Family Biking: A cop admonished me for taking the lane

Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
58
A family taking the lane around a parked car. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What is the purpose of laws governing cyclists? Is it to promote safe streets? Or is it to protect the “flow of traffic”? Perhaps it’s both, but sometimes it feels like the scale tips far in favor of faster driving.

After BikePortland publicized plans by the Safe Lane Coalition to repeal the Oregon law (ORS 814.420) which requires cyclists to use the bike lane, I took note of a reader comment that said we should also get rid of ORS 814.430, which requires cyclists to ride as far to the right side of the street as “practicable.” That’s a law I often think about while riding, and sometimes I choose to defy. 

It was this defiance that led me to my first-ever, cycle-related run-in with a cop. And I’m still trying to figure out if I was in the wrong. Part of me wants to call the police station to see if I could have a longer conversation with the admonishing officer, preferably in a context where I’m not worried that my commentary will get me a ticket. 

Here’s what happen…

The interaction came directly after I made a decision to “take the lane,” that is, to intentionally occupy the center of lane used by drivers, rather than riding “as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway” as required by ORS 814.430. The decision was intentional: we had been riding on a roadway with on-street parking and moving to the right curb whenever there was a long-ish stretch without parked cars. That meant we were constantly coming upon parked cars, and each parked car meant we needed to re-enter the adjacent traffic lane. (The parked cars were spread out enough to make it seem reasonable for us to ride next to the curb, but they were frequent enough to give the feeling of weaving in-and-out of the traffic lane.)

On multiple occasions we moved to the right, and then had to come to a full stop and wait behind a parked car for a chance to safely re-enter the flow of traffic. I worried my son might forget to double-check over his shoulder, that he might re-enter the traffic lane to go around a parked car, only to get hit by a car passing him from behind.

The message was clear: I was the problem. I was in the way. I didn’t have a right to slow people down or get in their way.

For this reason, I had switched our riding order to put my 9 year-old son in front of me. In an urban area, I usually have him ride behind me, since I prefer to judge dangers at intersections and two-way stop signs. On this particular route, I began to think the bigger danger was cars passing us from behind, especially when we approached a parked car and wanted to re-enter the travel lane. However, after moving in front of me, my son was beating me up a hill and we were nearing a busy intersection, so I called him back to ride beside me.

We had taken the center of the lane to pass a parked car and we could have gotten back over to the right, again, for a block or two, until we reached yet another parked car (which I could see). I decided I was tired of the “weave” maneuver. It felt like we were taking on an increased danger to ride to the right and then have to continuously re-enter the flow of traffic, and spend half our ride looking behind us. Since I could already see another parked car about 1.5 blocks ahead, I decided we would just stay in the lane.

At that point, a seemingly angry driver sped past us, using the empty oncoming traffic lane to give us a wide berth. I sighed at the speed of the car, but I was glad they didn’t try to close-pass us, which sometimes happens when I’m riding farther to the right. In this case, since I was occupying the full car lane, the passing car had to go fully around by using the oncoming lane, which I think makes for a safer pass. Since there was no oncoming traffic in sight for blocks, I knew I wasn’t holding up traffic – cars could pass me using the empty oncoming lane, just as if I were a slow-moving tractor. 

But then a police car pulled up from behind and commanded me to “get to the right.” What timing! After all the calculations I had just made, the considerations about rider order, risk mitigation, and taking the lane, I was being ordered back to the right. I felt exasperated and a little surprised. After all, we had just passed a parked car.

So I questioned the officer, “We’re allowed to pass a parked car, aren’t we?” But I looked over my shoulder and knew that we could have gotten back over to the right, and, as I had intentionally decided, we had not done so. My question did not go over well, and I got a much sterner look and the reiteration, “you need to get to the right. We just don’t want to see you get hurt.” And then, the kicker: “that car sped up to pass you–we don’t want to see you get hurt.”

If you don’t want to see me get hurt, protect me! 

That’s right! The driver sped up to race past us, directly in front of a police vehicle! And what did the police do? They told me to get to the right, and implied that I caused the driver to speed up, and that by taking the center of the lane I was endangering myself and my children. In other words, the speeding driver and the danger it posed was really my fault, because I wasn’t riding far enough to the right. It just didn’t make sense to me.

Throughout the interaction, I was intimidated by the police officer, and genuinely worried about getting a ticket. Maybe I was breaking the law about riding to the right?* I asked a frustrated question and had a frustrated tone (while pedaling five kids uphill with an e-bike battery that was about to run out of charge), and the cop’s returned tone gave me the impression he was really saying, “Do you want me to give you a ticket for this? Or are you going to get to the right?” So I shut up, got to the right, had the cop pass me, and then I had to immediately re-enter the center of the lane to go around another parked car (the one I had seen ahead), while worrying the cop would think I was somehow being flippant to get right back in the center of the lane.

What I wish I had said to the officer is, “Why didn’t you go after the speeding car?”

If you don’t want to see me get hurt, protect me! 

