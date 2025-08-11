This Wednesday: Get hyped for MADE Bike Show at Bike Happy Hour

Photos from our 2023 Bike Happy Hour Bike Show collab w MADE. (Photos: Billy Sinkford)

It’s early August in Portland, and that means it’s MADE Bike Show season. MADE brings the world’s best bicycle makers to our fair city for three days of exhibiting, rides, parties, and hanging out. This year’s show is the third annual and it happens at Zidell Yards in South Waterfront August 22nd, 23rd, and 24th.

And like we’ve done for the past two years at Bike Happy Hour, we want to celebrate MADE by inviting everyone to bring their best bike to the Rainbow Road Plaza for a good, ol’ fashioned, show-and-shine. We’ll park bikes in the street and you’ll get to tell the story about your bike to fellow bike lovers. All bikes are welcome!

I’ve also confirmed that MADE show creator Billy Sinkford will join us during open mic to share the best bits about this year’s show and we’ll give away free tickets and MADE swag. So make sure you don’t miss this week’s Bike Happy Hour and get ready to celebrate handmade bikes and some of the most beautiful bicycles in Portland.

Bike Happy Hour / MADE Bike Show
Weds 8/13, 3:0 to 6:00 pm
Gorges Beer Co., SE Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza

MADE Bike Show Website

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Surly Ogre
joe bicycles
4 hours ago

I will bring my Vanilla …

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
4 hours ago
Reply to  joe bicycles

Awesome! I will bring my Ahearne if I can figure out a way to carry all the BHH stuff with it and not kill my knees.

Vans
Vans
1 hour ago
Reply to  Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Do you need help?

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
20 minutes ago
Reply to  Vans

Thanks Van. If you have any wheel racks to help stand bikes up, that would be cool. I have no idea how many folks will bring bikes.

Vans
Vans
1 hour ago

Great news, can’t wait, see you there with a couple of new things.

