Portlanders push for protection as PBOT pinches pennies

Many Portlanders are frustrated that the vast majority of bike lanes in our city lack a key safety feature: physical protection from drivers and their cars. Video of a recent collision on Northeast 21st Avenue was viewed by tens of thousands of people before it was taken down at the victim’s request. It showed a driver veer into the bike lane and strike a rider, sending them high into the air and flipping their body head-over-heels multiple times before landing on the sidewalk.
Those who saw the video witnessed the horrific consequences of relying only on paint and flexible plastic posts to separate bicycle riders from other road users. And despite potential for more injuries and deaths, the perception of danger that keeps the vast majority of Portlanders from riding bikes will persist until they see more serious separation from drivers.
We’ve made progress in the past 15 years, but not nearly enough to keep up with growing threats. As street culture has eroded to its lowest point ever and more people drive distracted and without respect for others, the need for hardened, physically-protected bike lanes has reached a fever pitch.
Serious pressure is mounting on the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to beef up bike lanes just as their budget is in its worst condition ever and its commissioner-in-charge is mounting a campaign for mayor.
Something’s got to give.
A brief history of protected bike lanes in Portland
We first discussed protected bike lanes in 2007. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has experimented with them since 2008, and the first major one was built on Southwest Broadway in 2009. Almost from the start of when protected bike lanes became popular in the U.S., Portland had trouble building them. We used to hear that these new, more politically-fraught bike lane designs required strong support from the “bike community.” City Hall staff would hear bike advocates arguing over whether protection was even necessary (due to a “vehicular cycling” philosophy from riders who don’t like being boxed-in) and it gave them cold feet.
But like most new ideas, once Portland built a few of them and the sky didn’t fall, they became more-or-less a standard treatment. In 2011 we shared several projects that illustrated PBOT’s commitment to separating bike users from car users. Back then I hoped/expected that the debate was over and we’d start building every new bike lane with protection from the get-go.
In 2015, former PBOT Director Leah Treat wrote a memo to all staff that stated,
“Make protected bicycle lanes the preferred design on roadways where separation is called for. I am asking for this design standard for retrofits of existing roadways as well as to new construction. I want protected bikeways to be considered on every project where some type of separation is desired.”
We should have been on our way. But despite garnering national headlines for this new “policy” (which was never a policy, just an aspirational memo), it didn’t really turn out like we’d hoped. New projects were built without physical separation and we never saw a large campaign to retrofit old bike lanes with new protection.
Frustrated by the lack of progress, in 2016 BikePortland laid out all the reasons PBOT had for why they couldn’t do more. In a 75-page technical memo, PBOT Bike Planner Roger Geller summarized the top four challenges the city faced in building protected bike lanes: fire truck access issues; stormwater/runoff requirements; auto parking space buffer zone, and truck and bus turning radius requirements. (Recall the flex-post debacle on the NW Lovejoy ramp in 2012 and you’ll begin to see how space constraints influence PBOT’s decisions to keep bike lanes unprotected.)
Another reason was the lack of an official, internal engineering design guidebook for how to build protected bike lanes. PBOT didn’t have one of those until 2018 (and it wasn’t released publicly until 2021).
But the presence of excuses didn’t remove the need for protection.
12 years after Portland first started talking seriously about protection, PBOT installed their first concrete curb separated bike lanes (on North Rosa Parks Way in 2019). Now the treatment is all but standard on PBOT projects and they’ve even retrofitted a few existing, paint-only lanes with some level of protection like flex-posts, plastic “tuff-curbs”, large concrete planters, and so on.
But there are still miles of dangerous, unprotected bike lanes in Portland.
Advocates push for protection
“The bike lanes on this section of NE 21st are separated from head-on traffic only by plastic delineator wands,” the board of nonprofit BikeLoud PDX wrote in a letter to the PBOT director and safety staff this morning. “These plastic flex-posts are everywhere in Portland. Look for them the next time you cross a bridge — battered by drivers, and often missing where they’re most needed.”
The nightmarish collision on NE 21st spurred BikeLoud into action. Their letter references BikePortland’s 2016 review of the 21st Ave bike lane project where commenters warned that a head-on crash with a driver was likely and that fixed bollards were needed.
