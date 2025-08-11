This Wednesday: Get hyped for MADE Bike Show at Bike Happy Hour

Photos from our 2023 Bike Happy Hour Bike Show collab w MADE. (Photos: Billy Sinkford)

It’s early August in Portland, and that means it’s MADE Bike Show season. MADE brings the world’s best bicycle makers to our fair city for three days of exhibiting, rides, parties, and hanging out. This year’s show is the third annual and it happens at Zidell Yards in South Waterfront August 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.

And like we’ve done for the past two years at Bike Happy Hour, we want to celebrate MADE by inviting everyone to bring their best bike to the Rainbow Road Plaza for a good, ol’ fashioned, show-and-shine. We’ll park bikes in the street and you’ll get to tell the story about your bike to fellow bike lovers. All bikes are welcome!

I’ve also confirmed that MADE show creator Billy Sinkford will join us during open mic to share the best bits about this year’s show and we’ll give away free tickets and MADE swag. So make sure you don’t miss this week’s Bike Happy Hour and get ready to celebrate handmade bikes and some of the most beautiful bicycles in Portland.

Bike Happy Hour / MADE Bike Show

Weds 8/13, 3:0 to 6:00 pm

Gorges Beer Co., SE Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza

— MADE Bike Show Website