It’s official: PBOT is no longer considering a roll back of Broadway bike lane!

I have some very good news. But first, let’s set the context…
The idea that the Portland Bureau of Transportation, spurred by a plan hatched from Commissioner Mingus Mapps’ office and carried out by their Director Millicent Williams, would roll back the design of a major downtown bike lane to a version that’s obviously less safe, just to appease downtown hotel and business owners, was justifiably shocking to many people.
Thankfully, they put the idea on pause after the plan was exposed to the public. But ever since PBOT’s initial, damage-control statement came out nine days ago, a part of their response remained unsettling.
In the official statement, sent out about 24 hours after our first story broke, PBOT wrote:
After receiving additional feedback from PBOT staff, Director Williams asked staff to prepare 1) a full project evaluation that considers all users, 2) proposals for upgrading or “hardening” portions of the existing bike lane in its current configuration and in a potential future state (similar to the proposed bike lane for the forthcoming SW Fourth Avenue project) and 3) a proposal for a modified bike lane that clears parking corners along the corridor and increases signage and paint, while also returning the bike lane to its 2018 configuration between NW Hoyt and SW Salmon streets.”
As many of you know, that last one, a return of the bike lane to its previous (door-zone, unprotected) configuration, was the controversial option PBOT Director Williams chose (with what she claimed was the approval of Commissioner Mingus Mapps). The fact that it remained on the table, irked many safety advocates. And when PBOT updated their project website that same day, many of us were concerned that option three was still there.
I’m happy to share that PBOT has updated the website and now that option is gone!
They’ve also added new language to the page that marks a significant shift in this entire episode.
PBOT and Director Williams say after hearing “significant community feedback” they are “actively moving forward” with making the Broadway bike lane much better for everyone.
They plan to install a host of previously planned and budgeted safety upgrades that they say were delayed in the last year. Those include: new valet loading platforms at three hotels (Vance, Benson, and Heathman) similar to the one already installed in front of the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. PBOT says the platforms will reduce conflicts between hotel patrons and bicycle riders. And they’ll add three signal upgrades at SW Oak, Taylor, and Jefferson. The new signals will have separate phases so that right-turning drivers and bicycle riders will proceed at different times, thus reducing the risk of right-hooks.
PBOT says the new valet platforms could be installed this winer and the signals should be up-and-running by next year. Also, later this year PBOT will release a full project evaluation with proposed upgrades that the public can weigh in on.
This is great to hear and it’s clear now that instead of a worse Broadway we will get a better Broadway! PBOT and City Hall have heard loud and clear that they cannot play politics with our protected bike lanes.
Thanks to everyone who has contacted PBOT and City Hall offices about this — especially the dedicated and knowledgable volunteers at BikeLoud PDX. They mobilized testimony, planned events, and have been a tremendous resource to our community for the past week or so.
What’s truly unbelievable is how the staff/director/city/whoever thought that some concrete work adding a few platforms would be more expensive than ripping out the whole bike lane. I also wonder how much this whole episode illustrates the pull the hotel lobby has with the council and city overall.
I don’t believe for a second that they considered the cost or anything beyond “what will make the hotels happy here?” for even a second.
Bullying works!
Thanks for your reporting on this, Jonathan.
I may or may not have sent a strongly worded email to Mr. Mapps letting him know that he was dead to me, that I regretted my vote for him in 2020, and that I looked forward to voting for his opponents next year. I’m sure I’m not the only one.
Never say never, because who knows what could happen in the next 13 months, but this whole episode has really shattered any trust I had that he was faithfully trying to do the right thing, and all of the backtracking, mea culping, and firing won’t really erase the fact that he was willing to trade pedestrian and cyclist lives for endorsements and donations from the PMC. Definitely not Mayor material in my mind.
Great news! And thanks for the hard work keeping us all informed of the situation! There may never come an award for your reporting on this, but at least you got a shout-out from CityNerd. That’s gotta count for something…
As a huge fan of CityNerd, I thought it was great that he included not only coverage of the scandal, but the shoutout to JM and the link to BikePortland. Well deserved.
Well done Jonathan! Amazing reporting!!
yay!!!!!
They (Mapps and Williams) want this issue to go away before digging into their motivations reveals anything else.
Great job, Jonathan, for showing us all (especially the city) the power and significance of citizen journalism.
I truly wish the council could open their eyes and hearts to see how beautiful cities, like Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Groningen, and Veenendaal, design their streets to manage bikeways, traffic calming and car access. More pedestrian and bicycle access leads to more spending, and more tourism. Portland is famous for bicycling. why is the Portland council doing so much to reject bicycling, modal share, and vision zero? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztpcWUqVpIg
Let’s tip our caps, celebrate our win for a few days, and prepare to get back to work to keep this momentum going.
Huge hats off to JM for the relentless reporting and the PBOT staff who spoke up. Strong institutions are held accountable from inside and outside, top to bottom.
Let’s hope this energy continues through the city hall shuffle next year.