BikeLoud is demanding that PBOT install metal bollards or some type of physical protection not just on 21st Ave, but on any street where two-way or contra-flow bike lanes expose cyclists to head-on traffic. They also want PBOT to closely track where plastic flex-posts are frequently replaced and upgrade them with physical barriers. The letter also calls for physical protection to be used on all new bike lane projects.
The 21st Ave collision has also inspired a new group of tactical urbanists dubbed Block Ops PDX who have taken matters into their own hands with a mantra on their social media profile that reads, “Infrastructure by people for people.” On September 6th, they installed several concrete blocks in the buffer of the bike lane where the person was struck. Within hours, the group said on their X account, “another reckless driver struck one of the bollards.”
A few days later, PBOT crews removed the unsanctioned traffic features. “This attempt resulted in concrete blocks in the bike lanes and cost the bureau time and labor to remove and fix, taking away resources from other safety work that was planned this weekend,” PBOT wrote in an X post. They said the concrete blocks created a safety hazard and urged people to not make any further unauthorized changes to streets.
So far it appears Block Ops will continue their work. “We’ll strike again soon,” they posted this morning.
(UPDATE, 2:37 pm: PBOT Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera reached out via email to say, “Our engineers have conducted a site visit on NE 21st and are developing plans, but it’s too early to provide more details than that at this time. Safe to say that yes, this is on our radar and we are looking into it.)
PBOT: “We’d love to be able to provide more protection, but…”
All this pressure on PBOT and its Commissioner Mingus Mapps (who was forced to call a press conference after a record 13 people were kill in traffic crashes in July) comes at a time when the agency is fighting for its financial life. With inflation spiking material and construction prices, dwindling resources from a lack of parking and gas tax revenue, an unexpected demand for homelessness-related expenses, and a city budget that all but ices transportation out of the General Fund, it’s desperate times for PBOT.
PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer told BikePortland Monday that, “We’d love to go out and harden a lot of those bikeways where we have only plastic delineators, but we don’t have the money. We are looking at a $32 million cut, which is a third of our discretionary funding.”
Schafer contends that cost is the main issue, and that lack of roadway space is another, yet far less pressing, one. It was easy to hear the emotions and concern about the budget in Schafer’s voice. “There’s a lot of feelings of frustration that we can’t do the work that we know we need and want to do… We don’t like not being able to do what we know we need to do to make our city and our transportation system function.”
“Some of the way we talk about it and the way that BikeLoud talks about it might sound a little different,” Schafer continued. “But I really don’t think we’re that far apart.”
Funding to retrofit existing bike lanes with protection would come from PBOT’s General Transportation Revenue (GTR), a discretionary pot that has allowed their Quick Build program to flourish for years. That program funds small capital projects (usually under $500,000) and many of the bike lane projects you see around your neighborhood. And it’s GTR that’s on the chopping block as PBOT girds for very uncomfortable budget negotiations later this month.
“Until we find a way to right-size, the General Transportation Revenue and find more stable funding, we will never have the money to go out and do that (Quick Build type of) work,” Schafer said. If the funding problems aren’t ironed out, PBOT will only do projects that can be funded through larger, project-specific grants (like ones for the N Willamette, Better Naito, NE 47th, and 122nd Ave projects). “So in parts of town where we’re not doing that big project, they’re going to feel less and less served,” Schafer explained.
Doing more with less
Since PBOT is low on cash, the natural next question is: How much money do they need?
In their 2018 Protected Bicycle Lane Planning and Design Guide (above), PBOT laid out detailed cost estimates for all the different levels of protection — from flex-posts, all the way up to concrete islands. The cost estimates in that guide are woefully outdated due to skyrocketing inflation on construction materials (which PBOT has told me has gone up 50% in less than three years), but the relative cost differences are still valid.
In general, on a per-mile basis, a bike lane with a full concrete median island costs PBOT about six times what it costs for them to use flex-posts. In 2018 dollars their report said it would cost $295 million to build 137 miles of concrete island protected bike lanes (not including traffic signal work) and just $52 million for flex-posts (an online inflation calculator says those figures are $355 million and $62 million in 2023). A traffic separator (some type of shorter, plastic curb) would be about half as expensive as a concrete island and three times the cost of flex-posts.
