Portland transportation director readies plan to remove key downtown protected bike lane

Last Thursday, Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams emailed a select group of PBOT staff with instructions to remove the parking-protected bike lane on a 16-block stretch of Broadway downtown between NW Hoyt and SW Salmon and replace it with a previous configuration that some insiders think would be less safe.
According to sources we’ve spoken with, Williams’ email was met with shock and disbelief.
Over the last 14 years, PBOT has built a parking-protected bike lane (where car parking spaces are moved away from the curb to make room for a wider bike lane) between the Broadway Bridge and I-405. The first segment, between SW Clay and I-405 adjacent to Portland State University, was completed in 2009. The next segment, between Hoyt and SW Harvey Milk, was completed in 2020. And the middle segment, from Harvey Milk south to Clay, was finished just last year.
Broadway is on PBOT’s High Crash Network, a list of streets with above average serious injury and fatal crashes. Its current bike lane design addresses a significant crash history and changing it could raise liability concerns if the new design is less safe. The Broadway bike lanes are part of a plan for a network of protected bike lanes downtown that was passed unanimously by City Council as part of the Central City in Motion Plan in 2018. This parking-protected design is the most popular bike lane design PBOT deploys and it’s currently in use all over the city because it provides ample separation from drivers and lowers stress for bike riders, while being relatively affordable compared to other designs.
Now, PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps and his hand-picked PBOT Director Williams want to revert all but the southern section back to the way it used to be —with cars parked next to the curb and bike riders pedaling in a lane with car doors on one side and car drivers on the other.
We learned about these plans last Thursday, when Director Williams first emailed staff that she had reached a decision about changing the design. According to sources who’ve asked to remain anonymous due to concerns of retaliation for speaking directly to the media, Williams asked for a briefing document several weeks ago. After reviewing a list of design alternatives prepared by PBOT staff, she and Commissioner Mapps chose the option staff didn’t recommend because they felt it would be less safe and would not align with Portland adopted goals and plans.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer confirmed the plans in an email to BikePortland Friday. “Yes, we are making modifications to the Broadway bike lane. We are working on a revised plan and will be able to share more in the coming weeks,” Schafer said. Asked for more information, Schafer added, “I don’t have any other details at this time.”
So far it’s unclear why Director Williams and Commissioner Mapps want to make these changes. (A call into Mapps’ office has not yet been returned.) The bike lane seems to be working fine from a bike riders’ perspective. I’ve heard no serious complaints that would warrant a major redesign. And given that PBOT analyzes traffic data from projects like this, if there were problems, they would proactively tweak the design to address them.
Businesses along Broadway, however, have a history of unhappiness when it comes to bike lanes. When the final segment of it opened last winter, management of the Heathman Hotel (on corner of Broadway and Salmon) complained to the media. The resulting story on KGW was lopsided and did nothing more than platform their grievances.
The other major hotel on Broadway with a well-known history of skepticism around bike lanes is the Historic Benson Hotel. Reached for comment via phone this morning, Benson Hotel General Manager George Schweitzer confirmed that he’s not a fan of the new design. “Those things have been crazy since they went in,” he said, referring to alleged conflicts between bike riders and his customers, who load and unload across the bike lane. “So, [the bike lanes] are problematic from my viewpoint.” Schweitzer also said he’s supportive of reverting them back to the old design.
Schweitzer also told me he has contacted City Hall with his concerns about the Broadway bike lane.
The other business interest that has City Hall’s ear is the Portland Metro Chamber (formerly Portland Business Alliance). Prior to council’s adoption of the Central City in Motion Plan in 2018, the Chamber opposed a protected bike lane on Broadway, saying the project, “Would have significant, unnecessary economic impacts on our downtown retail core,” and would “severely limit the capacity of our few remaining arterial routes through the city.” Portland Metro Chamber endorsed Commissioner Mapps and donated to his 2020 city council campaign.
Another important bit of context to this story is how downtown Portland — especially its hotel business — remains “in crisis” according to the city’s tourism bureau. A story in The Oregonian this morning says that downtown hotels are struggling to rebound and points to “street conditions” along with public drug use and crime as culprits.
