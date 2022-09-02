PBOT will remove tree and traffic circle on NE 7th at Tillamook

Say your goodbyes to the big tree and traffic circle at NE 7th and Tillamook because the City of Portland is about to remove it.
The traffic circle is good at calming traffic, but it also reduces visibility and often creates unexpected behaviors when people cut it the wrong-way and/or don’t adhere to proper yielding etiquette.
Tillamook is also a popular east-west bike street and PBOT thinks removing the traffic circle from this offset jog with 7th will make the intersection less stressful. This project’s also means the area surrounding the intersection will be closed to car traffic for 4-6 weeks.
This is part of PBOT’s Lloyd-Woodlawn Neighborhood Greenway project to “establish a low stress walking and biking route” connecting neighborhoods in NE Portland to the Lloyd District and the Blumenauer Bridge (and everything south of I-84). PBOT is also working on a project to make it safer to get to the Blumenauer Bridge via 7th from the south, which they say they’ll begin construction on later this month. And they’ve already completed a Rose Lane project at NE Couch as another established bike route to the new bridge.
Below are two more views of what the 7th and Tillamook intersection looks like now today:
According to a map PBOT released with this project announcement Thursday, they will install a “two-way bicycle lane” on Tillamook one block east and west of this intersection. We aren’t clear if that’s just during the construction zone or exactly what this will look like, but we’ll report back when we learn more.
The changes at this intersection may seem small, but it’s important to have as little friction as possible on this north-south corridor. The city just spent $19 million on this bridge, so people need to be able to get there!
It will be interesting to see how people respond to the intersection being closed to car traffic. Tillamook is a greenway, which ostensibly means it should be very low-car already, but this closure will give people walking, biking and rolling a chance to see what navigating the area is like when they don’t have to avoid car traffic. (People on Twitter are already calling on PBOT to make it carfree permanently!)
Construction on this project will start on Tuesday and go until next month. Stay tuned for updates as the Blumenauer Bridge corridor continues to unfold.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
Sterilize our environment and make it ‘safer’…and uglier.
I’d be more upset if everyone who’s ever turned west onto Tillamook hadn’t taken the shortcut around that circle at least once.
I ride through this intersection 2 times a day, 4-5 days a week. Definitely have had a few sub-optimal interactions with other vehicles here (both cyclists and cars). Very curious to see how the construction and design change pans out.
If they closed the street for through car traffic, would they even need to remove the tree?
This was my first thought too. Ban the cars, save the tree.
I rather like using ne 7th as a North/South route through that neighborhood. I know that Tillamook is a Greenway, and seventh is not. But I ride on seventh much more frequently than I ride on that stretch of Tillamook. I much prefer Broadway as an east/west route due to multiple jogs in Tillamook and the high stress area around MLK. Yes, I know that Broadway is also super high stress near the MLK intersection, but I only feel that greenways are superior to bike lanes if the greenways are direct and truly low stress along the entire route. Tillamook is neither.
One of the reasons that I find seventh to be particularly appealing is there are multiple traffic calming islands. I wish there were more, not fewer. If compliance with the intended traffic pattern is a problem, it seems to me that lengthening the circle is the solution, not removing it. Why do we have to make seventh worse in order to make Tillamook better?
Not sure I agree with the rationale here. If people are not following signs regarding traffic movement, there are other ways to emphasize proper use of a traffic circle than the sign that is currently in place. Green paint, arrows on pavement? The tree and landscape seem like a minor visibility issue. Trees provide multiple benefits in our urban infrastructure: shade to lessen heat island effect, slowing vehicular traffic, etc. Seems like this is a simplistic, vehicle-centric solution. Can P
BOT try harder?
Good. I find traffic circles to feel incredibly unsafe when biking or walking. The design forces drivers farther to the right, directly towards where people are biking or walking. It’s easy to fathom how a distracted driver on their phone or something could not notice someone else is to their right, swerve around the traffic circle, and cause a bad crash.
And this would be a great candidate for a permanent carfree intersection; hope that ends up being the case! MLK is three blocks away, drivers can use that instead.
