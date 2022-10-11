Top bicycle builders coming to Portland for ‘Open House’ Saturday

If you’re the type of person who can lose yourself in the beauty of a bicycle, or if you’re in the market for your dream bike, then you don’t want to miss the Chris King Open House this Saturday. The seventh annual event will be a gathering of 15 of America’s top bicycle makers (and one from Spain), all of whom have created custom machines specifically for this show.
Our friends at Chris King Precision Components have shared the list of this years builders:
- Moots (Steamboat Springs, CO)
- Mosaic (Boulder, CO)
- Alliance (Hailey, ID)
- Simple Bicycle Co. (Portland, OR)
- SyCip (Santa Rosa, CA)
- DeSalvo (Ashland, OR)
- Pursuit (Bozeman, MT)
- Retrotec (Napa, CA)
- Breadwinner (Portland, OR)
- Speedvagen (Portland, OR)
- No.22 (Johnstown, NY)
- Chumba (Austin, TX)
- English (Eugene, OR)
- Rizzo (Madrid, Spain)
- Horse (Brooklyn, NY)
- Sage (Beaverton, OR)
Chris King Precision Components started in Santa Barbara, California in 1976 and quickly became known for its bombproof headsets. They moved to a large factory in Portland’s Northwest Industrial District in 2004. Now approaching their 50th year in business, the company has expanded their component offerings to hubs and wheels and is respected around the globe for quality products and sustainable business practices.
At the open house they’ll offer guided shop tours and a new component color will be revealed. In addition to custom bikes, there will be exhibits from brands like Simworks, Cervelo, Santa Cruz, Robert Axle Project/Old Man Mtn, Super-Pacific (with guest Snow Peak and LoLo Bike Racks) and Biciclista Clothing. Also at the event will be students from the Benson Tech High School Bicycle Frame Building program.
Doors open at 11:00 am and the event will run until 4:00 pm. It’s free to attend! See our calendar for more info.
Wait! Benson Tech has a frame building class! That’s amazing!
Any program to teach welding of thin wall tubing is so subversive now it has to be packed in bicycle sauce. Very good for the Benson crew. Great work !
This is a great event. It’s fun to geek out on everything from the machines to finished bikes, and even if you are familiar with the manufacturing process you can learn a few new things.
I assume they’ll have beer again, so that’s cool too.
But will there be free cookies and soft drinks? 😉