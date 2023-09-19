PBOT, Commissioner Mapps issue statements on Broadway bike lane changes

24 hours after we shared the story that changes to the protected bike lane on NW/SW Broadway were imminent, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and their Commissioner Mingus Mapps have issued statements.
After hearing from several reliable sources close to PBOT that a plan had been hatched by Commissioner Mapps and PBOT Director Millicent Williams to revert the Broadway bikeway back to its 2018 configuration between NW Hoyt and SW Salmon, BikePortland immediately filed a public records request. I have also sent Mapps’ office six questions to learn more about his rationale for making these changes. I have yet to get a response to either of those inquiries.
However, since other media outlets asked PBOT for information about Broadway, Mapps policy advisory Adam Lyons sent us this general statement earlier today (while they work on replies to my questions):
“Commissioner Mapps is committed to traffic safety, especially concerning pedestrians and bicyclists. It is important to acknowledge that we had our first bicycle fatality of the year this morning in North Portland. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the cyclist. Since being assigned PBOT in January of this year, Commissioner Mapps has been discussing proposals for improving transportation infrastructure with Director Williams, including critical corridors. These have been very preliminary, and we will continue to dialogue with PBOT and the community moving forward.”
And just a few minutes ago, PBOT issued a statement of their own:
Since installing an update to the bike lane on NW and SW Broadway last year, PBOT has heard mixed feedback from people biking and people who work, visit, and own properties along the downtown Broadway corridor. Recognizing the dissatisfaction among people who use the street on a daily basis, Director Williams asked PBOT staff to review and evaluate a series of potential changes to the bike lane on SW/NW Broadway between NW Hoyt and SW Clay streets. After receiving additional feedback from PBOT staff, Director Williams asked staff to prepare 1) a full project evaluation that considers all users, 2) proposals for upgrading or “hardening” portions of the existing bike lane in its current configuration and in a potential future state (similar to the proposed bike lane for the forthcoming SW Fourth Avenue project) and 3) a proposal for a modified bike lane that clears parking corners along the corridor and increases signage and paint, while also returning the bike lane to its 2018 configuration between NW Hoyt and SW Salmon streets. PBOT staff will be preparing these options, offering additional insights and engaging in public outreach in the coming months. Additional information will be available on the SW Broadway Bike Improvements Project website in the coming weeks.
I’m still very interested to learn more about what motivated the need to change the design on Broadway. I tend to hear a lot of feedback from bike riders, and I’ve never heard much about it. As for “mixed feedback,” and “dissatisfaction”? Well, every bikeway in Portland gets that! Bike riders regularly disagree about facility design.
It’s also nice to hear PBOT will do public outreach on this. Hopefully if/when any changes happen, they will result in a bike lane that works better everyone!
In other PBOT news, Deputy Director Tara Wasiak has announced her resignation. Her last day will be next Friday, September 29th. In an email on Monday, she said she wants to pursue other interests.
Stay tuned.
Portland is world famous for our bicycle infrastructure and culture. Any commissioner who wants to remove any portion of it reminds me of Anthony Weiner. ick.
https://www.oregonlive.com/politics/2023/09/portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-weighs-seizing-control-of-all-city-bureaus.html
Oregonian reports that Mayor Ted Wheeler is considering taking back control of all bureaus (including PBOT) during the transition period before the election.
Perhaps he is concerned that Mapps and other City Council members are using their positions to score political points rather than focusing on governing effectively?
Ted Wheeler is now the voice of the people? Ted has been trying and failing to score political points for years now so perhaps he is just jealous?
Ted is seriously just trying to buff his image for his ex mayor career, he is probably getting very concerned about cashing in with his terrible record.
Mapps is just a Wheeler retread, we will and can do a lot better when this current crop is history.
An interesting move, given Wheeler’s declination to seek reelection.
Quite frankly, I think all of them are busy selling out whatever it takes to line up that cushy new job at monied interests once their asses are shown the door at City Hall. Zenith Energy, anyone?
At least Wheeler has family money and doesn’t look so desperate and craven.
At the behest of the Director, staff already evaluated more than a dozen options for Broadway (including the ones mentioned in this latest communique) and made recommendations, which she ignored. This statement is not a change of course, just playing for time.
These complaints about Broadway are also not new. What is new is the commissioner of transportation is running for mayor and the PBA (or whatever they call themselves) threatened to endorse and fund Mapps’ opponent if he didn’t go through with this.
