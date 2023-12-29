Our Top 10 stories of 2023

I’m working on a larger year-in-review post (hopefully out later today and then I’m off until 2024!); but before that comes out I thought it’d be fun to look at the most popular stories we posted here all year.

Below are our ten most read stories of 2023:

Portland Police Bureau officer admits traffic enforcement messaging was politically motivated
A run-in with the ‘Armed Cyclist’
Portlanders stand in front of truck to prevent bike lane removal
Group works to repeal Oregon’s mandatory bike lane use law
Family Biking: A cop admonished me for taking the lane
Rider injured in hit and run on NE 21st Ave
Portland transportation director readies plan to roll back key downtown protected bike lane
City counts reveal data behind Portland’s precipitous drop in cycling
Community on edge after repeated, graphic threats of gun violence
15 Portlanders sign on as plaintiffs in ‘Bicycle Bill’ lawsuit


3 Comments
Fred
Fred
16 hours ago

I don’t ride or socialize with the “cycling community” so I’m not aware of any follow-up to the Royal Johnson story from October.

It all sounded very scary and then … nothing – which is fortunate! Did the guy move, or something? I just hope he is getting the help he needs.

Thanks for another year of great reporting on cycling in Portland!

Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
16 hours ago

How many people read each one?

David Hampsten
David Hampsten
9 hours ago
Reply to  Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)

It would be interesting to see how many single-user addresses there were, versus commenters and users going back repeatedly to read comments (or to write comments) versus the same person having multiple addresses.

