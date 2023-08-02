Nearly half of Portlanders would bike more if it was safer and cheaper, citywide survey says

There’s strong potential for biking and transit use in Portland if people felt it was safe and affordable, most Portlanders want more armed police officers to enforce traffic laws, and fighting climate change isn’t even a top three priority given the other crises our city faces — those are just three takeaways from a major new survey completed by the City of Portland.
The 2022 Portland Insights Survey was a collab between the City Budget Office and a research institute at Portland State University. It’s based on 5,290 completed surveys that gleaned both quantitative and qualitative responses on six subjects. Many of the findings are relevant to transportation issues. And with the responses broken down by geography and race/ethnicity, we now have a new set of data to understand how Portlanders feel about a variety of issues.
Below are what I felt are the key takeaways…
Tremendous potential for biking and transit
Just make transit and cycling safe, and Portland could be well on its way to meeting lofty transportation goals. One of the survey questions asked, “Which of the following ways of getting around the city would you like to do more, if it is affordable and safe to do so?” (Respondents could choose more than one answer.)
Citywide, 60.2% of respondents said they’d ride public transit more often. And second place was “bike” with 45.4%. “Drive” finished in third at 35%, followed by “walk or roll” at 31%.
That bike number is likely much higher, because (for some strange reason), the survey put “e-bike” in a combined category with “e-scooter.” Given what we know about the popularity of e-bikes and relatively small amount of e-scooter fans in Portland, I would wager the combined “bike” and “e-bike” response to this question would put cycling well over 50%.
These responses were similar across all sections of the city, except for east Portland. That is the only sextant where people ranked “drive” as the top mode they’d like to do more of if they felt like it was safer and cheaper. In east Portland, 55.2% of respondents picked “drive,” followed by transit at 49.3% and bike at just 30.6%. Also notable is that the percentage of respondents who said they’d bike more was nearly twice as high in southeast (58.3%) as in east (30.6%).
There are a lot of cycling skeptics in Portland right now
I’ve alluded to this problem before, but we must understand and grapple with the fact that a perfect storm of factors is leading a large number of Portlanders to express negative views of cycling infrastructure. Regardless of the accuracy or true feelings behind these sentiments, they are loud and increasingly being heard at City Hall, PBOT, and by the local media.
Even the report’s own summary states, “… car traffic patterns that cater to bikes and bike traffic (when bikes are not seen very often), have, at times, increased the difficulty in accessing businesses and decreased sidewalk safety.”
And the report shares dozens of “representative quotes” from Portlanders, with a striking number of them saying bad things about bike-related infrastructure:
“To pay all that [in taxes] and roads are terrible with costly, fancy bike lanes everywhere…”
“Recent ‘improvements’ to this neighborhood’s roads are a total waste of money. We need sidewalks because there are tons of walkers especially with dogs … we don’t need designated bike lanes as many are elderly. And now we have an area with shared lanes to accommodate bikes, which are few and far between. You have eliminated parking for some homes and the lines are confusing.”
“PBOT needs to stop converting streets to bicycle only avenues.”
On the flip side, the report also had quotes about transportation that express the need to make biking and walking better:
“As a senior who grew up in Portland and has many times used Max to join up with friends all over the city, as a person who has rode my bike from home to many activities in city parks, as a person who has many times walked to do my grocery shopping, I am saddened to not feel as comfortable doing these activities. I know that not all homeless use drugs, but I can’t tell who is so I keep my distance with them all.”
“I approve of the improvements to Division and Powell, but [where] I live – I cannot walk to our closest convenience store without having to walk in the street because we don’t have sidewalks”
“Cars have no front license plate, run red lights, drive in bike lanes, don’t stop for pedestrians and speed like crazy. State transportation is focused on expanding highways in town with support of the city while state owned highways like Powell, etc. remain incredibly dangerous.”
“As a bicyclist, I am grateful for and thoroughly enjoy all of the bike lanes & paths, however the number of vehicles that do not have license plates/current tags or even valid trip permits, is terrifying, especially when the driving is often aggressive and erratic.”
“Insufficient crosswalks throughout the city.”
And my favorite comment by far:
“Portland needs to upgrade its public transit system and stop inducing traffic by widening roads. Widening roads also has the side effect of increasing pollution, increasing noise pollution, and making the city less walkable and bikeable. As long as public transit is slow as molasses, people will continue to choose to drive. Full stop. This is why we need modern high-speed public transit, not half-measures that waste tax dollars and do nothing to attract drivers onto public transit. Our MAX lines are based on ancient technology and it takes forever to travel across town. There are so many possibilities available to us. If we want to, we could create underground railways that connect key areas of Portland via modern trains that reach 150+ MPH. Why are we not doing this?”