But between me riding not-to-the-right, and a speeding, aggressively passing car, the police officers decided to admonish me. The message was clear: I was the problem. I was in the way. My being slow was making people mad and prompting them to drive unsafely. I didn’t have a right to slow people down or get in their way. I needed to stay to the right, stay in my place, stay out of the way.

Maybe that’s part of what Safe Lane Coalition is fighting for. To not just change the law, but that attitude the law encourages — an attitude that makes some cops treat cyclists like second-class road users, when instead, they should be protected, encouraged, and even prioritized. When we create laws and design streets; safe streets and protection of the most vulnerable should take precedent. It’s unfortunate that it often doesn’t work out that way.

*Editor’s note: Like many situations where bike-related laws are unclear, the result is that police yield a tremendous amount of power and discretion in how they are enforced. And since the vast majority of officers don’t understand or respect bicycling, that discretion usually favors drivers. In this case, ORS 814.430 includes a clear exception:

(2) A person is not in violation of the offense if the person is not operating a bicycle as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway under any of the following circumstances:

(c) When reasonably necessary to avoid hazardous conditions including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles … or other conditions that make continued operation along the right curb or edge unsafe…

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)

Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)

Shannon is a 36-year-old mom of  five who lives in downtown Hillsboro. Her column appears weekly. Contact her via shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

58 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
socially engineered
socially engineered
1 day ago

But sure, more cops will totally make the streets safer for people on bikes lol

22
Reply
Arturo P
Arturo P
5 hours ago
Reply to  socially engineered

Well if we hadn’t stopped police traffic enforcement in Portland then yes the streets would be safer for everyone including people on bikes.

0
Reply
Chris I
Chris I
4 hours ago
Reply to  socially engineered

Cyclists generally don’t get injured or killed because asshole cops hassle them to move more to the right. We get injured or killed because motorists are speeding, driving drunk, and driving without licenses. We can have discussions about the priorities of the asshole cops we do have, but taking one piece of anecdotal evidence and then making blanket conclusions about policing doesn’t seem prduent.

The last 3 years of data show a massive uptick in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Portland. We can’t say for sure if this is related to the complete elimination of traffic enforcement, but it definitely could be?

1
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4 hours ago
Reply to  Chris I

The last 3 years of data show a massive uptick in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Portland

This is not true whatsoever. Please be careful to not assume that bike deaths have gone up. I think a lot of people make that mistake because BIKEportland has such a loud voice in the conversation around traffic deaths. But the fact is bike deaths in Portland have remained extremely rare and low relative to other modes.

Biking Fatalities in Portland
2018 – 2
2019 – 2
2020 – 5
2021 – 0
2022 – 4

10
Reply
Chris I
Chris I
3 hours ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

an average of 2 every year to 5 in 2020 and 4 in 2022 seems like a substantial increase, with 2021 being a historic outlier at zero.

But we all know that cycling counts have absolutely cratered in this city in recent years, so we would expect the deaths to decrease in recent years, no?

Pedestrian deaths are a far better measure, and those have spiked in the past 3 years:

https://www.portland.gov/transportation/news/2023/3/13/pbot-urges-public-slow-down-speed-impairment-keep-pedestrian-deaths

1
Reply
SD
SD
1 day ago

Wow, I completely agree that weaving in and out of the road to go around cars is very dangerous and the safest thing a person riding a bike can do is to maintain a straight, predictable line. It sounds like you were on a residential road. In this case, in-particular you and your child should have the priority, and the “flow of traffic” is much less important.

This comes up often for me on a couple of my routes, all of them have parallel arterials where drivers can drive if they do not want to navigate around bicycles. It has made me think about places I have traveled where roads are used by farmers or shepherds. “If you ride on the donkey roads, you ride with the donkeys.”

I have to add that riding on streets like NE 7th have felt so much safer this summer because of the increased number of bike riders and even the bit of paint that they have put down indicating that this road is not an arterial. For many reasons, but especially bike safety, I hope that this level of bike traffic is sustained into the fall and winter.

It is frustrating when cops do not know the laws they are supposed to enforce and throw tantrums over their personal petty grievances. This officer is an embarrassment to that one good cop that understands laws pertaining to bikes that I heard about once.

17
Reply
dw
dw
15 hours ago
Reply to  SD

Wow, I completely agree that weaving in and out of the road to go around cars is very dangerous and the safest thing a person riding a bike can do is to maintain a straight, predictable line.

I want to shout this from the rooftops! I have a theory that people who ride like this are usually drivers and bike infrequently, and only for recreation. In their minds they are being “one of the good cyclists” who gets out of the way of the very important people who are driving to do very important things.

9
Reply
Karl Dickman
Karl Dickman
1 day ago

I’m just going to quote here from Page 12 of the Oregon Bicycling Manual.

Ride far enough away from parked cars that you don’t risk being hit by an opening car door. Ride in a straight line and don’t weave in and out of parked cars – you may disappear from motorists’ sight and get squeezed when you need to merge back into traffic. In general, remember that people driving cars cannot know when you might weave in or out. When you ride in a straight line, you are more predictable and motorists can drive around you safely.

