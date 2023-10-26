Community on edge after repeated, graphic threats of gun violence

(Warning: At the bottom of this story I’ve posted text of violent threats and slurs, including threats of gun violence and death.)
Yesterday, before I went to Bike Happy Hour, I called the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line. I wanted to let them know that someone who has made multiple threats of lethal violence against specific people in our community was going to be there.
That person, Royal Johnson, did show up. As did many people who say they’ve been victimized by his abusive behavior over the years.
These folks came to Happy Hour specifically as a show of support for each other after Portland resident John Russell posted a message to Instagram that stated, “Sadly, this is not a drill. Inexcusable violent threats have been made in person and online targeting me and many of our friends, particularly women of color, and even threatening mass casualty events at group bike rides.”
I have seen videos of these threats made by Johnson and they are extremely disturbing. I want to be very clear: Regardless of the context, the threats made by Johnson are beyond the pale and are unacceptable in every way.
The nature and tenor of the threats, that I viewed in the form of an 8-minute compilation of videos posted to the Thursday Night Ride group chat (text of some of the threats and a link to the video can be found at end of this story story), led me to take the extraordinary step of a proactive call to the police. I wanted them to be able to respond as quickly as possible if needed.
Thankfully, another call wasn’t necessary. Johnson showed up, and so did people accusing him of serious crimes. One of them, someone holding a sign that read, “Royal is a Transphobe” told me she was wearing a bullet-proof vest.
Johnson said a lot of words at the event, in what felt like attempts to call people out and goad them into a conflict, but no one engaged with the words and nothing much escalated beyond that.
What’s going on with Johnson and our community is not about me. But I think my relationship and experience with him is helpful for bringing us up to speed on where things are right now.
I’ve known Johnson for at least a year. In October 2022 I wrote a story about his work as leader of a grassroots group that tracks down and recovers stolen bikes. Then in March of this year I published a story about a theft recovery in the South Waterfront area that Johnson was involved in. It was a messy story with witnesses claiming things about Johnson that he told me simply never happened. After talking to Johnson and others, I wrote a follow-up story four days later that attempted to clarify things further.
One week later, I invited Johnson over to the BikePortland Shed to record an interview for our podcast where he was able to share his version of the story in his own words.
It was around that time when people began to confide in me their experiences with Johnson. I heard that on more than one occasion, he touched someone on a large group ride in a way they felt was inappropriate. And when called out on it, reacted with anger and claimed he was the victim of racism. Another person said that after he was told he was banned from one Portland-based cycling club, he rode down the block and broke several car windows in a fit of anger. I kept my ears open, and the stories continued to come in.
Meanwhile, I maintained a loose friendship with Johnson and gave him the benefit of the doubt. I’m aware that racism exists in our community and Johnson is one of the only Black men who participates regularly in rides and events. He is also very loud and demonstrative in both his general vibe and fashion sense — so suffice it to say he’s an easy target of attention in a comparatively staid and very white Portland bike scene.
As I heard more and more accusations against Johnson, I would also ask him directly about them and he would share explanations for everything. I felt comfortable enough with my judgment of him, and his side of the story, to remain his acquaintance. But as time went by, and I talked to more people, I decided to no longer associate with him.
Then in August, I heard from several people they uncomfortable with him being at Happy Hour, so I took the unprecedented step of asking him to not attend. He showed up anyways. That was a red flag for me because it illustrated that Johnson didn’t care about my request, even though — up until that time — we had been cool with each other. At that Happy Hour, we ended up getting into several very animated verbal exchanges that left us on the verge of a physical confrontation. After that event, someone texted us both to say how disappointed they were at our behavior toward each other. When Johnson responded to those texts in a way I felt was inappropriate, I cut all interaction with him and have not spoken to or messaged him since.
Also since August, the situation between Johnson and the people who’ve been threatened by him and/or have been subjects of his alleged dangerous and inappropriate behaviors, has escalated considerably. Johnson says he’s tired of being targeted because he’s Black and says the community is conspiring against him. His accusers fear for their lives.
Last week at the Thursday Night Ride, some people protested Johnson’s presence. One person, a Black woman who has called Johnson the n-word online several times, held a sign that said, “Royal is a transphobe.” I wasn’t there and have only seen a video posted to Instagram; but it’s clear Johnson and another person (who is white) got into a heated argument. One person shoved Johnson first, then Johnson returned the shove a few minutes later.
For his part, Johnson says he has been targeted and “dehumanized” and taunted by groups and individuals in the community. After the confrontation at TNR last week, Johnson told me in a message today that, “I simply just could not take it anymore.”