Is Commissioner Mapps responding to business owners who look out their windows and see the bike lane as a convenient scapegoat for other, much more complicated, problems? Or does he and Director Williams have other justifications for making such an unexpected change to a key downtown bikeway?
Whatever reason(s) they have for making this move, it’s an odd time to do it given PBOT’s severe budget shortfall. It would cost the bureau tens of thousands of dollars to make the changes.
Hopefully, if Mapps and Williams do intend to oversee a major redesign of the bike lanes on Broadway, they will do it in a way that addresses concerns and improves the cycling experience. Unfortunately, from the rumors swirling around PBOT right now, that is not the expected outcome. And the ramifications of this decision are likely to ripple well beyond this one location.
“It is extremely disappointing both for Broadway and the potential chilling effect for future projects,” shared one anonymous source who works at PBOT and has knowledge of the plans. “Not to mention the precedent set by allowing a few property/business owners to back channel and circumvent the extensive public involvement process that happened to develop the project in the first place.”
Stay tuned.
In March, Mapps was a guest on Jonathan’s podcast, and perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by this stunning and disheartening reversal coming from a commissioner who in that podcast described the Rose Quarter freeway expansion project as a “really exciting project,”
In other parts of the podcast, Mapps says quite a lot which sounds encouraging for people on foot and bike, but it’s also vague, which has become a bit of a a hallmark in his public pronouncements.
So, now we have action beyond this rhetoric, and this is it, a jaw-dropping removal of valuable infastructure. Sure, the intrepid will still ride this segment, but as you mull his quotes below, even the heartiest Mapps acolyte would have to admit that none of the following of his professed ideals and aspirations enunciated in the podcast have been encouraged and supported by this decision. In fact, very much the opposite.
“I think we’re at the precipice of a new and exciting chapter in transportation, where infrastructure is going to emphasize cars less emphasize public transportation, biking and walking.”
“And I think driving a bicycle in Portland is often a scary experience. And I will tell you, we need to manage this better as we head into what I expect to be a couple of decades of growth, where we have more people, you know, in a confined space. This won’t work unless we reimagine how we help people get to where they want to go.”
“…we definitely want to increase the amount of miles that people commute in Portland on bike, I think part of that means infrastructure, for sure. I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done here. And frankly, one of the things I hope I can at least launch in the two years I have left on this council is to revisit the bike plan to see where we could do better.”
“Over my time at as Commissioner of PBOT I fully expect to piss off people who wish that there were no bikes on their streets. And I fully expect that the bike community will hold me accountable for not building enough bike lanes — it just has to be a balance. And what we’re trying to do is optimize the infrastructure we build and the culture that we build. We’re trying to optimize the trade-offs that we have to confront.”
Anyone here actually ride this section of Broadway? Come on, people, take the lane! The new alignment is crap. Save your ammo for another city location which needs it more than here.
Yes, @recumbent, have ridden that route (from Broadway bridge past PSU) for 20+ years on a near daily basis and the new, emphasis, protected alignment is a huge safety improvement.
Yes. The current design is a huge improvement over the past. This used to be a gauntlet of right hooks and distracted drivers every ride. Going back to the previous design would be horribly irresponsible.
I could not agree more… all that f the latest changes including these ones seem to make biking more dangerous to me and I rode regularly. I don’t know who came up with this stuff but it makes nobody safer and just confuses y.
I’ve biked on Broadway a ton, both in the old door zone bike lane and now in the new parking protected bike lane. The new configuration is a vast improvement. I much prefer the new Broadway. I’m very upset to see moneyed, car centric special interest groups winning out over the active transportation plan that was adopted by city council four years ago. If mapps’ donors don’t like the Broadway bike lane, there should at least be a public hearing in which city commissioners put themselves on record as being in favor of taking out the bike lane. There was a multi year public engagement and hearing process that was required, culminating in a unanimous city council vote in support, before it could be installed. It should require the same process to take it out.
I vastly prefer the changes to what was there before, also lets not forget that bike messenger Kristine Okins was killed along this stretch prior to the improvements. This lane has quite literally saved lives and unfortunately this just continues to confirm that Mapps rides around on a bike just enough to pretend to care while undercutting safety whenever he has a chance. It is bad enough when we can’t get projects implemented, but this is just beyond belief… https://www.ahalenia.com/memorial/kokins.html
If Wheeler really wants to show that he is suddenly the bicycling mayor he will take the transportation bureau away from Mapps before he can shove this through.
