City of Portland shares idea for transportation utility fee that could raise $54 million

Facing the most dire budget outlook in its modern history, the City of Portland is considering a new fee they hope will spare them financial calamity and a dramatic reduction in services.
This week the bureau revealed what it’s calling a “transportation utility fee” (TUF). The new fee, which PBOT Communications Director Hannah Schafer described in a phone call with BikePortland as a “temperature read” at its very early stages, could raise between $29 million and $54 million a year.
Under the initial proposal (which was revealed to key stakeholders at The Street Trust and Portland Business Alliance this week) Portland residents would be charged a monthly fee — $8 for single family residential, $5.60 for multifamily residential units — on a utility bill similar to what folks currently get for water or other city services. Businesses would also be charged a flat fee depending on their size. The minimum business fee would be $8 a month, small and medium restaurants and retail shops would be charged $15 or $30 a month respectively. And the fee would be capped at $200 for the largest businesses.
This type of fee is used by over 30 other cities in Oregon and it ranked well in a recent report from Metro (see below).
Here’s the key slide from a presentation PBOT is shopping around:
PBOT has already been pretty far down the road of a proposal like this. In 2014 the city backed a “transportation users fee” (same acronym as the current one) that would have charged a similar amount. That plan was scrapped after facing strong opposition and was replaced with an income-based tax. That idea didn’t last long either and PBOT backed away from it when they heard from legislators who feared it might hurt their ability to raise statewide transportation taxes in what became the massive House Bill 2017 funding package. The eventually settled on a 10-cent local gas tax increase that was approved by voters in 2016 and then again in 2020.
PBOT says they must do something to address a $60 million revenue shortfall they face over the next five years. The agency has reduced spending on programs, projects, and staff for many years as the gas tax and our share of the state highway fund have gone down while inflation has gone up. The steep reduction in parking meter revenue due to the pandemic has been just the latest nail pounded into the coffin. And recently PBOT has been hit with new, homelessness-related expenses. PBOT currently spends about $4.3 million a year on their derelict RV program and addressing encampments. So far this fiscal year, PBOT has taken 651 RVs off the street at a cost of about $3,000 each ($1.95 million total).
PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps and his staff have brought up this line-item several times recently. “We’re kind of roads and bike lane people,” Mapps said at a City Council budget work session in March. “We’ll step out and help the city get better and heal in any way we can. But this city’s dynamic needs, really are placing this particular bureau in a delicate space.”
Since 2019, PBOT has dipped way into their reserves to stay afloat. But that pot it almost gone and there’s a sense that they’ll drown without new resources. The agency says if they don’t find new revenue, Portlanders will experience “dramatic and visible service reductions” starting next year.
“We’ve expended almost all of our reserves. We have no more couch cushion money to help subsidize ourselves going forward after this year,” Schafer said. “We’ve kind of quietly been covering ourselves with our reserve money through the pandemic, but that’s running out and we aren’t making enough to put more in that bank.” At the start of fiscal year 2024, PBOT estimates they’ll have just $7 million in reserves and will completely exhaust it to cover required cuts (see image above, on right).
At the monthly meeting of the Portland Freight Advisory Committee this morning, Commissioner Mapps began to lay groundwork for the vast political lift he’s embarked on. He didn’t mention the new fee proposal (which I’m sure members of the committee will not be happy about), but he painted a bleak picture. “I’ll be transparent with you folks,” he said. “The only way we kept people out of float over the last couple of years is we dipped into our reserve funds. Today I find myself in a situation where my reserves are pretty close to zero and certainly within the next two years we’ll be at zero.” Mapps said the city faces an “existential challenge” that would soon reach a point where it can no longer be confined solely to the transportation bureau.
“Next year when I face really severe budget cuts, one of the things I’m going to have to do in order to keep services going is go to my colleagues on council and ask them to subsidize PBOT through the general fund,” Mapps continued. “Which basically means that the cancer which is beginning to consume PBOT will metastasize through our entire government.” Put clearly, this means PBOT would compete directly for funding with bureaus like fire and police. Another thing Mapps was alluding to with his cancer reference was that starting next year, the agency will be integrated with the water and environmental services bureaus as part of the “public works” department and will file a joint budget.
“So there’s a new level of urgency,” Schafer explained about the governance change. “Our big problems will start to become problems for the entire city.”
Mapps has grappled with this challenge since he took over the bureau five months ago. At a City Council work session in January, he asked the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jordan for his opinion about asking voters to support a bond measure to fund transportation. (At that same meeting, Jordan put the state of PBOT’s budget in very stark terms. “To be honest Transportation is slowly going out of business… and it’s going to get worse instead of better,” he said.)
Mapps and budgeting staff at PBOT have been clear in meetings in recent months that no single source of new revenue will suffice. This new utility fee would be just one way they address the issue. “We have a basket of options here,” Mapps said to his Council colleagues back in March. “I have a bias towards having multiple funding streams.”