The release of Johnson’s threats this week, his presence at Happy Hour last night, and the heightened fears of people he has targeted, has led to a feeling of unease at the Thursday Night Ride (Note: This post originally stated tonight’s ride was cancelled, but that was not the case and the ride still happened). Shift has taken the ride off its community calendar and posted a message to Instagram today that states, “We are advising everyone not to attend… We hope these are just threats, but we are erring on the side of caution.”
There’s a lot of history between the many people involved in this complex and multi-layered situation. So far, it does not look like people on either side are able to agree on enough, to forgive one another, or respect each other enough, to make amends. If nothing changes, this situation will remain unresolved and will cause stress for many people for the foreseeable future.
I realize this is not a satisfying conclusion. I don’t have the answers and I don’t know all the facts of what has transpired thus far. I only hope this post adds some clarity to what’s been going on and helps our community talk and move forward in a healthier way.
My DMs are always open on social media and I’m happy to answer questions either in the comments below or via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
— Link to video of Johnson’s recent threats. Warning: His words are extremely graphic. (Link)
— Below the banner ad below is the text from some of the threats Johnson made in aforementioned videos. Warning: They are very graphic and might be disturbing to some people:
Thanks for bringing this to the wider bike community. I appreciate your measured account of your experiences, while giving weight to others’.
Threats of violence won’t stop a years-long community event.
See y’all at the fountain, we’re still riding bikes.
<3
What the actual fuck. This is why I haven’t rejoined the bike scene again. You claim that it’s a safe space but it’s anything but. You’re doing it all wrong. Prioritize people’s safety first and foremost. Bikes are awesome, I know, but this is not okay!
There’s inherently danger in most things, and I think if someone wants to still do this ride _and_ they are aware of the danger they should be allowed to do so.
Nowhere in tnr4evr’s comment above (or elsewhere in this thread) do they say that it’s safe.
Personally this might put me off of riding at the event if I was planning on going, but I would also consider making sure my gopro is charged and recording during an event if there were threats of violence.
Sad and sucks, so many things wrong with all of this.
This is excellent community leadership. Thank you for informing us, and providing us a detailed recount of multiple events, showing a history of behavior. Using your platform in this way is exactly what is needed in such a time where usual avenues of support and reporting no longer work. I recognize you took an extreme risk posting this. Thank you for your leadership, professionalism and courage.
I hate everything about this situation. I hate that none of parties involved could find a way to work this out. I hate the threats of violence.
I hate that one of the only black men on the regular group rides has been reduced in reputation to this old cliched “angry black man” trope. I hate that the usage by people to him using the N word with a very hard R’s and used physical violence against Royal were not stopped or called out.
I hate that people decided it was their savior role to continue to ostracize and cancel Royal in a mob form instead of trying to work toward a solution.
I hate that the very people that call so loudly for inclusion of BIOPOC people failed so miserably when actually face-to-face with a strong young black man in their community.
This doesn’t excuse threats of violence. It doesn’t excuse inappropriate behavior. At all. I don’t want to see anyone get hurt. These are all my friends.
But I hate that everyone allowed it to go this far. And we should all reflect how we got here. It’s sad. Very sad.
Seems like the only person dropping the N-word is the other black person mentioned in the article. Royal is trying to cover his abusive behavior by calling people racist to portray himself as a victim.
Stable, “strong”, people don’t threaten to murder people on their list regardless of race or how they are treated.
Next level victim blaming on your part. I’m guessing that its the mental gymnastics that allowed him to continue his inappropriate behavior without recourse for so long.
While I haven’t been present at every altercation, I ride TNR often. With the exception of one white person ( who is currently banned from TNR ) and one black person, ( also currently banned from TNR) I’ve never heard any person using racially disparaging language against royal.
Some of the people whom Royal accuses of being racist are the strongest defenders of minority groups in the bike community. They are the ones who will always step up to help those who are generally targeted in our society. The concerns that I hear from community members are related to his conduct and complete inability to hold himself accountable for his own actions.
This is the problem, we need to find a constructive way to address it without tearing the community apart.
All white men trying to justify their racism
He is clearly weaponizing the Portland activist’s tendency to do anything they can to avoid being labeled as a racist. It sounds like this behavior was downplayed for a long time, which allowed it to get really ugly.
Royal would not attend mediation nor would he be participatory in the way that would be required. Anyone that has attempted to discuss issues with him in a respectable way gets labeled as a racist and against him.
This process should be in place for all Shift rides, however.
Royal wants to keep claiming everyone else is racist, like he’s the first bipoc bike rider in Portland. He’s a narcissist who skirts any responsibility for his actions.