If PBOT’s budget gets hammered as much as some people fear, we’re not likely to see any retrofitting of existing bike lanes and we’ll only get new protected bike lanes as large, grant-funded projects get built. But if the budget can be stabilized, there’s a chance more protection can climb up the list of funding priorities.
Whatever the future holds, if advocates want more protected bike lanes, they’d be wise to think about two approaches: attach their pitches to PBOT’s Vision Zero Work Plan (which will have an update published later this year), and find opportunities to phase it in.
A good example of the phased-in approach is PBOT’s work on Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. It started out as a five-lane road with paint-only, five-foot bike lanes. Then in 2013 they re-striped two miles of the road with a buffer at a cost of about $20,000. Five years later they returned again and added a concrete median (see photo). It took 10 years, but it happened.
“When we don’t have funding, we create the space and then upgrade as funding becomes available,” PBOT Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera told me via email this week. That might work well for PBOT, but increasingly, Portlanders might not be willing to wait that long for the basic service of safe travel.
Another advocacy avenue might be PBOT’s Vision Zero Plan. Despite it being battered by critics amid record deaths, the plan remains the city’s guiding document when it comes to safety-related transportation funding. At least that’s how Schafer sees it. “Vision Zero will continue to be the way that we guide our safety improvements. Using a Safe Systems approach with Vision Zero as the goal, will continue to be the way that we direct our work.”
If PBOT doesn’t figure out how to protect more bike lanes soon, the only zero they’ll reach is the number of people willing to risk cycling on Portland streets.
The main issue was that there were (and still are) too many “standards” and no actual agreement as to what is ideal. As I recall, curb-protected bike lane infrastructure wasn’t really a thing until 2014 or so anywhere in the USA, otherwise we would have asked for them in East Portland. Vancouver BC had planter protected bike lanes as long ago as 2005 which was sort-of imitated on East Multnomah near Lloyd Center, but everyone seemed to regard red-painted Dutch-style cycle tracks as the state-of-the-art infrastructure, with a surface a few inches above the street but below the sidewalk, which was sort of implemented on Cully/NE 57th and we thought we were getting on outer Powell, but ODOT switched to curb-protected at the last minute, which is probably just as well. And countless cities were adding buffered bike lanes, some with plastic candles, and calling them “protected”, even JM was touting them as such for quite some time.
I am impressed whenever I visit Charlotte or DC and see the miles of new curb-protected bike lanes, both one-way and two-way. Of course, what is really depressing is how few cities can afford to implement them AND have the will to do them. Too many cities are broke, and too many others aren’t willing to go beyond painted bike lanes and a few dumb sharrows.
But what is really missing are curb-protected intersections, which I saw all over Europe for years. Even Tuscaloosa Alabama has them. Totally ADA, yet every city keeps building curb ramps instead with the yellow dimples.
Yep – even Atlanta has two-way protected cycle tracks. A lot of cities have better bike infra than Portland, in specific places.
Much of NE Multnomah was protected by flexiposts but most of them have since been obliterated by reckless cage drivers and weekend street drifting. NE Multnomah is a great example of how PBOT creates a crappy temporary facility with the promise to upgrade it but ultimately abandons it to rapid decay.
I’m hoping the charter reform new gov will swoop in and fix the budget issues somehow. My idea: a speed camera at 18th and E burnside. Just about everyone is going 30+ in a 20 so it should be enough to protect a few bike lanes
The 12 new city councilors who will each be getting paid more than the 4 we have now, and will each require staff and office space, will have to figure out how to pay for all the remodeling and rework city hall is going to need to accommodate them before they go looking for general budget money to pay for PBOT capital projects catering to a small minority of Portlanders.
I think the most interesting word in your post is “somehow”. I would love for the swooping in to happen, but reality has a habit of intruding.
PBOT has mastered finding $1000 solutions to $100 problems. The biggest cost for any traffic calming project in Portland is the endless working to make sure traffic calming doesnt slow motorists down or inconvenience them.
What an absolute pile of bullshit. Yes, I’m sure the crews working on clearing traffic debris would otherwise be engaged in safety projects (eyeroll). How about PBOT recognize that the community is upset and divert some of their crews that are dedicated to making roads faster and more dangerous to remove the posts and double down on safety infrastructure.
Just more gaslighting from a bureau that hates anyone not in a car. PBOT has abdicated its role in keeping us safe and its absolutely approrpirate to engage in tactical traffic calming.
