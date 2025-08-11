Leaked city administrator memo lays out case for diverter removal

Just as I finished up my opinion piece a few minutes ago, I received a copy of the aforementioned memo from City Administrator Michael Jordan (read it below or view the PDF here). This is the memo I’ve expected since late last week. It’s being circulated in advance of two City Council meetings this week where the issue is likely to be discussed at length. The fact that CA Jordan felt he had to write this five-page memo is a testament to how heated the pushback to the City’s plans have become. The memo is a also likely an attempt to calm the nerves of City Councilors in hopes of winning their support.
Note that this memo has been leaked. It was not meant for the public . That means city administrators and the Mayor’s Office still have not issued any public statement or notification about their plans, despite saying they would do so back on August 1st.
I’ve pasted every word of the memo below for your convenience. I’m curious to hear what you think:
Office of the City Administrator
Michael Jordan, City Administrator
Memo: Transportation Infrastructure Changes in Northwest Portland
Date: August 11, 2025
From: Mike Jordan
To: Mayor Keith Wilson
CC: Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney
Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane
Portland City Councilors
Deputy City Administrator Bob Cozzie
Deputy City Administrator Priya Dhanapal
Police Chief Bob Day
Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams
City of Portland Vision Zero Lead Dana Dickman
Portland Solutions Director Skyler Brocker-Knapp
Chief Communications Officer Laura Oppenheimer
The City of Portland is committed to addressing concerns about public safety in all its dimensions – including crime, public health, and transportation. Long-term solutions require us to balance the interplay between these different elements of safety, prioritizing the overall health and well-being of our community.
This memorandum provides background, context, and recommended actions regarding transportation changes at two locations in Northwest Portland near Couch Park: Northwest 20th Avenue between Everett and Flanders streets and Northwest Johnson Street between 15th and 16th avenues.
Planters were placed at these locations in 2019 to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. However, these features have inadvertently escalated public safety concerns and impeded the city’s ability to respond.
Residents and business owners have reported increased narcotic use and sales, as well as assault and harassment toward pedestrians and cyclists. Meanwhile, public safety partners face challenges navigating the area to deter and respond to crime.
Our recommended changes – developed jointly by the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), Portland Police Bureau (PPB), and Portland Solutions – address escalating public safety concerns while preserving safe bicycle and pedestrian access. PBOT’s traffic engineering team is overseeing design and PBOT’s maintenance operations team (Structures and Traffic) will lead implementation, with safety and access as top priorities.
Problem Statement
For years, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has documented persistent public safety and livability issues in and around Couch Park, driven by a concentration of criminal behavior. In response to repeated community requests and feedback fielded through community meetings, Public Environment Management Office Problem Solver Meetings, and 911 calls, PPB has increased patrols to disrupt criminal behavior and monitor the area.
In response to repeated community requests and feedback fielded through community meetings, Public Environment Management Office Problem Solver Meetings, and 911 calls, PPB has increased patrols to disrupt criminal behavior and monitor the area.
There is limited access to routes between West Burnside Street and Couch Park. The current traffic pattern prevents northbound travel on Northwest 20th Avenue beyond Northwest Everett Street. This limits patrol access on the blocks between Northwest Everett and Glisan streets from routine police presence.
Problem Solver Interventions
As part of the Portland Solutions program, the Public Environment Management Office (PEMO) delivers solutions to livability-related issues in public spaces by coordinating resources efficiently. Over the past two years, PEMO has:
- Increased pedestrian lighting adjacent to commercial and school properties
- Funded safety improvements to Couch Park
- Coordinated with area service providers including William Temple House, Rose Haven, Trinity Episcopal and affordable housing, to ensure their staff and guests/clients are safe and welcome despite predatory practices of those preying on people who are vulnerable.
Despite these interventions, persistent public safety concerns remain.
Existing Public Safety Conditions
The following is a summary of persistent public safety challenges in the affected corridors, based on reports from residents, businesses, schools, and public safety partners.
- Educational Impact: Two schools, Multnomah Learning Center and Cathedral School, remain adjacent to high-incident corridors. Emerson School relocated due to safety concerns.
- Residential/Commercial Impact: Stadium Fred Meyer’s parking garage has seen chronic vandalism, assaults, and drug-related activity.
- Business Closures: Persistent public safety concerns in the area have contributed to business and school closures or relocations, including Chipotle, Dutch Brothers, Banfield Veterinarian, Emerson School and others.
