Top bicycle builders coming to Portland for ‘Open House’ Saturday

(Photos from 2018 Chris King Open House by Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you’re the type of person who can lose yourself in the beauty of a bicycle, or if you’re in the market for your dream bike, then you don’t want to miss the Chris King Open House this Saturday. The seventh annual event will be a gathering of 15 of America’s top bicycle makers (and one from Spain), all of whom have created custom machines specifically for this show.

Our friends at Chris King Precision Components have shared the list of this years builders:

Chris King Precision Components started in Santa Barbara, California in 1976 and quickly became known for its bombproof headsets. They moved to a large factory in Portland’s Northwest Industrial District in 2004. Now approaching their 50th year in business, the company has expanded their component offerings to hubs and wheels and is respected around the globe for quality products and sustainable business practices.

At the open house they’ll offer guided shop tours and a new component color will be revealed. In addition to custom bikes, there will be exhibits from brands like Simworks, Cervelo, Santa Cruz, Robert Axle Project/Old Man Mtn, Super-Pacific (with guest Snow Peak and LoLo Bike Racks) and Biciclista Clothing. Also at the event will be students from the Benson Tech High School Bicycle Frame Building program.

Doors open at 11:00 am and the event will run until 4:00 pm. It’s free to attend! See our calendar for more info.