PBOT plans to remove new bike lanes on NE 33rd

New buffered bike lanes on Northeast 33rd Avenue that have only been installed for about one month are slated for removal by the Portland Bureau of Transportation. That’s according to a source who works at the bureau and who shared the information with BikePortland anonymously because they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.
In addition to the source I’ve had direct contact with, the news has spread into the community from other sources and is widely known internally at PBOT. I’ve asked PBOT to confirm or deny the tip, but they have not yet responded.
Here’s the backstory and what I know right now…
PBOT repaved NE 33rd Avenue between NE Knott and Columbia Blvd this summer. As part of that project, they restriped the road and added bike lanes in several sections. We’ve reported on the new bikeway on 33rd between Skidmore and Mason*, but I hadn’t been able to get to the new bike lanes between NE Holman and Dekum (just south of Columbia Blvd overpass) until this morning. (*Keep in mind, this story is only about the northern section of new bike lanes between Holman and Dekum, not the new crossing at Mason-Skidmore. That went through a robust neighborhood process and appears to be safe.)
I was motivated to finally go see the new lanes because a source at PBOT said they plan to be removed sometime this week.
The reason? Apparently it stems from bureau leadership saying that proper neighborhood notifications had not been sent out.
My source at PBOT says crews could come out and remove the new bike lanes as early as tomorrow (Wednesday, 11/1).
I saw “No Parking” notifications on the blocks in question during my visit today. The signs say crews will be on hand November 1 through November 3rd.
These new bike lanes were celebrated by some when they were installed in late September. Holman is a major, east-west neighborhood greenway route, and 33rd is a vital gateway to the Marine Drive bike path. The bike lane gap between Holman and the bike lanes on the Lombard/Columbia overpass (and Marine Dr) was always a stressful spot. The new bike lanes closed that gap and created a safer street. This section of 33rd is also classified as a “City Bikeway” in the Portland Transportation System Plan (adopted in 2020).
Bike lanes on this section of NE 33rd were also recommended in PBOT’s Columbia/Lombard Mobility Corridor Plan adopted by City Council in 2021. Bike lanes between Holman and the bridge were called out as a “high readiness” recommendation (see graphic at right).
Parking doesn’t seem to be in particularly high demand on these few blocks (although I’ve noticed at least one person who’s parked in the new bike lane every time I’ve been by). It’s zoned single-family and nearly all the houses have driveways. There are two businesses on the northeast corner of Holman and 33rd; a quickie-mart and a restaurant, but both are served by a relatively large parking lot. I’m not aware of any simmering neighborhood revolt or pushback to the project. That being said, these bike lanes did go in relatively quietly and I don’t recall any specific messaging or notice from PBOT about them.
Even if proper public notice wasn’t given, it’s unclear why PBOT would resort to taking the bike lanes out. If this story is confirmed, it would be another cause for concern given that it comes just about five weeks after PBOT Director Millicent Williams was forced to apologize after a plan hatched by Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps to roll back the design of the Broadway bike lanes was met with outcry by the community.
I’ve asked PBOT to clarify what’s going on and will update this story when I hear back. I decided to publish this story before hearing back because I have reason to believe the removal of the bike lane could begin as soon as tomorrow (Wednesday, 11/1). Stay tuned.
UPDATE, 5:11 pm: PBOT has confirmed the removal and Communications Director Hannah Schafer just shared this statement:
“This segment of bike lane was installed by mistake and will be removed. A change of this magnitude would only come after significant public outreach, which did not happen as part of this maintenance project. PBOT is investigating and reevaluating its work process to make sure this costly mistake does not occur again.”
UPDATE, 11/1: BikeLoud PDX has sent out an action alert. They will meet for a ride to inspect the bike lane and then have a strategy meeting this morning on how to respond. Read the action alert here.
UPDATE, 11/1: Just posted this video of the bike lane to give you a better sense of what is at stake:
PBOT: Not enough money to do it right, but enough to do it over.
ha! That is perfect! (sad but perfect)
You’ve gotta be kidding me. No money to fix shitty pavement on greenways. No money to sweep brand new bike lanes on Division. No money to daylight intersections. No money to stripe crosswalks in front of the school I work at.
Infinite money to rip out brand new infrastructure.
