Mayor Wheeler bans street camping along Safe Routes to School routes

Summer vacation is coming to an end and the start of school for kids K-12 kids in Portland is just around the corner. In an ostensible effort to help children safely walk, bike and roll to school this upcoming academic year, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made an emergency declaration to ban unhoused people from camping along city-identified key walking routes to Portland’s K-12 schools.
Since the Portland Bureau of Transportation has identified these routes for more than 100 schools across the city, there are now a lot more places around the city where unhoused Portlanders can’t legally camp. As soon as The Oregonian broke the story yesterday afternoon, some transportation advocates denounced the restriction as needlessly harmful to people experiencing homelessness in Portland and expressed skepticism that it is in fact the best way to help kids get to school safely.
The emergency declaration cites “trash, tents in the right-of-way, biohazards and hypodermic needles” as potentially dangerous hazards preventing school-age children from being able to safely walk, bike and ride buses to and from school. It will “prohibit camping around school buildings and along priority routes to and from schools” and “prioritizes the work of the Impact Reduction Program to post and remove camps in these areas, and enables them to keep these sites free of camping with no right of return.” According to the declaration, this ban is effective immediately and will be in place until the end of August, but may be renewed.
This new camping ban is an addition to an emergency order Wheeler issued in February banning homeless camping along Portland’s ‘high crash corridors,’ which came after the Portland Bureau of Transportation released its 2021 traffic crash report that showed unhoused people in Portland are disproportionately victimized by traffic violence. This declaration was not well-received by local homeless and transportation advocates.
People who have experienced homelessness and advocates point out that when unhoused people are banned from camping in certain areas and their campsites – and all their belongings – are removed, they are often left without a place to go. With this many places throughout the city now on the list of prohibited camping spots, it’s certain a lot of people will be displaced. The declaration states the city will handle this by increasing shelter capacity, but even if there was enough room, not everyone feels comfortable staying in sanctioned shelter locations. Many people will simply start over at other campsites around the city.
Though some homeless Portlanders have set up camps along school walking routes around the city, it’s not evident this poses an inherent risk to children walking to and from school, and Wheeler didn’t provide any explicit examples of such a risk in the declaration. Children are very vulnerable to traffic violence, however, and kids have been tragically injured or killed after getting hit by car drivers while walking to school. In 2018 and 2019, two students at Harriet Tubman Middle School were hit and injured by drivers within a few months, and in 2020, an 11-year-old boy was killed by a driver while walking to school in Gresham.
National Safe Routes to School advocates cite traffic danger as the top reasons kids might be unsafe traveling to school via active transportation. They propose transportation infrastructure investments and community education to improve safety.
Portland’s own Safe Routes to School project plan says the top safety concerns for kids walking to school are unsafe crossings, missing sidewalks and traffic speed. The City of Portland used the map of key walking routes provided in this SRTS plan to guide the new camping ban. This map was designed to be an interactive tool for people to find out about SRTS projects throughout the city, however, so it does not serve as a very clear guide for which streets will be off-limits to homeless camps. It’s difficult to navigate the map to find out in complete detail how many of these streets there are around the city or what the network of banned streets will look like.
Sam Balto is a physical education teacher at Alameda Elementary School in northeast Portland who wants kids to be able to safely walk, bike and roll to school. Balto has organized and led “bike buses” – a.k.a., large groups of students and parents riding to school together en masse – to encourage families to ditch the carpool line and get to school by bike. In a statement to BikePortland, Balto said students will be better served by tactics like these than homeless camping bans.
Balto said the city should also increase traffic calming measures and expand existing initiatives – like the School Streets, Walking School Buses and Corner Greeters programs – to help kids use active transportation to get to school. He also wants the city to encourage more community-driven safety efforts like bike buses by compensating parents and community members for their involvement, and said this would “create a more equitable and sustainable student transportation model that would serve students and their families much better than removing houseless individuals.”
“I appreciate Mayor Wheeler wanting to improve the experience of children walking and biking to school, but removing houseless encampments along all school routes is not on the long list of initiatives that would improve safety for children,” Balto wrote in an email. “There are a lot of other ways to care about children’s safety and experience walking to school.”
