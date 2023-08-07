Manager of Mt. Hood Skibowl killed while bicycling down Timberline Hwy

Mark Hendrickson, manager of Mt. Hood Skibowl, was killed by the driver of a car while riding his bicycle down Timberline Highway. According to Oregon State Police, it happened Saturday morning just before 8:00 am and less than one-half mile from Timberline Lodge.
Here’s more from the OSP statement (trigger warning, details of a traffic crash):
“The preliminary investigation indicated a bicycle, operated by Mark Sorrenson Hendrickson (48) of Government Camp, was attempting to travel south from Timberline Lodge on SR-173. A white Hyundai Tucson, operated by Emilio Trampus (71) of Salem, was traveling north on SR-173 and failed to yield the right of way when he turned left at West Leg Rd, across the bicyclist’s lane. The bicyclist collided with the vehicle, was ejected from his bicycle, and became unresponsive in the roadway.”
Hendrickson (and Trampus, according to a source who lives in Government Camp) were both well-known to many people in the Mt. Hood community.
Here’s what Mt. Hood Skibowl posted on Facebook:
“Mark joined our Skibowl family just shy of 4 years ago and made an immediate impact on our culture. His passion and zest for life was immeasurable, which also crossed over into his professional life as well. He exuded greatness and strived for excellence while at the same time gaining respect from everyone who he came in contact with. Mark not only made Mt. Hood Skibowl a better place to work and visit, he made all of us just better people!
The loss of Mark is significant and will be felt long into the future from anyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife Casey and two boys; Jess and Cash. Please join us in sending our deepest condolences to Mark’s immediate and extended family as he certainly touched all of us so positively.”
The collision happened in the middle of a sweeping hairpin turn on Timberline Hwy where West Leg Rd connects.
This is such a tragic and senseless loss of life. Our hearts go out to everyone involved.
Heartbreaking. Although I do hope that Ski Bowl updates their post to change the word accident to crash. So hard to get people to change behaviors and drive carefully when there is a prevailing linguistic suggestion that nothing can be done.
It is super weird to see this post from Ski Bowl although not surprising to see them use “accident” to remove culpability from the driver. Their owner has a history of DUI and hit and run: https://bikeportland.org/2010/08/26/owner-of-mt-hood-ski-bowl-pleads-guilty-to-hit-and-run-duii-and-assault-38539
Also what appears to be the driver’s facebook shows that he was involved in a single car collision in March (he calls it an accident) in which he totaled another automobile by running into a median island at a high rate of speed. Might be past time for him to hang up the car keys.
Did the driver kill him on purpose? Doubt it.
Tired of the intentionally divisive, demonizing semantics. Many, if not most of us also sometimes drive cars. And no matter what mode we’re using, we all make errors.
Every time I see this pointless performative gotcha game I shake my head.
Do better, Portland.
A crying shame. West Leg Road is a beautiful, bike friendly route to Timberline Lodge. But as you get to the top you have to get into the car traffic on the “Timberline Hwy” for that final push to the lodge. As this happened at 8 am, you can just see how Mark was hoping to get his ride in early, avoid the tourist traffic and get down to Govt Camp with a full day ahead of him. The Timberline Hwy is not bicycle friendly, that is clear. With the Timberline Mountain Bike Park up and running during the summer and more and more cyclists up there, perhaps it is time to turn West Leg Road into a service only access road? RIP Mark, condolences to his family.
I got the impression it was at the bottom of Timberline Road (MP 1 was mentioned in another media release), where West Leg road connects. I could be wrong
Note that this is only a hairpin going up, coming down as Mark was it’s a straight shot from the lodge to Leg Rd (middle of hairpin) where Emilio would have had a clear view of them approaching.
I am not up at timberline real often, it doesn’t appear that there is any destination on west leg road, any idea why someone would even be turning onto it rather than just parking in the main lot?
I’m sure absolutely nothing significant will happen to the driver who should be imprisoned for manslaughter charges in the least. I really don’t care how old he is.
Here are a couple links to help out his wife and the two little boys in that photo
https://gofund.me/de8aec99
https://takethemameal.com/PJET0506
For those of you who want to support the family, there is a gofundme here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mark-hendricksons-last-ride
At this point, riding a bicycle in Portland reduces your life expectancy. You might as well drive a car, enjoy your favorite tobacco product, adult beverage and junk food.
Absolutely no reason for West Leg to be open to motorized traffic. 🙁
This is heart wrenching. Experienced cyclist with a massive zest for life and family.
