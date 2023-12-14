Weekend Event Guide: Peacock Lane, wine country, family trail day, and more

There’s never a wrong time of year to explore the amazing winery roads in Yamhill county. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

The annual Peacock Lane holiday lights display starts tomorrow and the first three nights are carfree! Find out about a group ride to that event and much more in this week’s guide. And remember, we list meet-up times and rides usually leave about 30 mins later (always best to check website ahead of time for latest info).

Friday, December 15th

Techno Christmas Peacock Lane Takeover – 6:30 pm at Lloyd Center (NE)

It’s the first of three carfree nights on Peacock Lane, one of the best places to revel in holiday light magic in Portland, and this ride is an invite to get out there and get funky w’ cha dance moves. More info here.

Saturday, December 16th

Family Trail Day – 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at Gateway Green (NE)

Northwest Trail Alliance and Warpaint host this event where you’ll get to dig and scoop and make Portland a nicer place by helping maintain the bike park at Gateway Green. More info here.

Inn Between Holidays Ride – 12:30 pm at Goose Hollow Inn (SW)

What better way to mark the holidays than with a jovial jaunt to pubs that have the word “inn” in the name? More info here.

Clue Murder Mystery Ride – 1:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

A whodunnit bike ride the likes of which you have never experienced. Come dressed as your fave Clue character! More info here.

Artisan Show and Peacock Lane Ride – 3:30 pm at Ankeny Rainbow Rd Plaza (SE)

Come to the Bike Happy Hour location and browse gifts and crafty wares from local makers before a group ride to see the lights at Peacock Lane (leaves 4:30). More info here.

Sunday, December 17th

Wine Country Out West – 8:30 am at St. Honoré Bakery (Lake Oswego)

Join PDX Long Rides for a 84-miles of chill-paced riding to get into gorgeous wine country east of Lake Oswego. Route loops out around Yamhill and back. More info here.

CycleCats Do Tualatin and Lake Oswego – 9:30 am at Vera Katz Statue on Esplanade (SE)

A just under 40-mile jaunt that will take you up and over Riverview Cemetery and beyond with a group of fun-loving, not-too-serious serious riders. More info here.

Southerly Ladies Series – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail Trailhead (SE)

Lady-powered bikes only says veteran ride leader Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur. She’ll lead you on an excursion south to find hidden gems in and around Milwaukie. More info here.

Nomad Patches Pop Up Market – 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm at Golden Pliers Bike Shop (N)

Check out the cool and affordable patches and stickers made by a local artisan. Perfect gift possibilities and added bonus of a visit to Golden Pliers where they’ve got loads of nifty things to ogle and often nice drinks and snacks to enjoy. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!