- Additional Hotspots: The I-405 viaduct underpasses (Northwest 15th-16th avenues) are not illuminated and experience drug dealing, solicitation and continued anti-social activities. Residents of the Pearl District and Northwest neighborhoods consistently report feeling unsafe using this block.
A recent site walk with PEMO, Central Precinct Commander, Northwest Community Conservancy and residents reinforced ongoing concerns regarding public safety in this block. Two weeks ago, a shed at the community garden adjacent to the block on NW 16th was set on fire and destroyed. PEMO is working to get the community garden activated, funding sidewalk illumination on this block and along NW 16th in partnership with PGE and ODOT. In this area, the request to reestablish two-way traffic has also been elevated.
These conditions, sustained over multiple years despite targeted interventions, have escalated the urgency of modifying the existing traffic configuration to support more frequent patrols and improved public safety.
You can find a general picture of crime statistics for the area on PortlandMaps.
Community Conversations and Outreach
NW Subdistrict Problem Solvers meeting has been convening every two weeks since September 2023 (approximately 40 meetings to date). Vandalism, public defecation, stolen vehicles, drug dealing, drug use and public nuisances are reported at each meeting. Attendees include a mix of residents, business owners, and property managers. There are also representatives from schools, nonprofits, business associations, and other public agencies. At the request of attendees, PEMO staff have conducted 30 site visits and coordination meetings in the area since September 2023. (This number does not account for meetings and calls with community conducted by other city staff on chronic safety issues.)
Old Town/Pearl District Problem Solvers has been meeting since Spring 2022 (approximately 80 meetings to date). At the request of attendees, PEMO staff have conducted several additional site visits near the NW Subdistrict area.
Transportation Review
Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) data shows the NW 20th/Everett planters contributed to a reduction in crashes from nine in the five years of data before installation (involving conflicts between cars, pedestrians, and cyclists) to three (vehicle only) in the 4.5 years of data since installation. As heightened public safety concerns were identified, PBOT traffic engineers and the PPB Traffic Safety Division explored three options to address the needs at Northwest 20th and Everett.
- Maintain existing planters and traffic controls.
- Relocate planters and add an all-way stop.
- Replace planters with a raised crosswalk.
Initially, PBOT recommended the first option. However, given the increased access needs and the broader awareness of the extent of the public safety-related issues, PBOT ultimately recommended the second option.
Final Project Scope: Northwest 20th & Everett
- Install all-way stop at Northwest Everett and 20th Avenue, including advance “Stop Ahead” signing, stop bars, and additional signage as needed.
- Remove “Right Turn Only” sign for northbound traffic on Northwest 20th Avenue.
- Existing planters will be moved to the curb – one on the west side and one on the east side – to function as vision clearance for safety. This will result in the removal of one parking space on the northwest corner. “No Left Turn/ No Through Traffic” signs will be removed from planters.
- Restripe Northwest 20th for two-way traffic, including sharrows in the travel lanes.
- Add “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” or similar signage at 20th and Flanders to mitigate for additional traffic crossing the Flanders Greenway at 20th Avenue.
- Restoration of two-way traffic on Northwest 20th.
Final Project Scope: Northwest Johnson between 15th and 16th avenues
Two-way traffic will be restored. This location is still in design with the following changes anticipated:
- Remove existing planter and “Do Not Enter” sign that prohibits westbound traffic.
- Remove “No Through Traffic” sign on NE corner.
- Restripe NW Johnson Street to allow two-way traffic, including sharrows in the travel lanes.
- Remove parking on both sides of NW Johnson Street
Once work orders are processed and ready to deliver, PEMO will send a mailer to all neighbors in seven delivery routes that touch both blocks about changes to traffic patterns.
PBOT will monitor speeds, volumes and crash data at both locations over time to determine if additional changes are needed to support safe travel in the area.
These recommendations are presented with the goal of preserving safe bike and pedestrian access while enhancing public safety, livability, and public health.
Michael Jordan
City Administrator
Michael Jordan
Portland Solutions Director Anne Hill and Deputy City Administrator of Public Works Priya Dhanapal will attend tomorrow’s (Tuesday, 8/12) meeting of the Bicycle Advisory Committee to discuss this further.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
They’ve been talking about these intersections and looking for solutions, including with dozens of site visits, for two to three years, and yet they didn’t even think to bring this to Bicycle Advisory Committee or Pedestrian Advisory Committee before they made substantial infrastructure changes that will likely have negative consequences for folks on bike and foot. The BAC conversation is only happening because we all disrupted their plans. I have a friend who lives a few blocks away from one of these diverters who hadn’t heard anything about the plan to remove it until it was written about here. That tells us a whole lot about their interest in “public” outreach.
