City counts reveal data behind Portland’s precipitous drop in cycling

It’s no secret that bicycle ridership in Portland has decreased in recent years; but just how much was anyone’s guess. Thankfully the Portland Bureau of Transportation just released their first bicycle count report since 2014.
The good news is we now have more data to help us understand cycling trends in the city. The bad news is, based on PBOT’s 2022 counts, biking in Portland has dropped back to levels not seen since 2006. “That a decline is occurring in both numbers of people bicycling and in mode split is undeniable. Why it is happening is difficult to determine,” states the report.
To get their numbers, PBOT relied on a tried-and-true method they’ve used for about three decades: an army of volunteers with clipboards who count every bicycle rider they see at hundreds of locations citywide over a two-hour period. They then extrapolate those counts to come up with a daily traffic number. In addition to these 105 volunteer counts (at 234 locations), PBOT used automated counts from fixed pneumatic hoses at 74 locations. The final ingredient are commute-to-work survey data collected by the U.S. Census.
Instead of sharing a raw number from their 2022 count, PBOT has decided to compare the data of three, four-year time periods: 2013 to 2016, 2016 to 2019, and 2019 to 2022. Those three periods take us from our plateau (0.5% increase), the beginning of the downward decline (10% decrease citywide), and then the cliff of the final period when PBOT says bicycling dropped by 34.9% between 2019 and 2022.
To put a finer point on the decline since 2019, just nine years ago (in 2013) PBOT says there were 3,478 people riding bikes in the central city. During the counts last summer, there were just 1,122 people on bikes — a 45.9% drop. Across 184 count locations, PBOT tallied 17,579 people biking in 2022, a 37% drop from the 27,782 counted at the same locations in 2019.
According to the Census, Portland’s bike-to-work percentage plummeted to just 2.8% in 2021 — down by almost half from the 5.4% in 2020 and well off our nation-leading peak of 7.2% in 2014. That Census number has long been criticized because it focuses only on the work trip and the lack of trust in the Census more broadly in recent years makes its data even more suspect. But it remains an important tally because of its longevity and its influence on federal funding and policy decisions.
While this news is deflating, at least we’re not alone. All other big U.S. cities have seen similar declines. And even at 2.8% we’re still tops.
The Census numbers also mirror Portland’s own counts, which have shown a steady decline since 2014. So far, PBOT says they have no idea why this is happening.
In the report, PBOT details how they’ve continued to build out the city’s bikeway network (77 of it miles since 2014), the majority of which were either neighborhood greenways, protected bike lanes or off-street paths. Here’s PBOT making their case that the biking drop isn’t because of bad infrastructure:
“It is easy to argue that Portland’s bikeway network is of higher quality and reaches into more parts of the city than in 2014- 2015 when bicycle commute mode split and the number of people biking to work peaked. Despite these efforts, bicycle use—as reflected in both commute data and the city’s annual counts— has continued to drop. The pandemic can explain much of the recent, precipitous drop in biking, but it does not explain the downward trend before 2020.”
The report also breaks the counts down by geographic area, gender, and helmet use.
Not surprising, the area with the lowest average number of riders was east of I-205 and the area with the highest average was southeast Portland. That lack of ridership in east Portland is a huge problem for PBOT — especially since they’ve spent many millions in recent years installing new bike infrastructure. The lack of people using the bikeways just fuels the anti-bike fires and the sooner we get folks on two wheels the better (which is why I’m convinced the answer is to drop 1,000 or so new Biketown bikes east of I-205).
Perhaps building on the case that public safety concerns are top-of-mind for many people when it comes their choice to ride a bike, the counts revealed the first significant drop in 13 years in the number of riders who were identified as women. Just 28% of bike riders counted citywide were identified as women, down from the usual 31-32%. Volunteers counted the fewest riders marked down as women, 18%, and the lowest rate of helmet use, 56%, in east Portland.
To build back Portland’s once-vaunted base of bike riders will take time and a concentrated effort to change the narrative (and the reality) about safety. As I shared yesterday in our annual accounting of traffic deaths, the vulnerability felt by all bike riders when it comes to their personal safety can easily trump any good news about new infrastructure. Things like incentives and public events to build community were at the foundation of Portland’s rise as a cycling capitol and we’d be smart to keep those going as well.
One interesting thing I noticed recently in looking at traffic fatality data is that when more people biked in Portland, a lot fewer people died. Just 20 people died while using Portland roads in 2008 when our bicycling rates made a massive leap. And the recent rise in traffic fatalities began in 2014, the same year Portland’s bicycling rates began to fall.
Learn more about PBOT’s bike counts on their website and download a PDF of the 2022 Bike Count Report here.
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
There’s a couple factors that are hard to quantify but I think are contributing.
1) A lot of people have moved here from car-dependent places and brought that lifestyle with them. The number one complaint I hear from transplants is “how hard it is for drivers” here. They come for the good urbanism but still want to drive for half mile trips.
2) The complete lack of enforcement. The streets are insane these days. On my ride to work this morning I saw 6(!) people run red lights, one of them almost hit me.
