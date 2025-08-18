Monday Roundup: Auto-shifting, one less car, e-bike love, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week.
Here are the most notable stories of the past seven days…
Seattle’s biking stride: It’s hard not to be a bit envious of the groove that Seattle’s transportation bureau is in right now. With several key bike projects lining up and solid political leadership behind adopted bike plans, their DOT has dubbed this “Hot Bike Summer.” (The Urbanist)
Auto-shifting, finally? The bike industry has chased automatic shifting systems for many years, but this attempt from Bafang, which integrates it all into a nifty three-speed rear hub looks very promising. (Electrek)
Body image: Concerns and debate over pro cycling’s dysfunctional relationship with food, body image, and personal health have reached such a high level that a rider advocacy group has called on the UCI (international governing body of pro cycling) to act. (Velo)
Not just cars: As non-car vehicles like bikes and scooters have gotten more popular, cities must adapt and create more safer space on the road for them. If not, we risk backlash from Big Auto and public sentiment will sour. (Wall St. Journal)
Manhattan revitalization: Lots of talk in Portland about how to revitalize downtown and I’ve been saying the same damn thing the entire time: Make it harder and more expensive to drive there, while boosting the quality of bikeways and walkable public spaces and we’ll see a renaissance of the central city on par with what’s happened in Manhattan. (Gothamist)
Armadillos in L.A.: Looks like Los Angeles’ DOT is also looking to upgrade from plastic posts, but instead of the nice concrete curbs we get, they’re using plastic “armadillo” curbs from Zicla. (Streetsblog LA)
No more street art: Cities are facing a mandate to remove rainbow-colored crosswalks and other street art due to an order from the Trump Administration whose DOT Secretary believes they are often political in nature and don’t belong in the street. (Washington Post)
It’s all about power: I like how this essay gets at one of my key talking points about why e-bikes are so popular: Because they alter the typical power dynamic on American roads and make bike riders feel like they’re on a bit more equal footing with car users. (WBUR)
The low-car trend: I love seeing a level-headed analysis of how it’s actually not that big a deal to live with one less car. This type of article gives me hope! (The Future of Where)
Video of the Week: OK, it has finally happened. I’ve said for years that Portland is the best city for bicycling in the world and some folks just don’t understand. Well, look at this, YouTuber David Wen visited and says Portland is the “coolest city for cycling in the world.” Now just add better bike infrastructure and we will be the Best Cycling in the World for real!
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
For the BP readership: Regarding the plastic low mounted delineators in the photo and article… this product’s animal name is “Zebra”, a different product has the name of ‘Armadillo’ and others ‘hedgehogs’…each has either a different placement / function or profile. Whether each will have its ‘Kleenex moment’ will depend of the regionalism of exposure to the animal: Armadillo (TX / SW USA), Hedgehog (UK), Banana Slug (Cali Coast), Zebra (Spain?) etc.
“Zebra” is a rather offensive racist term in most of the USA.
I found the low car trend read interesting, but the premise is slightly flawed. Cars have both fixed and variable costs that can vary greatly. My car has been paid off for 10 years, and the only truly fixed cost is insurance. Everything else varies by how much it’s driven.
And the analysis of work/kids/groceries is so annoyingly shallow too. Relying solely on work from home and grocery delivery as vectors for change is silly. I’m living (part time) in the Seattle suburbs (Issaquah) and commuting to downtown Seattle three days a week. I’m doing all that without a car, and it’s totally fine. I ride my bike in, and I take the bus back. Not every metro area has Seattle-level transit options, but still. Driving to work is the most convenient option for a majority of people, but I do not believe it’s the only one for most people.
And don’t even get me started on grocery shopping. The entire American concept of big grocery hauls is not the norm globally, and people have been eating food since long before the car was invented. I know so many people who live within walking distance of quality grocery options who drive and get more than they could carry by default, despite the fact that they could have fresher produce and be more flexible if they dropped by a few times a week instead. And it should be said that getting groceries delivered by an underpaid gig worker is a poor solution to the general crisis of housing and transportation in the US!
I also just think the default mode of operation of one car per driving age household member is insane on its face, no matter how remote the place you live is
If I had a safe walking journey to my local grocery store, yes, <1 mile away, then I’d walk. As it isn’t safe, I drive and only usually get about 1 or 2 bags of groceries a week.
I don’t know you, so can’t comment on your specific situation but I’m talking about people who live in the 20s and 30s in SE Portland and drive to Freddie’s on Hawthorne when they could definitely walk. On top of all the safety and built environment reasons people feel like they need to drive to the grocery store, the American cultural norm of mega grocery shop hauls once a week (or less) makes it so people don’t even think to walk even if they could. I find that to be interesting and worth exploring in some depth, but the piece linked is not, and I think that’s a shame
People also drive to the store because they don’t like carrying bags of potentially heavy groceries, or because of the weather, or they’re tight for time, or any number of reasons.
And plenty of Europeans do big shopping trips to big stores (though mostly not on the scale of Costco). I’d be willing to bet that a majority of European shopping occurs in American sized grocery stores accessed by car. You just don’t see it that much as a tourist.
Before living in Portland, I lived in Vancouver, BC. where walking to grocery store is more the norm. An additional side benefit is having many small grocery stores dispersed and more specialty providers. The last neighborhood we lived in was near Commercial Street- we had a couple of small grocery stores, a chicken guy, a couple of bakeries, a Japanese grocery and a liquor store all within a 20 minute walk. Now I live a little over a mile from New Seasons- but they seem to be getting worse every year.
In what world do you live? There is NOWHERE in Portland, Oregon, a person cannot safely walk to a grocery store in daylight hours.
You just jump the shark with almost every post.
A vigorous and dedicated walker can reach anywhere in Portland. I’ve walked to the airport, for example. But there are plenty of places that have no grocery stores in walking range for ordinary folks (as defined by them, not by me).
There’s precious little grocery action near Lewis & Clark, for example.
And not everyone wants to shop at the store that happens to be nearest them. Different stores have different prices and offerings that appeal to different people, so just because you live next to “that Safeway” downtown doesn’t mean you’re going to shop there.
So yeah… I think the world he lives in is called “the real world”.