41
Reply
Karl Dickman
Karl Dickman
1 day ago

Diagram from Page 12 of the Oregon Bicycling Manual.

Screenshot from 2023-08-03 13-13-03.png
31
Reply
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
20 hours ago
Reply to  Karl Dickman

Wow, thank you for sharing this info and graphic. To be fair, I was riding fully in the center of the travel lane, where the yellow car is pictured…My cargo bike is pretty big, and to be honest, I don’t feel safe with cars passing as closely as this image shows…it would seem the cars in the image aren’t giving enough space, in the case of a cyclist falling over. I admit to moving to the center of the lane to indicate that I can’t be safely passed in a shared lane…. but I didn’t know that I am not supposed to move to the right behind parked cars. I thought that was what the cop was indicating I should do. Maybe he just meant for me to get over a little bit…? But I definitely thought he was indicating for me to get all the way into the “parking lane.”

7
Reply
Karl Dickman
Karl Dickman
18 hours ago
Reply to  Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)

I would encourage everyone to read the whole thing, but here’s what it says about taking the lane (page 15 on):

In most traffic and road conditions, the rules of the road require you to ride on the right side of the road. In some conditions it is best to ride closer to the center and “take the lane.”

When there is no bicycle lane, it is generally best to ride on the right side of the road, but this doesn’t mean that you have to be right up against the curb or edge of the road. Riding too close to the curb or edge of the road can be dangerous if you hit the curb or hit the roadway edge and lose your balance, causing you to fall.

If there is no bicycle lane or shoulder and the vehicle travel lane is narrow, you should ride closer to the center of the traffic lane. Many times this means riding in the lane about where a passenger in a car would be sitting (slightly to the right of center). This will discourage people driving from passing you when there isn’t room. If you’re traveling at the same speed as traffic, positioning yourself closer to the center of a narrow lane will keep you out of people’s blind spots and reduce conflicts with right-turning traffic.

(diagram of bike taking the lane)

Caption: Occupy more of the travel lane if it is narrow or if traffic is moving slowly.

https://www.oregon.gov/odot/programs/tdd%20documents/oregon-bicyclist-manual.pdf

15
Reply
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
15 hours ago
Reply to  Karl Dickman

This is now on my reading list, together with my son. Thank you so much for sharing. I feel sheepish that I haven’t read this yet. I really appreciate you quoting it and teaching us. Thank you, genuinely.

7
Reply
Michael
Michael
6 hours ago
Reply to  Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)

The graphic there certainly squeezes things to make them too close for comfort. The law is a bit ambiguous, but I think there’s enough room to argue that when a lane is too narrow to safely accommodate a cyclist and a motorist side by side the cyclist has the legal right to assert themselves in the center of the lane. Though I’ll point out that the requirement to leave enough room for a cyclist to fall over only applies at speeds greater than 35 mph (ORS 811.065).

Edit: For what it’s worth, here’s the relevant language from ORS 814.430 Improper Use of Lanes:

(1) A person commits the offense of improper use of lanes by a bicycle if the person is operating a bicycle on a roadway at less than the normal speed of traffic using the roadway at that time and place under the existing conditions and the person does not ride as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway.

(2) A person is not in violation of the offense under this section if the person is not operating a bicycle as close as practicable to the right curb or edge of the roadway under any of the following circumstances:

(c) When reasonably necessary to avoid hazardous conditions including, but not limited to, fixed or moving objects, parked or moving vehicles, bicycles, pedestrians, animals, surface hazards or other conditions that make continued operation along the right curb or edge unsafe or to avoid unsafe operation in a lane on the roadway that is too narrow for a bicycle and vehicle to travel safely side by side. Nothing in this paragraph excuses the operator of a bicycle from the requirements under ORS 811.425 (Failure of slower driver to yield to overtaking vehicle) or from the penalties for failure to comply with those requirements.

1
Reply
Watts
Watts
15 hours ago
Reply to  Karl Dickman

Actually, that diagram is terrible. You should never ride so close to the parked cars. Proper position in that case is probably in the center of the traffic line, or perhaps a little right of that, depending on the rest of the street geometry.

5
Reply
John
John
1 day ago

It’s so frustrating that you and others have to go through this crap. What you did makes perfect sense. And if they don’t like cyclists taking the lane, there should be a bike lane there. Not to say even that should mean you’re required to use it if it is unsafe. This just hits home because I have a young one who will in not too many years be riding around with me too and I’ll have to make the same kinds of judgments.

I read the “we just don’t want to see you get hurt” less as genuine concern, but more like “it would be a shame if something were to happen to you”. It’s straight up threatening, because what would happen in the case of a crash is they blame the cyclist.

This is also another prime example of how much time the police seemingly have to harass certain people and turn a blind eye to other more important issues. What are the odds, how rare can this kind of interaction be if one of the handful of writers for BikePortland happens to get this kind of treatment?

