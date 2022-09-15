Eliot residents meet PBOT in the street to air grievances and urge more traffic calming

I’ve seen many interesting city meetings over the years, but nothing quite like what transpired last night on the corner of NE 7th and Tillamook.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation was supposed to break ground two days ago on a project to remove the traffic circle at this intersection as part of a larger neighborhood greenway project. But when they sent the construction notice to nearby residents, many folks didn’t like the plan. And that’s putting it lightly.
The opposition was strong and well-organized enough that PBOT agreed to meet with neighbors Wednesday night. And it happened right in the street. Since the street is closed to cars for the imminent construction, it was quiet and calm. It also turned out that the crowd was so big they needed all the space they could get. I counted over 60 people at one point. They walked from their living rooms, and they rolled right up on their bikes.
There were six PBOT staff in attendance (five of which appeared to be on the clock) led by Capital Delivery Division Manager Steve Szigethy. Szigethy and his team — Nicole Pierce, project manager; Nick Falbo, planner; Anthony Buczek, engineer; and Andrew Sullivan, engineer — had to navigate a thorny thicket of issues. As I shared yesterday, the initial public outreach on this project was not only four long years ago, it was also framed with the complex issues of racial discrimination and gentrification in inner north and northeast Portland.
As if that wasn’t challenging enough, the gap between the conclusion of the public process in 2018 and the start of construction today, meant that most people who live near 7th and Tillamook were caught off guard. Right off the bat, Szigethy apologized for the delay. But that wasn’t the only gripe from neighbors. Most people in the crowd simply didn’t like PBOT’s proposal — which for some reason wasn’t made public until the day construction was supposed to start.
The proposal to remove a traffic circle (and large tree in the middle of it) in order to improve safety just doesn’t square with most people. We heard many horror stories from folks last night about dangerous and reckless driving at the intersection. One couple said they won’t let their young child play in the front yard, another guy dropped a broken license plate at the feet of a PBOT staffer and said it’s one of many that’s been knocked off his parked cars after being hit by drivers. Another person said they don’t know their neighbors because the traffic is so stressful no one sits on their porch.
Rose Francis, the woman who organized the neighborly uprising, said she recently saw two middle school kids nearly get hit while biking to school.
Francis read out her concerns from a pre-written speech:
“Cars drive aggressively through this intersection, honking and cussing at cyclists and residents as we try to cross the road or back out of our driveways. Speeding is a huge problem. If you remove the circles, speeds are going to go up. A Black boy was hit and killed on this street by a speeding car 50 years ago. There is a history of neglect in this community. Removing the traffic circle without putting real protective measures in its place, puts our community members at grave risk.
It appears PBOT is not doing enough to protect this neighborhood because it is more convenient for some people living to the north to use 7th Ave as an alternative thoroughfare to MLK which is one block over. That is improperly balancing the convenience for people outside this neighborhood against the life and safety of people inside this neighborhood.”
Many people at the meeting echoed Francis. “Signs and lines are not going to do it,” one person said.
Not everyone was mad at PBOT. Several folks spoke up to say they’re eager to rip out the traffic circle. “I want this thing gone!” yelled one woman. “It’s unsafe! They’re making a good choice.”
But opposers outweighed supporters, so PBOT’s task last night was to defend their proposal. Why? They’ve already hired a contractor who’s just sitting on their hands waiting to break ground. In PBOT’s mind the plan is set and this thing needs to get built. A resident revolt was completely unexpected.
Right now, NE 7th has about 4,000 to 6,000 cars on it per day. PBOT’s dream is to get that down to 1,000 or less. In the meantime, since two neighborhood greenways come together at NE 7th and Tillamook, and it’s a key connection to the new Blumenauer Bridge, PBOT wants to give bike riders the option of riding in dedicated bike lanes without sharing space with drivers. The only way to fit four travel lanes (two 10-foot wide general lanes and two bike lanes), they say, is to remove the circle.
In addition to needing space, PBOT said traffic circle intersections like this one have more crashes on average and they can introduce unpredictable behaviors because many people (including bike riders) will cut through it in the wrong direction. At this location specifically, visibility is bad because of the circle’s vegetation and the grade of the road.
“This traffic circle does improve conditions for some folks crossing the street,” PBOT Planner Nick Falbo said last night, before sharing copies of their new design proposal. “But it also makes it less safe. We think what we’re creating is a design that can maintain safe crossing and can improve conditions on a net level for people trying to navigate this area.”
