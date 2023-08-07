Comment of the Week: stopping the death spiral

3

This isn’t the comment I initially chose for this week. But when you find that a comment you didn’t choose keeps distracting you, it tells you it’s time to reassess before you get any more committed.

What kept pulling me to eawriste’s comment was that it was forward-looking, action-oriented, hopeful—and it linked to a great video. Watch the video about Telegraph Ave in Oakland from StreetsblogSF’s Roger Rudick. It lifted my spirits.

The message to get inspired and do something seemed like a nice lead-in to today’s press conference at City Hall addressing our deadliest traffic month in thirty years.

Here’s what eawriste wrote:

Here’s Telegraph Ave in Oakland after many years of debate, hiccups, confusion, complaining business owners, advocacy (by business owners), and many interim designs. Sure, the last part is the part that gets the news/attention (capital project that costs a lot), but the project started with planters and the decision to make the street safe. If you want this death spiral to change, shoe gazing/bellyaching is not the answer: email BikeLoud, ask Mapps, the mayor and our new PBOT director to redesign a specific street with planters and whatever they can. We have the means, we just don’t have the will yet.

Thank you eawriste! You can read this comment and all the others under the original post.

Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.

9watts
9watts
9 hours ago

Ask – or demand.

I think the time has come (thank you Lois, et al.,today at City Hall) for demands. Vision Zero in this town was adopted, how many years ago?! The Swedes who invented the concept didn’t dink around for however many years, hemming and hawing; they got to work, kicked up dust, ruffled feathers, put their muscle behind it and got things done. The City That Talks surely can do better.

3
Reply
David Hampsten
David Hampsten
8 hours ago

Redo Broadway from SW Caruthers to NE Wheeler like Telegraph Ave.

4
Reply

