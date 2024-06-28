Video: The good and the gaps on bike route to new PDX airport path

You’ve all seen the cool new bike path that leads directly into the Portland International Airport terminal. But what good is safe bike infrastructure, if you have to risk your life to access it? And what’s it like to ride from north/northeast Portland neighborhoods to the new path?
When I made that video earlier this month I grabbed footage of my entire ride to the new path, but only shared the the last segment. In this video you’ll see what it’s like to go from Peninsula Park near I-5 in north Portland to the start of the path.
Along the way, you’ll learn about the extremely bumpy and potholed NE Holman neighborhood greenway, the blissful pocket park at Holman and NE 13th, experience the gap on the NE 42 Ave overpass to Columbia Blvd, see how the new(ish) protected bike lane on NE 47th is holding up, ride the white-knuckle gauntlet of NE Cornfoot Rd, and then find out how to connect to off-street sidewalks of NE 82nd Way and get to NE Air Cargo Rd where my other video picks up.
I also shared a bit of news in this video. That (last time I checked) PBOT has funding to build a new path along NE Cornfoot in 2026 and that the Port of Portland will start a project next summer to redesign the NE 82nd Way/Air Cargo Rd intersection to improve bike network connections to the new path.
Remember, getting to the airport by bike isn’t just some cool thing for privileged travelers, there are thousands of people who work at or near the airport who need/want an alternative to driving.
Do you ever ride parts of this route? What has your experience been? Do you think a significant amount of Portlanders would bike to the airport if we had a safe, “8-80” quality route the entire way?
Haha, that pocket park, I always have to do a couple circles in it when I have my kid with me! And it’s a good water stop.
I rode on the new bike path a couple weeks ago. I was flying out for the weekend, so I only had a backpack and it was easy to haul. The new bike path is great. I got there via Cully/Alderwood. It’s a shorter unprotected white-knuckle segment than Cornfoot, and more convenient from where I live.
I think biking to the airport is a hard sell – I’ve done it a few times, but you need little luggage, a love of biking, and everyone who is going with you to feel similarly. I think focusing on bike routes that let folks who work at PDX commute by bike seem like a higher priority – and those of us who want to bike to our PDX flights will benefit from the infrastructure we build for commuters.
I don’t think it’s necessarily a hard sell. I ride it a lot.
And with discount airlines now giving lowest fares to those with only a small backpack it makes it easier to plan. No need for a rack to hold a suitcase.
Ted Buehler
I applaud your advocating for folks to give it a try and the detailed routes you’ve provided are helpful. But this video has firmed up my vibe that I don’t want to attempt that 42nd to 47th gap and the inordinately gnarly Cornfoot stretch. It doesn’t look pleasant, even though it was filmed on a sunny weekend.
The bike infrastructure for this route has to be far more protected for any but the intrepid to give it a try. Getting to the airport on bike should feel quotidian, not quixotic.
I think the route to the airport is pretty good.
I ride Cornfoot pretty regularly. It’s never been “white knuckle” for me.
I love Holman. 42nd Ave overpass is fine. (It has Sharrows).
Also, from Alderwood you can skip 82nd Ave altogether and ride on the old 82nd ROW straight from Alderwood to the new path. It’s called “construction traffic only”. No fences, no activity in the last year. You can spot it from the sign, or just zoom in on the Strava Heat Map to see how other people are getting from Alderwood to Air Cargo Road.
Try it out, folks! Grab a friend. Or a few, and cruise to the airport for fun. Grab a bite at Elephants Delicatessen and have a picnic on the grass by the MAX with a view of Mt Hood on your way back out.
Ted Buehler
Amit and I led a ride to the airport last summer. Video here.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tH7SB1KWMDk
Rosa Parks and MLK going East is insanely frustrating/dangerous if there’s traffic, lots of right hooks to watch out for and failure to yield from vehicles.