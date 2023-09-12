It’s sticker and spoke card night this Wednesday at Bike Happy Hour

Part of my collection. Some gems in there!

Stickers and spoke cards are bike culture currency, and given Portland’s amazing bike scene, it should come as no surprise that the creative and fun people behind ours are experts at making and distributing them.

Let’s bask in these graphical gifts and spread printed propaganda far and wide: The theme for Bike Happy Hour (tomorrow, Wednesday 9/13) is stickers and spoke cards! Have stickers to share? Bring ’em! New to town and need some stickers? Grab ’em! Want to impress us with your amazing collection of rare items? Show ’em! We’ll swap and talk and share memories of great rides, cool clubs, and fun ideas.

And in keeping with the theme, I’ll have more of those fun panda stickers to mark off your attendance so you can move ever-closer to a free drink at one of our three participating watering holes — Gorges Beer Co, Ankeny Tap & Table, and Crema.

And don’t forget, all this month we’ll have live music in the Rainbow Road plaza. See my little video recap below of last week’s Happy Hour for a taste of what to expect:

Can’t wait to see everyone, and all your neat stickers and spoke cards!

Bike Happy Hour #25 – 9/13

Every Wednesday, All Year Long

3:00 to 6:00 pm at Gorges Beer Co patio (SE Ankeny & 27th)

$2 off drinks at Gorges, Ankeny Tap, and Crema (non-alcoholic and coffee too!)