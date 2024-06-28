Opinion: In interview, Mapps blames BikePortland for Broadway bike lane scandal

On Monday July 1st, Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps will no longer be in charge of the transportation bureau. Mayor Ted Wheeler will retake the bureaus and pass them onto administrators ahead of an historic reform to our city government, making Mapps the last ever commissioner-in-charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT).
It was perhaps a fitting end to the dysfunctional and outdated commissioner-in-charge system that Mapps, who hopes to be Portland’s next mayor, spent part of his final week in that position answering questions about a bike lane controversy he was solely responsible for. Mapps was asked about his role in the Southwest Broadway bike lane scandal in a podcast interview published by City Cast Portland yesterday.
Interviewer Claudia Meza pressed Mapps on a number of topics throughout the interview. When the conversation turned to the importance of clear communication from the city’s top politician, Meza told Mapps his stance on important issues was often misunderstood not just by Portlanders, but by his own bureau leadership.
When Meza used the Broadway bike lane “scandal” (her word) as an example — a story we covered closely back in September after Mapps told PBOT to rip out a protected bike lane because several downtown hotel owners didn’t like it, only to have his plans thwarted by swift pushback from the community — he didn’t take responsibility.
Instead, Mapps blamed my reporting.
“It doesn’t matter what’s right, what’s wrong, it’s the confusion,” Meza said. “People aren’t clear about where you stand, where you want things to go, including your bureau.”
To which Mapps replied:
“Well, Claudia, I think what you might be pointing to is the quality of reporting that happens in this space… Frankly, I did not recognize the reporting on this. It did not jive up with my experience… You know… I have no influence over what blogs publish.”
When Mapps first took over the PBOT commissioner job, he told me in an interview that he was, “the guy where the buck stops on transportation.” But when things got messy on Broadway, he has repeatedly run away from chances to take responsibility and clarify his role. It was the PBOT director — not Mingus “Where the Buck Stops” Mapps — that apologized for what happened. And Mapps continued to share an inaccurate version of events when asked about it in public.
I’ve given Mapps every opportunity to set the record straight, including an interview just one day after I broke the story and several emailed requests for comment that remain unanswered. We still don’t have a the full picture of who did what and why.
While many Portlanders remain confused about where Mapps stands, he shows no self-reflection or humility about what happened. The only thing he’s clear about is who to blame. That’s not the type of leader Portland needs.
So many urbanists voted for this guy because they were upset by Eudaly’s mild skepticism of developer/landlord deregulation as a major path towards addressing our chronic and continuing lower-income housing crisis.
But this is just a blog, what’s the problem with making that observation? You are a strident amateur single issue propagandist, you are utterly predictable as to what your take on any issue will be, and you carefully curate and massage your comments to create the illusion of support and legitimacy where there is none. That screams “blogger”.
What is it you thought you were doing if not blogging?
Patrick,
I highly disagree with your comment. It is totally divorced from reality. I have no problem being called a blogger or anything else. Folks can call me whatever they want! But my work stands on its own and I’m proud of what I do. I also find it ironic that you falsely claim that I “carefully curate and massage your comments to create the illusion of support” in a comment that is in strong opposition to me yet has been published.
If anyone can find an error or factual problem in anything I’ve published, please let me know and I will look into it. I gave the same opportunity to Mapps and he never took me up on that.
It’s really really easy to point fingers and sling mud and never have a solid stance on anything and dither and take credit for stuff you didn’t do (listen to the interview, he tries to take credit for Portland’s clean water ffs!), but it’s a lot harder to actually get in the trenches, take a stand on tough issues over the course of many years and still be in a position where people take you seriously and respect your work.
Local Hero
Mind blowing. The one and only reason there was a scandal is that someone in his bureau was saying to rip out the bike lane (with all signs pointing to Mapps). The “confusion” came from somebody noticing it and reporting it? He can’t deny that they were trying to remove the lane.
What a blatant dishonest statement. Just own your mistake! Just apologize and go on, people would respect that more than lying in such an obvious way.
Too bad about Mapps. I was always a supporter of him here in the BP comments. I liked his voice of reason during the crazy days of the pandemic and the hardesy years.
But, he hasn’t really been that visible this election or given us any reason why we should vote for him as mayor.
I think this quote from the reporter sums it perfectly: “people aren’t clear on where you stand”
I know where Gonzalez stands.
I know where Rubio stands (no thanks btw, I don’t want a replay of Portland’s early 2020’s failed policies).
But I don’t know where Mapps stands…
Gonzalez bike commutes to work. Rubio drives an SUV.
Gonzalez was also “accosted” on TriMet when another rider slightly brushed against his shoulder.
If he had vision problems, he might be standing in the middle of the bike lane in front of one of the 3 Broadway hotels or the Schnitzer, because after all the chaos surrounding that project, PBOT installed the loading platforms without the ADA-required tactile warnings that allow arriving hotel or concert guests to identify that they’ve stepped into bike traffic.
But if a guest or bike rider gets injured because of that (I’ve tried exhaustively to get PBOT to add them), or if a hotel gets sued, or sues PBOT, it will probably also be BikePortland’s fault.
Spoiler…the whole “remove the bike lanes” stance alone will probably get him elected mayor. The more page/screen time we give him on the way out is only helping his campaign. The whole thing reeks of political posturing – because infrastructure choices and budget portionings always cause community perturbances. There’s a large and vocal “bikes are in the way” contingency in town now. I really wouldn’t be surprised if he uses this to his advantage – and then wins by majority.
I doubt it… Mapps’ campaign seems to be going nowhere.
Love seeing Maus amp up the volume a bit with regards to speaking truth to power (in this case someone who is a well-documented liar and gaslighter) instead of attempting to sidle up to a corrupt, dysfunctional, and decaying system that has no future and cannot be reformed.
What a feather in the cap. Congratulations on doing such a good job of reporting that you’re living in that guys head rent free and you are so firmly in his mind that you’re the only thing he can think to scapegoat.
If true (and thats a big if), it just goes to show he had no idea what was happening with that project as your reporting of it was in-depth and factual. How embarrassing to admit to being so unaware of ones duties.
His interview on City Cast sealed the deal for me that I will never vote for Mapps for any elective office ever.