It’s important to keep in mind that the removal of this traffic circle was initially part of the much more dramatic PBOT plan to put the neighborhood on greenway on 7th. In 2018, PBOT released a plan that would have transformed 7th into a quiet and calm street; but several major community organizations that serve Black Portlanders (church, housing developer, business association, a Head Start program) opposed it. “We got feedback [in 2018] that the plan would not be good for the families those organizations serve,” Falbo recounted, “And it was not something we were going to pushback on.”
So PBOT decided to switch the greenway route to NE 9th and only do minor traffic calming on 7th.
Fast forward to last night and a different subset of neighbors are now upset with PBOT for not pushing forward with that initial plan. One woman who was also involved back in 2018 (and whose name I didn’t get), put it this way:
“I feel like what’s happened is there was a really genuine concern from the African American communities up north and I think that’s important; but there’s no organization here. We’re just people living here. People work late. They don’t have the bandwidth to come out.
The thing is, we need a greenway, we need what you originally conceived of [in 2018]. It’s brilliant. It’s exactly what we need. People come through here, they try to run me over. It’s crazy! No one ‘s sitting out on their front porch because it’s a highway and it feels terrible. This barrier [the current closure and barricades] has been so amazing. People have been out walking more. This is your opportunity to really help us feel more like a community. To be able to feel each other and not just like we’re trying to hide out in our backyards.”
By the end of the meeting it became clear that diversion and traffic calming is what a lot of people really want.
After listening and talking for well over an hour, PBOT’s Szigethy was ready to make a deal. He laid out a three-part plan and asked for support. The proposal was to:
- Allow PBOT to move forward immediately on their redesign plan and remove the traffic circle.
- PBOT will come back to the neighborhood with a plan to add more calming features like speed bumps, concrete planter diverters, and so on.
- PBOT will agree to revisit some of the decisions about the greenway plan for 7th that were shelved in 2018.
Initially folks rejected the proposal because they didn’t trust that PBOT would return with those additional calming elements. At first, Szigethy said they don’t have time for the back-and-forth and must get started right away. But sensing a breakthrough, he ultimately relented and an agreement was reached: PBOT will send neighbors a new plan by this Friday and they’ll have until Monday to sign off on it. (Someone collected names and emails of all in attendance.)
A lot has changed since 2018. PBOT is much more nimble with diversion these days because of all the slow streets and plazas they installed during the pandemic. And it feels like most Portlanders are more open to diversion and traffic calming than in the past. With traffic volumes going down and more people walking and being outside in their neighborhoods, they’ve seen the positive impacts of less car use.
Will this change in public will translate into political will? Will PBOT’s proposal satisfy this group? Will PBOT be willing to dust off that amazing 2018 greenway plan for 7th and restart talks with Black community groups who opposed it?
Stay tuned.
Contact Jonathan at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Thanks for your excellent coverage of this important issue for the Portland biking and local communities.
It was encouraging to hear the general consensus (including by PBOT) yesterday that the root cause of the safety issues on 7th was the excessive volume of cars rather than a specific roundabout.
PBOT also acknowledged that after the greenway project failed, they never revisited the issue of mitigating traffic on 7th as a standalone project. I wonder if their current plans were discussed with the public back in 2018 or if it was presented as an either/or with the 9th street greenway, with the alternative plans for 7th never really being discussed — until now. The residents all seemed surprised.
Now seems like the time to have a full conversation about bringing 7th back to its intended levels of traffic as a local-only street. 7th has the potential to be a key bike artery linking several of the most diverse and vibrant neighborhoods in the city on a safe, well-paved road that ends with a brand new $19 million bridge.
And, now that 7th is temporarily closed at Tillamook, PBOT can get real world data about whether the concerns that led to cancelling the greenway even materialize– limited access to certain businesses/organizations and diverting traffic to neighboring streets. Has PBOT considered installing temporary diverters at this intersection then studying the effects on the community as part of a larger conversation about how to mitigate traffic on 7th?
I think temporary diverters would be a great way to understand the real-life issues with diversion. The key is to always always always remove them after the pilot while the decision making process is underway. That will give opponents some reassurance that a “test” isn’t just a sneaky way to make changes without proper process.
Trust is everything.
I just want to second Randy on Jonathan’s excellent reporting on this topic. I did not find anything about this proposed change on PBOT’s website, and would not have learned about it without bikeportland. This article is also even handed and considers both the perspective of PBOT and residents. Thank you, Jonathan and bikeportland!