I think this is an under-talked about point. Portland is a city that has boomed in population in the last 20 years – about 100k (~17%) between 2000 and 2020. While some of us (me) moved from places where biking was already ingrained, I imagine most folks did not. Culture plays a big role in cycling, and people don’t often change their ways as adults. Even if Portland had/has a reputation for bike friendliness, how many of the transplants saw that as a reason to pick it up?
I’m probably in the minority but I came from a car dependent place. I purposely moved to Portland because of the bike scene and so I could live car free. Only recently have I started to consider buying a car again because of how dangerous it has gotten out there. I too see cars running red lights several times on my commute to work now. Like full-on look left, then right, and then gun the red light straight trough the intersection. Other times up to 4 or 5 cars still proceed through once the light has turned red, that I now wait and look both ways once I get the green. Left turn lights are only a suggestion now. Stop signs, even crossing greenways have become 15 mph zones. It’s horrible out there and the cops don’t even give a f*ck.
The harder PBOT makes it to drive in Portland, the more motorists will take liberties on the road.
I have a lot more to say about this but, at the very least, I hope this puts to rest the idea that there was a “pandemic bike boom” or an “e-bike boom”. As someone who commuted ~6 times a week in 2020, 2021, and 2022 the cratering of transportation cycling was no surprise to me. And as I’ve stated many times, the safety in numbers effect has largely disappeared and this has very likely contributed to the dramatic increase in reckless and/or aggressive driver behavior around people cycling (pandemic and societal dysfunction stresses are also likely contributing factors).
2022 data for Williams:
Any financial numbers to back-up the absence of booms? People like to be surrounded by pretty things, but it doesn’t mean they’ll actually use them or change their habits.
My $0.02 is that I never get counted b/c I don’t ride anywhere I’m likely to be counted, and I’ll bet I’m not alone.
I think there are a lot of factors going on here leading to the drop, but I will say it feels like drivers have only gotten more hostile over time. That plus bigger trucks and SUVs is a bad combination. I’ve been yelled at and honked at when legally using Portland’s bike facilities. I can’t imagine that a less confident/less bike obsessed rider than me would feel very comfortable riding considering that. Many people, even in Portland, feel that the streets are for cars and if you are riding on them as a cyclist you are a pest or criminal who is “obstructing traffic” and shouldn’t be there. Many seem to think you deserve to be abused.
Also, land use matters a lot. It’s really no wonder that East Portland has low ridership still despite investment, when a large portion of it is very sprawling and unwalkable. If there are few destinations to bike to, there are going to be few riders. That doesn’t mean the bike infrastructure isn’t worth it, I think it is regardless, but our land use patterns are going to have to change. I’d like to see an effort to build dense public housing in central parts of the burbs and the city proper
The harder PBOT makes it to drive in Portland, the more motorists will take liberties on the road.
Can’t say this is surprising. I would guess the decline is primarily among the “Interested, but Concerned” group of would-be cyclists. Homeless camps taking over bikeways, lack of police enforcement of driving laws, general diminishment of how we treat each other…it all adds up. I can only speak for myself, but these are the main reasons why I gave up cycling. I’m not willing to become a statistic. Nor are a lot of others, so it would seem.
Agreed. Here are some of the reasons I have noticed among people I know:
I am sure there are a ton more, but these are things I have heard form people in my orbit- I am sure there are more. My point is that it is not anyone thing, PBOT deserves plenty of blame but certainly not all of it.
That would be me. I still bike but stay much closer to home. I don’t feel safe biking into areas I don’t know as much as I did before nor along the Muli-use trails. I used to do it for recreation, doing big loops with my e-bike, and now I feel it’s just like not really worth it, part is the perceived (possibly not real) danger (mostly bad driving behavior), part is not wanting to see the look of things which I find depressing and don’t really want to see for recreational purpose. So I stay closer to where I live, which then also means more walking and less biking. It’s small changes but then add this to more people working from home and that could be enough for explain these numbers.
PBOT could learn a lot from this: http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/search/label/the%20grid
I would guess that many, many planners and managers at PBOT know about this! But even if PBOT staff were all in favor, the sentiment of local political leaders and voters almost certainly doesn’t match that level of enthusiasm, much less the enthusiasm required to make the expensive and politically dicey choices necessary to implement such a grid.
From my perspective, it’s a bug of democracy: good but unpopular ideas will have relatively little sway. At least, that’s true as long as those ideas are as exposed to the pressures of local media, partisan interest, and organized voters as our local bike infrastructure is.
Given the way most PBOT staff/project managers talk about bike infrastructure, I don’t really know if that’s true. It seems to me that a lot of them think they know about Dutch urban planning/CROW, but only have a very superficial understanding of it. Of course, I’m sure there are some exceptions, but I think there’s probably a huge educational gap even among the most progressive planners at PBOT.
Maybe so. Yet, even if every PBOT staffer had a very deep understanding of Dutch urban transportation planning, that wouldn’t mean they’d have the political backing or funds to build it! You could transplant Copenhagen’s entire bike/planning bureau here and it’s not like we’d see the changes that you and I both desire. Even if they found the money for it somewhere, local voter backlash would probably stop the process.