PBOT Business Services Group Director Jeremy Patton told Mayor Ted Wheeler and the rest of Council at that budget work session in March that PBOT could double the local gas tax (that funds the Fixing Our Streets program) from 10-cents to 20-cents. But Patton and others at PBOT and City Hall know they have to tread lightly. Voters have overwhelmingly passed that tax increase twice in the past, but this is a different era and government distrust and general public anxiety are at all-time highs. If PBOT asks voters for a larger gas tax increase and it fails, the agency would lose not just the additional revenue, but the entire program that currently raises about $16 million a year for essential paving and safety projects would be gone.
The push for a utility fee will be very hard and will come with significant political peril, but Mapps seems more than willing to take it on.
At that budget work session in March, Mayor Wheeler turned to Mapps and said, “Given that the next time we turn around, 10 years will have gone by and we could have a $193 million revenue gap. What’s the plan?”
“Mayor,” Mapps replied. “I think that comes down to political leadership. It’s my job to come up with a plan and I will… I’m convinced that we can get this right.”
I have been trying to promote a utility fee of around this size to replace Trimet boarding fares. Mapps is out here taking that idea but wanting to spend it largely on single occupancy motor vehicles.
That isn’t my interpretation. If we want to see PBOT build adequate pedestrian and bicycle facilities, the bureau will need to find stable revenue.
The only thing I find frustrating is how “little” money PBOT needs to be stable. The State of Oregon is planning on loaning $1 billion dollars for a freeway expansion project, but can’t give $60 million to a department working to make streets safe? Feels like a crime
It feels like a crime that the state doesn’t just give money to a poorly run transportation bureau in Portland with money it gets from everyone else in the state?
Can you explain what PBOT runs poorly? I might just be naive, but I think pretty positively of PBOT.
PBOT spends millions on ‘outreach’ to find out what they already know. The pedestrian plan, the bike plan, the multiple in-motion plans. Someone else pointed out that they spend $5 million a year pouring gravel into the street to make gravel roads through streets. They spend millions to paint white lines on the ground. Not to mention the bloat in the management class. Nothing works well at the CoP, PBOT included.
Residential car and truck infrastructure is too expensive to maintain. Our monstrous arterials are too large as well. PBOT needs to start planning for a more sustainable budget and future by replacing roads with green spaces and narrowing stroads. They can start by removing the street block in front of my house. This reckless pavement party has gone on long enough. It’s time for PBOT to be the adults in the room and start phasing out cars and trucks.
The city is planning to send monthly bills of $8 or is this a yearly fee?
It seems like a dumb unfair way to collect money for roads…. If they insist that this is a fee that all pay regardless then why not just add it to the water bills like a bunch of other fees are?
Kotek just vetoed Tolling which is the fair way to pay for roads…..
Why not add it to the car license fees?
Why does a person who rents and does not drive pay the same fee as someone who might own a couple of cars?
Am I missing something?
Cyclists already are paying a bike tax on purchases…
She didn’t veto tolling. She temporarily paused ODOT’s Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges tolling project, because they were being pushed outside of the regional tolling context and process. AND the Environmental Assessment was being criticized on issues of prematurity and inadequacy of alternatives.
And she caved to craven politics over sound transportation policy.
Between this and her handling of blatant corruption with Shemia Fagan, it’s pretty pathetic….
It’s always about reaching into our pockets. No. No more!
Charge for on-street parking everywhere 24/7 and implement variable rate parking based on demand. It generates revenue and promotes alternative transportation. It’s only fair that those who use parking spaces in public ROW should pay for the space it takes up.
Might a new revenue and investment proposal like this be more attractive if residents has some direct voice and vote over how a portion of the funds are spent rather than leaving it entirely to insiders and “experts?” After all the, greatest needs for our transportation investments are diffuse, human-scale, safety improvements in every neighborhood. Ordinary users of the public right-of-way have untapped knowledge that can and should inform and direct investments on their behalf. The good process could draw on both technical knowledge and data and the expertise of ordinary residents who use the streets to identify the improvements. An even better process would center those who have greatest barriers to influencing government investment decisions. Seattle does this through their Your Voice Your Choice participatory budgeting process. Portland could too.
Enact a vehicle weight tax, the heavier your vehicle, the more you pay
And a city-wide parking permit. why should the city subsidize free parking? Neighborhood streets, esp in areas where there is a lot of infill have streets clogged with surplus cars? Huge source of revenue, untapped.
Maybe they could stop spending gas tax money to maintain gravel roads that have not been historically maintained by the city?
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/maintenance/portland-gravel-street-service
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/fixing-our-streets/fixing-our-streets-projects
$4 Million dollars spent to maintain non-city maintained gravel roads
$5 Million on potholes on city maintained paved roads
My question is why are “50 miles of gravel streets which are not maintained by the city” being maintained by the city as “a service free for residents.” ?
$4 million dollars could go a long way to support the residential street sweeping program that is rumored to be on the chopping block.