It’s great to see that many people standing in that intersection. I always try to get through it as quick as I can to avoid issues with speeding cars. It’s amazing how much a street can change when you close it to cars, now PBOT should keep it like that!
I was there last night- I don’t live precisely at the intersection but a few blocks away and I bike it all the time. The neighborhood opposition to the removal of this specific traffic circle is inconsistent at best. They want safer ped crossings for their children, but somehow a giant mass of brush in the middle of an intersection with uncontrolled parking and unmarked crossings is safer than the proposed well-marked crossings with clear sightlines. They’re anti-car and pro-cyclist, but cyclists are also mowing down their children and making it too hard for them to back out of their driveways. They want stop signs (which the engineers repeatedly stated are not indicated by the data and would be in violation of federal traffic safety regulations) but also admit that the stop signs that are just a few blocks south on 7th don’t work at all.
The neighbors are not unified in their take on the situation and there was no clear solution presented (aside from ‘add diverters’ which is not going to happen to a lone intersection outside of a greenway project- it would just push the cut-through traffic one block north). It’s obvious that they are using this traffic circle as a political pawn to try to get the 7th Avenue greenway back. Of course I want the 7th Avenue greenway too! Many, many people do, but it was scrapped for reasons well-documented elsewhere. Fighting over this traffic circle isn’t going to make it happen- the greenway is going on 9th. Let’s not let perfect be the enemy of the good.
I thought it was clear that everyone though there was too much car traffic on 7th; the danger of the roundabout was just a side effect of that. 7th is meant to be a local street but it’s handling 6,000 cars a day. It’s never going to be safe for bikers and pedestrians with that kind of volume.
Diverters or other traffic mitigation on 7th would make 7th and 9th viable bike streets. There is no reason that both shouldn’t be safe, neighborhood streets when MLK is one block west of 7th; this doesn’t have to be an either/or, and the plans already call for far less traffic on 7th without any changes whatsoever. That was the concern I heard last night.
Yes, there’s too much car traffic on 7th. This particular traffic circle’s existence does not meaningfully impact the amount of car traffic. Also you can’t just plop down some diverters in one spot, it would be a systemic change for the whole street which requires a design and construction process. I assume the resources to do that were shifted to the 9th Avenue project after the 7th Ave project was effectively killed. I’m in favor of reviving the 7th Ave project, but that will take political will and months/years. Meanwhile, we could improve this intersection right now- the money is there and the contractors are literally sitting on their thumbs.
Some diverters were plopped down on Clinton and Lincoln/Harrison with no additional changes and they’ve done wonders.
Putting a diverter at Hancock and one at Knott would result in major traffic improvements for 7th. People are going to be biking up and down 7th anyway, most likely more than 9th will ever be used so why not make it safer in easy ways such as this?
Taking out a physical structure that impedes the speed of vehicles traveling down seventh does not improve the intersection, it allows for cars to go faster. Faster route for cars= more cars cutting through and cyclists & pedestrians having a harder time crossing the street because cars don’t tend to volunteer to slow down when they don’t have to. The trees could be trimmed to improve visibility. Or stop signs could be utilized as they are generously throughout the Irvington neighborhood where you live. Diverters absolutely can be plopped down as a trial and drivers will adjust and no one’s lives will be in danger! Removing the traffic circle (or trimming the foiliage) and adding diverters still gets the contracter business (which is apparently a huge priority) and solves the problem! A true greenway would be much better but the latter is a suitable compromise.
*citation needed*
Is the greenway going on 9th? It’s 4 years later and literally nothing has been done on 9th.
yes, that is the current plan. Nothing has really happened yet because 1) Irving Park is a massive gap that screws up the entire alignment and is a big reason many people didn’t want it on 9th. 2) 9th is already very calm and chill so PBOT doesn’t have much urgency to do anything to it. and maybe 3) PBOT is dragging feet on implementation of 9th because they know it’s a terrible compromise and they’re holding out hope that the community comes around to doing it on 7th.
In my humble opinion, they should have greenways on both 7th & 9th. The more greenways, the better! Uh, but definitely if they are tearing out that traffic circle and intend cyclists to make a left turn across 7th, they should obviously put a speed bump uphill of that left turn and should probably have budgeted to do so as part of the reconfiguration from the get go.
I am also curious about how exactly it is the case that PBOT is performing outreach to some of these communities (and how they are deciding not to move forward with safety improvements as a result of that failure), just because obviously black neighborhoods deserve to have safe infrastructure too, and it seems like that is not actually happening at least in part because PBOT’s outreach is ineffective?