This is a good baby-step. We had a very scary group at the bottom of our street last year, on our most direct route to the neighborhood K-8. Stolen vehicles, weapons, needles, etc. Our kids are young enough that we always walk with them, but we had neighbors that wouldn’t allow their middle-school age kids to walk on this route because of the hazards. They chose to drive them instead, which made it more dangerous for the rest of us still walking to the school. You’re rarely going to “find evidence” that these camps pose a danger to kids, because most of the impacts go unreported, or they get called in but never make it into a report because we don’t have enough police to respond to non-violent crimes in this city.
You are exactly right. Little incidents like a camper throwing something at you or lunging at you aren’t reported but happen regularly. Portland wants to be “progressive” like Utrecht or what have you but the truth is they have more policing, public cameras, laws & enforcement than we do. They don’t have people smoking hard drugs on their public transportation or people camping in city spaces. If we want a safe city with safe drivers and safe public walkways and transportation we need the homeless situation resolved. This is a step and its shocking to me to see pushback, particularly from “transportation activists.”
Why is it shocking to me to see pushback, particularly from transportation activists? Simple bans don’t offer good alternatives.
Well said Chris I! When my daughter walked to school there was big contingent of neighbors who also walked. When a camp developed under the ped bridge, at least half started driving. A perception of safety is very important to safety- some camps on the sidewalks may not pose a risk, some definitely will (needles and glass at a minimum), but it will push more parents to drive.
Great news! Kids won’t have to step past used syringes, broken glass, massive piles of human waste and garbage, people screaming, etc. But for some reason the article really tries to convince us that this is a bad thing. Yes, traffic calming measures and infrastructure are probably more important but this is important, as well. Kids might be able to use the sidewalk again instead of walking in the street or crossing streets in unmarked areas to avoid a camp.
This site has a strange love of anarchy.
Hear hear.
Good. Now do the same thing for MUPs.
Are any MUPs (e.g., Springwater or Esplanade) considered part of a Safe Route?
I’m not sure, but it looks like some of the Portland Pathways might be designated safe routes to school such as parts of both SW 19th Ave and SW 25th Ave.
I’m uncomfortable that something like this is being done under the auspices of safe routes to school. It’s not something that we SRTS practitioners have ever called for, it’s nowhere in our strategic documents or goals. It is important to have sidewalks that you can actually walk on and to not be forced to walk in the road because there’s a tent or trash taking up the sidewalk, but the danger kids face on their way to school comes from cars, not folks who are living outside. We will see how this unfolds.
As you state, it is important to maintain a safe pedestrian ROW because cars are dangerous. Unless we are going to remove all cars from the city, sidewalk enforcement is needed. This whole thing falls under the “why not both” sentiment. And the city is doing both. They are making SRTS improvements as well.
When kids have to walk in the street – like I did with my have done to avoid numerous camps, doesn’t that make them vulnerable to cars? Especially at bridge crossings. The bridgehead along NE 28th at 84 is often blocked. FWIW I too was a SRTS practitioner and am the parent of two walking and biking to school teens.
Looks like some implicit support there in the strategic documents on pages 25, 26, and 31, as well as the equitable goals. Glad at least the city has decided not to ostrich this.
I’m no shrinking violet, and I do walk by the campers on our streets, but I have to be honest I’m on total alert when I do. There have been a handful of times when just about anything could have happened.
I’m 50+ . . . I can’t even fathom being 10 again and feeling safe around some of the unpredictable activity I’ve encountered.
Maybe the Mayor should stop with the political show and open up the tax payer pocket book that has tons of money in it and get temporary/transitional housing going. This whole “housing first” is not helping the campers out there.
What is so unsafe about a discarded syringe? Unsightly, yes; shockingly so. The obvious needle prick? Yikes, a submicroscopic incision! Do you think you’re just going to automatically contract some mortal virus? ‘Cause you’re not. Wish I knew the actual number, but far less than a one-in-a-million chance, I assume. Is it the illegality of the thing? Some more esoteric reason I’m unaware of?