As an aside, I hate when activists of any kind put their content mainly on Twitter. It’s locked down to the point where you can’t even see a single post because the garbage human being who bought it has locked it down where you need to have an account to see anything, and having an account opens you up to being spammed by the pedophiles and white supremacists that Musks champions.
To anyone from Block Ops PDX, do you have a Mastodon account?
COTW!
The problem is there is ZERO appetite for additional taxes EVEN in Portland. We’ve passed LOTS of poorly designed taxes and even though the impact mostly falls on those of high income these taxes have been so poorly implement that most voters now realize gving more money to incompetents is not a good idea even if there are needed expenditures and it comes out of other’s pocketbooks.
Maybe we can get rid of some of the failed taxes and redirect the money to essential services and infrastructure like sweeping bike lanes and PBL’s! Let’s get rid of the failed PCEF, Homeless Tax and Preschoo tax and put it to use improving public safety and transportation.
You’ve made some good points here, Marty. You are wrong in saying that there is zero appetite for more taxes: there is plenty of appetite when other people are paying and you are paying little or none.
I would love for the thousands I’m paying in homeless-services tax to go to other causes, but the good people of Portland are generous with other people’s money, I guess. And look at what it’s getting us: we’re a magnet for homeless people from all over the country and businesses (whose leaders are paying the bulk of the taxes) are fleeing Multnomah County. I wish CoP and MultCo leaders would draw the straight line that connects these dots.
As long as we continue to enshrine the right to vote, free of poll taxes or “tests”, there will always be both people who are able to vote for taxes that they don’t have to pay themselves, along with people who willingly vote to enact taxes knowing full well that those taxes ARE going to be paid (at least in part) by they themselves.
Accordingly, the trope about taxes being “other people’s money” simply amounts to either opposition to all taxes full-stop, or opposition to majoritarian democracy, or both.
Penny-pinching Portland ponders pedal-pushing protection.
Are there any “well designed taxes” that have ever been passed? Because I always hear people talk about “bad taxes”, but the people who do so don’t ever have any taxes they’re enthusiastic about (other than, as someone else pointed out, taxes that they believe are never going to make any dent in their own wallet).
Yes, Portland passed one in the late 80s to repair city streets, more than enough money to do so, called the ULF (Utility License Fee). As utilities cut into the street, be they city agencies or corporations, each pays proportional fees that are then pooled together to periodically repave streets. The “tax” isn’t paid directly by Portlanders but rather through your cable bill, your power bill, and so on. It’s still generating lots of money every year.
Unfortunately, unlike gas taxes, the fee isn’t protected from city council’s sticky little fingers, and almost immediately they took out 20% for other city services; then it was this emergency and that one, 40%, then 80%, and now PBOT gets at most 3% and the other 97+% goes to police, fire, parks, and so on.
Curious, do you live in Multnomah County?
Would you count bond levies as taxes, because if so, the money PPS has used to remodel their high schools ahs been well-spent. It has absolutely transformed the learning environment and culture at Roosevelt, Grant, Franklin, McDaniel (formerly Madison), and Lincoln. And wait until you see the new Benson (opening fall 2024.)
Also: Multnomah County Library. And Metro park and greenspace acquisitions.
Preschool for all is rolling out, albeit slowly, and is completely life changing for the families in the poorest parts of the city who are benefitting from it. I know because I work with their kids. It easy to dismiss it because it doesn’t benefit you right away but you can’t snap your fingers and make a program like that appear overnight.
Homeless tax and PCEF are absolute duds tho.
I can understand where Block Ops is coming from. Instead of chastising their efforts, what if PBOT teamed up with them and other volunteers to expedite projects currently held up by low funding?
I dunno about this so-called need for separated bike infrastructure. I grew up in a part of the U.S. in a time when there was NO bike infrastructure of any kind. We were happy to have a shoulder to ride on, and we learned to ride with traffic.
Yes, I know this makes me a “vehicular cyclist,” but why can’t we grow more vehicular cyclists? This demand for constant protection is how we end up with a lot of crappy infrastructure, like the new Capitol Hwy bike-sidewalks that make you slow down and turn into the crosswalk at every cross street, or the many bike crosswalks (like B-H Hwy and Bertha) where PBOT wants you to turn right, stop, wait for traffic to stop, and then use the crosswalk TO GO STRAIGHT. What’s wrong with signaling, moving into the left lane, and pedaling like hell? Yes, I know that won’t work for eight-year-olds, but they would use the crosswalk anyway. This “protected” infrastructure turns everyone into an eight-year-old cyclist.