Yeah this is bad. But get used to the no money thing. We voted for too many unhelpful and wasteful taxes instead of focusing on the basics a municipality needs to provide to its residents.
This is such nonsense. how about signal timing changes? How about the new traffic signal at NE Ankeny and MLK ? How about switching STOP signs to face a new direction? How about mowing grass and leaf blowing? how about leaf removal or snow plowing? this untoward bias against bicycling is unbecoming of the Director. It is time for the Mayor to take over PBOT and fire the Director.
You cannot store a washing machine on public property.
You cannot store a boat on public property.
You cannot store a motor home on public property.
There should be no expectation that anything, especially a car, can be stored on public property.
“It’s not my duty as Mayor to make sure you have a parking spot. It’s the same as if you bought a cow, or fridge, and then ask me where you’re going to put them.” ~Miguel Anxo, Mayor of #Pontevedra, Spain
“Over the past two decades, cars have been responsible for less than a dozen fatalities in the northwestern Spanish city of 85,000 inhabitants; the last recorded death took place in 2011, when an 81-year-old man was run over by a delivery van.
The explanation for Pontevedra’s track record is simple: It banned cars from most of the city in 1999.
“We decided to redesign the city for people instead of cars and we’ve been reaping the rewards ever since,” said Pontevedra’s mayor Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores, who came into office with plans for a car-free city more than 20 years ago.”
Huh? RV’s and boats are “stored” all over public property in Portland. The city does nothing.
They told you who they were the first time.
These absolute scum bags.
I just rode on that Saturday. I thought something seemed different. This isn’t on any normal route of mine, but it seems the most reasonable way to go coming from Marine Drive which is what I was doing. You have no other option but riding on the sidewalk, which is what I assume I did the last time I was there.
As dw said, it makes no sense that they have the money to scrape off the markings for bike lanes when they’re talking about literally not having the money to clean up land slides. Heads need to roll for stuff like this. Even if they go through with it, they’re not just wasting the money to scrape off the lane markings etc, but all the money spent installing it in the first place!
The city that works (to dismantle what it worked on).
((and then redo the work when it turns out it was a good idea after all))
Sorry to double post, but it just occurred to me that it seems like the lesson learned from the Broadway debacle is they need to act faster. We’re getting this leak a day before they’re supposed to start work (assuming it turns out to be true).
Right. And I’m sure they also worked harder to forbid staff to talk. Those are the only lessons they learned. Mapps has got to go.
Love to have our biggest bureau run by someone whose #1 priority is sucking up to PBA members with public money. Wheeler needs to take it away from him. I would put odds on him denying any knowledge of this now that it has been reported (and thank you Jonathan and PBOT whistleblowers for bringing this to light). Amazing that Mapps, whose actions in office have primarily been attempting to reverse policies that he once was in favor of, thinks that this is a record to run for mayor on. No wonder he is trying to get those PBA bucks.
Even if lack of proper notice (whatever that is) was true, why would the response be to remove them–without public notice at that? Why wouldn’t it be to issue whatever notice was supposed to happen, then get comments back.
There certainly wasn’t any notice they’ll be removed, and for all anyone knows the result of giving notice could be getting feedback from people that they like what was done.
I’d like to see what PBOT says is the legal requirement for notice, including who gets notified–adjacent property owners? street users? I’ve never heard there were legal requirements for bike lane projects on public property, unlike say for land use actions.
It sounds like some people complained, and PBOT caved, exactly like the Broadway debacle.
This is the worst reasoning I’ve ever seen, and I followed the Broadway stuff with a zealous fervor. Surely they didn’t send out the proper neighborhood notifications to remove this either! What are they even doing at this point? Trying to piss everyone off?
The worst decision making I’ve ever seen
An apology to the folks fronting the street for lack of sufficient notification is certainly in order. And scrubbing any penalties for parked cars that were in the way should happen. But if none of the feedback from folks on the street was going to change the project outcome (on the eve of construction, that rarely happens), removing the lanes because of a process fumble makes no sense, especially if they need to go back in at some point. Here we are spending scare money to degrade infrastructure again.
If none of the feedback was going to change anything, it would be wasteful and deceitful to even collect it.
Portland: Where involvement is more important than action.