Always with the syringes. Ya’know, there are un-housed diabetics, don’t ya?
Didn’t know the Safe Routes to School were broken glass-free prior to there being homeless people near them. But now that there is, seems like an insignificant complaint; and precisely zero evidence of any direct harm to a kid walking to school.
Oh noes! Human waste! Nice nonseqitur. Waste can’t be human, silly. So, piles of dog feces everywhere are okay, but people poop, totally out of the question. Gotcha!
We made homeless people. It stands to reason then that only we can un-make them. Standing in judgement, sticking your nose in other people’s business, allowing resentment to overwhelm reason and sympathy, none of that is solving the problem.
JM – I told you so! There are consequences involved with legislating morality. At issue, your damn school routes thing just got co-opted by the authorities and used as a pretext for jamming-up poor people.
Is this satire?
Why do you mock me? Seriously? I really am just curious. It’s okay, I myself was mocking another commenter with this post; or, at least, intending to. I literally can’t tell. Are you mocking me for my poor writing skills? Is it my point? Is it both?
I wasn’t very clear with regard to a position. My bad.
I accept anyone’s position that poor people living in squalor on Portland streets is upsetting, generally speaking. I once shared this position. However, I did get around to one day exploring just exactly what was so upsetting about it, to me. What I discovered is that I was being an illiberal bigot and practicing prejudice based on economic class.
The ocular fluid in my eyeballs boils every time I see a used syringe on the ground. It does. Why? To this day? Jeez, I’ve had tens of thousands of such encounters; and it still twists my nipple. Am I threatened? Well, yes, but only indirectly. Is it the lack of civility, then? Is it the novelty? I react as if somebody just pulled a gun on me but it’s just a stupid needle. Plastic. Inanimate.
In reality, most if what we see is so much inert plastic and completely harmless. Even if there is tissue of some kind, blood or otherwise, in a syringe moments after its contents reached atmospheric temperature it would all be destroyed. Plus, even as prolific as viruses are amongst IV drug users, the vast majority are not currently contracting a virus. Do you see where I’m going? The possibility of actually being injured by a used needle is ridiculously small. Using them as evidence that poor people need consequences is even smaller.
The only thing injured by a discarded syringe, in my case, are my own sensibilities. Same for the poop, the trash, the claims of blocked sidewalks, the squalor yattayatta… In every instance if you task yourself with finding and observing the DIRECT harm being done to you by whatever homeless-debauchery-du jur, you will arrive at the same conclusion I did. It’s all on me. It’s all IN MY head.
I posted on this topic for two reasons. One of which was to float the idea that when one’s conclusions seem so forgone, that that is the most critical time for considering you might be wrong. I am subjected to the same things you all are. I probably like it a lot less than most of you. I have every sympathy for those calling for some level of decency. I’m way more on your side than that of the homeless. I just think that the right thing to do is often counter-intuitive. I also think the right thing to do, most of the time, is to live and let live.
Have you been to Lake Oswego lately, it’s oddly weird to be around a downtown that isn’t full of trash and homeless. What we’re experiencing isn’t normal and we can’t let it become okay!
Well, you could certain propose a pilot study which re-direct illegally discarded drug users’ syringes which often contain a column of visible blood in the syringe body into the grassy area where children are known to play *** Moderator: deleted phrase, divisive *** and see if needle sticks from the study results in an infection
Doesn’t matter what’s in the needle, if you get pricked you have to go to the hospital and get a battery of tests done. I suppose you could take the needle too and they could analyze the blood and see if there’s any concern. I’m not really how it works. I’ve known people who’ve been pricked and they had to go on a cocktail of drugs and be tested ever so often.
The assertion that needle sticks aren’t dangerous is misinformation. You assert that the danger is “one in a million,” but research indicates that a needle with HIV has better than a 1 in 500 chance of causing an HIV infection. Hepatitis? More than 1 in 3, according to one estimate.
The inconvenience of this reality to your political leanings doesn’t make it untrue. And unlike so many instances of wishful thinking, telling people not to take an accidental needle stick seriously could truly hurt someone.
