PBOT leader says budget cuts contribute to mistakes, urges advocates to not lose faith

“It’s 3:00 am on a Sunday morning and what sounded like a [street] sweeper was not a sweeper — it was a striping crew getting an early jump before the rain and putting in a bike lane on fresh pavement on 33rd with no prior notice or notification. Pause and imagine that moment and imagine the emotions that would bring forth.”
That was how Portland Bureau of Transportation Policy, Planning and Projects Group Manager Art Pearce described the context of what happened when city crews installed a new bike lane on NE 33rd Avenue back in September. Pearce attended a meeting of the PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee (PBAC) Tuesday night to explain why he decided to move forward with removal of the bike lane. Pearce was at the same meeting last month to explain how PBOT erred when they installed it in the first place and that they’d pause a planned removal to get more feedback from adjacent residents.
At Tuesday’s meeting Pearce shared more about what PBOT staff heard in those conversations over the past month. His comments and a pointed exchange with a member of the PBAC help explain the city’s frame of mind and shed light on their controversial decisions.
“Despite our best intentions, we triggered, I think, emotional harm to the adjacent neighbors,” Pearce told the committee. And then continued a few minutes later:
“We triggered and connected to a perception that Portland is intentionally trying to ostracize and push out certain members of our community through these improvements, and are connecting to a narrative that is not true, that this is all part of the master plan to really disregard the needs of a whole set of Portlanders.”
David Stein, a member (and former Chair) of the PBAC and the PBOT Budget Advisory Committee, responded with frustration. Stein shared that the conduct of PBOT makes it increasingly difficult for him to support the agency.
“It just seems like there are so many ways to get out of building bike infrastructure,” Stein lamented. “And we always talk about we have these plans and policies that are great. And then we have all these great ways of just getting around them, or not handling them in a way in which we can actually build the infrastructure we’re supposed to build.”
“… we don’t seem to have the language, or the skill-set, or something, to the navigate these conversations to build what needs to be built.”
Stein said what happened on NE 33rd is part of what he sees as a troubling trend for projects that end up in controversy and delays when certain voices object (like on North Williams Avenue, 7th/9th Greenway, SW Broadway, NE/SE 28th) then said PBOT’s record these past few months is “wearing on me” as a member of the budget committee who’s being asked to advocate for more city transportation funding. “I have to ask myself, ‘For what?!’… I don’t want the general funding to go into this and then it be used to just circumnavigate any placement…”
At that point, Pearce interjected forcefully:
“PBOT has continued to build a number of bicycle facilities all over the city during the same period that we had process missteps on Williams, and a really challenging conversation around 7th, and now 33rd. I think you’re producing a narrative that is not accurate. So I guess I would caution you from that.”
“I know that this is frustrating. I know that you feel that way,” Pearce continued. Then he shifted to a new explanation for why PBOT is more prone to mistakes in recent years:
“We have 120 Quick Build projects we are frantically working on trying to get ready to deploy and budget reductions have been happening year-after-year on my team. This is what happens when we end up with less staff spread more more thinly across our portfolio while trying to still deliver these projects. There’s a direct connection to your role on the BBAC [Bureau Budget Advisory Committee] and our ability to invest in the amount of process to be able to do city transformation correctly.”
Another bit of new information we learned at Tuesday’s meeting is that PBOT has come up with a new, “middle path” design of the bikeway on 33rd that Pearce feels, “Is the right answer”. The only thing needed for it to be installed is a “real respectful conversation to occur,” and Pearce believes that conversation is impossible as long as the bike lane is on the ground.
“The answer is not putting in bike lanes in the dark of night,” Pearce said.
It seems like PBOT now views certain “minority voices” as having veto power over human powered transportation improvements. That’s what appeared to happen on NE33rd. It’s not a good place to be when that is allowed to happen.
Behind the scenes: I actually left the call for several minutes after this. While I don’t expect to agree with presenters on everything it was something else basically being told that I’m imaging things.
Something not mentioned in this article was the revelation that there will be no data collected during the time that this bike lane existed so we won’t even be able to point to anything indicating that the default treatment was producing the desired results for safety/speeds or bike lane usage.
PBOT also set a new precedent in explicitly sanctioning parking cars in a marked bike lane. This is in addition to the widespread unsanctioned parking and loading/unloading that already happens.
This debacle just sucks. One thing comes to mind when he mentions waking up on Sunday morning to hearing the crews putting in a bike lane. If the street parking was so important, how did they manage to stripe bike lanes with cars parked there? Was there even one single car parked there that day? Sounds like not. People just want their damned “just in case” parking spot. You never know how much parking you’ll need! What if I have a big party with all my multi-generational extended family and friends?
Looking forward to the supposed middle ground solution that is somehow in the middle between the bare minimum (pained lines) and nothing. As Watts (I think) suggested, maybe speed bumps. Speed bumps and sharrows I bet. Or maybe just painted speed bumps.
Yes: Narrow, bumpy, and slow.
Drive faster! Faster! Faster! The open lane is a passing lane
to pass other drivers faster! Screeeeeech! Ooops,
Somebody got killed. Oh well.
This debacle sucks. One thing comes to mind when mentioned waking up Sunday morning hearing crews put in a bike lane. If street parking is so important, how did they manage to stripe bike lanes with cars parked there? People just want their damn “Just in case” parking spot. When a big party with extended family and friends? Look to supposed middle ground solutions somehow between the bare minimum (painted lines) and nothing.
Pearce: Portlanders distrust PBOT, so the only way to restore our credibility is to undo what we did, then come back and redo this project “the right way” later. We promise!
“It was a striping crew … putting in a bike lane … with no prior notice or notification. Pause and imagine that moment and imagine the emotions that would bring forth.”
This is beyond parody.
The imagined feelings of homeowners who might be slightly inconvenienced outweigh a bare-minimum attempt to mitigate the life-altering danger that drivers inflict daily upon vulnerable road users.
When do my emotions get taken into consideration?
So we can’t do anything that improves certain neighborhoods now for fear that PBOT is “ trying to ostracize and push out certain members of our community”? That sounds like a straight race to the bottom.
After a brief view of several finished crosswalks with concrete medians and street paint, my disappointment and criticism I wish will be considered instead of broadly rejected. ODOT does not give a damn about public safety on 82nd. These improvements DO NOTHING to slow traffic except screeching tire stops when a pedestrian hints to our idiot motorist jerkwad a-holes that someone wants to cross the street. I AM COMPLETELY DISAPPOINTED but not surprised.
Lynn Peterson and Kris Strickler are criminally incompetent and/or corrupt.
Both are incompetent. Both may be criminally corrupt.
Widening I-5 at Rose Quarter is clearly a death trap.
Accident rating in both number and severity worsen.
Oh no just smile and speak with a childlike innocence
or a pompous adult conception of being absolutely
unquestionable and whoever objects is a nobody.
This is another Wheeler failure. If only T would
leave office sooner. Oh, another T person! R i g h t…
We ain’t losing faith, we getting militant <3