Police enforcement policy doesn’t match community desires
When Portland passed its Vision Zero plan in 2015, one of the (sort of controversial) decisions was that it did not place a priority on police enforcement of traffic laws. An advisory committee recommended the policy due to fears of racial profiling and over-policing of neighborhoods where a larger amount of BIPOC and lower-income Portlanders live. That sentiment was embraced by PBOT during the 2020 protest era as they ended an enforcement partnership with the Portland Police Bureau and the agency chose to dissolve its Traffic Division five months later.
But now, given the dire state of our street culture and record deaths, this survey reveals that many Portlanders want more armed police involved in traffic enforcement.
Citywide, only 6.3% of respondents said they do not want police to enforce traffic laws around high-crash streets and intersections. 68.6% of all respondents to this question (“In addition to responding to 911 calls, how should armed police officers prioritize their response to the following situations? Traffic enforcement in high-crash streets and intersections (use photo/radar van and police missions to reduce speeding and red-light running, etc.”) said it should be a high priority (33.6%) or medium priority (35%). For context, the number of people who said police involvement in traffic enforcement should be a high priority was about half as high as the number of people who want police to respond to reports of crimes (60.7%).
Interestingly, the responses to the traffic enforcement priority question from Black and white people were very similar (see below). While white people said “Do not want police to do this” at a rate twice as high as Black people (6.7% and 3.3%, respectively), overall their responses were nearly identical.
Too many people don’t feel safe walking in their own neighborhood
In some ways, walking is the most form of travel where a person is most vulnerable. According to this survey, only one in five east Portland residents feel safe walking in their neighborhood at night. That is a very low number that we should all care about. And only two of the sextants had a number that was over 50% (southeast and southwest/south).
When it comes to whether people feel safe walking in their neighborhood during the day, we see another vast discrepancy between east and southeast — 55% versus 84%. Broken down by race/ethnicity, again we see that white (77.8%) and Black (70.7%) Portlanders had similar perceptions about safety. But for Asian respondents, that number was only 58.1%.
How people feel about walking in their neighborhood is one of the most important measures of how successful a city is. It encompasses so many factors around livability, transportation, and general safety. I’m eager to see how this number changes in future years.
Climate change crowded out by other crises
When asked, “What is the greatest challenge facing Portland?” just 3.4% of respondents chose “Preventing/Preparing for Climate Change.” Given the existential threat and very real consequences of the climate crisis, this seemed like an extremely low number. But when up against other very real, daily threats people feel from homelessness, the cost of living, and community safety (the top three answers), it is understandable.
This response is a good illustration of how Portland’s inability to tackle those Big Three problems (homelessness, affordability, and crime), means that we have very little personal or political capacity left over to deal with anything else.
One last little tidbit that caught my eye was that only about 10% of respondents said they think it’s easy to contact city government about important issues. That is abysmal. We can only hope that the massive change coming to our government structure in 2025 will change that.
The City of Portland plans to conduct this survey once every two years. And most of the questions will remain the same so we can see changes over time. City Council is discussing the report at their meeting today. See the full report here.
Thanks for this write-up, Jonathan. This was the best piece I’ve seen in the media about the results and includes a lot of important context.
What’s the overlap with people that would bike more if it were safer and more affordable but don’t like bike infrastructure? I’m guessing it’s pretty high. People complain about the safety of getting around their neighborhood outside of a car but then don’t understand that means adding infrastructure like bikes, crosswalks and wider sidewalks at the cost of car infrastructure.
The value of these surveys is pretty limited because of this. What good does it do to know that someone both wants safer more affordable biking but doesn’t like bike lanes or greenways and thinks it’s a waste of money?
Since we don’t know how many people feel this way, it doesn’t do much good at all.
I personally put very little stock in what people say they imagine they would do under a theoretical set of circumstances; what they actually do is much more revealing.
Yep – and what they are mainly doing is driving cars.
I’d argue that much of the infrastructure being installed doesn’t meet safety needs for potential bikers. Green paint is nice but it doesn’t stop cars from hitting you. Wider bike lanes are cool but they’re not protected. Wayfinding signs are great but they don’t tell you when you’re suddenly going to be dumped into an unsafe intersection.
