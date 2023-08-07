Manager of Mt. Hood Skibowl killed while bicycling down Timberline Hwy

(via Skibowl FB)

Mark Hendrickson, manager of Mt. Hood Skibowl, was killed by the driver of a car while riding his bicycle down Timberline Highway. According to Oregon State Police, it happened Saturday morning just before 8:00 am and less than one-half mile from Timberline Lodge.

Here’s more from the OSP statement (trigger warning, details of a traffic crash):

“The preliminary investigation indicated a bicycle, operated by Mark Sorrenson Hendrickson (48) of Government Camp, was attempting to travel south from Timberline Lodge on SR-173. A white Hyundai Tucson, operated by Emilio Trampus (71) of Salem, was traveling north on SR-173 and failed to yield the right of way when he turned left at West Leg Rd, across the bicyclist’s lane. The bicyclist collided with the vehicle, was ejected from his bicycle, and became unresponsive in the roadway.”

Hendrickson (and Trampus, according to a source who lives in Government Camp) were both well-known to many people in the Mt. Hood community.

Here’s what Mt. Hood Skibowl posted on Facebook:

“Mark joined our Skibowl family just shy of 4 years ago and made an immediate impact on our culture. His passion and zest for life was immeasurable, which also crossed over into his professional life as well. He exuded greatness and strived for excellence while at the same time gaining respect from everyone who he came in contact with. Mark not only made Mt. Hood Skibowl a better place to work and visit, he made all of us just better people! The loss of Mark is significant and will be felt long into the future from anyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife Casey and two boys; Jess and Cash. Please join us in sending our deepest condolences to Mark’s immediate and extended family as he certainly touched all of us so positively.”

The collision happened in the middle of a sweeping hairpin turn on Timberline Hwy where West Leg Rd connects.

This is such a tragic and senseless loss of life. Our hearts go out to everyone involved.