Adding a bike lane in Portland = years of outreach to as many people that PBOT can find to present to. Tons of changes that compromise the safety of the bike lane.
Removing a bike lane in Portland = Email to staffers that overrules their objections.No community input or even messaging.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that Mingus hiring someone with a conviction in a corruption case is not going to end up working out for him or Portlanders. Can someone check her bank accounts and see where she diverted the money this time?
I see, so bad things that happen at PBOT are the fault of Eudaly, Hardesty, or the new director? But not Mapps? Hmmm, interesting.
Mapps is so transparently wanting the support of the (former) Portland Business Alliance that I bet he had this in mind when he hired Williams. This is her first announcement. What a waste of resources, all to appease PBA. PBA famously opposed Better Naito and lots of great bike projects all around downtown. Their hands are all over this, and all over Mapps.
Huh? You read a whole lot in my comment that isn’t there. Not only do I think Hardesty did a good job at PBOT, she isn’t even mentioned in my comment.
Obviously Mapps hired the person who got in trouble for corruption, so he’s more to blame than anyone else.
This was pretty obviously Mapps’ decision, since he’s ultimately in charge of PBOT and he’s running for mayor and wants the PBA’s support. And I think he hired Williams not in spite of her corrupt past, but because of it. Her whole defense in that corruption scandal in DC was that she had to be loyal to her boss, who told her to do those things. I think Mapps looked at that and thought good, that means she is someone who will be a loyal foot soldier at all costs.
If there are concerns about conflicts between hotel guests and people on bike the correct response is not to remove the bike lane, it’s to upgrade it (as Seattle did on 2nd Ave in front of the Courtyard by Marriott, as can be seen in the before and after on Google Street View).
COTW!
Portland doesn’t have the financial resources to build something like that – it would be a once-in-a-lifetime infrastructure expenditure that would be full of Ubers the day after it was built.
Portland doesn’t have the financial resources to build a couple of concrete raised loading areas?
Something like this?
Apparently PBOT staff recommended bus/loading zone islands like the nice one in front of the Schnitz, but Williams chose otherwise.
This. Provide or require a solution for safe loading/unloading. I ride this stretch of Broadway in to work most days and I do experience conflicts with hotel patrons. Crossing enhancements or reinforcements would improve that delineation between bike travel lane and vehicle loading zone.
This is not great but at least our bike culture is just as strong as ever!
More seriously, I wonder whether the planned facility on SW 4th is also on the chopping block. (Would…not…be…surprised…at…all.)
I think removing the protected bike lane from Broadway also kind defeats the purpose of the protected lane in the 4th Ave project. Without the couplet, there seems to be almost no point. I’m not taking a protected bike lane one way just so I can get doored into moving traffic on my way back.
I’m sure that business and corporate “stakeholders” have lobbied Mapps to cancel or modify the SW 4th project because it threatens to reduce close on-street parking and vaporize shopping traffic (in their eyes).
I would also not be surprised to learn that part of the rationale* for the Broadway (and potential SW 4th) decision is an expectation that an increase in (or preservation of) desirable on-street parking will modestly boost PBOT’s revenue.
* a very, very stupid rationale
One would think you’d want to make downtown more pleasant and accessible if you’re trying revitalize it.
Can’t wait for ranked choice voting to get rid of these jokers.
A future Mayor Mapps would almost certainly pick a City Administrator that would be very, very friendly to the Portland Metro Chamber (PBA). Given that the City Manager is not accountable to the city council it’s conceivable that “day-to-day decision-making” in Portland is going to make our current system seem transparent.
Certainly possible but the recent attempts by people trying to subvert and change what voters approved makes me hopeful nonetheless
A strong city administrator that is not accountable to city council is exactly what voters voted for.
I read that the administrator will likely have 5 sub-administrators, each with a portfolio of bureaus, and that the police will still answer to the mayor.
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.*
*Only this time appointed, not elected.