I’m in favor, on three conditions:
(1) The money raised CANNOT be used for anything other than road/sidewalk maintenance and safety improvements. No raiding it to pay for other projects.
(2) At least 80% of the money raised is spent in the neighborhood where it is collected, with the remainder re-allocated across the city to where it is most needed.
(3) The City sets up some kind of process to give residents of each neighborhood input on what their repair/safety priorities are, and generally to follow those priorities.
Also, City Council shouldn’t just impose the fee and weather the political fallout. They should send it to the voters and ASK US to approve it.
The conditions I suggested above should help sell the idea: people will be voting to fix their own local streets, rather than throwing money into a transportation slush fund that might be spent on some glamour project across town.
Do you think it is fair that Home Depot for instance, that generates a lot of vehicle traffic should pay $200 maximum a month for road fees and a retired older person who does not even drive or own a car pays $8 a month?
The idea of even setting up and billing and collecting $8 a month is pretty ridiculous on the surface.
Mapps is just not up for this job if this is the best he can do.
#3 I dunno, Douglas. My wife has the strength to occasionally read our outer SE neighborhood Facebook page. People scream about bad drivers. The city lowers a speed limit and then they scream about that. Pedestrians get hit and killed because the streets out here are wide and fast. Everyone blames the pedestrians. Changes are made to calm a street (Division). Everyone screams about a tyrannical city hall that doesn’t even want us to take a left turn on Division any more. It’s completely insane.
It would be pretty neat if PBOT made all of our streets calm and mellow for all users. I want to believe that’s what most of the employees of PBOT want. Right?? I don’t know if asking the public about traffic engineering issues is really the way to go considering most of us are not traffic engineers, rather, just a bunch of impatient people that want to drive anywhere, anytime, with no perceived inconveniences along the way.
Ahem. Am I the only person who is already taxed heavily and sees little in return for the tax? The city is a mess and the elephant in the room, the homeless crisis, is sucking the funds from every agency. More taxes so that the city can pour more money into ineffective programs does not get my support.
Whatever they do, it needs to be part of an existing tax, or collected in the same process. No new, convoluted, Admin-heavy taxes!
But the Arts Tax works so well!
Another tax.. F that!
Seriously, high taxes already and limited services. This is getting ridiculous.
They should try firing most of the executive team to start. That would free up quite a bit. Considering how poorly PBOT is run, we could replace them with cheaper folks who can actually accomplish things.
I think this is a fantastic proposal and fully support it.
Regressive taxes that low income people, who don’t drive, but will pay the same amount per year as any Millionaire in the West Hills pays, that will be about impossible to collect fairly, is fantastic?
Our education system is completely failing us.
It’s interesting that so-called “progressive” urbanists always support regressive flat taxes. Pay no attention to what they say, pay attention to who their policies benefit and who they want to tax to pay for their “let them eat cake” Jacobsian utopia.
It’s just embarrassing. Mapps actually presented this flat tax to the Street Trust and they signed off?
Maybe we should just tax food to pay for roads…
Starve the bleepers out.
Just like the ULF, what could possibly go wrong?
Where do the taxes end? Property taxes on downtown condo’s have doubled in 10 years while actual property values have stagnated. The arts tax, the Supportive Housing tax, the Preschool for All tax, the Gross Receipts Tax, and soon enough a capital gains tax. This is just tax and spend. People can vote with their feet and every year Portland has made Clackamas and Clark counties look ever more attractive.
If they can get the business side of the fee “right,” great. The prior edition had a home-based graphic novellist as an 8-employee business; a home that had not been a 3-staff medical office for 20 years, as a 20 employee medical office; and didn’t show any businesses in Cascade Station. So much distrust of the base data, which impacted the estimated revenue. It was kind of a “cluster****.” If they can acknowledge that home residents sometimes have one-person, non-trip generating busineses, and that “Big Retail” generates more than 4x the impact of a mid-size restaurant, and develop a scaled fee. Go for it!
I’d feel a lot better about giving PBOT more money if city hall wasn’t overrun with PBA lackeys, if Mapps didn’t just give his full-throated support to the I-5 Rose Quarter Project, and if I didn’t ride through the intersection of NE 7th and NE Tillamook twice a week.
If I’m confident the fee will go to core PBOT work – roads, crossings, bike infra – then I’d gladly pay it. It’s less than $100/yr.
If I think the fee will get siphoned off to homeless services or cleanup, I won’t. An absolutely tremendous sum of money is already available for that purpose.
I’m glad Mapps is helming PBOT at this critical point. Hardesty, even if she was ever aware of the budget crisis in her bureau, wasn’t never able to work with the other commissioners well enough to get a fee like this through.
This is a stupefyingly uncreative solution to a real problem that will only get worse until we stop subsidizing driving and parking. Toll the freeways, charge for all street side parking, implement congestion pricing, and switch the gas tax to a miles driven
Tax that’s weighted based on vehicle weight. But to “solve” the problem by just imposing another tax on every resident regardless of driving patterns (or not) is an insultingly blunt proposal.