worse than 3 light cycles. You have make SEVEN crossings.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sellwood+Bridge/@45.4642091,-122.6685569,143a,35y,180h/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x7d41b82183d06b1f!8m2!3d45.4642991!4d-122.6654917
That intersection is so confusing that when the design team proposed a “value engineering” change during the design, a County Commissioner asked the team something like, “Wouldn’t that change eliminate bike and pedestrian access onto the bridge from the south?” and the team responded, “That’s a very good question. We’ll have to look into that”,
I have known many non-car users feel safer intuitively when they are face to face with traffic passing them, rather than having said traffic pass them from behind, this could be a motivation.
I have used the north sidewalk on Sellwood to connect to northbound SE 6th and on towards the Bybee bridge, luckily without incident. I absolutely agree that any time spent on a sidewalk should be at a slower speed with increased cation to other users, my motivations were to not cross the often busy bridge by merging with traffic to use the turn lane, or waiting for the light in the bike turn box. We are often creatures looking for the faster and easier path, even as cyclists, and I cannot fault riders looking for a better feeling connection without also faulting myself. As I often use this bridge I’ll certainly be taking a moment to be critical of my riding habits. I hope the injured rider recovers quickly and doesn’t shy away from riding in the future.
I would second the feeling that it’s safer to go on the north side – crossing Tacoma isn’t fun. I also don’t really get why there is a painted bike lane next to the raised sidewalk (that is also marked for bikes). There is plainly room for a wide sidewalk for pedestrians, and a fine two way path on both sides – why do those striped bike lanes exist? Emergency vehicles or something?
You don’t have to cross Tacoma on the surface. The Willamette Greenway continues under the bridge to a ramp that takes you to the south side. If you intend to cross eastbound this is the best way to do it.
That said, there should be more than enough room for two bikes to pass on either sidewalk. This seems like 100% operator error / reckless driving by the hit-and-run E-bike operator.
Yes, but that makes the south side route 25% longer than the north side route which is annoying and probably contributes to people choosing the “wrong side” path.
E-Bikes?
The on-road bike lane was originally intended for riders who go fast and are confident to ride on-street. The the raised sidewalk/bike path was intended for folks who are less confident, families riding with kids, folks who want to stop and look at the view. The need for both was expressed during the design of the bridge based on conflicts occurring on the wide bike/ped sidewalks on the Hawthorne, and the expected commute and recreational use of the Sellwood by bicyclists and runners/walkers.
It was a last minute cost cutting measure implemented. You’ll probably see the same thing when they redo the burnside. In fact, they’re already trying to shrink the non-car space.
Bike lanes on the deck also allow for a car/truck to break down on the bridge without completely crippling traffic in both directions. It is essentially a breakdown/bypass space, or emergency vehicle access (cars move over to let them pass). Practically, though, e-bikes and roadies should be using the deck, as 20+mph on the downhill portions is too fast for a shared pedestrian space.
Mr. e-bike here had to save a few seconds and couldn’t be bothered to ride on the south side bike lane, I guess. Hopefully he can be identified.
What if we enforced the speed limit on the bridge so people feel comfortable using the bike lane and quit having bikes on the sidewalk at all.
For cyclists riding east across the bridge and want to connect to the Springwater Corridor, there is no need to cross Tacoma. Turn right at SE 6th Ave (end of the bridge), and then another right on SE Umatilla St. Then you’re on the Springwater. You pass back under the bridge.
The bike lanes next to the sidewalk are for cyclists who ride faster than would be appropriate for the sidewalk. I appreciate them.
That path is twelve feet wide at least. Wider than the Marine Drive Path. Wider than the I-205 path. Wider than the Slough Trail. As wide as the Springwater.
The e-bike rider was also wearing a hood that eliminated his ability to hear what was going on around him. It shouldn’t be underestimated just how much hearing has to do with balance, proprioception, and awareness of one’s surroundings. He wasn’t able to properly judge his own speed, the speed of the other rider or the sounds that their bikes were creating which we use to judge proximity to one another. Think of the guy featured on this site a few years back who’s vision impairment led him to successfully ride using echo location. Think about balance and vertigo issues that are caused by middle ear damage. Think about riding or racing in a big pack and knowing how close a rider is to you when they are passing.