Well this doesn’t seem to align at all with the 2035 Transportation for EVERYONE plan does it? It also seems like a bad political stunt to pull by Mapps if he wants to be Mayor. I won’t vote for him if he goes through with this as it can have negative implications as previously stated in the article for future projects of similar scale. It just seems anti of what he believes in for the sake of equity. Also these two hotels do NOT represent the majority.
Mapps really isn’t the City’s transportation commissioner, he’s the commission running for mayor.
So PBOT has a budget crisis, yet tearing out some of the minimal decent infrastructure that we do have is the priority? This is the biggest proof yet that PBOT despises pedestrians and cyclists. How are we collectively allowing these corrupt politicians to go all ‘scorched earth’ in retaliation to the voter approved charter reform?
Please don’t generalize about PBOT — it is a big bureau and had many people who are very dedicated about biking. I don’t work at PBOT but know a few people working there and can say that they certainly do not despise pedestrians and cyclists, quite the opposite.
Good! I prefer the previous design. Hate all the plastic batons and plastic curbs that have increasingly been used on infrastructure projects. And I say this opinion as a cyclist that commutes to work downtown everyday and sometimes bikes on Broadway during lunchtime errands. How does all the plastic crap align with Portland’s climate goals? Either completely separate bike lanes with concrete or don’t bother.
You preferred the non-existent bike lane that was there before?! The one that was only a few feet wide and constantly blocked by parked cars, taxis, trucks, etc? Broadway was not even remotely bike-able before this project.
Yup that was better than this crap which just has people guess at WTF that is and causes more accidents
The current director of PBOT is a convicted felon that was found guilty of corruption not even that long ago. She shouldn’t even be there in the first place. What is she getting from the hotels in exchange for safety? Where was the public processes behind the change?
I don’t love the new Broadway bike lanes — right hook risks are a lot greater now that drivers are less aware of you, and too many drivers end parked up in the bike lane anyway — but they are so much better than what we had before and an important step towards a better downtown bike infrastructure.
This rollback is such a colossal waste of money and staff resources in tight budget times. It’s fiscally irresponsible and particularly galling given that Mapps has been going to council begging for more money for PBOT.
I don’t think anyone will convince me that this is anything other than Mapps courting PBA support in his run for mayor. And what’s doubly frustrating is that better bike infrastructure all over town would be so much better for the tourists and residents they want to bring back.
My condolences to PBOT staffers who spent a lot of time on this, and who must now be realizing that this is how Mapps and Williams will make their mark on Portland: by rolling back the limited progress they made with Hardesty and Eudaly.
What will they remove next? Greenways? Rose lanes? Let’s hope Mapps is done forever as an elected official after the next election. Maybe this is what it will take for local transportation folks to realize he’s not here for anyone but himself and the PBA. The only silver lining is that he doesn’t have much time left as transportation commissioner.
For everybody upset about this move commenting here, the only way this gets rolled back is if the commissioner feels more heat than he is feeling from the hotels right now. If you have time to comment here, you have time to send a quick email.
Mingus.mapps@portlandoregon.gov
Millicent.williams@portlandoregon.gov
Ted.wheeler@portlandorrgon.gov
I figure it doesn’t hurt to copy the other commissioners as well.
Thanks for posting those emails; it inspired me to write them an email (along with my state legislators). FYI there’s a typo in Ted Wheeler’s address:
portlandorrgon.govshould by
portlandoregon.gov.
I don’t know if this was on purpose or not, but these email addresses are wrong.
MappsOffice@portlandoregon.gov
MayorWheeler@portlandoregon.gov (that one had a typo)
The typo was a mistake, the Mapps ones will all route to the same place.
Removing bike lanes for no apparent reason?! Sounds like PBOT has a bunch of money to burn! I guess all the potholes have been filled and the street lights are once again working (at the Steel Bridge). /s
what a waste of time and money- PBOT keeps getting worse. I guess this when Ted Wheeler should swoop in and save the day.
What can we do?
For everybody upset about this move commenting here, the only way this gets rolled back is if the commissioner feels more heat than he is feeling from the hotels right now. If you have time to comment here, you have time to send a quick email.
Mingus.mapps@portlandoregon.gov
Millicent.williams@portlandoregon.gov
Ted.wheeler@portlandorrgon.gov
Done
I messed up Wheeler’s address by mistake, extra R in Oregon
Thank goodness the Mayor is such a huge cycling advocate and will use his influence behind closed doors to nip these shenanigans in the bud.
