Yes we’re still doing Bike Happy Hour, and yes it’s still awesome!

Scenes from the past few weeks. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Been a minute since I chimed in about Bike Happy Hour. Just want to say it’s been really to see such a healthy group of folks show up each week — even through this chilly and (sometimes) wet winter weather! Keep reading to find out how it’s been going lately and what to expect if you come out.

Last night was week 37 and I had a wonderful time. If you haven’t come out since the big summer blowouts on the Gorges Beer patio, you’ll notice a bit different vibe at our winter location across the street at Ankeny Tap & Table. We’ve been outside on Ankeny plaza next the pub almost every week and it’s a much more convivial gathering as we huddle around in our coats and naturally come together seeking warmth (we go inside if it’s unbearable and/or wet). The crowd is smaller so it’s more relaxed and we’ll often be all together in one big group.

Owing to all the big news this week, last night we had an impromptu, spirited, roundtable chat. People shared opinions about how best to frame advocacy arguments and I ranted about a few things. I’m always open to debates and conversations… it’s one of my favorite aspects of Happy Hour! I loved how the group last night heard from different voices and even folks who showed up for the first time got in on the conversation (hi Camilla, Jupiter, Craig, Neil, Forrest, Mark and others!).

Bike Happy Hour isn’t owned by anyone, so everyone is welcome to come and use the space however they see fit (within reason of course, I do reserve the right to manage the space as the main organizer).

The last few weeks we’ve had folks set up and sell crafts on the dining tables. Max from Flat Tire Creations was there with her amazing items made from recycled bike parts. And Nando of Chronic Carry fame shared his very cool beverage holsters and various smoking-related accessories. A few weeks ago one of our regulars named Sabs started a ride from the pub toward the end of Bike Happy Hour. She made a speech about how she, as a Jewish person, wants a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestine.

We’ve also continued our tradition of having local candidates swing by. Two weeks ago we had City Council District 3 Candidate Joseph Emerson stop by. He took the mic and shared his view of what he wants Portland to look like (more walkable and safe for little ones, including his one-year-old daughter). It was so cool to sit in a small group and have a conversation with someone running for office!

It’s also been great to see families come out. Every week we’ve got at least a few little ones running around. Last night I let Odin and Athena (regulars who come with mom and dad Melissa and Chris) help me with the event sign. I just love the energy little people bring.

I’ll leave you with a tease… You’ve got to try the new churro waffles on the Ankeny Tap menu! I’ve been buying several plates of them each week just to sweeten things up. I love seeing everyone’s smile when they try it. They’re warm and a bit crispy with all that churro goodness, drizzled with chocolate syrup. And of course the rest of their menu is really good (I tried the BLT last night and loved it!).

So whatever reasons brings you out. Thanks! With your help and support, we’ve created a space that’s welcoming and fun, and continues to draw new faces each week.

See you on Wednesday! Don’t forget your name tags!