I disagree. I think that if most staff had a deeper understanding of Dutch transportation planning, they would frame bike infrastructure projects in a better, more productive way—and framing deeply affects political support / funds.
“Drive-alone trips to work declined by 20 percentage points over last 30 years.”
There, I fixed the headline.
This data should be celebrated, not a cause for concern.
I think you missed the part where it mentions that VRU deaths used to drop in proportion to an increase in VMD and in increase of ridership, but now it’s on a relative meteoric rise given that ridership numbers have dropped off a cliff. That is no cause for celebration. Even if the proportion of “drive to work alone” trips have dropped over 30 years, the ones left driving are killing more vulnerable users per capita with their driving.
I’m a female who still bikes, and has biked WAY more than ever in the last year (almost 1500 miles already this year). I’m curious when the counts are done. I used to be much more regular about my biking, but since COVID my work schedule has changed quite a bit. I still commute to work, but only ~3 days a week now, and not always during normal commuting hours. I ride a lot more recreationally and to appointments and stores etc, than I used to, but which also tends to be not commuting times.
Having said that, it’s pretty clear I’m in the minority in this regard when I’m out riding. I see way fewer people out on bikes no matter where or when I go, and considerably fewer female riders in particular, so these numbers don’t surprise me at all. Anyone I know who wasn’t a super confident cyclist rides less these days than they used to.
Being a regular biker all around Portland for 15 years now, here’s my 2 cents on why biking has declined so much in the past few years…
-Lots of people driving combined with complete lack of traffic enforcement resulting in erratic, unpredictable, and dangerous driving behavior. The number of close calls I’ve had in the past month alone is more than I had for years at a time pre-2019ish.
-Terrible conditions* of the roads *see the cracked crappy pavement of many greenway routes
-Terrible conditions* of the MUPs *see tents and trash on or blocking paths in numerous places. Most of my female friends in particular refuse to ride on these paths at this point, even where there aren’t tents because of perception
-New/improved/existing infrastructure that is nice but often doesn’t make enough connections to other infrastructure resulting in stressful situations many cyclists I know aren’t comfortable in (mostly due to point 1 above at this point)
I agree, it’s going to take a pretty concerted effort to turn things around. The infrastructure (including enforcement) will need improvements to actually support cycling/pedestrian safety. The safest infrastructure in the world won’t make any difference though if perceptions developed over the past few years are aren’t also changed.
I absolutely agree. I live near the 205 MUP and it was a major resource for me. A great many of my recreational rides incorporated it as a way to get to the Springwater, Marine Drive, Gateway Green, etc. It was also an ideal way to lengthen my commute on a nice morning or evening.
After years of watching conditions decline and telling myself that the city will eventually get a handle on it– just file one more “campsite report” into the black hole that they call PDX Reporter– they instead stopped sweeping camps all together. And I pretty much gave up. We’ve normalized this, we’ve encouraged it, even celebrated it: the surrender of public property, a major bike thoroughfare, to abusers who are chopping down trees, starting fires, driving automobiles on the path, etc.
And that’s had a hugely negative effect on my cycling. I’m tired of feeling unsafe. And when I’m not feeling unsafe– let’s face it– the situation out there is depressing and frustrating. I’ve spent the last two years actively avoiding it, taking what I consider to be inconvenient or vehicularly dangerous alternative routes. It’s crimped my yearly milage because I no longer feel motivated to do a quick loop down to Gladstone or huff up Powell Butte to watch the sun set. I still do that stuff, of course, but not nearly as often and never without pepper spray and my head on a swivel.
It’s colored my perception of Portland. Never before this year have I seriously considered leaving, and that’s pretty remarkable to me. Been here almost 20 years, too. It would be rough but the direction we’re headed in takes a mental toll on everyone, even those who refuse to admit it.
I nominate this for Comment of the Week!
Well, at least car driving went down as well while working from home went up dramatically. I’m a good example of that: I went from biking to work 4 days a week to not at all for 18 months during the lockdowns, to two days a week while working from home the other two.
Working from home decreases commutes but increases
carSUV-driving overall.
I’m glad you pointed out that the Census is severely flawed. Hopefully they control for time of year and weather but even if they do there are still other flaws. Primarily that it only asks which mode was used the most in the previous week. Someone who drove three days a week and biked two counts as a driver. I bike almost exclusively but nearly everyone else at my work uses a mix of modes. With our hybrid work schedule that mix for many is work from home and bike. The number of bicycles in our secure parking fluctuates wildly throughout the week depending on what’s going on in the office and people’s personal schedules.
The volunteer counts are a little better but still just focus on peak times which are mostly work commutes. The value of our bicycle infrastructure shouldn’t be limited to work commuters. There are plenty of non-work commute trips out there and not accounting for those does a huge disservice to the people that use our bicycle network. Also, I know this is anecdotal, but I’ve been seeing the same wild fluctuation in commuters on a daily basis and it’s not specific to the day of the week. So doing a single count at these locations is going to vary significantly more than it did in previous years.
It’s good to get more data but PBOT really needs to up their game if they’re going to use this information to decide how much to spend and where to make future investments.