What a concept, that the public right of ways should remain public instead of being claimed by insane drug addicts. Next, enact this for every pedestrian route, for all ages.
In other words, start managing the city again.
Assuming our mad-max experiment with anarchistic psuedo compassion has run its course?
We just cleared our North Portland park of a ghost RV squatter caravan….3 vehicles with no plates and not roadworthy, “owned” by one dude who appeared to be storing stolen goods in them and God knows what. He left a pile of burning trash when he moved camp to avoid being towed.
Yes, this is an interesting emergency policy initiative to support more children walking (and cycling) to school [and back home] and safer. If it is concurrent with supplemental traffic safety capital investments AND traffic enforcement then we can judge it as such. BUT if those are not concurrent then we will be left to say it was not for the kids, but to restrict houseless camping to fewer areas.
The other safety concern – for kids-as-pedestrians – along many camps along side and in sidewalks would be protective dogs that scare even me as I weave between tents and public storage of personal property.
Plus Mayor Wheeler’s emergency rule also misses the topic of fulfilling the ADA access to public sidewalks…
Its been awhile…so I thought I would see what a ‘new’ parent-with-child attending Boise-Eliot ES [a prewar neighborhood with lots of sidewalks] would have to do to find information on-line to walk to school…sadly in 2022 (vs 2010) its still much easier to find out how to be bused to this school versus walk. [There is a tab on the school’s home page for buses.] So I went to the PPS to see and again the same (a overt tab for buses, and walking to school is buried deeper in the index). Plus there is a distinct hierarchy: Busing / Transportation is a “service” with its own “department”. But walking is not included under “transportation” and not even a link to “other”. Walking nor Safe Routes to School can be found…assuming you look for it as a word search and had not given up by then. I the found the City’s SR2S project GIS maps very helpful BUT these were in a different silo sadly….and I only knew of them due to this BP article.
https://www.pps.net/boiseeliot
https://www.pps.net/Domain/61
There’s a dehumanizing assumption underlying this declaration — that houseless people are inherently dangerous, and that moving houseless people to other locations will reduce that danger — that seems to be unexamined here.
Where is the mayor’s evidence that houseless folks are disproportionately dangerous (anecdote ≠ data) — and deserve to be treated as collectively guilty of this as a result? And even if there is evidence of this, where is the evidence that moving them from one place to another will reduce overall levels of danger?
(I agree that sidewalks around schools should be free of waste and refuse, and support increasing garbage and street-cleaning services. If financing such services is an issue, PBA seems particularly interested in addressing it so let’s call them first.)
A homeless man threw a bottle that missed my wife’s head by inches. Homeless people have thrown stuff at me, and I was almost mauled by a German shepherd guarding a tent. Hundreds of Portlanders have experienced this kind of dangerous behavior, so spare us your “Where’s your data” demand. If any city agency cared enough to collect the data on dangerous behavior by homeless people, you would have more data than you could deal with.
Houseless people comprise 50% of all arrests Portland. 50%….. A very safe population to have around children.
Not anecdotal by any means.
Here’s some additional info on that stat that folks are loving:
“Most commonly, they’re arrested on what we call procedural charges. These are warrants or say, a supervision violation related to previous arrests. The other charges are most commonly what we call crimes against society. That’s what the FBI calls them as opposed to violent crime where the victim is a person or property crime where it’s a car theft or burglary for example, although, theft is among the more common charges as well, but by far the most common is on warrants alone. So not a new crime.”
“In more than 40% of the arrests of unhoused people in Portland, the only purpose was to execute a warrant, most often for failing to show up for a court hearing.”
More with the researcher who looked at all West Coast cities:
“Miller: What did you find when you looked into the data about violent offenses among people who were homeless when they were arrested?