/s
Is anyone really surprised at this point? Do any PBOT employees have the guts to speak up and/or protest? Does our lifetime-appointment “Bicycle Coordinator” have anything to say?
Jonathan (more questions, sorry), any interest in putting together a story/interview with the folks at the LAB? What will it take for them to finally pull the plug on our misbegotten Platinum status? What in the world are they thinking watching Portland through all these years of backsliding? If this really is a Mapps PBA-bootlicking strategy to get re-elected, that would be quite the blowback if this infrastructure removal was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back.
Finally, I don’t really have any deep connections anymore with the bike activist community — is anyone talking about restarting Critical Mass as a form of climate protest?
Addendum to say that I did take note of the anonymous PBOT comment, which I very much appreciate.
OK, Mayor “Protected Bike Lane” Wheeler, here’s your chance to show some leadership!
Mapps comes off as a spineless, sinister, tool of the hotel owners and the Portland chamber of commerce. He doesn’t even have the fortitude to make a public statement. He just has his henchperson quietly make the decision to axe one of the best pieces of bike infrastructure in the central city without any sort of announcement. And this guy wants to be mayor?
I think the move here is to go to the hotels directly. I don’t think the Benson and Heathman really want bicyclists protesting outside. Mapps has shown his unwillingness to listen to his constituents. But a gaggle of bike folks on the public sidewalks outside the Benson and Heathman — as part of a loud education campaign to inform bike commuters of the upcoming changes — could make a real impact in disrupting their hotel business. Can you imagine the signs? “Why does the Benson Hotel hate bicyclists?” and “Heathman Hotel loves fossil fuels” and “Benson Hotel supports traffic violence” and so on.
If the goal is to save the bike lanes, the focus should be on why they’re important as opposed to why the hotels are bad. The hotels will just dig their heals in and feel vindicated when the bike crazies show up outside their doors. More effective would be human protected bike lanes as far up Broadway as possible.
The “write nasty things outside of businesses” was the main tactic on NE 28th when the 20s Bikeway was under design and didn’t work then either.
The bikes versus businesses narrative isn’t the main point anyway. Of course they want it gone, they’re all scared and grasping at straws. The problem is having a commissioner and director who can’t hear their negative feedback and work out a solution that makes any kind of sense.
It’s inaccurate for the Portland Metro Council to say the Broadway protected bicycle lane “severely limits the capacity of our few remaining arterial routes through the city.”
In downtown Portland, between I-405 and the Willamette River, there are 66 lanes dedicated to our collective transportation system. Here’s how they are allocated:
It is horrifying that one of the first major transportation decisions of the new PBOT Director and a person planning a run for Portland Mayor is to remove one of the few safe protected lanes for people who get around downtown Portland by bicycle.
I live downtown. I use the Broadway protected bike lane all the time, day and night. I can see it is an essential lifeline for people who cannot afford to own and maintain cars: For folks coming home from the late shift work at local businesses after transit has stopped. For students commuting to school in the morning. For disabled people who have appointments and cannot drive. Downtown is one of the most economically diverse areas of Portland. We depend on these tiny slivers of safe streets for all of us.
And 29 lanes for moving people on foot, each bi-directional, so maybe better thought of as 58.
Long-time Portland “bike tourism” visitor here, who’s spent countless thousands of $$$ (including just 2 weeks ago) over 15 years coming down from Seattle by train.
I have to admit that the Broadway bike lane was the last redeeming attribute of downtown Portland — so easy to get to many hotels by protected bike lane.
On that note, might anyone recommend a bike-friendly place to stay in SE Portland that doesn’t involve supporting Airbnb? Sadly, with the death of the Hawthorne hostel, I’m not really sure where in the SE to stay.
Was already planning on avoiding staying in downtown PDX on future trips, and this just gives the final push.
Friends stayed at Bluebird Guesthouse at SE 35th & Division – it touts indoor bicycle parking and had a very old Portland vibe. Certainly more expensive than a hostel though.
Thank you! I only looked briefly (they’re popular and sell out weekends early: https://secure.webrez.com//Bookings105/activity-edit.html?table=hotels&listing_id=3612&mode=command&command=website_availabilitycalendar&hotel_id=3612 )
But I’ll plan ahead next time.