I agree with you about the census being flawed, particularly the American Community Survey, as well as a change in overall commuter patterns.
Nearly 25 years ago I had a class while getting my MURP at PSU from a professor Rubiega who pointed out to us how cities were already (in 1998) devolving from a central city downtown commuter core to what he called a “galactic city” of multiple centers, edge cities, malls, but also neighborhood and local centers of employment, business, and where people live and play. He also saw a growing role of home-businesses messing up traditional commuter patterns.
I’ve since learned that much of government planning in centered on a model of you living at home in the suburban area, you drive/bike/walk/transit to work, then return home in the evening. Errands, going to school, recreation, and so on are ignored, not part of the model. So if for some reason people stop commuting into work, the whole model starts breaking down – and yet folks continue to thrive and get around. The “mode split” is largely based on this model.
From my perspective, PBOT is basically admitting they no longer know how people are getting around, their travel demand model is breaking down, the 7.2% versus 2.8% bike mode split is officially meaningless – the 7.2% is a fairly accurate number for its time, but the current 2.8% is for a totally different situation that isn’t really comparable any longer.
What we actually need is to know our activity levels, how we are collectively getting around and where are we going. One potential source is cell phone usage – nearly everyone now has one, even little kids and many homeless – and the signals are monitored by each cell phone provider. Back in 2019 our commercial transit operator, a French called Keolis, bought 3 months worth of data usage by all the major cell companies and combined them into a single dataset. I only saw the Greensboro NC portion, but they assured me it was a national set. What they showed in a set of GIS maps was human activity at various times in the day – Weekday AM commute, PM commute, weekends, overall, and so on – as folks might stay at home, or drive somewhere, or walk the dog, or go for a bike ride, or walk to school, and so on. The maps showed us where folks were most active – typically in shopping districts, manufacturing areas, universities – and more of dead suburban locations of hardly any activity. What surprised us was how our downtown was just another minor suburb – all of our transit investment is made there, but no one actually does much business there – whereas some of our busiest locations were Walmarts and other similar big box retailers. Malls were dead even 2019, more so now.
I suspect Portland would show similar patterns.
And so the way I see it, this data is showing that we, and our cities, are changing how we travel and get around, and who we go where we do and when. Our old patterns are mute and ways of measuring them are of course becoming rapidly more and more irrelevant.
We are going through a transition – but I can’t tell you where we’ll end up.
Or as Rush said, the point of travel is not to arrive.
Here we go again with the “pandemic blaming“. While it no doubt had impacts on commuting to work downtown (and therefore biking) it had zero effect on people like me. I used to use the I-205 MUP to bike to work but started driving when it become a dangerous hellhole. This was due to what seemed to me to be a “complete hands off” approach to public safety and allowing our MUP’s to become linear campgrounds populated by many who are unfortunately drug addicted and/or have unstable mental conditions. I’d like to see some accountability for once.
from what I could tell, they aren’t blaming the pandemic. They clearly state that the decline started well before Covid.
Maybe they should blame the street lights.
Maybe they should blame the speed bumps and crappy pavement all over town.
BikePortland thanks for bringing this report to the public (as I had not seen any other press on it or a PBoT/ CoP news release it in my in box concerning it).
I will have to dig deep into the new report for additional comment, but reflecting on your finding’s, I am a bit surprised and shocked (positive) that Portland had a later “peak bike” than my memory of the analysis of these counts in ~2010; as back then – my memory – was that the public counts were showing it dropping a lot post 2009/ 2010 due to the great recession impact of work and that the belt of affordable housing was further away from the CBD…plus the “aging out” of single cyclists as they married and had kids. [Perhaps not a true aging out but a “aging pause” until these kids got big enough to be in trailers and then pedal themsleves with their parents returning to the saddle enough to be picked up in trends.]
Your point “…the recent rise in traffic fatalities began in 2014, the same year Portland’s bicycling rates began to fall.”…just goes to affirm [again] Geller’s or Birk’s (?) historic “safety in numbers” analysis from the mid 2000s.
These are great comments. Look forward to the rest after you dig deep.
If you pull out ’09-’12 from the historical counts graphs, because we were probably still riding that housing crisis wave of ’08 when gas was expensive and bikes were cool, then it seems like some count spots are up, some are down, it’s a mixed bag. The ’22 count means nothing. Covid, work from home. Even now I still see barely anyone on my commutes in or home. Why people like WFH is beyond me, but whatever. I’d die if my kitchen or spare room was ‘my workspace’.
Also, and I’ve said this in other posts; the people that have been moving to Portland, largely from the Sun Belt these days it seems, don’t give a shit about cycling because they likely didn’t cycle in whatever sprawling, Hot as Hell, city they moved here from. The newcomers aren’t the weirdos and sideliners and kooks that moved here in the 90s and early 00s. Portland is no longer some cool, cheap and overlooked West Coast Bohemia like it was. I honestly don’t know why someone moves here in 2023 but it simply can’t be because of course you’re gonna ride a bike to the Star E. Rose with your new housemates and then downtown to see a twee indie show at Umbra Penumbra and visit Reading Frenzy while you’re at it, afterwards you’re riding to Jarra’s for very cheap drinks and that cute guy your friend knows is supposedly gonna be there; all that is long dead and buried. New Portland is people who will likely work remote in a house they spent 750k on and meet other young professionals at a bar on Williams and not blink at an $18 cocktail. They drove to the bar (which has an & in the name, hopefully) in a hybrid or EV. They didn’t bike there and they will never bike there.