Fred, I am so glad you asked. Here you go.
John Forester definitely went off the deep end. But, in his defense, he did make invaluable contributions to cycling education, and empowered thousands of us to become more confident riders, and, in some cases, be able to ditch our cars altogether, about which I speak from personal experience.
Forester may have been a zealot, but an important truth that he did champion (albeit not always skillfully) was, new “cycling infrastructure” must not come at the expense of diminishing the rights and safety of current and experienced riders.
Experienced riders are free to ride vehicularly in the general lane if they feel their “rights” are diminished by cycling infrastructure.
(Bonus points if they make vroom vrooom noises while doing so.)
I do in fact disagree with many of his ideas, but his book, Bicycle Transportation, is what got me into the field of bicycle planning and advocacy, as opposed to being just a city planner who bicycles.
That’s a great solution for when almost nobody does it. Vehicular cycling works so long as the number of cyclists is a rounding error. As soon as someone on a 3 speed city bike doing 10mph wants to ride down the middle of Williams, drivers are going to lose their minds.
Sure if we could magically get an overwhelming number of people doing it in a short time, it would be cool because it would enforce traffic calming, like large group rides taking over the streets. Make every street look like a busy intersection in Amsterdam.
But that’s not where we are. We’re trying to get more people to ride, and they’re not spandex wearing vehicular cyclists just waiting for a little encouragement to take the lane.
I am under the impression, based on recent reports, that those nunbers have in fact drastically declined back to something like 1990s levels, ie, exactly the “rounding error” range that you (rightly) deplore.
But what’s the point? I’m saying if a tiny number of people do it, it might work, but at least I’m not here all about getting a handful of enthusiasts to ride a bike, I want everyone to do it (who can), and that means making things comfortable for more than the people who are currently fit and brave enough to ride with traffic.
“Growing more vehicular cyclists” is precisely how you end up with a 1% or less modal share for cyclists, as we’ve had on average in this country these past few decades. We have to work with human nature, not against it. Providing a comprehensive network of protected cycle tracks and traffic-calmed streets with low car volumes and speeds works with human nature and makes your average person want to adopt cycling. Insisting that people ride on shoulders or “take the lane” on a 40 mph stroad goes against human nature, which is why most people don’t do it, and the only people left cycling are the lycra warriors and other strong and confident types. It’s little wonder that bikes are often thought of as toys for the rich (or ersatz cars for drunk drivers who lost their licenses) in this country instead of a utilitarian tool for daily use. Making cycling accessible to the 8-80 crowd through protected infrastructure doesn’t “turn everyone into an eight-year-old cyclist.” It turns everyone into exactly the age that they are, while they bike instead of drive.
Why can’t we grow more vehicular pedestrians? Why the constant protection when people can just walk in the big wide streets available to them?
Yes, love it! AKA Frogger.
“Grow more vehicular cyclists”? This is the absolute worst take I’ve ever read in the comment section of this website. Get over yourself. Normal people drive because it feels – and is – much safer than playing in traffic on your bike. God, cycling NIMBYs like you who think getting around by bike should be some privilege reserved for only the most extreme and fearless people really are ruining it for the rest of us.
Because everyone will opt to drive like most people do now.
In a lot of ways I agree with you. Separated bike infrastructure is car infrastructure, in the very least in the sense of “the only reason to have separated bike infra is because of the cars”. So get rid of cars and suddenly streets are safer. This is an approach most NA cities aren’t attempting instead focusing on creating separated infra as to not impact car throughput.
PBOT could have easily put a couple diverters on Capitol Hwy for only a few thousand dollars instead of multi-million dollar capital project. Or PBOT could have just made Capitol Hwy a one way (after all, they did make it a one way for a couple years when they did the project and the world didn’t end). But instead they opted to pour concrete and use up more of the right of way.
Is Capitol Hwy perfect? No, the zigs and zags are really annoying. But go a reasonable speed and its fine for what it is. The couple times I ridden it, I’ve seen people with kids riding it. Not once have I seen a kid on BH Hwy and I ride it a few times a week despite it being “protected”. That is worth some acknowledgement.