I’d posit this is very much a red herring. Crossing this bridge the motor vehicle traffic is SO loud that the rider may have been wearing a hood to protect their own hearing.
Asserting that he was wearing a hood was a contributing factor is ridiculous on it’s face. Bicyclists routinely wear helmets with hats under them for warmth in the winter, as well as hoods, and there is functionally no difference. If hearing was a factor then a boatload more motorcyclists would be crashing constantly due to the larger and heavier helmets they wear that most often cover their ears, let alone the fact that many motorcyclists wear ear plugs. I’ve been riding bicycles for over 6 decades and motorcycles for 37 years. It comes down to being aware of what you are doing, focused on the task at hand, and not letting one’s self be lulled into a sense of complacency as you move through the environment.
This is a terrible thing. Someone really wasn’t paying attention — that space is so wide there’s very little reason to hit someone else.
That said, as I’ve been running more (with the dog) in this area in the past 6 months I’ve noticed a significant uptick in aggressive, non-yielding, cycling behavior. So much that I nearly had a cyclist hit me as I was hugging the ‘shoulder’ of the Springwater and they looked right at me as they didn’t yield me any space (it was just me and the cyclist on the 6′ wide trail). I’ve also had multiple cyclists tell me I’m on the “wrong side of the path”, when, as has been pointed out, there is no wrong side of an MUP for a pedestrian.
FYI, if you see someone out running with their dog on the left side of the path, it’s so they are between the cyclists & the dog leash AND so the dog doesn’t eventually start to get way too anxious due to cyclistx consistently coming up from behind. It truly is a safer way to share the space if folks can take a moment to not police each other out there. And also, FWIW, some of us are doing our best to get off those shared paths ASAP :).
It seems like due to the connections that 2 way travel is desired on both the north and south side of the bridge. Maybe it was a mistake to design the bike lane which was supposed to be green but is just a white stripe to go in the same direction as the adjacent raised multi use path. I wonder if it would make more sense to have 1 way bike traffic west on the at grade bike lane on the north side and on the raised multi use path on the south side, and vice versa, thereby allowing traffic in both directions on both sides of the bridge but with less chance of a head on collision.
The most discouraging part of this whole story is the other person (who was riding a bike) involved in the collision left the scene! He did not stay to make sure another member of his community was OK. He did not exchange information with anyone to have a follow up to the other person’s condition. Thank goodness there are other people who have the heart to make sure someone else is OK. If it was later at night and no one was there to assist, I could only imagine how alone it would feel lying there…
One thing I really enjoy about the community of people who ride bikes as a form of transportation is I feel like we are all somewhat looking out for one another. This incident leaves an extremely sour taste in my mouth.
I commute across the Sellwood several times a week. A few things to add here:
I’ve never seen an accident of this sort before on the bridge. I think there’s a way to have both sides of the bridge be a safe MUP for all users. I’d love to see Multnomah County make some signage and other improvements to get us there.
Not everything can be fixed with regulation and infrastructure.
That area is more than wide enough for people to pass both directions (even if it isn’t a good idea). Unless a last second swerve was involved, colliding requires both parties to fail to make at least some kind of adjustment despite great sight lines and loads of lead time even if someone was clearly doing something he shouldn’t.
Wrong way and boneheaded cycling is rampant in this town — with a strong inverse correlation with the quality of the infrastructure (especially fun for peds since unsafe and discourteous passing seems more the norm than the exception). These problems are magnified on ebikes which add both speed and weight to the equation. But that’s why I like roads.
Hopefully the victim makes a speedy recovery.
I have ridden (and do ride) the wrong way as I rode over the old bridge for years.
Both had to be at fault or just incompetent bicycle riders, it’s like 10 feet wide.
Accidents happen, the E-bike probably going fast but seriously if 2 cars run into each other, I assume they are idiots, why is this different?