18
Reply
Nick
Nick
1 day ago
Reply to  John

Probably some sexism/judgment of parenting style on the part of the cop too. I regularly take the lane for safety and have never had an experience like this.

9
Reply
idlebytes
idlebytes
1 day ago
Reply to  John

This is also another prime example of how much time the police seemingly have to harass certain people and turn a blind eye to other more important issues.

Seriously they have time for this but not to look for a crazy lady walking around my neighborhood with an 8″ knife that threatened me after I confronted her about stealing something from my house. But heavens forbid you legally take the lane on your bike or leave the bike lane to make a turn. It’s maddening and more evidence that they aren’t up to the job of keeping our streets safe.

11
Reply
Arturo P
Arturo P
5 hours ago
Reply to  idlebytes

A lot of our good cops have retired or moved to the suburbs due to the lack of support from citizens and leaders (like Hardesty). Remember the awesome Office Dave Sanders who started the Bike Theft Task Force. He transferred to Beaverton PD and the Task Force is now mothballed.

2
Reply
Karl Dickman
Karl Dickman
1 day ago

It’s silly of me to post so many comments about this, but here goes. I cited chapter and verse of the Bicycling Manual because ODOT printed the same advice when I was studying for the driving test 20 years ago. ODOT has been pushing the line that weaving in and out of parked cars is dangerous and inadvisable for a long time at this point.

13
Reply
Jimbo
Jimbo
1 day ago

This article is healing for me. Thank you.

Vision Zero is basically this: cars shouldn’t go faster than 25 MPH in an urban environment unless the roadway is separated. Any road that has intersections and driveways cannot go over 25 MPH. Anything other than this creates more negative externalities and crash rates that are inexcusable. No one’s life is worth people going 30+ MPH in a complex urban environment. This applies to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers – any preventable death is unacceptable.

10
Reply
jakeco969
jakeco969
1 day ago
Reply to  Jimbo

Sometimes the old ways are indeed the best ways……

Speed limits – The main culprit behind accidents in the early part of the 20th century was speeding. For the first time, people could go quickly (as they did in trains) while controlling their own vehicle (as on a horse and buggy). In 1901, Connecticut became the first state to pass a law regulating cars, setting their speed limit at 12 mph in cities and 15 mph on rural roads. However, as late as 1930, a dozen states still didn’t have an established speed limit.

https://www.edgarsnyder.com/blog/2015/07/14-driving-100-years-ago.html

6
Reply
Voline
Voline
1 day ago

“The message was clear: I was the problem. I was in the way. I didn’t have a right to slow people down or get in their way”

I think most Portland police share the essentially suburban attitude that the streets are for cars and other uses are secondary, illegitimate, or a nuisance, and bikes are toys for children. This isn’t surprising becase the vast majority of Portland police live in the suburbs.

The latest figures I’ve seen are from 2021 when the Portland Mercury’s Alex Zielinski (now with OPB) requested the data from the Portland Police Bureau.* It showed that 18% of PPB sworn officers live in zip codes that are all or partially in the City of Portland. More live across the Columbia in Clark County (19.9%. Far more live in Clackamas County (29.8%)

They don’t live in a city. They don’t don’t share the outlooks or values of people who do about transportation, race, sexual preference, … many things. They are basically an occupation force from suburbia.

*Link to the article saved by archive.org because the Mercury no longer displays the graphics that accompanied it originally.

17
Reply
jakeco969
jakeco969
22 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

I don’t disagree with your viewpoint of the police interaction in the article and this is more of a rant against the high prices that gentrified me out of the city, but it’s hard for anyone to afford to live in Portland. Perhaps the city should consider budgeting for housing for police officers so at least they could be mandated to live in the city they work in.

https://www.ziprecruiter.com/Salaries/Entry-Level-Police-Officer-Salary-in-Portland,OR

How much does an Entry Level Police Officer make in Portland, Oregon?

As of Jul 27, 2023, the average annual pay for an Entry Level Police Officer in Portland is $53,124 a year. Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $25.54 an hour. This is the equivalent of $1,021/week or $4,427/month.

https://www.kgw.com/article/money/minimum-income-to-buy-home-oregon-2022/283-d93c021b-a54c-414a-b611-6ede891d7700

More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.

Or on the other end of the affordability spectrum, try 97233 in Southeast Portland, where an annual income of $107,931 affords you entry to a neighborhood with a median home value of $413,236.

5
Reply
pierre delecto
pierre delecto
22 hours ago
Reply to  jakeco969

Voline:

the essentially suburban attitude

Jake:

…the high prices that gentrified me out of the city, but it’s hard for anyone to afford to live in Portland

The urbanist disdain towards suburbs is incredibly counterproductive (and implicitly classist).

4
Reply
Voline
Voline
20 hours ago
Reply to  pierre delecto

There once were “streetcar suburbs” in the US. Those have all been subsumed into the city. Since the 1930s suburbs have been built for automobile commuters and the convenience of the motorists. Policy choices have pushed people toward living in the suburbs, but people also have choose it.