Cars are very dangerous, but also happen to be extremely useful.
True, but if you want to see dangerous look at the traffic violence levels in developing countries. Now that is dangerous!
Traffic fatalities per 100,000 vehicles:
Azerbaijan 10
Panama 10
Philippines 10.5
Montenegro 10.7
Georgia 11.5
Jamaica 11.5
Uzbekistan 11.5
Russia 11.6
Mauritius 12.2
Mexico 12.3
Turkey 12.3
Chile 12.4
Republic of Moldova 12.5
Egypt 12.8
United States 12.9
Bangladesh 13.6
Belarus 13.7
Ukraine 13.7
https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241565684
I only have 1 question for PBOT, what is the actual cost to install some sand filled traffic barriers that are often used around roadway construction sites?
I think that’s the least PBOT could do right now.
I hope this person that was hit on SE 21st and other people start asking some good lawyers about what how the city & PBOT are responsible for safe roads and if they’ve any lawsuit exposure.
Oh yeah mc. Therein lies the most important question: “Where do we put this sand filled traffic barrier?” or rather “What is the most pragmatic solution to use what we have now to expand a separated network to get the best bang for our buck?”
Because if it costs $20-30 million dollars to build Broadway/Weidler from the bridge to 7th, it seems we should have different project priorities. TBH it’s very difficult to read that estimated budget above. But a parking protected bike lane is estimated (from PBOT) between $70k and 2.8 million per mile. It seems to be PBOT’s MO to wait decades until a capital project is fully funded to start construction, whereas interim designs are build across the country (and around the world) with temporary barriers at strategic places like as intersections (e.g., SE 21st), and paint. Broadway/Weidler needed cheap paint and parking protection decades ago, not several years in the future. It is that sort of thinking that is entirely alien to PBOT and the city council alike.
PBOT should not be relying on capital projects; it should be relying on temporary, cheap solutions.
Yup! How much does a few truckloads of boulders cost? ODOT was certainly dumping them left and right like they were free/cheap a couple years ago. Strategically placed boulders as traffic calming, diverters, and protection from autos could make a huge difference on our streets.
I totally agree that more protected bike lanes would be a great thing. But I do question the assertion that it’s the absence thereof that is keeping vast numbers of otherwise would be bikers in Portland off of their bike. I don’t know how you could know that. It doesn’t track with my own experience. Some people are bikers and they do it no matter what and other people are not. I have the general sense that it’s more fear of the general street ambiance, violence from other human beings and the unpredictability of what they will find out there that keep some from biking. But I question whether there are very many people that would specifically describe the lack of protected bike lanes as being their reason for not biking as much as they used to.
I hear you Jason. But of course no one would mention the lack of protected lanes, because that idea would never occur to them. I totally agree with you that general street ambience is what keeps most people away… But the way I see it, that general feeling of unease often comes from the dominance of cars. The noise, the smell, the dangers. When we have protected bike lanes, streets are usually just much nicer places all-around and that will attract people to bike. And as for folks where there’s more of a direct connection, I do absolutely think that anyone who has already tried cycling can relate strongly to the idea that if more of their experience felt like Rosa Parks Way or Sunday Parkways, they’d gladly bike more!
I agree. What you are saying all makes sense. I personally would like to see more bike paths completely away from where car travel is possible. Like a long the riverside from swan island up to St. John’s and over the railroad trestle there to the northwest side. I want to see new bike trails developed alongside train tracks rather than roadsides wherever possible.
I also would like to see more city funded high security bike parking enclosures, either staffed or unstaffed so that people would feel safe taking their bikes out and actually leaving them somewhere. I’d say that’s a major impediment that I hear everybody talking about. They just don’t feel like they can leave their bike on the street anywhere without taking a huge risk.
If anecdotal evidence helps, I’m someone who chooses to bike or not based on whether a safe route exists. If there’s no reasonable, safe route I’ll just give up and drive.
Safe in this context being either “physical separation from cars” or “quiet, low-speed streets w/ good traffic calming” (ex: neighborhood greenways).
For example, I don’t feel comfortable riding on N Williams/Vancouver and don’t use them (cars go too fast and too many conflict points), but I’ve actually started biking North way more since the improvements on NE 7th.
