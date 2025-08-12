Let’s talk about that diverter memo

I don’t have much time in the office today (heading to Chris King Precision Components HQ for a fun story!), but wanted to share my thoughts on the memo written by City Administrator Michael Jordan that I published yesterday. I also share some of the questions I think the community still deserves an answer to.
My hope is that folks can watch this and have this information before tonight’s PBOT Bicycle Advisory Committee meeting where folks behind the diverter plans will attend. Have a watch or listen above. Thanks.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
That was really good Jonathan, smoking hot. it’s clear you’ve been giving everyone space to work this out, maybe save a little face, and I agree with you that the Mayor and CA don’t seem to appreciate how much community support and time have gone into all the “in Motion” plans. It’s almost like they don’t know the recent history of their own city. ( and by “recent” I mean, when did EPIM get started? 15 years ago?)
You made a great point at around 9 minutes in your video that this situation is a big test for our new form of gov’t. The City Council should be making policy that the bureaus (PBOT, PPB etc) carry out. If the council wants active transportation, safe streets etc, then diverters are a logical expression of the council’s desire. But for a shady office like PEMO, on the admin side, to come in and do an end-around the council is clearly not what’s supposed to happen. It’s very much the old, backroom-dealing Portland that we voted out. I hope Mayor Wilson and PEMO come to realize how much damage – just on a credibility level – taking out the diverters will cause.
Thanks for putting this together. I’m shocked that a city office can just roll in and overturn projects that are crafted by city planners, vetted through public engagement, and officially adopted by city council with no public process. This is the kind of BS that is currently happening as standard operating procedure at the federal level. I sure hope it doesn’t become a regular thing here in Portland. City council should be up in arms that the Mayor and city administrator are just totally bypassing them on this. It is their purview to make policy or overturn existing policy, not Mike Jordan’s. The mayor is not a king.
You talked about the precedent this could set, and how cranky people could start expressing “safety concerns” about their least favorite diverter to get it removed. Another way to look at it, is that if i the future, the supposed “bicycle mafia” gets in control of PEMO, couldn’t they then make sweeping changes on car routes with zero public engagement or notification?
Whataboutisms are not useful. We have real disruptive action on our bike network happening as we speak. Diverters take months and in most cases years of advocacy work to make happen. Undoing the diverters at the whim of an office that does not have transparency is not good government.
Jonathan, thanks again for your continued coverage of this matter. I’m glad I took the time to visit both NW intersections when I walked to and through downtown on Saturday. Thanks also to those at the NW 20th and Everett intersection who answered my questions about PEMO’s authority and related issues.
I agree with your closing comments that removing the diverters could set an awful precedent citywide.
Thanks for this, Jonathan. I agree that this could set a very bad precedent and let well-connected folks around town know that they can bypass all the normal processes if they bring their complaints to the shadowy PEMO. Another question I have: what else has PEMO done around town without any public record or input?