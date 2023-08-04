PBOT announces multi-agency press conference to address rise in traffic deaths

With frustration building following the deadliest traffic month we’ve experienced in over 30 years, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and City Commissioner Mingus Mapps have announced a press conference to talk about it.
The event (intended for news media, but open to the public) will happen Monday morning (8/7), 11:00 am at City Hall. Here’s the announcement just put out by PBOT:
Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps and the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) invite the news media to attend at press conference on the disturbing recent rise in traffic deaths that have taken 43 lives so far this year in Portland, including 13 in the month of July. Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson will join Commissioner Mapps at the event, at City Hall, for the release of a new report on traffic deaths as a public health issue. The Portland Police Traffic Division, Multnomah County Public Health and The Street Trust will also be represented at the press conference at the Fourth Avenue Plaza, Portland City Hall.
As I shared earlier today, this isn’t the first time we’ve gathered at City Hall for a press conference in the wake of a spate of traffic deaths. Former mayors and PBOT commissioners made similar announcements in 2007 and again in 2015.
Pressure on Commissioner Mapps has grown in recent weeks after highprofile traffic fatalities piled up. At a meeting of the PBOT Budget Advisory Committee last month, frustration boiled over as one of Mapps top policy advisors and PBOT staff were repeatedly harangued by committee members.
16 of the last 20 traffic deaths in Portland can be directly attributed to people speeding and/or driving under the influence of intoxicants. And the majority of serious crashes and fatalities happen in parts of Portland with a disproportionate number of residents who earn below average incomes and/or are Black, Indigenous or people of color. Because of those factors, the Multnomah County Health Department has become a larger player in local traffic safety conversations in recent years. Their Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program published its first Transportation Crash and Safety Report in 2021.
PBOT said the press conference will focus on the County’s latest report. No other tangible actions were mentioned in the statement.
Christ on a cracker. It’s not that hard to take steps:
– no more parking right up to the corner (so, paint the curbs yellow and follow standard code)
– traffic enforcement via radar
– get serious about unregistered cars
I’m personally excited. As an insider to PBOT, I got a leak of the announcement. PBOT will be expanding on its innovative ‘Slow the flock down’ campaign by paying several hundreds of thousands of dollars to Deloitte to develop the “Slow the flock down – please? We really need you to stop killing people. We might have to actually improve things if this keeps up” campaign. Some of the top minds in gaslighting have contributed to this new campaign designed to do absolutely nothing to keep Portlanders safe while they move about the city. This innovative campaign will do absolutely nothing by continuing to ask motorist to improve their behavior, which we all know they want do.
Communications Director Hannah Schafer said “This new program will lead the nation in gaslighting taxpayers. We expect this effort to allow us to kick the can down the road for at least two years while allowing motorist to drive as fast as possible to the drunkest extent. We’d like to thanks Mingus Mapps for his contribution to allowing us to do absolutely nothing to address the problem, and we look forward to this absolutely useless relationship for years to come. God help any one not in car, you should buy a car, you poor lazy bum”
*Satire for those who can’t satire.
the very first and only question we should ask is how is the city going to BUDGET for the required changes.
I’m afraid this press conference will be just more pablum. It seems all we hear from leaders in the last 5 years is virtue signaling about how POC are disproportionately affected by x, y and z. Then we see EVERYONE (of ALL races, colors and creeds) continue to be killed and injured on our streets. I want pragmatic steps, not more repetition of ineffective ideology.