PBOT’s analysis of 24 hr count sites found that the ratio of peak to non-peak hours did not change from previous years. WFH does not explain the precipitous drop in cycling.
Lots has changed since 2014, but something that leaps to mind is the proliferation of smart phones and the “tech car” era. Of course smart phones predate 2014 by a lot, but I think that distracted driving has gotten much worse in the last 10 years. I certainly read something about that recently. It doesn’t take many interactions with reckless/distracted drivers on a bike to scare you out of doing it as a primary means to get around.
It can’t help that just about every new car is chocked full of digital navigation screens, some of which you can play games on. It’s tough out there riding, and sharing space with increasingly large automobiles steered by distracted drivers has certainly taken a toll – even on me.
Another thing that comes to mind that is missing from this data are alternative electric vehicles. How many people on electric scooters, one-wheels and skateboards are using bike infrastructure now? How many were cyclists before?
I haven’t seen nearly as many in the winter but the summer it wasn’t uncommon for there to be as many or more of those vehicles waiting at a light than bicycles. PBOT will need to take that into account at some point especially if those commuters are using the infrastructure.
It seems like many of the politically powerful in Portland (non profits, civic organizations, homeless advocates, justice advocates, city bureaucrats, etc) have spent the last 3 years downplaying and questioning the public safety and crime concerns of everyday Portlanders.
This survey shows that people don’t buy the narrative that “everything is fine” here. It is encouraging though to see influencers like Jonathan Maus finally agreeing that we do have a problem.
The first step to solving a problem is admitting there is one. I hope more in Portland will do so. Then maybe we can working to making this once again “the city that works”.
Work from home more than tripled from 2019 to 2021.
While this is clearly the primary reason that the bike split decreased,
We should also be very concerned about all of the excess car infrastructure that is very expensive to maintain.
In these uncertain times, we should be removing SOV parking and travel lanes.
Partial list of possible contributing factors, in no particular order:
Price of gasoline: the inflation adjusted price of gasoline ramped up from 1999 ($1.50) to 2008 ($4.68), then wiggled around. This is the same time-frame as our steady increase in bike ridership. But the gas price dropped from $4 to $2 between 2014 and 2016, just as bike ridership began its decline. I’m no statistician, and correlation is not causation, but it’s pretty obvious that this price signal will have an impact on transportation choices.
Price of gasoline: the price rose again in the last year, but maybe something about people’s choices is “sticky,” and path dependency has limited the number of people who return to cycling. Maybe the below factors limited the uptake of cycling as a cheaper alternative to gas. Or perhaps the increase in gas prices hasn’t gone on long enough (or expensively enough?) to generate that mode shift.
Electric cars might reduce the “environmental guilt” factor without requiring the lifestyle shift of actually riding a bike year-round.
Safety: bigger trucks and cars, with more aggressive drivers
Safety: Perceived Safety of roads/paths (campers)
Safety: Trump-era vehicle weaponization (I think a lot of us starting seeing the roads differently after the Trump campaign, and the resulting increase of overt vehicular political posturing, not to mention Charlottesville and the current trend of state-supported vehicular self-defense against marchers and protestors).
Technology: do people leave the house less because of the ready availability of addictive entertainment on cellphones, or of easy streaming of high-quality TV and movies?
Demographics: cost of living in inner neighborhoods creates a demographic shift toward yuppies, and away from people more likely to ride (housing affordability has made the hippy/grunge/hipster/co-op/bikey life less affordable, and depressed that share of local population).
Demographics: how many of yesterday’s bike-crazy transplants have aged into mid-life, and now must care for kids, or have too crazy a schedule, to allow the time tax of riding places?
Demographics: immigration to the area was legendarily that of the West Coast’s most liberal, most quirky people, finding the cheapest housing on the “coast.” How does that shift when our housing costs are this high (even if we’re still cheaper than other crazy expensive west coast cities)? Do the more recent wave of immigrants have the same interest in riding?
Culture: even on top of demographic shifts mentioned above, have many people stopped viewing personal transportation choices through a climate lens? In the Bush years, when fighting Big Oil seemed impossible, personal choices might have seemed like the only way to make a dent in carbon. Nowadays, there is a lot of awareness that individual choices are small compared to the effect of regulation, industry, and technological development.
Culture: have local environmentally-minded people shifted from a degrowth to a techno-utopianist view? If so, would they be putting faith in technology to limit carbon somehow, while maintaining their personal quality of life with carbon intensive transportation?
Culture: as Lance Armstrong’s heyday receded, and was replaced by a recognition of his doping, did interest in racing or fitness riding decrease? I have to wonder how many people were inspired to ride for fitness, and then realized they could avoid traffic on the way to work.
Culture: fixed gear bikes were a huge fad! Lots of people just got on a bike because the fixies were just so cool. Do those riders still ride as they get older? Do teens and young adults nowadays still see the sexy symbolism in a Bianchi Pista?
