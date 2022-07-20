Neighbors say traffic calming on NE Sacramento ruins ‘view corridor’

Another neighborhood association is taking the City of Portland’s transportation bureau to task over a traffic-calming project.
An 10-block section of Northeast Sacramento Street west of 60th has become one of Portland’s most people-centric, calm and quiet streets for many reasons. Part of its appeal is organic — the low-volume, neighborhood street is perched on a ridge above a big golf course and boasts excellent views. But the Portland Bureau of Transportation has also had a big hand making this a destination for bikers, walkers, and rollers of all kinds.
When the pandemic first began, we highlighted NE Sacramento as one of the streets where droves of Portlanders flocked to for some much-needed exercise and social interaction. It was one of the first streets the Portland Bureau of Transportation targeted for their nascent Safe Streets campaign. Then in May we reported on how PBOT doubled-down by adding paint, plastic curbs and wands, large concrete barricades (which are planters turned upside-down), and “15 MPH Shared Street” signage to the excessively wide intersection of Sacramento, 64th and Brazee.
These traffic-calming additions have helped solidify NE Sacramento as a low-car street that, from my perspective (as someone who bikes through it somewhat regularly), were a big success. But now I’ve learned that some nearby residents strongly object to the changes.
Two large, hand-written cardboard signs placed on a pair of newly-installed concrete barriers at NE 64th and Sacramento read: “This traffic has destroyed what PBOT and Portland city claims ‘Is a view corridor’… the view is ugly now!!!”
When I posted a photo of the sign on Twitter yesterday, another reader shared a flyer that’s been posted that expresses a similar sentiment:
“Unhappy about the ‘bollards’ on NE Sacramento and NE 64th? Think they destroy the view and the livability of the bluff? Wondering how they could be installed by PBOT without the support of the neighborhood? Then come to the Rose City Park Neighborhood Association’s Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting this Thursday July 21 at 7pm. Make your voice heard!!!”
A quick glance at the May 2022 Rose City Park Neighborhood Association (RCPNA) newsletter (the most recent one available on their website) tells us that their board weighed in on this project at their April meeting. The RCPNA Board recommended to PBOT that they install the concrete barricades without the signage mounted on top. They also said there should be “No easterly bollard installed as it would interfere with the established view corridor.” At the RCPNA’s May Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting, it was clear by comments made by board members that a lot of residents who live on/near Sacramento object to the aesthetics of PBOT’s work and want something more “visually appealing”.
There’s seems to be a big mix of opinions from neighbors. According to what I’ve heard from LUT Committee member Ben Joy in a May 2022 meeting, some people think the changes have actually made the street less safe, others like the idea behind it but just think it looks terrible and hurts their property value, and others are very supportive of the project and are grateful for PBOT’s work.
There’s a long and frustrating legacy of neighborhood objections to PBOT traffic calming projects. Just yesterday we reported on how the Beaumont-Wilshire Neighborhood Association is fighting a PBOT diverter on the grounds that it causes inconvenience for drivers and isn’t necessary at all. In that case, city staff have made it clear that neighborhood associations do not have veto power in these matters.
Rose City Park’s main objection to the project on Sacramento is more novel. I have never heard a neighborhood group use view corridors as a reason to protest a traffic calming project.
“The view is anything but ugly,” wrote the reader who emailed us photos of the sign. “Strange how something so relatively unobtrusive, which will enhance the enjoyment of the street and area for more and more folks, is met with such immediate overblown consternation.”
We’ll learn more about the neighborhood’s objections at their meeting tomorrow. See the RCPNA calendar or just save this Zoom meeting link if you’d like to attend.
NIMBYism at it’s most absurd. Should we also remove stop signs that block their “view corridors”? This is a typical example of a handful of people using their privilege to subvert the public interest, and it really illustrates why it’s so hard to do things like take right-of-way away from parking and dedicate it to useful things like bikeways. I applaud PBOT’s spine to stick with what they’re doing here and at Fremont and Alameda despite some local opposition. How do we the non-rich citizens who only bike through these gilded neighborhoods demonstrate our support for these improvements?
Terry Parker, checking in from behind the wheel of his car. Never change, Terry.
Is that evidence enough to issue a distracted driving/unlawful use of device citation? If not, why?
Some people (especially since the pandemic) do not have the luxury of a quiet space at home in which to take online meetings. I sometimes sit in my car– parked in my driveway– to participate when home is too chaotic.
Well, hey, if it’s good enough for Mayor Ted Wheeler, then it’s good enough for some neighborhood association NIMBYs.
That guy is a piece of work. I went to some RCPNA meetings when I was dealing with safety and livability issues caused by drivers behaving badly en route to Rose City Futsal. He referred to me as “the instigator” in one meeting. He also referred to non-car-users of the new Sellwood Bridge as freeloaders making unfair use of taxpayer funded infrastructure. With that kind of attitude I’m surprised he hasn’t managed to make Sandy Blvd an elevated freeway east of 39th.
Boo hoo.
If you don’t want ‘ugly’ infrastructure, try operating your motor vehicles responsibly in the first place.
Portland does have designated “view corridors” and “scenic corridors” but I didn’t see this street having any designation of any kind in PBOT or zoning info. So the assertion that “PBOT and Portland city claims (this) ‘Is a view corridor’” seems false.
Much of the street is zoned Open Space with a Conservation overlay, but the signs are exempted from the regulations that come with that, and moving away from vehicle use to walking and biking is encouraged by that zoning.
So that just leaves the idea that the signs and “bollards” are ugly. Maybe, if taken out of context. But when you consider what they represent and accomplish–slowing vehicle traffic, and making the street quieter, and friendlier for biking and walking–they’re beautiful to me. And I have no idea how they could possibly “destroy the…livability of the bluff”.
Judging by how many of the tabs were pulled off of that flyer (none it appears to me), this claim isn’t getting much traction.
“Destroying the livability of the bluff” = These improvements make it safer and easier for other people to ride through our neighborhood and we need to do more to keep the poors out.
Parallel to the debate about wind turbines. Yes, they produce green energy, but I think they are ugly and destroy many an open vista. The clutter in our cities is becoming overwhelming, with a negative consequence to the human sole.
Hear me out on this one, but maybe PBOT should take its traffic calming time and money and divert it to neighborhoods that are actually pleading for it and being told that there are higher priorities? Everybody wins.
Let’s not confuse a handful of NIMBY’s with a neighborhood’s actual desires. Even though I live in Rose City Park neighborhood I detest the neighborhood association because it’s just a bunch of micro-aggressive NIMBYs that bicker over the most asinine things. I put a couple years in my previous neighborhood association and it was such a waste of time. The new diverters and street markings on NE Sacramento as well as NE 53rd (went in over the weekend) are much welcomed by me and many others in the neighborhood. But in reality, who cares about the arbitrary boundaries of a neighborhood association when we all travel in and through multiple neighborhoods all the time to make trips.
What view are they referring to? All I see is concrete and some grass.
Interesting how rows of oversized automobiles do not count as “obscuring the view corridor”
The barricades fit perfectly into the existing aesthetically marred streetscape of asphalt, parked cars, and traffic. To suggest they could ruin the view or livability of the area seems quite hyperbolic.
If they’re really concerned about aesthetics and livability, it seems to me that they should be advocating to narrow the street significantly, disallow street parking, and add a wider, separated path on the bluff side.
Who put all these ugly metal boxes on the side of the street? So hideous. That said, with more money, probably could put some nice planters with actual plants instead.