What Jordan and Wilson have now learned: because of BikePortland, Bike Loud, and a bunch of very cranky bicyclists who work hard to get better infrastructure implemented, they can’t make changes like this without us noticing and complaining loudly.
I wish they had handled this better from the start, as they have lost a lot of trust.
It seems pretty clear to me that Wilson is throwing a bone to the people mad about the shelters going into NW. That’s where the lack of process and trouble finding a clear rationale are coming from.
There’s a rumor that it’s a direct exchange: diverters for shelter.
Put another way: NW neighborhood association busybodies trade making street measurably less safe for pedestrians and cyclists so they can drive to Fred Meyer faster, and in exchange that won’t complain about something that for all intents and purposes will make some part of NW more sketchy. And I don’t say this because it’s bad to have shelters in neighborhoods like NW, I’m just basing it off my experience living near the shelter at Powell and Milwaukie-ish. I’d say on net it’s good it’s there, but I definitely have had the occasional sketchy interaction.
Selling out safe streets to appease some residents angry about shelters is pretty despicable, especially since 1) it would completely unravel the argument that it was because police can’t properly patrol the area with the diverters and 2) it won’t stop them from continuing to complain about the shelters, it just means their carbrains are no longer slightly inconvenienced and we return to greenways that cease to function as intended by PBOT (this especially is the case for NW Johnson where car volumes were exceptionally high by I-405 before NWIM was implemented).
One interesting tidbit in the memo is how they acknowledge PBOT was not on board with any changes to the diverters at first.
This validates my sense that PBOT didn’t really support this plan from the start. I’d love to know how that interaction went! Was it just staff initially who were involved? I could see them saying, “Umm no. We want to keep them as-is.” And then later when leadership gets roped in, the tone changes to: “Oh yes, we can help you. Sorry for the misunderstanding.”
While I appreciate the reasoning, I still don’t understand how this limits them from patrol access. Like, can they not change the sign to be like no entry except bikes and emergency vehicles? I personally wouldn’t mind if an emergency response was happening in a bike lane — that’s how it is handled in some places Europe.
I would also like to see what the statistics were before and after the diverter change. The data in the links seem to only provide data for 2024 — maybe I’m missing something. It indicates a number of property crimes, however it doesn’t demonstrate to me that before the diverters there were fewer crimes.
I was over by the diverter on NE Everett for a little over an hour last week. In that time, three or so police cars used the southbound lane on 20th to patrol. I heard that in the hours before I got there, several drivers turned left from Everett onto NW 20th (northbound) and used the southbound lane to get around the diverters. Presumably a police car could do that in an emergency.
Five pages written, but not a single shred of evidence offered that these diverters cause crime or drug dealing. PBOT put the same infrastructure two blocks from my house in NE Portland, but somehow they didn’t cause any crime here.
“not a single shred of evidence offered that these diverters cause crime or drug dealing”
That wasn’t the claim. It was that the diverters limited police response to crime, not that they caused the crime.
The diverters near your house may also limit police response to crime, but because there isn’t much crime going on, the impact is minimal.
A claim which is, once again, without evidence. In other words, baseless speculation.
It’s not even that, it’s a claim that the diverter reduced the ability to patrol.
If a diverter is designed in a way that precludes emergency response, it can be redesigned. It doesn’t need to be removed
I mostly think of the inverse: are the city’s arterials famously free from crime and narcotics use? Obviously no. Yes there is some nuance when a place is truly without eyes and stewardship, but there’s no real correlation.
I was informed by the city today that the Problem Solvers meetings don’t have agenda, attendee lists, or meeting minutes. It’s literally just movers and shakers getting together with the city to make back room deals.
If the diverters get removed then we had better get a report in 6 months showing that crime in the area has precipitously dropped because of the eased ability to patrol.
Why do you find it so offensive that the city is listening to a group other than bike activists? You are not the only ones whose priorities matter. The neighborhood has at least as much right to its streets as a visitor who occasionally uses them.
You have the leverage of a loud minority and never shy away from using it. It comes across as self centered and poorly representative.
