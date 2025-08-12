Two days of bicycle racing comes to Pearl District and The Lloyd this weekend

Watching the action from a crit around the North Park Blocks in 2010. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Note: This post is part of a paid promotional campaign.

Bike racing, running and a community ride will invigorate Portland’s central city for two days this coming weekend as the Portland Criterium makes a splashy return to the streets. The event was last held in 2022 and was considered a big success. We also had races around the North Park Blocks as far back as 2007 when thousands of people lined the street to cheer racers in what was known as the Twilight Criterium. There was also the Stumptown Criterium in 2014.

A criterium, better known as a “crit,” is a road race around a short course consisting of numerous laps. In addition to racing for the finish line, competitors strategize to win certain laps (“primes” (pronounced preems)) within the race where prizes and/or cash are on the line (you’ll know it’s a prime lap or the final lap when you hear a loud bell ring). Imagine dozens of racers careening into sharp corners at 30 mph or more in a whir of color, sound, sweat, and speed as they use teammates to maneuver to draft off one another, maneuver to the front of the pack, then launch an all-out sprint to the line.

Over 300 of the fastest bike racers in North America are expected to show up to do battle against local and regional talent. There will be heightened stakes as the races will crown State Champions in each category. Beyond the serious action, the free event is billed as a “celebration of bicycle community.”

On Saturday (August 16th) organizers and their title sponsor, Steeplejack Brewing, have a full day of festivities planned around the North Park Blocks, then the action moves the Lloyd on Sunday.

On Saturday at the North Park Blocks you can watch the racing and take part in community activities from 12:00 noon to 7:05 pm. There will be races for men and women of all ages and abilities with the professionals launching at 7:05 pm. There’s a running relay around the course at 2:45, a “street mile” running race at 5:00 pm, and at 5:15 a Pedalpalooza ride will circle the track along with anyone in the public for 30 minutes of carfree fun.

Sunday’s race in The Lloyd will include a course that circumnavigates the Lloyd Center and includes a short, underground tunnel diversion to keep the racing exciting. The racing coincides with the POP! Party on, Portland event from hosted by Lloyd Eco District from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Whether you’re a racer, a spectator, or just a lover of fun events, don’t miss the Portland Criterium this weekend! Check out PortlandCriterium.com for more information.