This is just the tip of the iceberg of backsliding this Commissioner-Director combo is and will be bringing to transportation in Portland, folks. Director Williams in a matter of weeks has changed PBOT into an organization that is as reactionary and complaint-based as she and her boss are.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more disappointing news: Rose Lane removals, Division median removals, the 70s bikeway, Halsey Overcrossing, and Portland Freight Committee term limits.
Thanks for the reporting on this Jonathan. I find it extremely frustrating that PBOT is describing the feedback on the Broadway project as “mixed”. It’s a clear safety upgrade for cyclists, and creates a better environment for walking along the street as well. Having one less car lane makes the corridor a more pleasant place.
Based on what I’ve seen online, the current facility on Broadway is generally considered to be pretty good (with some room for improvement still). Hard curbs/parking islands would definitely make the facility better, along with some ADA compliant hotel loading/unloading zones.
Floating “reverting the bike lane to 2018 configuration” is just insulting frankly. It was dangerous and bad! We don’t need a study to say that! Just read the justification for building the current design in the first place.
So why did the deputy quit? Over this? Or just unhappy with the new director?
I’m hearing that it’s totally unrelated. She was just ready to go.
I would certainly be ready to go if after being Interim PBOT Director for 6 months, my new boss of 2 months directed me and other PBOT staff to remove one of the few parking protected bike lanes in Portland after we recommended not to do that.
Oh, and while I was interim director, we installed ROSE lanes on Couch and SW Capitol Hwy (are these next on the chopping block?).
We received a freight plan that calls for more separated bike lanes, not fewer; it also calls for a cargo bike pilot program. Also, PCEF is giving rebates for 6,000 e-bikes over the next 5 years and we announced that a new bike crossing of Naito Parkway near Steel Bridge RR tracks is on the way. We closed the Oak Street slip lane at Burnside and we added 500 bikes to Biketown. We started the “Ride Every Wednesday” program and we put the bike boxes back at 26th & Powell.
I guess I was ready to go after doing so many good things and my new boss appears to be a bit of a dud.
PBOT’s public outreach has never been their strong suit and usually comes in a few flavors; a) genuine interest in gaging potential backlash b) placating discontent while planning to ignore input, and c) selectively seeking out voices to support unpopular contentious positions. The majority of the time, the outcome negatively impacts safe, active transportation.
This will definitely be c) selectively seeking out voices to support unpopular contentious positions.
D) Public open houses to show what is going to be implemented real soon (i.e. in 10-15 years) and to get feedback that will be recorded into the TSP update and soon forgotten.
E) Creating an “action plan” of projects that are already funded or “In-Motion” – i.e. SWIM, EPIMP, DIM, etc., including those funded by ODOT.
F) Creating an all-white “stakeholder advisory committee” of retirees who can meet mid-afternoons at 2 pm, changing tack midway to include BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices, then removing the funding later on for any serious projects.
G) (Very rare) Doing exactly what they are told to do, on time, and within budget, with someone like Sam Adams breathing down their necks (2011-13).
Considering the fact that some activists have been waiting for months for various answers, i hope you are not holding your breath.
How does that old saying go? Lies, damn lies, and statements?
The previous article about the de-safetying of Broadway for bicyclists noted PBOT was allegedly responding specifically to complaints from the Heathman Hotel management. This is another example of how Portland (and Oregon) government favors tourism over the well being of people who live and work here. Tourism as a main “industry” takes enormous tolls on local communities — it’s true from Vail to Hawai’i — even as locals get caught up in an economic system in which their livelihoods depend on relatively low-wage tourist industry jobs. These jobs do not provide the income needed to live in places where the “housing” goes to short-term tourist visits rather than long-term residences for members of the community. Locals also have to suffer the traffic and related pollution from ride-share cars toting tourists around the city (and illegally stopping in places that endanger bicyclists and pedestrians). Yes, the big hotels and fancy restaurants did well from tourism, but that’s a relatively small share of the population. Moreover, when your downtown depends on tourists and on office workers, and then there is pandemic in which tourists do not travel and office workers work from home, the downtown feels kind of dead. Rather than recognizing how the downtown of the pandemic years exposes the false promise of tourism as an economic engine, Portland leaders have blamed the people with the least power and resources for everything wrong with downtown. If the Heathman really believes that keeping bicyclists safe is too inconvenient for hotel guest drop off/pick up, that is not a reason to endanger bicyclists. I don’t think they are suddenly going to have more rooms rented per night because a bike lane became more amenable to someone checking in rather than to someone bicycling past.