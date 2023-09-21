Podcast: Mingus Mapps on the Broadway Bike Lane Scandal

In this episode, I sat down on a video phone call with Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps.
His office set up this 30-minute interview to respond to our stories this week about Mapps’ involvement in a push from his PBOT Director Millicent Williams to make significant changes to the protected bike lane on NW/SW Broadway. Williams’ email to PBOT staff on September 14th made it clear she was ready to move forward — with what she claims was Mapps’ approval — on reversing the changes on Broadway and putting it back to a less safe configuration.
In the interview, Mapps repeatedly denies that he had any knowledge of a clear plan to move forward. He also characterizes Williams’ email as a message that was meant to start a conversation about possible design changes and that a public process would have always been part of the plan. That contention directly contradicts not only the words Williams uses in her email, it also makes it odd that Williams would make a full apology for her actions — which she just did at the PBOT Bureau Budget Advisory Committee.
Full transcript coming soon.
Mingus Mapps lied about returning his donations from police gang. Mapps is lying about this. Mapps shouldn’t get any benefit of the doubt.
He could just apologize and try and do better, but those hotels and the PBA paid good money for him to remove the bike lane configuration. If business owners can’t buy off politicians, what’s even the point for Mapps in having office?
Okay, cool. I was wondering if Mapps office had lied about being briefed on the decision and signing off on it, or if Williams had lied in her email about getting Mapps buy-in on the decision. This confirms that Mapps is either lying about it or somehow can’t read and understand the email in question, which clearly says that after reviewing staff alternatives and conferring with the Commissioner, she made a decision to return Broadway to its pre-2018 design. Since I believe Mapps can in fact read basic words and understand what they mean, it follows that he’s blatantly lying.
Nigel Jacquis, are you listening?
Props to JM for breaking down Mapp’s veneer & actually getting him to say a couple things. He is deeply pretentious & has no faith in anyone else’s intelligence, and when he breaks it down at the 32 minute mark you can really hear that.
He ultimately never came around to the fact that Williams was actually ok’ing the work orders, and so much of your debate hinged on his claim that this is just an analysis rather than the early stages of an active project. Gaslighting, honestly.
Some favorite moments:
“I can’t read 10,000 emails a day”
Ok, read this one email right now (it’s short, it’s published, the public has an interest) & respond to the substance.
“I’m not an engineering expert”
Then why are you & Williams issuing directives to your engineers?
“We’re a data-driven organization”
Lmao. Mapps thinks anecdotes are data. Jonathan rightly shredded him on this one, but I believe the “data” to which he refers are the $$$ column on his donor spreadsheet.
Ugh, I tapped out after listening until the 25 min mark. Even though I voted for him, which I now regret, it’s clear he’s a typical evasive climb-the-ladder slimeball. His long winded word salads repeated over and over didn’t do him any favors.
Mapps and Williams are two deeply cynical people who think that they can just push through with platitudes, apologies and hand-waving. It’s stomach-turning to see this level of insincerity at city hall while a record number of people are dying and being injured due to a legacy of bad transportation priorities and PBOT/ ODOT failures.
Every public servant is at risk for going down this weak-minded, self-serving path. It’s sad that Mapps has watched monied interests prevail in Portland and somehow thinks a ignominious tenure at city hall is going to help him feel good about himself.
Let the flaming begin. Imagine you are a hausfrau from Minneapolis or a vacationing tourist from Japan fresh from the airport and getting out of your Uber in front of a well appointed hotel after hours of grueling travel. Unaware of local customs you step over a line painted on the pavement and suddenly you are greeted with harsh invectives from an angry cyclist. Great way to start a holiday /s and characteristic response from a Portland cyclist whose priorities supersede all others.
The hotels have a valid concern that the configuration of the bike lane is ruining their client’s experience. I have had my share of close calls with cars and have flown off the handle with rage and harsh language, so I know the feeling, but in retrospect I was wrong and something of an ass and certainly not a gracious ambassador to the Rose City.
The hotel has signs out to alert cyclists that pedestrians (vulnerable road users) share the space but some people just can’t be nice and simply share the space
The purpose of a street isn’t to ehance their clients experience.
Are there literally any documented injuries to pedestrians at this spot?
If the hotels are looking to provide a premium experience, they should spend the money to modify their lobby and add a drive way where they can accomodate their guests without any of those meany cyclists bothering them.
Let’s stipulate to everything you just said for the sake of argument. How does any of that justify secretly sending out work orders to remove a crucial safe facility with no notice, and no public outreach, and over the objections of professional staff? How does it justify a nearly bankrupt agency spending tens or maybe hubdreds of thousands of dollars of the little budget it has left on those secret work orders? This isn’t me denying there are conflicts with hotel guests, it’s just insisting that a decision this big, with such huge effects on safety and precious taxpayer dolaars, should not be made in secret by just two people with no notice and no public input.
Pants on fire.
I had hopes that Mapps would be a better city representative than he has been these last two years. He largely sounds like someone repeatedly ‘shooting from the hip’ (which was also my impression from his recent KGW interview) without cogent and thoughtful plans for anything. It’s like his subtext to us is something like, “You should just trust me.” In short, he doesn’t inspire trust. Well done, Jonathan.
One of the key takeaways that Mapps sent was that he hadn’t read the emails sent by the director. Literally he is either lying or incompetent.
He’s incompetent because he’s saying he hadn’t even read them to prepare for this interview. Incompetent because he says he takes people’s comments seriously yet hasn’t even looked at a couple of emails that take about 1-minute to read. He’s had to have heard more than 100 comments on those emails. Yet he didn’t read them?
Or, he’s lying for the second time. He’s the leading candidate for mayor and he’s been caught lying 2 times in the past 2 days.
Lying or incompetent.
So Mapps just lied his way through the whole interview. That’s how he thinks he’s going to get out of what we think is a scandal: “I didn’t read the emails, I didn’t even read the articles. I don’t know nothing, I didn’t do nothing, and neither did Millicent.” I wish he would have just said that and saved all of us from listening to his 45 minutes of blabbering lies.
But still maybe this blocks the project. They can’t really go ahead and do it now after this, can they?
Also if he has any smart opponents in the mayoral race, they can bring this up and hammer on it next year.