I get so stressed out when motorists try to pass me on 7th, especially northbound when it’s a slower uphill. They get REALLY close trying to pass in the roundabout, and also floor it to pass in between them and hearing that roaring engine noise scares the heck out of me.
In an ideal world, I’d love it if as much of 7th as possible was car free, but since that won’t happen, I take 11th.
This is terrible news. We cannot afford to lose canopy. This is a ridiculous response to increasing safety. PBOT allows sprinter vans, constrcution trailers, camper trailers and large truck to park all along all of the greenways in town blocking the views of stop signs and on-coming traffic, but they do nothing about that. They could add a center curb from the tree planter to where TIllamook resumes on the east side of the street to encourage compliance for NB riders turning west. They could also replace/remove the groundcover and crown raise the tree. Cutting it down is extreme and unnecessary. Also, 2-way bike lanes completely suck. PBOT is once again prioritizing people driving by removing trees and bikes and anything else that might slow them down.
Bummer about losing the tree, though.
I’m curious. When we removed an invasive tree in our backyard, we were still obligated by city charter to plant a new tree of similar potential size to replace it. Does PBOT do the same? Or is this just another tree removed from our city canopy?
PS: I think, from my read on the diagram, the 2-way bike lane is for getting bikes around the construction zone on 7th and through it onto the southern arm of Tillamook. I welcome the abated car traffic on 7th during this construction time. There are far too many cars on NE 7th doing well above 20MPH.
Can they move the tree somewhere else? There are many streets that could use it
As a daily commuter on 7th, I hope there is repaving planned south of the removed tree (RIP) down the hill to San Rafael at least and optimally Schuyler in my book. This initial section where Tillamook jogs is always in shade and real chewed up at a time when cars are inclined to go faster down the hill and I’m trying to pick the best line between all the cracks. Always sad to lose mature trees but I hope this calming project helps to mellow out my commute.
There must be a location at this newly configured intersection, where they could plant one or more new trees to visually constrict the street for drivers as well as provide shade.
There should be two diverters of this style (https://www.google.com/maps/@45.5035166,-122.6328176,3a,75y,91.62h,86.6t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sR538dxNuT720c-CvWeg_9A!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!5m1!1e3) set up on 7th.
When heading north there should be a diverter for cars to either go west or east on Hancock.
When heading south there should be a diverter for cars to either go west of east on Knott.
This would calm a lot of the traffic that cuts through and create a bikeway that could have a similar calm feel to Clinton St. that would then connect through to the EB bridge and into SE Portland.
I’m generally a fan of these traffic circles, a.k.a. mini-roundabouts, but this one does seem a little odd squeezed into a T-junction. It’s sad to see a mature tree cut down. Would be nice if PBOT and Urban Forestry could be directed to work together to mitigate the impact of projects like this, say by planting more street trees nearby. Another reason I’ll be voting for charter reform in November.
Currently, if you don’t want the tree to be removed, you can call Hardesty’s office. You are her constituent, and she has the power to stop this. She could do so tomorrow.
With a proportionally elected district representation and a city manager, you could call one (or all three) of your reps and even if they are interested and responsive, they can’t really do anything about it without putting something on the city council agenda and rallying a majority of other reps to support them (probably by trading favors you may or may not like), assuming PBOT doesn’t care enough to offer some tidbit to a critical mass of the other council members not to interfere with the removal. Then, if things go well, several months after the tree has been removed, City Council may finally direct the city manager to tell PBOT to save the tree.
This is the kind of problem that more cooks in the kitchen probably can’t solve. In fact, most problems are that kind of problem.
Unfortunate to lose the tree, as folks have noted, but I suspect this will improve traffic safety overall. This is also a leafy part of Irvington. A new tree or two a few blocks south, closer to Lloyd, would also be great.
You don’t ride here it is obvious. Nothing about the tree is a problem and Traffic impediments slow down cars.
One way to achieve “tree equity” is just cut down all the trees. PBOT and Planning can make this happen! #nomoretrees #treeequity
I ride this daily almost. The tree is a savior for cyclists, slows traffic on a downhill.
If a car coming I can easily chill on uphill if they are coming around which is not often.
No one at PBOT rides a bike, it is obvious.
A good commissioner overseeing PBOT would improve things.