Maybe folks here would think I’m overly cautious? But I try to bike instead of drive when I can because it’s fun and makes me feel good. Riding high-stress routes is not fun and does not feel good.
I know of 2 people in my 2 person household that “would specifically describe the lack of protected bike lanes as being their reason for not biking as much as they used to.” My wife almost got killed last week on the Clinton “bikeway” (@ approx SE 19th) by a car that blew a stop sign. Car driver did not roll through the stop sign, they blew through the intersection. Wife was on her way to work. At about 18 mph she had to lay her bike down & hit the pavement while the car drove forward through her path. If she had been a second ahead things would have been very different. She has a messed up ankle, lots of bruises, some sort of trauma, a damaged bike, has not ridden her bike since, & it sounds like it may be a long time before she’s up for it again. This is all after it took me many years to convince her that getting a bike & using it to go to work is a great idea… I realize a 2 person anecdote is not “vast numbers of otherwise would be bikers,” but our numbers may be adding up. Yes please to more separated & hardened infrastructure.
This is just so infuriating.
Space is not an issue. If there is space for a buffered bike lane, there is space for concrete. The lines on the ground are supposed to represent places where you can’t drive. All the concrete does is make that a little more… concrete. It shouldn’t take any more space.
That said, I’m still underwhelmed by the pathetic solution they have for the curbs on Rosa Parks. Those are not curbs, they’re concrete speed bumps. A low clearance compact sedan can drive over them like they were entering a parking lot. They’re too short and too rounded. I assume this is related to their excuse about emergency vehicles. It’s probably a deliberate choice that they make them trivially drive-able. Thing is, why? What does that few extra feet get anyone? You already have the curb right there and a HUGE section of grass (maybe even a water garden) followed by a sidewalk. Why is the bike lane the one place emergency vehicles (and by extension, every vehicle that could crush you) need to be able to drive over?
As I suggested elsewhere, they could trivially solve this problem by just putting gaps in the barrier. It doesn’t have to be a constant water tight barrier. Imagine a wall of Jersey barriers, except only every three parts are actually there. Cars don’t come into bike lanes perpendicular to the lane, they come in from an angle, the barrier would do its job.
For that matter, they don’t need to protect every inch of the 137 miles of bike lanes, that is such a straw man. There are low hanging fruit, dangerous parts, curves, intersections, etc.
Also, why are they acting like they just can’t fathom any solution to these trivial problems? They should be able to figure it out. Places around the world have solved this. Someone with half a brain can think of solutions to all the excuses they’ve made.
I could rant for days on just this one concentrated piece of garbage from PBOT but it won’t do any good. They’re in excuse making mode and the only solution is for them all to be fired and have a cultural change, and I don’t know how that happens. Too much inertia.
Your exasperation on this subject matches mine. Particularly when you focus on your second to last paragraph and the fact that many other places have solved these problems already. The last few vacations I’ve been lucky enough to take have been to Canada, the UK and EU. What other cities do with *considerably less* road space makes PBOT look all the more pathetic. I just chalk this up to cultural differences (bigger than PBOT culture, I mean society at large culture) and I just don’t see how that ever changes in any meaningful way.
There is no money for PBL’s. It’s all going to PCEF, Preschool Tax, Homeless Tax, etc. There will be less. Those with $ are bailing out of Portland. Pretty soon there won’t be any “rich” people to tax.
It should be needless to point this out, but given that the preponderance of bike lanes have NEVER been “protected”, and there’s never been any significant *reduction* in their prevalence, either, then a “lack of protected bike lanes” is not CAUSING any new problems. But the claim is that, whatever the cause may be, at least HAVING such lanes can only help mitigate the problem.
I for one am sceptical about that, though. I acknowledge that they may help primarily with PERCEPTION of safety, which is nothing to belittle. But it would be important to develop a better understanding of causal factors before we could be very confident about how much it will help to actually mitigate any growing problems.
Again, I hate to be gratuitously contrarian, but if the goal here is to lure back the apparently lost (for the moment) population of erstwhile cyclists with “safer feeling” infrastructure, it’s also important that that tactic not result in adverse effects for those of us “vehicular cyclists” who, in some cases, have not owned cars in years.