Lewis: I found that consistently, in every city, unhoused people were much less likely to be arrested on a charge that included a violent charge, that is to say, what what the FBI calls ‘violent,’ and I was even conservative and included a couple of charges that the you know, strictly that Uniform Crime Report they always publish, doesn’t include, included robbery, and what’s interesting is Portland is actually, Portland and San Diego had just a very low rate of violent charges in general. About one in five arrests of everybody made in both San Diego and Portland included a violent charge as opposed to more than one in three, for, like LA, Oakland, Sacramento.”
https://www.opb.org/article/2022/07/06/data-show-about-half-of-portland-police-arrests-are-people-who-are-unhoused/#:~:text=About%2050%25%20of%20the%20arrests,violation%20related%20to%20previous%20arrests.
https://revealnews.org/article/homeless-unhoused-police-arrests-west-coast-cities/?utm_source=reveal-twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=criminalizing-homelessness
https://pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu/open_access_etds/5561/
https://www.rstreet.org/2019/06/21/no-home-when-you-get-out/?gclid=Cj0KCQjwjIKYBhC6ARIsAGEds-J5StPa9LPaYCw9E1HXeEudbcqPmrQTEtwhtaiN08t7xMnnnl36VNQaAlZdEALw_wcB
From the first research article linked, this is the opening statement making it clear the crime rate analysis was about how likely the homeless people themselves are to be victims of crime: “Those experiencing homelessness face several challenges in contemporary society including a higher risk of victimization compared to the general population. In order to offer effective intervention to protect members of this population, understanding the spatial relationship between homeless camps and crime is imperative”
Your second article is about how our criminal justice system fuels the homelessness crisis. Once someone is a felon they have immense barriers to accessing housing, employment, student loans, you name it. This article should be encouraging you to promote removing barriers so folks can get into housing instead of falling into homelessness after jail! But no, you’re trying to make it look like data tells us that homeless folks are scary felons that we should be scared of. Look at this quote from the second article you chose not to include: “Those who have recently left the incarceration system face enough challenges. Housing doesn’t need to be one of them. Policymakers have plenty of tools to create an ample supply of low-cost housing for vulnerable populations. But doing so has political costs.”
Clearly the political challenges are great, as the commenters here make it clear that slapdash and ineffective policy like what the mayor just put out is what they’d prefer to see over real solutions.
Homeless law applied in the City of Portland has several adjacent, overlapping, and interacting parts. Few people understand them, they are widely misinterpreted, and our press is not informing the public.
The City of Portland can ban tent and vehicle camping and subsequently move campers. Under HB3115 championed by Speaker Kotek, any city or county can create “objectively reasonable” camping bans.
The mayor is simply using existing PBOT maps, the high crash, and the safe routes, to satisfy HB3115.
Using the maps for that is not limited legally in this case by their original intent, historic intent, or the need for additional resources for those safety programs.
It is the responsibility of Multnomah County to provide campers County beds with services. Multnomah County has about $110 million new money per year from the Metro Supportive Housing levy in addition to another about $110 million existing money per year for non-campers and other programs. There is enough money for Multnomah County to bring every camper in.
Can enforce with no obligations to enforce. Just have a look in the Central Eastside. PBOT’s Dylan Rivera contended that anyone who overstays a time limit can be expected to be cited. The thing is that they can cite but unless they add a language creating obligations, the special police officers (PBOT meter maids) and PBOT parking enforcement managers will swing their enforcement at their whim to avoid enforcing it in certain impacted areas. I suspect the underlying reason for non-enforcement in Lloyd, Sullivan’s Gulch, Hosford-Abernethy is so that campers do not move along to streets that are less restrictive (do not have hour duration limits or permit requirements) but family oriented and much wealthier like Irvington and Alameda.
Good! This needed to happen.
This line stood out for me: “there are now a lot more places around the city where unhoused Portlanders can’t legally camp.”
There really shouldn’t be any “legal” camping on any public right-of-way – only in city-sanctioned safe areas, which the city can’t seem to create. Instead they seem to prefer camping everywhere. It’s such a depressing situation and just emphasizes how inept Portland’s city gov’t is. Other cities manage the problem so much better.
What’s the difference between a poor person pitching a tent on a sidewalk and a restaurateur bolting a six-person booth to it?
“Camping” can be defined neither legally nor empirically. To do so is to anthropomorphize the word. Stop pretending it can be. Same for a host of other words meant to pigeonhole a bunch of poor people into a subgroup.
