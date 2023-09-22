Read email PBOT director sent to staff to heal Broadway wounds

A big part of the Broadway bike lane scandal is how it all impacts rank-and-file Portland Bureau of Transportation staff. If what’s been happening makes your blood boil, imagine if you were a dedicated PBOT employee who is eager and able to carry out all the lofty plans and goals the agency works toward every day.
The self-inflicted wound carried out by their own leadership, hit the agency when it was already at a very low point. They’re facing a budget crisis, record traffic deaths, a steep drop in bike commuting (but I predict neighborhood traffic is way up!), leadership turnovers, uncertainty about charter reform, vast amounts of (frequently unwarranted) criticism from all corners of the city, and so on.
Having their own director, Millicent Williams, make the decisions she’s made since getting the job just two months ago, has been another gut-punch. But Director Williams wants to make things right — at least that’s what her contrite tone at Thursday evening’s PBOT Bureau Budget Advisory Committee expressed.
Right before that meeting, she sent an email to all PBOT staff. I’ve pasted the email (minus a few bits about specific projects that I’ve already covered) below:
Dear PBOTers,
This has been a hard week. I want to apologize to all of you, both in how I’ve communicated with you this week and the mistakes I made involving the Broadway bike lane downtown. I moved too fast on something and it cost us trust. I’ve heard directly how demoralizing the last two weeks have been for many of you, especially how this issue — and the public’s understandable reaction — has had a very real impact on you and the work you do every day to make our streets safer. For that, I am truly sorry.
For staff who feel out of the loop or are playing catch-up with news reports, we are talking about my decision to modify sections of the new parking-protected bike lane along Broadway downtown. Regarding my initial request for changes, I’ve heard your pushback and the public’s and have learned a great deal about how to avoid such quick decisions in the future.
Bottom line: we’re slowing down and evaluating the path forward.
It’s been over a year since we completed this project. This was what’s known as a “quick-build” which, as the name implies, is cost-effective, but doesn’t always result in the best product. We continue to hear concerns from hotels and business owners and recognize we need to do something that will both keep people safe in the bike lane and make the bike lane and the entire street function better. Of note, we’ve gotten feedback not only from adjacent businesses but from our own street cleaning crews who find the current design hard to maneuver their equipment around.
In evaluating all options, we will consider investing more in this corridor to make it function the way our upcoming SW Fourth Avenue Improvement Project will.
…
Moving forward
In addition to this update, I want to reiterate how committed I am to the bureau’s goals around safety, climate, and mode-share and to working alongside you to build the safest network possible in our city. At the end of the day, I’m humbled by and immensely proud of the expertise and professionalism PBOT staff display every day. You help us stay true to our goals, and for that I am grateful. I will continue to listen to your guidance. In times like this, we’ll slow down. In others, we’ll try a different tack. Regardless, we’ll do this work together.
I own this most recent misstep. My sincere apology to the staff most impacted, both professionally and personally, as I know you were led to this work (as was I) to make a positive impact in our community.
Keep doing what you’re doing.
My door remains open for your feedback. Please talk to me if you have questions or concerns you would like addressed. This conversation will continue in our upcoming All-staff Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Sincerely,
Millicent Williams (she/her)
Director
If you’re wanting to hear from Director Williams directly, I’ve requested an interview with her. So far, PBOT says they are shifting to next week’s budget talks and she won’t be available until after that. We’ll see what happens.
“We continue to hear concerns from hotels and business owners and recognize we need to do something that will both keep people safe in the bike lane and make the bike lane and the entire street function better. Of note, we’ve gotten feedback not only from adjacent businesses but from our own street cleaning crews who find the current design hard to maneuver their equipment around.” Could it be more clear that for PBOT leadership (both Millicent Williams and Misguided Mapps) the greatest imperative is speeding engines of capitalist profits, over the safety of Portlanders? Knowing the well-being of Portlanders means less than the convenience of a tourist rushing to check into a hotel, or the ease of a cleaning crew, is galling. Especially since tourists don’t live here, so PBOT does not work for the, and “street cleaning crews” seem incapable of clearing broken glass from the wide-open pavement of most Portland streets and sidewalks.
I wish more emphasis was being placed on this red-herring that director Williams decided to point to as a valid excuse. I ride a lot, mostly in North, NE and SE and there is not one single mup or bike path in Portland where I don’t have to run my thumb over my tires after running over broken glass or some other completely unavoidable detritus that litters every single bike space in this city. It’s at the point that in the winter I have to reinforce the right hand thumb of my glove with an extra layer after wearing through the fabric because I have to use my hand to clean off my tires.
The idea that the street in front of the Benson or the Heathman isn’t being cleaned properly is a pathetic kick in the ass to those of us who depend on the bike lanes to move around.
Here’s an idea – prioritize cleaning what was a major infrastructure project, perhaps with a piece of equipment dedictaed to task of cleaning similar facilities? That is, if that;s REALLY the problem.
PBOT: “We’ve tried nothin’ and we’re all outta ideas!”
I agree that the most galling thing about this situation is PBOT putting the convenience of hotel guests ahead of the safety of cyclists, which goes against everything they say they value.
Would PBOT ever dare to tell motorists that their safety is less important than someone’s convenience? No, PBOT wouldn’t dare do that.
I like to imagine the conversation that took place between Mapps and Williams, which probably started with Mapps saying:
“Look, Millicent – I know we talked about taking down the protected bike lane on Broadway, but I was talking hypotheticals and you ran with them and now look at the mess we’re in. You’re new so I need you to take the fall here. Get me your drafts of apology letters so I can review them.”
Why is someone in such a important and well-paid role needing to learn basic communication strategies? Like, her whole entire job is supposed to be thinking strategically and leveraging relationships, and she somehow didn’t know unilaterally ripping out a bike lane would be a massive blow to morale for her staff?
She wasn’t qualified before she was hired and she certainly isn’t qualified now. I’m guessing most of her staff can see the writing on the wall. She’s going to serve the PBA first at the expense of safety for everyone else.
There are hundreds of miles of road in Portland more dangerous than this. The fact that she’s spending time on this particular route is damning.
who helped her write this message? “In times like this, we’ll slow down. In others, we’ll try a different tack. ”
In times like this we’ll slow down—> so this will happen again???
In others, we’ll try a different tack—> next time we’ll be even more secretive ???
Regardless —> Without attention to warnings or indications of bad consequences
We’ll do this work together —> next time someone else will take the fall
OR:
Regardless –> In spite of the pile of poop I just made and stepped in.
We’ll do this work together –> I am not resigning and you will all need to expect/anticipate that I will do do other poopy things.
I do not know enough about the City to weigh in on this issue, but one thing for sure – emails by pretty much all government staff are written to be read by the public. If an issue has the least chance of being controversial, information is spread verbally. Public agency emails tend to be written at least partly for purposes of public relations and protection from potential litigation. I do not suggest that this practice does not make sense, but only that one should not take emails too seriously.