I agree that PPB could help make our transportation network safer, but PBOT is working against pedestrian and bike safety. In the past few years, PBOT has removed pedestrian infrastructure instead of expanding/improving it. Examples: SE 12/Madison and SW Morrison/Naito: closed crosswalks; NE 7th/Tillamook: replaced curb extension with bike lane. When it comes to the bike network versus the car network, one network is design, built and maintained to be complete, efficient, direct, convenient, and always available. The other is disjointed, unsafe, poorly signed, frequently closed/disrupted, and very poorly designed. I think you can guess which one is the car network. I rode Naito as part of this morning’s commute. Besides the random piles of sand and puddles in the bike lane because it was not graded properly, There was a PBOT truck just hanging out in the bike lanes- flashers on, not doing any work, just parked and on the phone. There were flaggers, no detours. This is totally common. IN the winter, when I ride Naito daily, I encounter a vehicle in the lanes about half of my trips. Most are City vehicles, some are Ubers, and very few are random civilians. The City’s expectation is that these lanes are just extra space for contractor’s to use without any sort of detour or accommodation. That is not respectful or safe behavior. PBOT and PP&R need to set high expectations for their staff and contractors and keep our bike lanes safe and open. And PBOT needs a complete overhaul in their planning and design/engineering group.
On my commute to work today, I encountered three separate construction projects that blocked 3 designated bikeways (without detour). This kind of disregard for transportation cycling is the norm in this SUV-loving city. And this disregard for transportation cycling won’t be solved by posting #bikelove hashtags or picking up garbage (in some naive attempt to get drivers to like us).
Comment of the week (so far).
I’ve asked PBOT several times why construction zones that affect ONLY bike lanes get no detour or any sort of accommodation. The response is always crickets.
PBOT just doesn’t care if they mess up your commute by bike (neither does ODOT), which is completely opposite to how they handle motor-vehicle construction zones (flaggers, signs, posted detour routes, and sometimes even fliers in the mailbox).
Until PBOT and ODOT show – by their actions, not their words – that they value bike infrastructure as much as they value motor-vehicle infrastructure, people will continue to drive cars. It’s really simple.
Next year I’ll be able to ride transit all day for $2.70, making it almost as cheap as operating a very serviceable bike. New bikes don’t need much maintenance, and old bikes don’t cost much to buy.
Full fare on transit, $1200 annually, is approximately equal to really cheap car insurance alone. That amount of money will finance a fleet of bikes, a good folding bike, or a pretty good e-bike bought new.
Bikes are so much cheaper than cars. Safety? I have serious concerns about bike riding hazards but even if it becomes twice as dangerous I’ll still do it as long as I’m able.
Knowledge of what streets to ride, and when, is hard won but once a person puts in the time they can pretty much operate at their individual risk tolerance.
Bikes are cheap. Bikes are safe. Bikes have a serious PR problem. I’m annoyed that I have to pursue a normal civil activity in the manner of a prey species but so it goes.
It does make a difference what part of town you live in. There are places where I would depend on transit to skip over some really sticky territory. That doubles the cost and could add time. It’s a tax on human powered transportation.
Congrats on living long enough to qualify for the senior transit discount.
After about 15 years of my road bike gathering dust, shortly before COVID I got it out, cleaned up, oiled, etc. and thought I’d just take it around a few blocks near my house just to get the feel back.
Not 3 blocks later some a-holes pulled up beside me in their vehicle and harassed me. I haven’t ridden since.
With a-holes like that, and just a general sense that the roads aren’t safe just based on my perspective from being a pedestrian, I’ll likely never ride again.
If someday (not holding my breath) streets have separate areas with physical barriers between me on my bike and the cars I might consider riding again.
I know I’m not the average person, I’m just giving my perspective of my own personal experience.
I’m sorry to hear that. And it’s more common than you think. I know half a dozen people who attempted to start biking only to have harassment or poor infrastructure or an accident on their first rail out them off biking. We need better safe streets before we can expect you to get back on your bike.
I wish there were some “bicycle only avenues”, I wonder what that person thought was happening/which streets they thought were only for bikes.
Loved this write up! And what does safe mean? For many of us, it means real protected bike lanes that run far enough for us to go somewhere! Aka not a protected bike lane for a few blocks, or an unprotected bike lane that dumps us at an unsafe intersection. I think it’s important to really hone in on what safe means because everyone has different levels of risk. But it’s clear that if we want people who are not currently biking to feel ready to bike, we need far more protected infrastructure in this city.
Sorry for being cynical but this is exactly what the city gov’t does as part of their endless kick-the-can routine. It’s also further proof that our species is very bad at dealing with threats in the abstract; never mind the freight train bearing down on all of us, let’s demand that these sorry, ossified institutions “fix” very deep-seated issues that they themselves had a hand in creating, beholden to the capitalist system and its bone-deep corruption as they are. On the other hand, maybe this shocking, previously-unknown data will finally create the political will for now-broke PBOT and their bicycle-coordinator-for-life to step it up and the League of American Bicyclists will grant us Platinum status… oh wait…