I’m not “offended.” I never said that.
Also, the way I “come across” is often mostly a function of biases people bring to me and my work. So there’s that.
*comes to the bicycling advocacy website* “Why’s there so much bicycling advocacy here?!?”
If I’m reading this correctly, and not being tongue in cheek, Michael Jordan is saying:
Is that right?
*Obviously I’m having to deduce this, but it seems right. He acknowledges that the planters have made road users safer (there was a reduction from 9 to 3 incidents at 20th and Everett), so it must be that he thinks making it less safe will push behaviors somewhere else.
The irony is that too much car traffic is likely a contributor to crime in the area.
Please allow me to summarize the memo as follows:
“If we can’t drive thru these spaces in our cars, we cannot make them safe.”
That’s it, right? Can someone please tell me what else I’m missing?
Is it not possible for police and city workers and anyone else to WALK or BIKE thru these areas? How long does it take an officer to get out of his car and walk a block?
The removal of the diverters seems entirely disconnected from the goals that Jordan says he wants to achieve.
Fine. Hey Keith: Have the courage to tell everyone, publicly, that this is the case. You’re the mayor and promised hard choices would be made; explain them to all parties and live with the outcry if you truly think this is best for the city. Cyclists might actually be convinced!
Otherwise you’re just a a back-room hack like Teddy.
Why can’t the PPB officers patrolling the area be on bikes??? That is the best way for cops to get around in dense areas anyway, and clogging the streets with police cars does nothing to repair the PPB’s very troubled relationship with the community. Reducing safety for cyclists and pedestrians so that officers can drive around in police cars is NOT the right solution.
How many police officers on bikes are needed to cover the same territory of one officer in a single police car?
Do you really think Portland, with its anti-cop reputation, is going to be able to recruit enough bike riding officers to cover Portland?
I see tons of drivers go around planters but for some reason people can’t seem to figure out how to get around them. Police do important work but they shouldn’t be following GoogleMaps to get around.
It’s laughable that this memo says there is “limited access between W Burnside and Couch Park”. I count 4 streets open to cars between W Burnside and a block from Couch Park. Are cops somehow not capable of taking a one block detour in a regular patrol? Does every dead end street in the city require through access for all cars at all times to satisfy public safety?
There is not a shred of useful evidence, nor is there any demonstration of an open and public process. 2 years of private, public records law breaking, invite-only meetings does not constitute public engagement, and it’s insulting to see that insinuated.
Also: what does a fire at a community garden on NW 16th (is that a typo? What community garden is this even referring to?) have to do with traffic circulation 4 blocks away? This memo acts like the general sketchiness of some parts of NW/Pearl sprung up out of the blue from this one diverter. Anyone with a brain knows otherwise. There is no way this will do anything of substance to improve any of that. If it was just a waste of money it’d be bad enough, but it’s also going to make biking in NW worse for everyone, and it’s not going to do a damn thing in making the neighborhood more safe.
The memo itself was poorly edited, which indicates to me it was entirely staff-driven with no community input whatsoever, not even by business associations. It also looks like it was cut-and-pasted together from emails from several different writers using different writing styles, including engineers at PBOT.
There’s a very old saying, “The ship of state is the only kind of ship that leaks from the top”, and very likely both the mayor and city administrator authorized its leaking and the timing of the leak, the person(s) who did the leak, and to whom.
Lots of words, few facts, minimal data. If this is the argument for removing the diverters, consider me unconvinced. I think I could be convinced! I’d even be willing to accept one of them being removed on a trial basis if there was an A/B test condition they wanted to consider. But no. I don’t think they have a leg to stand on.
I don’t think Jordan meant for this to come off as if residents and business owners reported increased assault and harassment towards pedestrians and cyclists, but its probably the most honest thing in here.
If only there was some kind of group that could could advice to the City Manager, maybe a group of people who not only walk and bike in the city, but are activist and have a pulse of how other pedestrians and cyclist are feeling.
Maybe Jordan could put something together like that? We could call it a council, maybe a Bike Advisory Council he could go to? Just a thought.
The “challenges navigating the area” are mainly due to the long blocks and NW Everett and Glisan being one-way streets. Return those streets to two-way traffic, problem solved. That is, if the city is truly interested in public safety and not just making driving more convenient for well-to-do residents of the northwest district. (Raised crosswalks would be nice too.)