So disappointing. I used the lane once after the paving project and it seriously reduced stress of not getting buzzed from fast drivers coming off Columbia into the neighborhood. Cannot believe PBOT right now.
Leadership is failing them
There are 2 large potholes that were caused by work the city did in the road in front of my house, they are hard to see and dangerous. I reported them months ago, the city came and marked them so I thought they would be fixed, at this point the paint is wearing off, but we have money to remove bike lanes? Unbelievable.
Spray paint a comic penis around them like they do in the UK.
So what happens if after they rip them out and do the proper notifications, the neighbors approve? They put the lanes back in again?
They’re not going to do that. Someone complained and they’re ripping them out for good. This is not about public input. It’s just the opposite.
Mapps has got to go.
Just call it a pilot and see how it works for a little while before ripping it out.
PBOT is a sad joke at this point and I trust them 0%. Any excuse to not do or undo any bike infrastructure is good enough for them. “Oops, the wind is blowing the wrong way, can’t do it!”
Why is neighborhood involvement even needed? Is it needed when sewers are upgraded or electrical equipment is modernized? This is safety infrastructure and our lives should not depend on the inclinations of neighborhoods. Neighborhoods do not own the roads. This is how piecemeal, substandard infrastructuer happens.
We did have neighborhood involvement, it was called the Columbia Lombard Mobility Corridor citizen advisory project/team. I applied for and I sat on meetings for a year for it while we focused in on listening to the city’s plan for “quick wins” to improve non-car modes in our neighborhood. The only opposing voices there were the usual suspects, Port of Portland and freight-traffic white knight Corky Collier.
I wasn’t aware that we needed to knock on every door on in N/NE Portland and ask for their permission to make improvements.
Is it a feature or a bug that decision making is so poorly done right at PBOT? I’m also worried that this is what the new local government system is going to be like, with PBOT just doing stuff with zero oversight. Just one day there will be a notice saying things are changing the following day.
The city administrator is a very powerful position that is both un-elected and of indefinite tenure. If the city administrator decides to keep Dir. Williams at PBOT there is little opportunity for accountability in the new system.
,
Given how inherently corrupt our electoral system is, there is little accountability in the current system but at least there was a commissioner to which one could direct complaints (with the hope that the commissioner would see voter’s ire as a political risk).
We’re literally watching a Commissioner sell PBOT for votes/support. It can’t get any less accountable.
IDK pierre, maybe you live in one of the neighborhoods the city council cares about, but I’m unsure when the last time my neighborhood was represented on the city council. In the new system we’re at least getting three that live somewhat close.
Can anyone who has lived here longer chime in? When’s the last time a Commissioner lived in St. Johns, Portsmouth, or Kenton?
Have just started following the discussion beginning with the Broadway debacle. Have to say, Jonathan Mas, I appreciate your reporting so much. Well written and to the point. Thank You!
Mapps and Williams are looking for any excuse they can find to rip out bike lanes. It wouldn’t be a big deal to leave them in, given that they largely ignore fixing dangerous road conditions all the time.
I take this route often coming and going to Marine Drive and cars are parked on this section all the time, so I’m sure it upset a few residents Yes, it’s a setback for cyclists, but relative to the problems this ‘vital corridor’ faces to the north starting at Dekum, losing a few blocks of lane striping is the least of my concerns.
The mad Max situation north of here is definitely a bigger issue. Honestly, I think you’d have to be crazy to street park anywhere on 33rd. Your car will just get sideswiped by some tweaker.
Well here’s a wild idea to save on unnecessary work: just do the outreach properly before spending spending the money to remove them. What happens if your outreach comes back and you determine that the bike lanes are necessary? Will you only remember you have a budget crisis then?
By all means, if it’s really true that PBOT didn’t follow internal procedures correctly, make whatever internal changes are needed. But this a ludicrous way to respond to it.
This type of scenario is a frustration for ALL involved. As a trained transportation planner…the history of US public process is to protect the public from projects that are implemented without being in any publicly adopted plan. [This project met that requirement.] But this requirement at process always seems to fall heaviest on bike and pedestrian projects versus motorized vehicle centric projects.