Definitely more expensive than the hostel, but competitively priced with downtown hotels.
There is a hostel in NW on 18th at Glissan: Northwest Portland International Hostel. I’ve heard from visitors that’s it’s pretty decent.
Please explain to Mapps and Wheeler that this change will make you NOT stay downtown on your visits!
If PBOT does this, the anti-median people on Division can demand PBOT take the median out. They can say this proves PBOT makes mistakes, and if PBOT doesn’t take out the Division median, they can claim the City only cares about downtown businesses.
PBOT can reply that they’re not going to take out the medians because those weren’t a mistake, whereas the downtown bike lane was, but median opponents can say PBOT has no credibility. And they’ll have some validity in saying that.
There is at least one median on Division that will be removed.
Oh no. Is Better Naito next?
This is a slam-dunk lawsuit waiting to happen. I don’t believe PBOT has ever redesigned a street in such a way that blatantly made it less safe to this extent, and in a way that doesn’t even meet their own minimum guidelines. If they put Broadway back the way it was, that means completely removing the northbound bike lane from NW Broadway north of Burnside, and converting the southbound bike lane from Hoyt all the way to Salmon back to a 4-foot-wide door-zone bike lane next to three lanes of traffic and parked cars. None of that meets PBOT or really any transportation agency’s guidelines, and it quite obviously will be a big swing toward a less safe design. And it’s on the city’s adopted high crash network because of bike crashes! As soon as a bicyclist gets hit and seriously injured, they will file a lawsuit and it seems like a pretty easy case to win major damages. I’m very surprised that the City Attorney’s office is even letting them do something like this, based on risk management alone. Of course, this also violates dozens of city policies about following adopted plans, conducting rigorous public process, improving safety, promoting non-car modes, etc. But Mapps and Williams only care what the Portland Business Alliance (I refuse to acknowledge their pathetic rebranding attempt) thinks, and about whatever promises or threats they made behind closed doors.
Mapps just lost my vote for Mayor. Seems like a spineless, gutless, hypocrite. I wonder if Wheeler put him up to this. Was there ever any consideration for a pick up dropoff situation like St Mary’s school has at SW 5th Ave & Market ?? Would probably need to reduce Broadway to 2 lanes… 😀
Isn’t this what (some of) y’all want? A strong leader making “the right decisions” without letting the community interfere? It’s just that in this case, it’s the right decision for someone else, not for us.
The city has publicly adopted plans, goals, and policies to support and encourage cycling. Making “the right decisions” to support these may be unpopular in a neighborhood or commercial district, but doing so is a hallmark of strong political leadership. This situation is simply a commissioner bending to desires of a special interest outside of any public process. This is the difference between having the spine to lead the city toward what it aspires to be versus bowing to desires of narrow self-interest.
Uh, no. Guess again.
Apparently the NW/SW Broadway team doesn’t talk to the N/NE Broadway team?
https://bikeportland.org/2023/09/07/pbot-will-seek-federal-grant-for-major-redesign-of-n-ne-broadway-379163
rememeber. this isn’t about PBOT Staff. This is about Commissioner Mapps and Director Williams.
There must be a low cost version of what Seattle did as posted earlier- people arriving at a hotel should have space to unload. But we must never move backward in bike infrastructure improvements – or any improvements
If they want aggressive cyclists taking the lane and taking off mirrors from drivers that almost kill us then that’s what they’ll get! Sorrynotsorry
Maybe Williams is trying to unite the various bike advocacy factions towards a common cause?
Honestly at a loss for words here. If I was trying to think of the worst possible thing that PBOT could possibly do with their budget, this would be near the top of the list. Shockingly poor leadership from Mapps and Williams here
Anyone want to talk about how unsafe this cluster **** is for pedestrians and drivers of this street? What about the ability to maintain it?
PBOT continually tries to cram design concepts into space that is too narrow too short (block lengths). And now we get a smart decision to undo the mess people complain.
It takes a true leader to recognize a mistake was made.
5th and 6th. Should have bike and bus only a long time ago.
