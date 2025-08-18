MADE Bike Show is coming and I’ve got a discount code

Get hyped all you silly bike lovers, the biggest show of the year is coming! MADE will return for its third year at the Zidell Yards in South Waterfront starting this Friday, August 22nd and running through the weekend. MADE is your chance to revel in the artisanal beauty and craft of bicycles, parts, and all types of other cool things that are made by actual cool human beings — many of whom you can actually meet in person at the show.

Just think: Right now, dozens of builders from across the country are putting finishing touches on brand new bikes they’ve made specifically for MADE. The colorways, the build, the lines and angles — each element thoughtfully chosen so that the whole is something much more special than any individual part. Whether it’s the complete bikes you’re most excited about, or the intriguing parts and components you’ll find, or even the oft-whimsical swag that’s likely to emerge from the show floor — MADE has something for everyone.

Official poster.

This year, show organizer Billy Sinkford (who some of you met at Bike Happy Hour last week) says they’ll have a test ride area. Now that should be interesting. And of course there are some pre-show events already scheduled like a social ride Thursday morning and the big shindig at Cyclepath NW later that night where No. 22 Bicycle Company will offer a sneak peek of their rigs.

Over 200 builders and brands are expected to be at the show and this year the floor plan has been expanded to fit them all. I’ve also heard that adult beverages can be consumed throughout the show floor, so you don’t have to remain corralled in the beer garden.

I’m more excited than usual this year because it’ll be my first time attending! I’ve been out of town the first two years and haven’t been able to be there, so I am very hyped to finally take part. I’ll talk to builders and attendees, shoot photos and share them here, and probably do a video or two as well. If you plan to attend, I’ve got a discount code that will give you 25% off a single day or weekend pass (good for one ticket only). Just use code BPMADE (case sensitive) when you check out on the ticket purchase page.

Check the MADE.bike website for all the official info and tickets and be sure to follow MADE on Instagram for the latest and greatest updates.

See you there!