It is not “implicitly classist” to say that people in the suburbs have different outlooks to those in the city, especially about the automobile.

Do you have anything to support your assertion that “disdain towards the suburbs is incredible counterproductive”? Or is presenting evidence and a line of reasoning classist, too?

9
Reply
pierre delecto
pierre delecto
7 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

 than Multnomah County.

Outer East PDX has a suburban land-use pattern as does Gresham and North Portland. These areas are also areas where working plass people move when they can’t afford to live in twee inner-PDX?

Are you now going to quote median household income from Rockwood or Centennial?

0
Reply
blumdrew
blumdrew
5 hours ago
Reply to  pierre delecto

North Portland is far more “streetcar suburb” oriented than “car suburb” oriented. St Johns was served by a dedicated streetcar service until the 40s, and so were Kenton and Woodlawn, and the entire region has a more or less normal street grid*

* a lot of the weirdness in St Johns comes from the original grid facing the river mixing with a grid roughly parallel to Fessenden and Lombard (where the streetcar service ran).

5
Reply
Voline
Voline
20 minutes ago
Reply to  pierre delecto

According to your argument, the reason that working class people move areas with suburban land-use patterns is that they are forced to by gentrification — not because they prefer them. How does that make criticizing suburban land-use patterns classist? By your logic, if you criticize conditions in prison you’re anti-prisoner.

You are bad at this and your Mom is twee.

0
Reply
Serenity
Serenity
14 hours ago
Reply to  pierre delecto

Hitting a little close to home?

2
Reply
pierre delecto
pierre delecto
6 hours ago
Reply to  Serenity

I am a renter who has lived in close-in SE PDX for 23 years and have seen many of my neighbors/friends displaced. And as my apartment building is due to be sold for the second time in 2 years I will also very likely be displaced in a few months. (The new owner wants to rehab our apartment.)

I loathe landlords, real-estate speculators, and their YIMBY/urbanist defenders.

2
Reply
Will
Will
1 hour ago
Reply to  pierre delecto

Portland has lower median household incomes than most of the suburbs:
CITY MEDIAN INCOME
___________________________
Rivergrove $144,583
Happy Valley $131,980
West Linn $124,098
Lake Oswego $120,585
Camas $115,993
Maywood Park $109,265
Sherwood $104,651
Tualatin $97,931
Ridgefield $95,344
Durham $94,524
Tigard $93,532
Hillsboro $91,540
Johnson City $91,540
Washougal $91,100
Oregon City $85,193
Troutdale $85,131
Gladstone $83,214
Beaverton $82,380
Battle Ground $82,096
PPB Entry Level $79,456
Wilsonville $78,508
Portland $78,476
Orchards $74,723
Forest Grove $73,499
Milwaukie $73,351
Cornelius $72,917
Fairview $65,604
Vancouver $63,617
Gresham $61,826
Wood Village $57,565
King City $55,507

So you’re right. It is a classist assumption – the wealthy class out in the suburbs…

share the essentially suburban attitude that the streets are for cars and other uses are secondary, illegitimate, or a nuisance, and bikes are toys for children.

2
Reply
jakeco969
jakeco969
15 minutes ago
Reply to  Will

Your math is off, that $79456 is before the roughly 30% in taxes is removed. An entry level officer’s take home pay is roughly $55000. I hear King City is nice.

0
Reply
Watts
Watts
15 hours ago
Reply to  jakeco969

If I were a cop, I would absolutely not want to live in the city that I policed. Can you imagine walking into a grocery store with your kids and encountering the guy you arrested the week previous for hitting his wife and who now imagines it is your fault she left him?

No thank you.

3
Reply
jakeco969
jakeco969
1 hour ago
Reply to  Watts

It’s a bit of an indictment of the modern urban legal system that it’s naturally assumed that even someone committing the horrible crime of domestic assault will be out on the streets right away.

0
Reply
Michael
Michael
2 hours ago
Reply to  jakeco969

That Zip Recruiter data is just simply not accurate. The starting pay for a new sworn officer is $79,456/year, plus a $5,000 hiring bonus, plus overtime at time and a half, plus benefits. I’m not privy to the pay scales for more experienced officers, but PPB advertises its lateral hiring pay range as $92,144 to $113,131 per year, depending on experience. There are also various incentive and premium pay rates. Work the night shift? Add 4% of your base pay. Have a bachelor’s degree? There’s another 2%. It’s just not at all accurate to go around saying that Portland cops are going around trying to live off of $53k a year.

3
Reply
Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)
22 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

Shannon lives in Hillsboro.

2
Reply
Voline
Voline
20 hours ago
Reply to  Lisa Caballero (Assistant Editor)

She says that she lives in “downtown Hillsboro”. The center of older small towns can be very walkable. Fifteen minute neighborhoods, even. Bowling Green, Ohio for instance. They are not all Beaverton.

I’ve never been to the center of Hillsboro, so I don’t know which it is. I’ll have to go along with the judgement of people who have.

