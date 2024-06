It’s been a big couple weeks since Eva Frazier and I sat down for our regular chat in the shed.

In this episode we talk about a forgotten Portland naked bike riding activist named Terri Sue Webb, Eva’s backyard cherry crop, how I resolved a dispute with an angry BikePortland protestor at Bike Happy Hour this week, and much more.

Have a great weekend everyone. Maybe see you tonight at Loud N Lit and then it’s back at the grindstone again on Monday morning with our latest news roundup.