Work From Home boomed recently of course, but it was slowly ramping up over time, as the technology spread and improved.
Trimet: I used to combine bike rides with the bus or train frequently, but have had poor luck with regards to reliability. If people can’t count on the bus to take the edge off of dreary bike commutes, are they more likely to ride more of the mileage, or just substitute a car trip?
Trimet: are people replacing multi-modal trips (bike/bus/train) because of perceived safety on Trimet (drug use, mental health challenges, etc)?
Bike theft: I don’t have statistics, but theft did seem to increase over the years. At the very least, the obvious fact of open-air chop shops visible from popular bike paths may have increased perception of the risk for those who didn’t have the benefit of protected indoor parking.
Some of these are more national, some are more local. We have a long way to go if we want to reverse the trend.
From personal experience, the two factors that have caused me to bike less:
I visit maybe 2 or 3 times a year, via train and bike. On my last 2 trips, riding from the train station to the eastside was like Escape From New York, dodging sidewalk campers who were out n about in the streets. I think I saw Snake Pliskin. I definitely saw The Duke. It gives me pause to do it again.
I was reflecting on this article & the one about Tri-met ridership (and also public school enrollment, and library usage, and more) during my school commute just now…
There is a noticeable decline in the enthusiastic use of public spaces since 2020. We can talk about causes but “public spaces feel less safe” is a popular answer, and because that answer uses “feelings” it is not wrong & also self-fulfilling. This isn’t just about bikes, or transit, but how we as a city view all our public spaces, including the privately owned ones, like office buildings or shopping malls. All that was in a decline pre-2020 but then it just fell of a cliff.
So seeing this data in this way is useful but not solution-oriented, because it only allows us to compare the time dimension. It asks “what can we do to get back to [time period]?” when the time dimension has a big old discontinuity in 2020. The pandemic might not be to blame but it shook stuff up in way that makes the time comparison kind of pointless. Of course our marathon times took a big hit after we got cancer, that kind of thing.
What we should be asking is “has Portland been hit harder than other comparable cities, and if so what are they doing that we aren’t?”
The pandemic was experienced by a broad demographic cohort of Americans as a reason to stay indoors, and tech companies happily handed them a highly addictive form of stimulation as a replacement. Many people are using as these stimuli as a replacement to being out of the house, with friends, etc. Lots of these people aren’t particularly happy, but they’re okay.
Another cohort experienced a rapid destruction of tenuous social bonds that kept their life afloat, thanks to the closing of public facilities and public places, followed by the pandemic-fueled residential real estate price boom. A lot of these people are still trying to put the pieces back together, or have gotten dragged into anti-social behavior.
Many people from that second cohort have made our public spaces uncomfortable, and so staying indoors has become a more attractive option for the first cohort. Over time, this will reduce support for improving our public spaces, to the detriment of all.
It’s very sad all around.
It’s scary to ride on Portland streets now. You personally might not be afraid to ride, but look at the skyrocketing traffic deaths, the out of control drivers, and zero traffic enforcement and you will see why others are not comfortable riding.A lot of the bike infrastructure has gone in to east of the 205 where as the data shows, hardly anyone bikes. It should go first where people are going to use it most and build out from that connected network.Ebikes are too expensive for the average low income commuter. People want bigger and heavier trucks and ebikes are not going to get that car consumer to give up the perceived protection that a large suv will.Broken glass is on pretty much every street, the multi use paths are blocked with tents.Meth zombie cars without license plates go unchecked.The complete lack of willpower for pbot to install traffic diverters.Greenways are still just side streets with sharrows on them, they should have diverters every 3 blocks if we want to stop cut though traffic.Portland no longer has a functioning Police force.
This list is updated and re-formatted (Turns out the bullet point option didn’t work, and I timed out the ability to edit my previous comment).
–
Partial list of possible contributing factors, in no particular order:
–
Price of gasoline: the inflation adjusted price of gasoline ramped up from 1999 ($1.50) to 2008 ($4.68), then wiggled around. This is the same time-frame as our steady increase in bike ridership. But the gas price dropped from $4 to $2 between 2014 and 2016, just as bike ridership began its decline. I’m no statistician, and correlation is not causation, but it’s pretty obvious that this price signal will have an impact on transportation choices.
–
Price of gasoline: the price rose again in the last year, but maybe something about people’s choices is “sticky,” and path dependency has limited the number of people who return to cycling. Maybe the below factors limited the uptake of cycling as a cheaper alternative to gas. Or perhaps the increase in gas prices hasn’t gone on long enough (or expensively enough?) to generate that mode shift.
–
Electric cars might reduce the “environmental guilt” factor without requiring the lifestyle shift of actually riding a bike year-round.
–
Other electric vehicles (scooters) might be grabbing some small share of bike rides.
–
Safety: bigger trucks and cars, with more aggressive drivers
–
Safety: Perceived Safety of roads/paths (campers)
–
Safety: Trump-era vehicle weaponization (I think a lot of us starting seeing the roads differently after the Trump campaign, and the resulting increase of overt vehicular political posturing, not to mention Charlottesville and the current trend of state-supported vehicular self-defense against marchers and protestors).
