PBOT will move forward with NE 33rd Avenue bike lane removal

People who live along Northeast 33rd Avenue in the Concordia Neighborhood received a flyer on their doorstep earlier today. The flyer states that the City of Portland plans to remove bike lane striping between Dekum and Holman on December 18th and 19th. (Note: The flyer is not on Portland Bureau of Transportation letterhead because it comes directly from S-2 Contractors, the firm PBOT has hired to do the work.)
The flyer was delivered before PBOT made any announcement about the project but I have just confirmed with the city that the removal will happen. ***Scroll down for updates and comments from PBOT staff***
The first time these bike lanes were slated for removal (November 1st) people stood in front of the contractor’s truck and prevented the driver from moving forward. The spontaneous protest came as bike advocates were caught off-guard and sought to defend a vital link in the bike network between the Holman neighborhood greenway and existing bike lanes over NE Columbia.
The protestors were successful. PBOT paused the removal and chose to do more direct outreach to nearby residents. The reason PBOT claimed they needed to remove the bike lanes in the first place was because of an administrative error. The agency manager in charge of the project, Art Pearce, said people who live on 33rd were told about the new bike lanes only on the morning they were striped. He chalked it up to PBOT simply “dropping the ball.”
In addition to what PBOT says was an oversight in their outreach process, the fact that some of the people strongly opposed to the bike lane are longtime Black residents, loomed over their decision.
For the past month or so, PBOT has left the bike lane in a state of limbo. They’ve left the striping alone, but decided to not enforce parking rules. They have also held individual talks with residents to help inform how best to move forward. According to PBOT, two staffers, Capital Project Manager Scott Cohen and Quick Build Program Delivery Manager Lisa Patterson were the staffers who did the one-on-one outreach. PBOT also hosted a community meeting in early November that they say 16-18 residents attended.
BikeLoud PDX, the nonprofit advocacy group whose members and leaders stopped the removal last month, has also reached out to residents. They passed out a flyer with an invitation to discuss the issue to every house in the project area.
With this new flyer delivered today, it now appears PBOT has made their decision. I have not yet learned why PBOT decided to remove the bike lane but am scheduled to chat with their spokesperson soon. I’ll update this post as soon as I can.
UPDATE: In a phone call with BikePortland a few minutes ago, PBOT Policy, Planning and Projects Director Art Pearce, Capital Project Manager Scott Cohen, and Communications Director Hannah Schafer explained the rationale behind their decision.
Art Pearce:
“We had worked on some additional design options and were hoping that we could navigate some sort of mid-level change [to keep the bike lane in place and satisfy concerns], but in the work of doing the direct outreach, have discovered — I think even more so — the degree to which this un-notified and un-consulted change has touched on a degree of rawness and sensitivity from community members — in particular, the multi-generational Black families that live adjacent to this location.
We believe the only respectful answer at this point is to take a step back, acknowledge the impact (despite our good intentions), remove bike lanes, give this conversation a little bit of time to cool off and then figure out what a path forward should be. But we’re really just not able to have a respectful conversation while we have those facilities still in front of all those homes.
… The plan is that we need to do the removal, but we need to let neighbors know that there’s still an unmet transportation need so we still have to come up with a resolution. But we need to give this a little bit of time.”
Hannah Schafer:
“We still see a need to identify a way to improve the connection in this area, so that’s not off the table, it’s just that we can’t move forward with a constructive conversation with community while the existing bike lanes that were put in without notification are on the ground.
It’s important to emphasize that yes, there is a component of this that is tied to historic disenfranchisement of members of the Black community, but that’s not entirely what this is about. That’s just one component of it. We didn’t just hear from members of the Black community who were opposed to this and were taken aback by the fact that we had put in a bike lane without any notification. It’s really important that this is not a ‘bike versus Black community’ issue.”
Scott Cohen:
“The pain and frustration and anger with the City over past decisions were definitely communicated as part of this and were frankly seen as a line of decision making, not something you know — how we felt — we made a one-off mistake. That was not how it was received.”
I’m not sure why anyone would expect a different outcome. PBOT is headed by a guy who is anti-road safety. He said the central eastside was too dense because he couldn’t reliably park in front of his house. The pause was just performative.
What does outreach even look like here? What could PBOT possibly say to make the homeowners want to give up their publicly funded parking spaces? It’s all total nonsense. Safety isn’t a construct. There are no road safety projects that don’t have some amount of opposition and fear mongering. PBOT essentially has acknowledged that the public property in front of these homes belongs to the property owners. Maybe they can start paying taxes on them.
But if this is PBOT’s position, it needs to be codified. PBOT needs to list what racial demographics can overrule community planning processes. We can then look at demographics of each neighborhood and use color to signify which neighborhoods wont receive road safety investment due to their demographic make-up, red seems like a good choice to denote what areas will be less safe to travel through.
Outside of this, I’d look out for any projects you hold near and dear. Dingus is gunning for votes and is probably going to sell PBOT to anyone who is buying.
Long time black residents and PBOT ensuring the street stays dangerous for anyone that needs to commute on it. Good job!
PBOT’s new equity moto: keep streets with black folks dangerous.
SO DISAPPOINTED IN PBOT LEADERSHIP, THE DIRECTOR AND THE COMMISSIONER
PBOT operations manual: Driver Vibes >>> Safety
PBOT sucks
I feel for PBOT staff, truly. The work of navigating the relationship between infrastructure improvements and gentrification is a very tricky one. You don’t just see this reaction from low-income and BIPOC households to bike lanes, but even taking a road from gravel to asphalt. It is undeniable that better infrastructure can help facilitate displacement, and perhaps more to the point: the City only seems to do infrastructure improvements in places where displacement is occurring. Community members can ask for basic services for years, and then only receive them when the neighborhood is “transitioning” into one which, candidly, houses the type of people that our electeds care about.
At the same time, it’s hard not to feel that PBOT is unintentionally playing into a very dangerous narrative that we’ve heard before: “rich white cyclists versus impoverished, grandmotherly POC homeowners.”
Cyclists are disproportionately poor. Pedestrian fatalities are disproportionately POC and low-income. I’m hearing a lot about the black homeowners who need a place to park their vehicles, but nothing about the black renters two blocks over who can only afford a bike to get to their warehouse job.
We need to ask the right questions here. Do the desires of homeowners to have on-street parking outweigh the improvement in the safety of vulnerable road users? Does PBOT’s admittedly awful lack of engagement truly justify tangibly and objectively making the roadway less safe for all users? I have not heard Art ask that question. In my mind, that’s a pretty important part of the discussion, and it’s seemingly being completely overshadowed by a very 1-dimensional conversation about the race of a small group of homeowners. We need a more holistic approach that takes into account the needs of the whole community, including black cyclists, renters, etc.
And finally: let’s take a more detailed look at this situation here: this is a critical connection for the bike network, on a street where most homes have a garage and a 1-2 car driveway. That’s to say nothing of the vastly underutilized side streets.
Cyclists and pedestrians are still dying in the streets but PBOT can’t have a productive conversation with homeowners about a bike lane. I don’t have the vocabulary to accurately express my disgust for this.
If bike lanes can’t go in the west hills because they are too wealthy and white, and bike lanes can’t go here because it’s too racially diverse, then where can the the bike lanes go?
PBOT seems fine with acknowledging other problems yet maintaining the status quo for budgetary reasons.
Are they broke or not?
Did anyone hear of a near fatal accident in SW Portland this morning?
I can’t find anything online. anyone know if rider survived?
Pretty cool that PBOT is going to spend tens of thousands of dollars making our streets less safe because a handful of people would have to walk like an extra block from their car to their house and were mad about it.