Besides in what ways do YOU hog up public spaces? Since you’re a good enough citizen to cast aspersions? Got a dog? A baby stroller the size of a Subaru? Are you riding around on an e scooter? Do you loiter in front of your apartment building smoking cigarettes? You can’t even say false equivalence ‘Cause you can’t even define most of it.
I know the homeless thing sucks. I do urge you to consider alternatives to concentration camps, though. Bad history there.
The Peninsula Crossing Trail needs to be included in this as it is one of the only ways to walk to Roosevelt HS.
It should be pointed out that nobody – including homeless people themselves – want our sidewalks and paths to be littered with trash. As someone who bikes around the city every day, I think this problem is overstated, but regardless, trash pickup and public bathrooms would go a long way.
The problem is that this keeps happening and nothing changes in the long-term. The new ban, which is so geographically expansive, *will* displace homeless people from their formed communities and their belongings, sending people further down a cycle that is near impossible to climb out of on their own. Being forcibly relocated to a temporarily shelter is not the solution that anyone involved in the field recommends. There need to be long-term solutions, and bans like this make it increasingly difficult to implement those.
Most importantly for transportation advocates, this is yet another example of the city halfheartedly attempting to use street safety language to pass an unrelated agenda. At the very least, people ought not accept these crumbs as meaningful work to help kids walking and biking to school. It says something that people involved in this work on a daily basis, like Sam Balto, have criticisms.
You think the problem is overstated in Portland?
Mr. Balto teaches at Alameda elementary. If all the neighborhoods were like the one around that school I would agree with you.
They are not by any means.
Anyway, Wheeler and the city won’t follow through so you won’t have to worry.
The homeless folks can continue to sleep in mud and garbage, we don’t want break up the communities they have formed.
Your compassion is noted.
Thanks for this, Taylor. I appreciate your additional context of the fact that shifting people around from place to place does little to address actually helping folks off the streets and into permanent housing which I think most would agree is a preferred solution than just moving folks to the next street over.
You’re right Dwk, not all schools are like Alameda, but that’s a poor assessment of why Sam shared critique of this strategy. There are no report injuries/deaths of kids by houseless individuals but a kid was seriously injured just last week biking across Powell Blvd and we didn’t hear a peep from the Mayor about that. With zero data an entire citywide policy was enacted using maps and analysis that was meant to improve traffic safety for kids, the real threat backed up by plenty of data. I understand that folks have felt threatened and I do not demean that as a scary experience, but kids are literally killed by cars and we haven’t seen our mayor take an inch of action on that.
I live 5 blocks from an elementary school in EPDX so maybe you’ll take my perspective more seriously since we don’t have nice things out here. The main busy road in front of the school is a ‘primary investment route’ on this map and actually received traffic calming treatment from PBOT thanks to Fixing Our Streets (the purpose of these investment routes from the beginning) – so it actually shouldn’t be on this map any longer, but the purpose of this map doesn’t really matter anymore. A month ago a moving truck and a family showed up on this street and have been parked there while they clearly are figuring out what to do next after some sort of eviction, they have all their household items in a trailer now and are sleeping in the car. Two adults and two kids. I guess that family might be ‘swept’ under this rule because they are a danger to the kids at the school up the street, which might even be where the kids sleeping in their car also go to school. Where would their stuff go if they were forced into a shelter? Would their kids be able to get to school when it starts next week? What if they are one week away from a housing situation finally panning out and instead their stuff goes into some unknown storage location across town and they’re told to stay at a shelter somewhere else. I do wish the city had the right systems in place to help this family because they shouldn’t be sleeping on the streets but an automatic sweep because of your location near a school is clearly not going to help their situation, and framing them, via this blanket policy, as a threat to kids is just hurtful. Your compassion is noted as well.
If I had a family living on the street in front of my house I would write them a check and contact authorities who would certainly help out a family of 4 in this circumstance.
I have no idea what the purpose of your post is, I am not the person who thinks people living in tents should STAY in the their tents.
