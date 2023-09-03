Dashcam video captures driver hitting rider in bike lane on NE 21st

This still from dashcam video (watch it below) shows the driver and bike rider just prior to impact. View is looking south on NE 21st from the I-84 overpass.

On Thursday (8/31) around 5:30 pm, a woman was bicycling south in the two-way bike lane on Northeast 21st Ave over I-84 when the driver of a grey Honda Civic came around the corner in the opposite direction and slammed into her. The driver crossed over the bike lane, knocked over several plastic flex-posts, and the right front bumper of their car sent the bike rider flying into the air. The victim flipped multiple times before landing on the sidewalk several feet away.

The driver — who failed to negotiate the corner where NE 20th merges into 21st — kept on driving. After hitting the bike rider, the driver swerved into the oncoming general lane and had to make an evasive move to avoid hitting another driver.

The collision was caught on camera by the rear-facing dashcam of a driver who was directly in front of the suspect. The person with the dashcam has given the footage to the Portland Police Bureau. Watch the footage below. ***Content Warning: The footage below shows a graphic collision between a bike and a car and there’s also a photo below of the victim’s injuries.

[Video has been removed by request of the victim.]

Miraculously, it appears that the bike rider is relatively OK and is recovering. She has suffered major lacerations to her face and the full extent of her injuries is unknown to us at this time. Fortunately the car was relatively small with a low front-end. Had this been a large truck or SUV with a higher grill and sharply squared front-end, the bike rider would likely be dead or paralyzed.

If you have any information about this car, the driver, or what happened in this collision, please contact PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

UPDATE, 7:56 pm: Sources who know the victim say they’ve found the car and the suspect.