4
Reply
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
Shannon Johnson (Family Biking Columnist)
19 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

Oooh, I would love a discussion about “the suburbs”, as I think there is a lot to discuss, especially related to a car-centric lifestyle that much of “suburban America” is based upon. It’s important to define terms, what one means by “suburb.” People often look at my critiques of the “suburban lifestyle” https://www.google.com/amp/s/bikeportland.org/2021/09/08/i-never-want-to-be-a-suburban-soccer-mom-337764/amp and say, “hey, you live in Hillsboro!” Yes, but there are many different parts of Hillsboro: downtown which is very”urban” with apartments and mixed use zoning and transit, “suburban” areas with houses in huge groups without corner markets or shops, and country Hillsboro with farms and scenic bikeways. We very intentionally found a home in Downtown Hillsboro, walkable and bikeable to the MAX, bus stops, church, parks, library, two theaters, restaurants, farmers market, grocery store, corner markets, etc. Depending on your definition of “suburb” we live in a suburb of Portland, or, as we see it, we live in an urban area. According to a different definition of suburb, we avoided “the suburbs” quite adamantly.
That said, I am seeing newer built “suburban neighborhoods” being built with extensive sidewalk and bike infrastructure, and I am wondering if a shift will take place, to make “the (new) suburbs” less car-centric.
I will also say, it’s very hard to afford housing out here and we were very lucky to find a house in the sort of “urban” area we wanted. I am hoping that new, much-needed housing developments in the suburbs might make changes to get away from the car-centricity. Wouldn’t it be great if more businesses and services would be built in the mixed-use way…if all new housing developments could have a small grocery market and some percent of businesses? Just because “the suburbs” used to require cars, doesn’t mean it has to remain that way.
A much longer conversation, but I wanted to clarify a bit, since I live outside of Portland in, but definitely not in “the burbs”

9
Reply
pierre delecto
pierre delecto
7 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

The center of older small towns can be very walkable. Fifteen minute neighborhoods

Could it be that there are people who live in suburbs who did not move their because they:

share the essentially suburban attitude that the streets are for cars and other uses are secondary, illegitimate, or a nuisance,”

0
Reply
Watts
Watts
15 hours ago
Reply to  Voline

“the essentially suburban attitude that the streets are for cars and other uses are secondary”

To be fair, most city dwellers probably also believe this. You referenced elsewhere that city and suburban folks view cars differently, but while I am sure that is true in some individual cases, I’m not sure there is much of a gulf between those groups, especially in cities like Portland that are very car accessible.

3
Reply
pierre delecto
pierre delecto
6 hours ago
Reply to  Watts

Mostly white, college-educated, urbanists don’t believe this and because many inhabit hermeneutically-pure cult-like subcultures they do not understand that most of their inner-PDX urban neighbors drive hulking GHG-spewing SUVS/trucks and don’t really give a moments thought to other road users (except to complain about them on next door).

1
Reply
idlebytes
idlebytes
1 day ago

In my opinion it’s what comes next after your ellipses that is the most relevant part.

to avoid unsafe operation in a lane on the roadway that is too narrow for a bicycle and vehicle to travel safely side by side.

That’s almost all travel lanes in the city and no I don’t think it’s appropriate to use a parking lane as a travel lane except when to go around some obstruction or to make room for oncoming traffic.

A lane needs to be 12 feet wide plus the width of the car to safely pass so 17-21 feet total. Three feet to my right, three feet for me, three feet to my left, and three feet to the cars left. That’s almost nowhere in the city especially on greenways.

3
Reply
Watts
Watts
15 hours ago
Reply to  idlebytes

This is only true if you believe the myth that a car can’t leave the lane (or even cross a double yellow) to pass a bicycle.

3
Reply
J_R
J_R
1 day ago

We have to have more cops and elected officials who are bicyclists or are at least willing to try a few rides to experience what we do daily. I can think of only a handful of elected officials who are bicyclists.

I don’t know how we change it. I once offered a local elected official, who hadn’t ridden in decades, a ride on the back of a tandem. To assure him of my competency, I told him about riding with blind stokers. Never happened.

9
Reply
Clem Fandango
Clem Fandango
21 hours ago

Remember back before the bike lobby gave away their power to every dumb lefty idea that came along and winked at them, when they could have made hay out of a situation like this? Now it’s like… the least of our problems.

4
Reply
Carrie
Carrie
21 hours ago

I’m so very sorry Shannon. I hear your frustration that the biggest safety concern in this whole scenario was the car driver who was most likely speeding to pass you all. That is the person who should have been admonished in this case. Like you, when I’m riding on a road with parked cars, I take the lane and do NOT weave. I do not want folks to ‘close pass’ me — I want them to need to move out entirely into the left hand lane to do so.

8
Reply
Charley
Charley
21 hours ago

Shannon was in the right!!!

It makes me think I should carry that ODOT manual with me in my bike bag.