–
Technology: do people leave the house less because of the ready availability of addictive entertainment on cellphones, or of easy streaming of high-quality TV and movies?
–
Demographics: cost of living in inner neighborhoods creates a demographic shift toward yuppies, and away from people more likely to ride (housing affordability has made the hippy/grunge/hipster/co-op/bikey life less affordable, and depressed that share of local population).
–
Demographics: how many of yesterday’s bike-crazy transplants have aged into mid-life, and now must care for kids, or have too crazy a schedule, to allow the time tax of riding places?
–
Demographics: immigration to the area was legendarily that of the West Coast’s most liberal, most quirky people, finding the cheapest housing on the “coast.” How does that shift when our housing costs are this high (even if we’re still cheaper than other crazy expensive west coast cities)? Do the more recent wave of immigrants have the same interest in riding?
–
Culture: even on top of demographic shifts mentioned above, have many people stopped viewing personal transportation choices through a climate lens? In the Bush years, when fighting Big Oil seemed impossible, personal choices might have seemed like the only way to make a dent in carbon. Nowadays, there is a lot of awareness that individual choices are small compared to the effect of regulation, industry, and technological development.
–
Culture: bike riding as a child may have decreased. I moved here in my 20’s, and it felt natural to ride around because I used to ride around my neighborhood on BMX-like department store bikes in my youth (in the 1980’s). Did today’s 20-30 year olds grow up with that same freedom and bike mobility in the aughts? My impression is that parent’s have reduced children’s free rein over the years. If so, are these children less likely to take up cycling as young adults?
–
Culture: similarly to above, if kids grew up spending more time on computers than previous generations, did they spend much time riding bikes around their neighborhood? If not, are they less likely to ride now?
–
Culture: have local environmentally-minded people shifted from a degrowth to a techno-utopianist view? If so, would they be putting faith in technology to limit carbon somehow, while maintaining their personal quality of life with carbon intensive transportation?
–
Culture: as Lance Armstrong’s heyday receded, and was replaced by a recognition of his doping, did interest in racing or fitness riding decrease? I have to wonder how many people were inspired to ride for fitness, and then realized they could avoid traffic on the way to work.
–
Culture: fixed gear bikes were a huge fad! Lots of people just got on a bike because the fixies were just so cool. Do those riders still ride as they get older? Do teens and young adults nowadays still see the sexy symbolism in a Bianchi Pista?
–
Work From Home boomed recently of course, but it was slowly ramping up over time, as the technology spread and improved.
–
Trimet: I used to combine bike rides with the bus or train frequently, but have had poor luck with regards to reliability. If people can’t count on the bus to take the edge off of dreary bike commutes, are they more likely to ride more of the mileage, or just substitute a car trip?
–
Trimet: are people replacing multi-modal trips (bike/bus/train) because of perceived safety on Trimet (drug use, mental health challenges, etc)?
–
Bike theft: I don’t have statistics, but theft did seem to increase over the years. At the very least, the obvious fact of open-air chop shops visible from popular bike paths may have increased perception of the risk for those who didn’t have the benefit of protected indoor parking.
–
Some of these are more national, some are more local. We have a long way to go if we want to reverse the trend.
I used to be the stereotypical Portland bike rider and rode everywhere.
Now, not so much. I’ve had WAY too many close calls in recent years. Drunk drivers, drivers on their phones, people running stop signs…it just doesn’t feel safe anymore. Even if I get ran down by a driver, will anything happen to them?…no. Once a week I see someone just going through a red light because nobody is coming and they don’t want to wait anymore.
It just isn’t worth my safety, I threw in the towel and gave up. Until there is actual consequences for bad driving, or, a completely separate biking infrastructure, my Portland biking-everywhere days are done.
So now I drive/use Lyft (if drinking) and my bike gathers dust. If I do ride my bike it’s for short trips that don’t involve a lot of major streets (like to the corner market or nearby food carts).
At least biking taught me to expect people to be running stop lights, that has made me a more cautious driver.
For good reason, individuals and advocacy groups like PB are making the public more aware of the statistics which illuminate the danger. The worse those statistics get, the more awareness, the more fear, and the less people are willing to bike. Elected officials appear to be ignoring those statistics and do nothing. A lot of the other comments mention great solutions. If those solutions are implemented, I think we will start an upward spiral.
I agree with the comments around safety. It’s also evident that cycling commuters are among the broader community of former commuters who now work mostly from home and therefore have no need to ride to work. Additionally, over the past 9 years there was a revolution of indoor virtual cycling options for recreational riders/racers that have made it unnecessary to brave the dangerous roads and terrible weather. I can speak firsthand that I have little interest in getting on the road until it’s dry and over 50F since I got a smart trainer.
Wow! I’ve only ever used a trainer or rollers and I’d rather be out in the rain.
3 reasons for my reduced bicycle use in the city..
