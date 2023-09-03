Dashcam video captures driver hitting rider in bike lane on NE 21st

On Thursday (8/31) around 5:30 pm, a woman was bicycling south in the two-way bike lane on Northeast 21st Ave over I-84 when the driver of a grey Honda Civic came around the corner in the opposite direction and slammed into her. The driver crossed over the bike lane, knocked over several plastic flex-posts, and the right front bumper of their car sent the bike rider flying into the air. The victim flipped multiple times before landing on the sidewalk several feet away.
The driver — who failed to negotiate the corner where NE 20th merges into 21st — kept on driving. After hitting the bike rider, the driver swerved into the oncoming general lane and had to make an evasive move to avoid hitting another driver.
The collision was caught on camera by the rear-facing dashcam of a driver who was directly in front of the suspect. The person with the dashcam has given the footage to the Portland Police Bureau. Watch the footage below. ***Content Warning: The footage below shows a graphic collision between a bike and a car and there’s also a photo below of the victim’s injuries.
[Video has been removed by request of the victim.]
Miraculously, it appears that the bike rider is relatively OK and is recovering. She has suffered major lacerations to her face and the full extent of her injuries is unknown to us at this time. Fortunately the car was relatively small with a low front-end. Had this been a large truck or SUV with a higher grill and sharply squared front-end, the bike rider would likely be dead or paralyzed.
If you have any information about this car, the driver, or what happened in this collision, please contact PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
UPDATE, 7:56 pm: Sources who know the victim say they’ve found the car and the suspect.
I wonder if that construction site where NE20th and 21st Cir. meet has any cameras?
Maybe PBOT intersection cameras at Sandy & 20th?
If that isn’t a great example of the need for actual protection for bike lanes I don’t know what is. I also don’t know how the cyclist came away as unscathed as she did. Just wild.
It turns out rolling over and over and over again is a good way to spread out the impact force (source: my poor body.)
Absolutely horrific. So glad she wasn’t hurt worse. This is why plastic bollards never make me feel safe. Now, had those been steel bollards …
The bicycle front wheel certainly made a noticeable dent on the Honda’s plastic body, on the front right side. Since Oregon requires a front license plate, it’s probably safe to say that the car has out-of-state license plates.
Oregon might but Portland sure doesn’t.
That’s a fair guess, but I also see vehicles with no plates nearly every day.
I think it’s been a while since you’ve been in Portland. There are tons of cars that lack front plates. Some of them are unregistered and unlicensed, some of them are people who have registration, but choose to prop the plates inside the window, either to avoid detection by toll cameras or the police. While it is technically illegal to not display a plate on your front bumper, it hasn’t been enforced for years. Police don’t pull people over for vehicle infractions anymore in Portland.
So many cars like this one have no plates. We really need to crack down on unlicensed/uninsured vehicles. Parking enforcement should be impounding any car with plates that are more than 1 month expired/no plates/altered or obscured plates.
This is exactly the outcome PBOT engineers for. It’s a choice not to have hard bollards that could stop a vehicle.
PBOT could make it so this never, ever, ever happens again for only the cost of a couple dozen jersey barriers.
I was nearly struck by a drunk or high driver in the exact same spot last summer. We need better barriers or someone is going to die.
It seems like they should add extra protection at curves. They did a little at the couch turn by the Burnside bridge. I’d love to see way more than that way more often
Horrific and my worst nightmare. I pray for the cyclist and hope the driver is prosecuted.
Plastic bollards have been a problem for years. This is the legacy of PBOT. And for years the commissioner in charge was Hardesty. Maus was a cheerleader for Hardesty. Same for the Street Trust (do they still exist?). Crappy work, bad infrastructure, but who fought back? Post Hardesty we finally critique the work but too little, too late.
Failure of government. Failure of advocacy. Part of why so few ride anymore.
Hit and run is one of the crimes where the perpetrator shows the least regard for other members of society and should be punished as such. I imagine the perpetrator shows that level of disregard toward others in the course of their daily life. This person should never again be allowed to drive, but sadly, because we have created a society where driving is almost a requirement to be a productive functioning member of society, judges are loath to take away someone’s license. When someone kills with their car, we invariably find out they had previous DUI’s and were still allowed to continue driving.
We also frequently find out they’ve already had their licenses taken away, but friends and family continue to “enable” them to drive. And then of course there’s the issue of car theft and “unauthorized use” of cars belonging to friends and family.
Hit and runs should have mandatory minimums of 5 years in prison and a lifetime driving ban. Nothing less is appropriate punishment for leaving someone for dead.