SW park is getting the green loop
And there are complaints about something that is a safety and maintenance nightmare
This city was not designed with bikes, scooters, w-bikes and the like in mind, the city planners have to adapt to what they have, not what NYC, Toronto, and other BIG cities have. Work with what you have not what you saw on your junket with your other planner friends.
The bike lane is unsafe for drivers and pedestrians? Really? How many crashes and injuries have been caused by it?
What were the city streets downtown designed for back in the mid to late 19th century?
SW Broadway is 50 feet wide, how is that too narrow for bike lanes?
What do you think it was designed for? Downtown Portland was primarily designed for pedestrians, and all automobile access was retrofitted.
Wagons and horse drawn carriages.
I have ridden SW Broadway for more than 15 years. The current design is a huge safety improvement for people on bikes and walking.
To the other point, this area of Portland was not initially designed with cars in mind. Car infrastructure was “crammed” into this area and the more that is removed to create human-centered design, the safer it will be for everyone.
This is the real Mapps that I knew was coming. The thinly veiled bike-friendly BS from him was always very weak. This is his opportunity to get a few campaign donations in return for a more dangerous Broadway. A failed political science professor becomes a failing Portland politician who is willing to throw bike riders under the bus in a sad attempt to become mayor.
From previous BP Article: “ Williams also served as facilitator of the Equity Roundtable for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program.”
Well that checks out. Excited to hear from her cheerleaders from a few months back.
Not too long ago the people who live in the SW Portland area were asked to take a survey regarding the budget, and traffic etc. As a person with a vehicle who pays towards the roads with my vehicle registration etc, this is honestly great news. Apologies to the empty lanes but rush hour would vastly improve of the roads were reversed back to the purpose for a road. I would guess I’m not the only person who strongly holds this opinion and I’m also sure PBOT received many surveys that loudly and passionately stated similar opinions.
I propose if bicyclists need half of the road, they should have to have insurance, tags and license that cost as much as the vehicle drivers pay towards those very roads. If that’s unacceptable then understand the busiest of intersections/roads were not built for you and you do not directly participate in maintenance.
I think this is one of the first decisions made where someone actually listened to the working majority- we don’t have time for activism nor do we have 45 minutes to go the city blocks, especially when there is an entire lane empty 90%of the time.
How is a bike lane half the road on a wide downtown street?
And do you prefer driving behind people biking to having them in separate bike lanes? Or do you believe they shouldn’t be allowed to bike in the lanes with vehicles? And if you believe that, do you believe they should ride on the downtown sidewalks? Or do you believe bikes should just be banned outright from downtown (and do you realize how many more vehicles would them be competing with you for lane space and parking spaces?
They didn’t even remove travel lanes for this bike lane though.
Do you oppose sidewalks too because pedestrians don’t pay for insurance and tags? Doesn’t make any sense. Not to mention that road tax doesn’t cover the entirety of road maintenance, and that many cyclists own cars as well
This is the expected result when you hire a felon on the basis of identity politics instead of someone with the appropriate skills, knowledge and commitment to making our transportation safe for all users.
“Portland transportation bureau hires manager convicted of felony tied to corruption probe” https://www.oregonlive.com/commuting/2016/12/portland_transportation_bureau.html
I rode this every day for years. Use is too light to matter and traffic is s-l-o-w –overrunning lights when lugging panniers uphill is an actual thing here.
Why the same places in the already easy core get so much energy year after year is beyond me
They need to remove two travel lanes from cars to have the parking and loading zone they want.
If you can just wait another 30 years or so, the Green Loop is going to be a great alternative to Broadway.
I can be open to change, sometimes. I could see changing or improving something if it wasn’t _actually_ working at all, and then starting fresh with another idea, maybe even somewhere else. But I’d only do that if I had LOTS of $$$ and the power to do whatever I wanted, wherever. Broadway doesn’t really fit this scenario, and Mapps and PBOT don’t either.
Why mess with something that’s working, when so many other things don’t work at all? Why set a precedent for rolling back progress to appease interests other than those of the greater good?!
Where are all the people who were batting for the awful PBOT director when she got hired a couple months ago?
To be fair, it seems that this is mapps’ doing. Millicent Williams is just doing as she’s told.
But the glowing praise that people on this blog heaped upon her has not aged well.