(1) safety. reckless driving and lack of traffic control around it
(2) theft. Leaving outside of business I am worried I’ll lose a wheel by the time I walk back
(3) parking. no guarantee of bike stand outside the said business (depends on the neighborhood in Portland)
It’s not just bikes. Everywhere you look there are less people downtown and in public parks. People stay home, watch television, play video games, and get food delivered. I think this would be better understood if compared to general data on percentage of time people stay at home.
The paint and sticks style of bike infrastructure has generally improved over the years but the greenways which will actually get you some useful distance feel much worse outside of a few recently diverted spots. My Clinton commute in the evening seems to be a spectacle that draws drivers with a loose interpretation of the word “stop” from many of the avenues that cross it. Even better when they want to watch me go for 20 or 30 blocks along Woodward. Fun!
I’m one of the people who switched and now regularly drive instead of bike. I can say for me it was pandemic changes in work policy that made the difference.
Pre pandemic I regularly rode my bike as a daily commuter all the time. It was fantastic. Paying to park a car was way too expensive and my work would only pay if there was some special work related reason to drive on a given day. My bike was faster than bus or MAX. So i mostly just rode my bike as a daily commuter.
Then at some point we hit remote work. The notion was stay at home and avoid each other and the work place as much as possible to avoid giving each other Covid. To encourage people to come back in to the office work switched the parking policy. It is now actively “Free Parking!” For all employees. They pay for parking every day we drive and now I drive a lot. I almost never ride my bike anymore.
I’ve become lazy and out of shape. I’ve been thinking about asking them to change the policy. But the problem is I really like driving. It’s my new very bad habit. I like “free” parking. It’s a drug I can’t resist. Every day I say I’m going to start riding my bike again soon. But I keep not doing it. The sum total has been lots of driving and almost no biking.
I’m wondering how many work places switched policies like this? I think it was a lot and they did it with good intentions. People alone in their cars aren’t spreading Covid. Right?
But cars are awful and unsustainable. We need policies that get businesses to have employees mode share.
I’m not familiar with Portland. But here in a northern Detroit suburb drivers are pissed at politicians that do road diets to allow for bike lanes that no one uses. So the hostility towards biking increases. It’s the fault of woke politicians!
I bike on tertiary roads with no problem. I avoid the busy car lanes that have painted share the road with bicycles symbol.
I’m 70 and would like to see 80. Rail paths are for me too!!
3/15/2023 it is finally 50F and sunny, I pumped up my tires and rode crosstown Beaverton. I find car-drivers here are more aware and courteous to bicyclists than the many other USA cities I’ve lived in. Traffic jams cause slower cars, a good thing. I bike when temp is above 48f and not pouring rain, otherwise I’ll use transit or my pickup which I try not to use for more than 200 miles a month. USA cities were built for cars, unfortunately, the best I can do is to seek bike friendly pockets in which to live.
Reading through the comments, I think a lot of you all are on the right track. I moved here 25 years ago. I rode my bike exclusively until I had my kid and moved out to 82nd ten years back. Most of my biking friends from back in the day have moved further out than me in order to find affordable housing or have left Portland entirely. I have been trying to get back into commuting by bike at least a couple of days a week- now with my young son- and it is ROUGH. Like, having my ten year old seeing people shooting up at 11 in the morning on our way to Gateway Green is hard to stomach.
Bike theft was always a thing, but daytime block-spanning bicycle chop-shops a block from my work in produce row for the last four years are also a reality that didn’t exist ten years ago.
Summers getting wicked hot, wildfire smoke, stolen cars street racing around- It’s a jungle.
Yeah, I went to Gateway Green three years ago for the first time. I thought it would be cool to check it out and then bring my 10-year-old daughter to introduce her to mountain biking. Of course when I went I saw some dude with a needle hanging out of his arm 4 yards from the trail and I thought : “Yep can’t do that.” I emailed the Parks department about it. Never heard back. Guess I wasn’t “vulnerable enough”.
It has become much more expensive to live in the core areas of Portland. Because of this, more people are being driven out and to the far east of Portland to be able to afford a place to live. When your job is 38 miles away, and takes an hour to drive, biking is not an option. And really, who feels safe leaving their home? Not me.
I retired a few years ago and don’t have to commute anymore. But will I park my bike at Freddie’s or Trader Joe’s? Nope. Will I ride to REI and park outside even with a U-Lock? You’ve got to be kidding. I just finished a 1200 mile ride in Thailand where the traffic sometimes is crazy and dogs dash out of nowhere and you run over live cobras. I still felt a ton safer there than here. Traffic might be crazy in the cities but I never detected deliberate hostility toward cyclists, in fact Thailand has a huge cycling boom going on right now.The bike got locked with a cable lock and I didn’t give it a thought.
I get sad every time I see all those empty bike racks outside the Hawthorne Fred Meyer. A few years ago you’d be hard pressed to find an open spot.
We have to improve safety and stop the river of bike thefts before people are going to return to their bikes. As we all know, there is safety in numbers and that’s how the culture can shift away from cars.
And the events that got people excited about biking in their communities? You mean Sunday Parkways that has gotten whittled down and moved to areas where people don’t really bike that much? Yeah, that’s all good in theory but that event is withering on the vine and a lot of fun, advocacy, and good will along with it.
This was such a depressing story.