Garai was a black male veteran and he used to do all the awesome bike fun stuff with us. Going on group rides, Zoobomb, he was part of our community. We loved him! This isn’t about racism. It’s about shitty, abusive behavior.
Call me old fashioned, but I think it’s pretty reasonable not to make amends with a racist who threatened to murder people on his list.
I subscribed to his bike recovery instagram and ended up unsubscribing pretty frequently. It felt like I had somehow followed a 15-year old with behavior problems. Always making weird comments and posts about constant drama. He appeared toxic to me from a far distance away.
People should be filing for restraining orders and otherwise ignoring him.
Hi Jonathan! You’re an absolute gem! I remember him showing up at a Sprockettes practice over 10 yrs ago at Irving park and he just watched us and made really weird and offensive comments. He got outsted(sp?) from PDX (this is back in 2012 or 2013) for his abusive behavior but I guess he’s back now.. I’m sorry you and others have had to deal with this.
Sometimes the generous and welcoming bike community is joined by persons with a different agenda Hart Noecker to the white courtesy phone
Check out Royal, the cycling advocate, filming selfie rants while driving a huge cargo truck on the street wtf
*this*
Thanks for posting the explanation of what was going on last night. I hadn’t been on social media during the day and so showed up to BHH last night with zero clue that any of this was happening, and didn’t manage to get much context for it afterwards either. I hope that yesterday was just a blip and that BHH continues to be the welcoming and joyful event it has been so far.
TNR has their own internal issues. Why Shift2Bikes keeps that ride on their calendar (and promoted rides) is beyond me. It’s a huge liability with a record of sexual assaults, physical violence, harassment, and a general crusty frat personality. In many ways, they helped create this monster and gave him a pass for so long. But I doubt they’ll do any introspection about how their group makes vulnerable and marginalized folks feel.
Shift2Bikes and their parent org, Umbrella, needs to take their “code of conduct” violations seriously or they’re going to be defunct due to a serious issue. Complaints about this guy over the years has resulted in little more than a shrug. There’s no willingness to warn new ride leaders or riders about this guy – they didn’t want to rock the boat.
The social bike community is heavy on dudes. These men can do better by 1) believing us when we say we’ve had problems; 2) committing to addressing the problem WITHOUT VIOLENCE; and 3) working individually and as a group to talk about boundaries and consent as well as harassment and giving people that riders can go to if they’re feeling uncomfortable or have had an issue.
But I don’t think most of them will. I hear “he hasn’t done anything to me”, or “I don’t want any drama”. This furthers the belief that our complaints are about us and not to be taken seriously.
If you want a ride that is antagonistic to drivers, involves heavy drinking, and doesn’t hold people accountable for shitty things they do/say, go for it. But Shift2Bikes shouldn’t be allowing this ride on their calendar or website when it doesn’t follow the “Code of Conduct” they’ve created.
With group rides being more popular, this won’t be the last asshat. However, Shift2Bikes needs a process of what to do with these complaints they receive instead of just being stored in the cloud.
Is there anyone in the cycling community with a counseling background? Sounds to me as though this guy needs to be in counseling.
Seems as though you took a “hate the sin, love the sinner” approach, but this guy has taken things to a point where he can’t be around people anymore.
The “cycling community”, whatever that means, is responsible for community counseling for individuals with problems like this?
This entire thread is an eye opener… What person after reading this stuff would have any interest in joining this “community”.
It’s embarrassing.
Go ahead and explain to him that he needs to seek counseling and see how that goes.
First, I don’t know any of the people involved and just now read about this and also watched the videos this Royal posted. I do know, though, some of the longtime leaders and participants in the bike scene, most just from bike events or as friends of a couple friends of mine. Never have I ever heard anyone make racist comments, in fact I’ve witnessed people stand up for people of color and transgender people.
Second, I consciously decided to stop attending nearly all organized bike rides in this city a decade ago due to the behavior and attitudes of many other riders. I realized it is a very cliquey scene in many respects and I met many people who acted like they were still in high school, including judging people for how they dressed and what bikes they rode and sometimes making threats to drivers and even people in their homes right in front of me, some of those people openly talked about their time in jail and physical fights they got into over ridiculous things. Very immature.
Third, the threats Royal made in his videos constitute a misdemeanor crime if menacing, specifically when he named certain individuals. Have the police seen this videos? Are the individuals he named seeking to press charges?
Fourth: Someone making threats of mass violence needs to be arrested and charged. Multiple mass shooters made similar threats that were ignored and many people died.