7
Reply
maxD
maxD
20 hours ago

I thinking leaving the travel to ride in the parking lane is not safe and possibly not even legal. My interpretation of the law (I’m NOT a lawyer) is that a cyclist has to ride as far to right of the road as is safe. That makes sense on a rural road. On a city street, most roads are legally divided in lanes: travel lanes and parking lanes. I think the law requires bikes to ride as far to the right as they can in the travel lane when they are travelling, but they are not obligated to ride in the parking lane. Riding in the parking lanes can feel like you are doing cars a favor, but it is bad idea. Cross traffic is checking the travel lane before pulling out, not the parking lane. You can easily surprise someone approaching you by weaving in and out of the travel lane. Someone pulling out of a parking spot could easily miss a bike overtaking them from the parking lane. A car driver can fairly easily gauge your speed and safely pass a cyclist travelling at a consistent speed and maintaining their lane position, a cyclist weaving in and out of the travel lane is much harder to pass safely and may inspire a faster pass. their The safe place to ride is just out of the door zone on the right side of the travel lane, and I think this is also the legal place to ride.

6
Reply
Karl Dickman
Karl Dickman
20 hours ago
Reply to  maxD

I haven’t ridden a bike regularly in eight years, so I guess at this point I speak as a driver. I was driving eastbound on Belmont a few years back and a guy was weaving in and out of the parking lane ahead of me. By the time I overtook him there was a space of two or car lengths of empty parking and he pulled to the right. I could do the math on our relative velocities and see clearly that he would have to reenter the travel lane at the exact moment my car would crush him. The only safe thing I could do was stop and wait for westbound traffic to clear and then cross the centerline to get around him with ample space. What if it had been a different driver that day, someone who hadn’t read the biking manual and didn’t know how dangerous the weave can be? I don’t blame the rider; I’m sure he felt that riding well away from traffic was safer or nicer or both.

6
Reply
idlebytes
idlebytes
7 hours ago
Reply to  Karl Dickman

What if it had been a different driver that day, someone who hadn’t read the biking manual and didn’t know how dangerous the weave can be?

This. I agree with most of maxD’s comment except the part about drivers being able to gauge cyclists speed and safely pass. I would say 60-70% of drivers, pedestrians and even cyclists are terrible about gauging speeds. Every time I ride home from work I have multiple interactions with pedestrians and drivers that hesitate to cross my path or turn in front of me because they can’t judge that they’ll easily clear the intersection or at least my portion of it by the time I get there. This causes me to have to slow down, wave them on, move to the other side of the road and do all sorts of other things to get them to go.

2
Reply
Mark Linehan
Mark Linehan
20 hours ago

The Oregon Bicycle Manual, on page 12, explicitly says “Don’t weave in and out of parked cars”, and includes a diagram showing that riders should go straight in the traffic lane, rather than move over to the right between parked cars.

Here’s a longer quote:

Ride far enough away from

parked cars that you don’t

risk being hit by an opening

car door. Ride in a straight

line and don’t weave in and

out of parked cars – you may

disappear from motorists’

sight and get squeezed when

you need to merge back into

traffic. In general, remember

that people driving cars cannot

know when you might weave

in or out. When you ride in

a straight line, you are more

predictable and motorists can

drive around you safely.

FYI, there’s also a Portland Family Bicycling Guide, but it doesn’t discuss this particular issue.

8
Reply
surly ogre
surly ogre
17 hours ago

It is not “practicable” to compromise your safety.
It is not “practicable” to ride where no one can see you from behind, from the side or from ahead.
It is not “practicable” to be a vehicular cyclist or to follow traffic laws meant for cars and made by ding dongs who don’t ride bicycles.

Cops are 100% wrong when they think they know more about your safety than you do. Give me a ticket/citation and I’ll see you and the City of Portland in court.

5
Reply
qqq
qqq
17 hours ago

The fact that you were doing exactly what the Oregon Bicycling Manual says you SHOULD be doing is clear evidence that what you were doing was reasonable, and the law (excerpt in the article) says you can move towards the center of the lane “when REASONABLY necessary” to avoid hazards, and parked cars are specifically mentioned, so I agree with the many people here that believe that that alone should be enough to convince any cop you weren’t doing anything wrong.

But there’s more: The same ORS 814.430 states that you should be riding “as close as practicable to the right curb OR EDGE OF THE ROADWAY”.

Per the law,” “Roadway” means the portion of a highway that is improved, designed or ordinarily used FOR VEHICLE TRAVEL, exclusive of the shoulder.” 
https://oregon.public.law/statutes/ors_801.450

I’d say that backs up MaxD’s comment that “I think the law requires bikes to ride as far to the right as they can in the travel lane when they are travelling, but they are not obligated to ride in the parking lane.”

It could be that that’s wrong, and for some reason known only to lawyers parked cars are a form of vehicle travel. Or maybe the “or” means you have to choose the more restrictive between “right curb” and the portion used for vehicle travel. But at that point, you’re getting into detailed legal analysis, so I’d go back to the law’s “reasonable” and “practicable” which to me mean what a normal person would think was reasonable or practicable, as opposed to what a roomful of lawyers would conclude.

