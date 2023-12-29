Two ways to ring in the New Year on your bike

Rolling across the Burnside Bridge on The Street Trust’s New Year’s Day ride on January 1st, 2022. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s almost the end of the year and I’ve got just two more posts coming your way before we meet again in 2024. First, I want to share details on two rides that will help you ring in the new year on your bike.

New to the calendar this year is the Nostalgic Yesteryear Excursion that will embark (as its acronym implies) New Year’s Eve on a “last orbit around Portland with the friends that give meaning to an otherwise arbitrary timeframe we’ve called ‘2023’.” The ride is organized and led by John Russell, an interesting character who you might have met at other social rides or at Bike Happy Hour. The NYE ride meets somewhere in inner southeast at 8:08 pm and shoves off at 9:09. RSVP on Facebook for all the details.

And keeping to the annual tradition, The Street Trust will host a New Year’s Day Ride that meets at their headquarters office in Lloyd Center Mall. New this year, the org will require a $40 donation for all riders over 18 years of age to take part (no one will be turned away for lack of funds). The entry fee will come with an annual membership that supports The Street Trust’s important advocacy work. If you can’t make the ride (it meets at 12:00 pm), you can show up at their office around 2:30 or so for hot drinks and food for the after-ride party. Required RSVP and more details here.

Whatever you do for New Year’s, please have fun! And remember that if you can’t safely get yourself home the City of Portland and their partners at TriMet, C-Tran and Portland Streetcar offer free transit and a $10 taxi discount. Learn more at the Safe Ride Home website.

Stay tuned for BikePortland’s final story of 2023: a look back at the big news we covered in 2023, including our top 10 most viewed stories of the year.