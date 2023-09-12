It’s sticker and spoke card night this Wednesday at Bike Happy Hour

Part of my collection. Some gems in there!

Stickers and spoke cards are bike culture currency, and given Portland’s amazing bike scene, it should come as no surprise that the creative and fun people behind ours are experts at making and distributing them.

Let’s bask in these graphical gifts and spread printed propaganda far and wide: The theme for Bike Happy Hour (tomorrow, Wednesday 9/13) is stickers and spoke cards! Have stickers to share? Bring ’em! New to town and need some stickers? Grab ’em! Want to impress us with your amazing collection of rare items? Show ’em! We’ll swap and talk and share memories of great rides, cool clubs, and fun ideas.

And in keeping with the theme, I’ll have more of those fun panda stickers to mark off your attendance so you can move ever-closer to a free drink at one of our three participating watering holes — Gorges Beer Co, Ankeny Tap & Table, and Crema.

And don’t forget, all this month we’ll have live music in the Rainbow Road plaza. See my little video recap below of last week’s Happy Hour for a taste of what to expect:

Can’t wait to see everyone, and all your neat stickers and spoke cards!

Bike Happy Hour #25 – 9/13
Every Wednesday, All Year Long
3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gorges Beer Co patio (SE Ankeny & 27th)
$2 off drinks at Gorges, Ankeny Tap, and Crema (non-alcoholic and coffee too!)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

3 Comments
Lance
Lance
5 hours ago

I’m so happy to see this. I thought that bike happy hour ended a few weeks ago at the end of pedalpalooza.

Tom Howe (Contributor)
15 minutes ago

It was eight years ago today that the Tilikum Crossing opened, and I’ve got some left-over stickers/spoke cards from the group bike ride that day I’ll bring to the happy hour (getting to HH after work a bit after 5:30).

That group bike ride went to every station on the MAX Orange Line, and these stickers convey the message that the Tilikum is for pedestrians/bikes, but not for cars.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10153535707013326&set=gm.411427229043020

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4 minutes ago
Reply to  Tom Howe (Contributor)

That’d be so cool Tom! Thanks for swinging by. See ya.