So you were right, cop was wrong.

6
Reply
SD
SD
3 hours ago

Would be great to reach out to the Hillsboro PD and see if they have a basic grasp of the law and reasonable expectations of people biking. This seems like a teachable moment.

2
Reply
ED
ED
3 hours ago

Yeah the faux safety concern is one of the most grating aspects of this kind of encounter. I was biking home from the park with my daughter (6yo, on her own bike) on a quiet residential street in Sellwood around 8pm the other day (summer, plenty of light, well outside of rush hour). To be fair, we were kind goofing around, riding on our side of the street but not necessarily as far right as “practicable” because there weren’t other cars around, until a car came up behind us for a block or two. When we stopped at the next corner, the car pulled up next to us and the driver said in a very “concerned” voice that we were riding “crazy” all over the street and it was “like, scary.” I said we were just enjoying the ride and there was plenty of room and other streets he could choose–again, this is 8pm on a quiet residential street with plenty of parallel neighborhood streets or collectors if he preferred. He showed his true colors responding that “Well, you’re supposed to share the road, right? Ride single file,” i.e. so he could pass us without slowing down for 30 seconds on a single block.

The more I thought about, because of course it got stuck in my mind, was that the only “scary” thing about what we were doing is that he could have taken his giant metal driving machine and passed too quickly or too close, causing harm to us. There was nothing inherently scary–quite the opposite!–about riding bikes on a beautiful summer evening on a quiet neighborhood street.

Luckily, we ride that route often and most of the time we encounter much more, ahem, civic minded drivers who don’t seem to have a problem with people on bikes. And we do indeed ride single file when the conditions merit!

3
Reply
Trike Guy
Trike Guy
1 hour ago

I don’t see that you did anything wrong:

Weaving is dangerouse
Riding center lane forces people to realize they can’t pass you in the lane
Practicable != Possible

1
Reply
losigan
losigan
27 minutes ago

I was on an intersection with a stoplight. The light went green for us to go forward, suddenly a large SUV decided he had right of way to make a left, nearly hitting my 8 year old riding ahead. Of course, I got pissed and cursed at the driver. The driver made a move as if he was about to get down from his car and I dropped my bike and made a move to go towards him. I suppose he thought better and drove off.

I still ride and so does my son, who just graduated from college in Boulder, CO where bike riding is much more common and generally more respected. As for me, I no longer ride on roads, preferring to ride on the bike trails that Colorado seems to have an abundance of.

In short, I am no longer willing to entrust my life to another person driving a 2+ ton (or more) vehicle whose driving habits and mindset I don’t know.

As for cops, well, put it this way, in a previous job, my boss was an ex cop. He loved telling stories of how much he detests bike riders and relishes every opportunity of stopping them for every real or imagined infraction.

The point? I will never ride on any public road unless I happen to be in Amsterdam (or any street I suppose in the Netherlands) or Copenhagen particularly American roads where the majority still believe that bike riders are a “nuisance.”

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Admin
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
17 minutes ago

So sorry this happened to you Shannon. Far too many of us have similar stories to tell. Including me!

Several years ago I was biking home from downtown and I filtered through parked cars (totally legal) to the signal at W Burnside and 4th. At the signal, I biked in a crosswalk to position myself on the left side of the road before continuing north on 4th (also legal). Then I took off when signal turned green and a cop in a patrol car who I’d passed while he was waiting at the red light, flashed his sirens and pulled me over. He began to lecture me about how I need to follow all the same laws as drivers do (I don’t) and that what I did was unsafe (it wasn’t). I was pissed because I don’t like being hassled and he was clearly just a jerk who wanted to mess with a cyclist. I told him he had no reason to stop me because I did nothing illegal. He didn’t like that I was a smart ass, so eventually he whipped out his vehicle code to try and find something to cite me for.

He was just going to hassle me… But because I dared to talk back and defend myself, he ended up giving me a ticket! What a joke. He even had his partner walk out and stand behind me at one point… as if I was going to try and flee.

I knew the whole thing was b.s. and I got a lawyer and we had the whole case mapped out to prove I did absolutely nothing wrong. I even met with the cop in my office to try and smooth things over (a different cop I knew reached out to the cop who pulled me over and set up the meeting). But even after a conversation, this dude would just not budge. He clearly had some issues with bike riders or something.

So I worked with my lawyer and prepped for our date in court. When it came the officer failed to show up and the ticket ended up being dismissed. A total waste of time just because this one cop had an axe to grind.

This type of shit happens ALL THE TIME to bike riders.

1
Reply

Latest Headlines

Opinion: Portland must take actions to stop grim traffic toll

Federal funding for Eagle Creek Staircase replacement moves forward

Family Biking: A cop admonished me for taking the lane

Weekend Event Guide: Pee Wee Herman, bees, stationery, and more

Featured Story

Chris Billman is the only Oregonian with a disabled parking decal for his bicycle