They should be off the streets in drug treatment , temporary housing (City owned Parking garages would be a starting point), or permanent housing in a case like the family who is in the street in front of your house.
I am not a supporter of the status quo, I think it sucks for everyone.
But you support sweeps based on location, which does not guarantee any of those things? Folks from the city have been out to talk to this family, but based on this new policy the folks coming from the city would now be hauling their stuff out and handing them a list of shelters to contact.
Because a shelter for a family would be a lot worse than sleeping on the street?
*** Moderator: deleted last two sentences ***
The only point I’m trying to make is that this policy assumes they are a threat to kids bc of their location and prescribes one solution: sweeps. They are not blocking sidewalks or leaving needles or trash that kids have to walk around, they just happen to be on a street on this map. It 1) doesn’t solve the perceived threat and 2) causes potential trauma for folks like this family and many others.
No, you cherry picked One family that needs help that you and your neighbors will not do apparently *** Moderator: deleted phrase ***
Give me the street location and I will go and help them out. I am serious.
Thanks NM, I appreciate this comment. It’s not that wanting trash off the sidewalks that children use to get to school is an unreasonable request – it’s that bringing street safety up only at convenient times in order to further criminalize homelessness does not indicate a real commitment to keeping kids safe while they walk to school, and the more realistic threats that children face should be called out.
I’m sure that the perceived threat interacting with people who society has demeaned as monolithically insane and harmful does prevent some people from allowing their kids to walk to school. I’m not saying that fear is completely illegitimate, either. Unfortunately, our country demeans people with mental health problems and drug addiction, and people who have been caught up in this cycle may lash out in ways that can be scary, especially to kids. It’s also important to mention that not all people experiencing homelessness use drugs or have mental health problems (which is not to say that those who do don’t also deserve our compassion). Many have found themselves trying to stay afloat in this extremely tough housing market and simply haven’t been able to. Their criminal record may be due to loitering or illegal camping charges – criminalized homelessness – which makes it all the more difficult to get a job and get back on your feet. If you don’t have a permanent address, getting a job is very tough. If you can’t get a good night’s sleep because you’re being harassed, your ability to function decreases all the more. Do you see the cycle? This is a situation that many people could end up in if they ran into some tough times. We don’t want to admit it, but it’s true.
Homeless people are far more likely to be victims of violence (traffic or otherwise) themselves than to hurt other people, including kids. The fact that campsites can sometimes end up in the pedestrian right-of-way says more about the city’s failing to provide housing and shelter for all, as well as places for people to throw away trash and used needles and use the restroom. This method of forcibly moving people has been proven time and time again to be a failure. Why in the world should we think it will work now?
126 homeless people died last year on the streets.
You sound heartless. No answers, no solutions. Leave them in their tents.
Pathetic.
I’ve said multiple times that people living on the streets deserve to have stable, permanent housing. In no way do I want to “leave them in their tents,” except that I think it’s a better short-term solution to allow people who are going to be camping regardless (because they have nowhere else to go) to stay in the place where they already reside instead of criminalizing them forcing them to move from place to place, often losing their belongings and access to resources in the process. Moving people from designated SAFE streets, where people may have set up after they were made to leave the dangerous corridors by Wheeler’s earlier ban, just puts them more at risk of getting hit by a driver. Homeless people also died of heat deaths last year (and this summer). Safe routes are more likely to have tree canopy coverage to keep people cool.
We need long-term solutions. I have never said otherwise. I have just said that mass sweeps have proven ineffective.
The “advocates” pou-pouing the safety concerns of parents must not want to retain what remains of their credibility.
Too much money pouring into the homeless industrial complex. They can sit back and decry the “high cost of rent”, while they make the money and city continues to decline.
Absolutely, a citywide trash cleanup effort on priority routes would make a ton of sense. It’s likely, like you said in your previous comment, that houseless folks would also want that to happen and support that effort. It’s also possible that trained folks (like Portland Street Response?) could go talk to campers along each of these routes over the next two weeks and connect with them resources and let them know that school is about to start so there is going to be increased foot traffic. Seems like there are a TON of potential efforts we could do to address concerns and safety for families and houseless folks, without continuing the sweep policies that clearly don’t solve the problem and cause additional trauma.