SO this removal raises the key question:
If a capital protect is a “traffic safety” project in a city that has publicly adopted Safe Systems Approach (Complete Streets + Vision Zero policies) AND the project is in an adopted plan AND designed per adopted standard design details / best practices (vs a pilot treatment or holding a FHWA experimentation approval waiver)…then why is it removed?
Yes, hold a meeting to discuss [and make an honest apologies for the lack of ‘door knocking’ and look for a limited mitigation for those few with great – not self imposed – distress.]. BUT unless public street parking is a requirement (per code or a develop review requirement or covered by 16.20.500 General Parking Permit) then on street parking should NOT trump traffic safety…unless CoP has a city council adopted / public approved policy to that effect [and has terminated its 2016 Vision Zero Action Plan, etc.]
All great points, but it seems pretty clear at this point that Vision Zero is purely performative in Portland. It’s clear from the ACTIONS that PBOT is taking, which are quite apart from the WORDS they are using.
Ideally at this point in our ‘Climate Crisis Century’, any city’s leadership (strong mayor or strong city manager) would annually stand up in public and state that ALL public works [PBoT etc] projects are Complete Street projects and the city’s transportation facilities are managed using the Safe Systems Approach – due to the council’s adopted policy – that the ONLY public process is the adopted plan (bike, pedestrian etc.), that the ONLY supplemental public process is when the street CANNOT be implemented as a fully Complete Street (etc.) versus it being the other way around all too often.
…Or place a traffic sign facing traffic entering the city limits affirming such…like Welcome to Portland…where traffic safety comes first completely…and parking comes last…etc.
It’s Halloween not April fools
My sincerest thanks to the PBOT staffer
This is bizarre. Lots of progress has happened here, and this seemed like the logical next step. A decade ago, PBOT put in the nice diverter at Holman, then there were old/now new bike lanes going over Lombard & Columbia from Dekum, but they’re going to disconnect the section of 33rd that was finally connected?! Why would they remove this small, missing piece of the puzzle?
Hannah Schafer has yet again lied to us. The plan was to send out simple notifications 30 days in advance, that was all, and they were mistakenly not sent out. It was never going to have “significant public outreach” because it’s a small project with little impact. A mistake to not send notifications, for sure, but PBOT should just apologize but leave the bike lanes in.
The same PBOT that is crying about how there is such a funding shortfall that they’re going to have to start laying people off, delaying projects, not plowing the roads when it snows, not clearing roads when there is a land slides, not fixing pot holes that they already don’t fix, cutting back bus routes and a whole host of other things! How do they have the money to keep screwing up their projects and then having to go back and fix them but they don’t have funding to do their f-ing job? I feel like somebody’s pockets are getting lined at the expense of the taxpayers.
As the Mapps and Williams duo continue to misfire it will certainly give Gonzalez’ potential mayoral bid a boost. I view that as a silver lining to this situation of incompetence.
Good point. I would vote for González at this point. No way will Mapps get my vote for anything, ever.
SHEEZ-IS!!!
This is doubly frustrating because not only does this mean removing the bike lane markings, but it also means leaving the street with a crappier surface to ride on. Wherever I see old markings removed, the road surface is always worse off for it.
Installed by mistake? WTF? Were the trucks just like “oopsie we dropped some paint”? Did their cereal come out “Oops! All bike lanes!”? That response from Hannah Schafer is total BS. I’d prefer they just said what actually happened. Someone complained, and they caved, and PBOT leaders don’t actually give enough of an crap about bike infrastructure to take a marginal political risk. Not committed to any ideals besides self preservation. I say Boo-urns!
I’ll add that this whole street should have bike lanes. Marine Drive to SE Ankeny. They just repaved most of the corridor and could have modernized the whole thing, but instead they choose to prioritize speeding down a neighborhood collector. Boo-urns again!
Wow! We truly live in a post-competence age. Portland is close to beyond saving at this point. No wonder people are leaving.
This is so exhausting. More lies from PBOT. More wasted resources. Another lost opportunity. Providing plenty of ammo to ensure no one wants to fund them. Trying to make a few people happy and anger even more people. We are getting a first hand view of an imploding organization caused by leadership that don’t know what they are doing and are in way over their heads.
That is unmitigated horse crap. Do you know how many checks a project has to go through to get built? You have a design manager, a project manager, a road manager and a process manager. That just gets you to construction plans. There is no way this was “a mistake”.