Hang with the Nomad Cycles crew at Bike Happy Hour this week

We do this every week! (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Can’t wait to see you at Bike Happy Hour this week. We’ll gather at our usual spot in the Rainbow Road Plaza on SE Ankeny for food, drinks, community, and conversations. (Be sure to read the end of this post for a special announcement about open mic.)

Our special guest this week is the crew from Nomad Cycles. This Portland-based bike brand has revolutionized electric-assisted mobility and their latest project is nothing short of amazing: They are building their very own e-bike from the ground up. And you can see it for yourself if you join us Wednesday.

You might recall my story and video about Nomad last month. Their new “DoubleDown” model is built right in their shop on Northeast Sandy Blvd. But wait, there’s more! They’ve finished a second model with a more relaxed geometry they’re calling the “Kickback.” Brad, Tim Tim, and Nando will bring both models, as well as a bunch of cool parts for you to play with, to Bike Happy Hour tomorrow.

Brad and Tim Tim from Nomad.

We’re so lucky in Portland to have many talented bicycle fabricators (later this month you’ll have a chance to see dozens of them up close and personal when bike makers from around the world gather in Portland for the annual MADE Bike Show August 22-24th). Come meet the Nomad crew and hang out in the street with us tomorrow (Weds 8/6, 3:00 to 6:00 pm).

As always, Bike Happy Hour is open to everyone. If you have something to share, step up to the mic at 5:30. You can pitch a story you’d like to see on BikePortland, share an event you’re putting on, recite a poem, make a political speech, share your dreams and hopes, whatever you want! I’m going to bring my video recorder and will be posting some of the open mics to BikePortland social media. So if you’re looking to spread a message to a broader audience, don’t miss open mic!