At the very end of the meeting, a point was raised that current plan pushes into a lane that is curb tight and does not serve bikes who want to travel west on Tillamook. Steve explained that the plan in intention of PBOT is for bikes to take the lane. When it was pointed out that providing a bike lane requires a bike to use, one of the PBOT engineers said that that rule was not enforced in Portland. It was then explained that if a cyclist is injured outside the bike lane, the driver will not be held liable because of the side-path law. Furthermore, if there is a bike lane, many drivers will expect bikes to use it, and will see a cyclist who is taking the lane as being aggressive. This design introduces more conflict between bikes and cars. PBOT said they could sharrow markings to make it clear that cyclist could use teh bike lane or the adjacent moter vehicle lane. Please be on the lookout for that in Friday’s update.
Is their a City website where this information is posted?
We’re going to design something that comes with a legal requirement to use it, but we don’t want you to use it, and no one would ever enforce it (probably… the police have done so in the past, but aren’t enforcing much these days), but to clarify the situation, we’ll add contradicting lane markers to reduce conflict.
Huh?!?
Why have the bike lane if PBOT doesn’t want riders to use it?
This 100000%. The difference on 7th street since the barriers have gone up is night and day. Listen to the community that actually lives there, not just motorists that want to use it as a high speed cut through. Literally MLK is a block away.
I would be curious to know how many of these folks were actually neighbors and not persons from other areas encouraged to attend by BikeLoud, the SHIFT list, and this very blog.
I say this because these sources have been very vocal about the importance of preserving this traffic circle, and there has been lots of encouragement for others to participate. Those who want to keep it benefit greatly from an artificially created show of support. It’s all too easy to slap a name tag on– show me your legal address or I’m going to assume you’re here to tip the scales.
Nice try Tomas.
Would you care to address my concerns, or callously dismiss them? How many activists attended this event? Do you actually respect the opinions of neighbors, or do you believe that you always know what’s best?
I addressed your comment by not addressing it.
I find your suggestion totally uncalled for. No one even knew about this meeting much before it happened. Also, I was actually there for every second of it and I know that almost everyone in the crowd – probably about 97% – were either direct local residents or folks who ride by there a lot and are really invested in the location.
Interesting angle, but I’m afraid the reality isn’t as exciting. I live here and recognized almost everyone who attended as being from the area, though I hadn’t had the chance to speak with my neighbors as much as I wanted to because of the incredible volume of car traffic that used to tear through our community on a daily basis 🙂
My neighbor walked door to door on Tuesday handing out fliers for this meeting that I had no idea was happening until she told me! We don’t flatter ourselves to think we’re such a big deal that people would spend their free time to come out and pose as residents on our intersection. Maybe you’re a pbot worker posing as a civilian to stir up controversy and deflect from the point of this article!!
I live in Old Town and I was there because this is a public street and these changes affect *all* street users, not just a handful of neighbors.
I don’t understand what the rush is; they’ve waited 4 years already, a little longer isn’t going to hurt anyone. Surely there’s a way to delay the contractor for a few weeks and work this out with residents.
I’m glad PBOT showed up, but if their communication with the community wasn’t such a shambles, they would not have needed this meeting.
as it says in the story, their contractor – who they’ve already hired! – is just sitting there, waiting to start.
Just sitting there, listening anxiously to the meeting, probably still sitting there with his shovel… waiting… sad… lonely… maybe getting hungry.
That may be the lamest excuse I’ve ever heard. Every contractor in the known universe* deals with shifting schedules, often on a daily basis.
*And probably parts of the universe we don’t yet know about…
7th straddles Eliot and Irvington 🙂 – I’m sure residents from both were in that (huge) crowd.
Meetings like this in the street are incredibly effective and we need more of this. Bad PBOT for not doing better outreach but Good on PBOT for having this meeting and delaying the project to hear from concerned citizens, many of whom are directly adjacent to this street.
6,000 cars per day on 7th despite its designation as a ‘local street’ which should have <1000.
I’m Very Curious to see what PBOT comes back with
Thanks Allan. I realize that. I actually went with just Eliot because that’s how Rose Francis referred to the group in her remarks last night. (and it was easier in the headline)
This is a really great report, thanks. I wanted to go this meeting as someone who commutes regularly through the area but didn’t because I wanted to leave it to the people who live locally. This is the perfect format that I hope PBOT continues when making decisions in our neighborhoods and there are many people all over Portland who are dealing with their own 7th ave and have a lot of great advice to offer.