Why is it important not to have adverse affects for vehicular cyclists? Completely objectively, let’s be generous and say 2% of total trips in Portland are taken by vehicular cyclists on their bikes, just under half of the 4+% I believe PBOT measured at the last count. If our goal is 25% or greater trips by bike, we’re not going to get there by catering to those folks. Most people aren’t comfortable or capable of riding like that. Vehicular cycling doesn’t get us there.
People who don’t own cars and rely entirely on cycling and walking have a lot more “skin in the game” of road safety and walkable/bikeable neighborhoods. Regardless how small a constituency they are numerically at the present time, I reckon they punch way above their weight politically on the relevant issues at stake. So it would be enormously foolhardy in the long term to alienate such a constituency.
And let me be clear. I see no necessary conflict between different categories of cyclists. Ideally, making bike infrastructure more inviting to more people can dramatically increase ridership, and increasing ridership is known to correlate strongly with improved safety for ALL riders. It can and should be a win-win for everybody. But building consensus and confidence in the likelihood of such a successful outcome is important and not to be taken for granted.
The research is already overwhelming. Here’s the evidence on various topics: safety, economic benefit, increase in modal share.
“If the goal here is to lure back the apparently lost (for the moment) population of erstwhile cyclists with “safer feeling” infrastructure, it’s also important that that tactic not result in adverse effects for those of us “vehicular cyclists” who, in some cases, have not owned cars in years.”
There is no evidence whatsoever that separated bike lanes result in adverse effects on “vehicular cyclists.” Please provide any research you find on the subject. Imagine someone arguing that building sidewalks might have an effect on the humber of potential runners.
I don’t know about who has researched this, but a negative impact is self-evident, and was reported by Fred and others above.
Building infrastructure (which cyclists are required to use) that can only be ridden slowly is an adverse impact for anyone who wants to ride faster (as many transportation and recreational riders do). Surely you don’t need research to tell you that, nor that some of PBOT’s newer designs can only be ridden at speeds many cyclists would find frustrating.
“I don’t know about who has researched this, but a negative impact is self-evident, and was reported by Fred and others above.”
You’re saying there’s no evidence for your opinion, but that opinion is self-evident. Ok.
My anecdotal experience has been that drivers are less likely to respect my right to be on the same roads if they think there’s a separate “bike path” nearby that I “should be on”.
When I was in Atlanta in July I saw lots of cyclists and other micromobility users (scooters, electric unicycles, and so on) on city streets that were broken up and with poor or nonexistent bike infrastructure. I also saw a lot of car congestion and frustrated drivers who couldn’t go over 30 mph no matter what – there was simply too many other cars in the way – plus a lot of police. Now, I’m not saying Atlanta is “just like Portland”, it’s not, the building scale is far larger, there’s an excellent subway (MARTA), it’s far hotter (and more humid) there, and it is the state capital of a state that is more than twice the population of Oregon. But the idea that you need great bike infrastructure to get high bike usage is bunk. I’ve been to many cities with great connected networks of barrier-protected bike lanes that still had low usage rates, and many other cities with awful infrastructure with good usage rates.
You keep using that term. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Seems like budget woes are the biggest issue for PBOT right now. I’m sensing an air of austerity in the general public right now, which makes sense given how expensive rent and food and have gotten in the past few years. Seems really frivolous for the city to be painting green over potholed streets when most folks are paying taxes out the nose How can PBOT solve the budget problem without the city imposing additional taxes or being dependent on parking/gas tax revenue? Have any of the city council candidates talked about this? I am not asking to be smarmy, I am legitimately curious what kind of reform could solve the problem.
Mountable curbs (like the one shown in the photo) are not “protection”.
Neither, for that matter, are inverted flower pots filled with concrete or small yellow bricks.
I’ve always thought Mapps’ main deal was trying to be a savvy politician. But he has clearly not learned how to get things done in Portland. He should simply follow the lead of the Portland Police and stop doing the things that loud angry Portlanders want the most. Stop repairing car infrastructure and publicize that potholes and streets that have to be closed for safety reasons are due to Wheeler “defunding the PBOT.” Have PBOT employees tell people that it’s Carmen Rubio’s (or whoever else is going to challenge Mapps for mayor) fault. Send some of that dark money to People for Portland to rile up their mob of “Portland is burning” haters. Telling people they can’t have nice protected bike lanes isn’t going to get them anywhere.