I have cleaned up homeless camps, have you?
Do you want to go into the camps and chat with them about resources?
Hilarious….
Notice I said ‘trained folks, like PSR’. Good ‘gotcha’ attempt. There are such bad faith arguments here that zero solutions are being proposed but then this kind of response when solutions even start being talked about that aren’t just sweeps. If y’all don’t want anyone to get creative and think only mass city sweeps are gonna solve our houseless crisis I don’t know what to tell you bc in two weeks I guarantee you’re not gonna see this issue magically disappear.
I would challenge your statement that the homeless don’t want our sidewalks to be littered with trash. I have witnessed campers with ample room to set up set-back from a sidewalk or path and yet set up on, in, or over the right of way. I am sure that there are those who are homeless who might consider other users in the spaces they inhabit, however, an understood combination of depression, mental health, and possible drug addiction keeps these persons from seeing their own humanity let alone others. I would wager you don’t bike way out by 205 or in some areas I ride. I can tell you it is as bad if not worse than you have seen/ experienced.
What does it mean in the real world when Wheeler bans something? I’m quite aware something will be added into City Council proceedings and documents will be churned saying so just as when he banned camping along busy roads. Some new camps popped up in areas covered under that restriction and I didn’t see police immediately removing them.
I’m quite concerned this ban will infinitely flex enforcement discretion to swiftly clear houseless campers from the vicinity of politically powerful *** Moderator: deleted long list of adjectives. Divisive, insulting. *** communit[ies].
I take a tremendous amount of satisfaction in how badly Bike Portland gets ratio’ed in the comments on these articles.
Why don’t you interview a parent, Taylor? Does your Rolodex include anything other than a small group of objectively pro-homelessness “activists?”
It gives me hope knowing that the people who support the status quo are a very, very tiny minority. I have long been frustrated that our response to this issue is governed by politicians’ fear that these people will be mean to them on Twitter. It seems that Ted Wheeler is out of f@&$s to give, finally.
Actually Wheeler is probably getting sick of Tina Kotek’s phone calls….
This issue is going to give us Christine Drazen as governor when Johnson and Kotek split the vote and the MAGA crowd wins with 40%.
Thanks Ted.
There’s a lot more I could say here, but I will simply link you to a tweet from Michelle DuBarry, a parent of two school age children in Portland and a little boy who was killed by a careless driver several years ago. I imagine you want me to speak to a parent with a different perspective, though.
I am willing to talk about my ‘Rolodex’ and am always interested in hearing from people with different experiences. I don’t think my work indicates otherwise. I would be interested in checking out some of these routes once school starts and seeing if more kids are walking and if they and their parents feel more comfortable now that this declaration has been made. If so, I will report it as such. But I will also point out the reality that kids are much likely to be hurt by drivers than homeless people. To overlook this would be to ignore the truth.
I don’t know how many times you want people to say it, but forcing kids and other people to walk in the street because a campsite is taking up the whole damn sidewalk makes all pedestrians and campers vulnerable to cars, something you say you want to avoid. I along with two elderly folks had to walk along Sandy Blvd for 100’ because a camp overflowing with trash (which I guess they didn’t want there but how do you really know there’s an awareness or desire to keep the streets garbage free) blocked the entire sidewalk next to the Zipper. I was walking to the dentist with my kids. I’m not sure this blog is fit anymore for the mantle of Bike Portland. These answers are just so off the mark.
This is going to be the last time I will say it: I don’t think that people camping on the streets is good. I don’t think that sidewalks and paths overflowing with trash is good. I have never said that.
You know how I know there’s an awareness and desire among our homeless population to keep the streets garbage free? Because I’ve asked people. They — like every other human being — do not want to live in filth. But they have nowhere to put things. And even if it was the case that people are happy to throw their trash and broken glass everywhere, forcing them to move a block away is not going to solve the problem in any legitimate way.
I really do acknowledge the discomfort (and genuine danger) that people experience avoiding trash from camps. But this continued criminalization has not been proven to work in the past, and it’s not going to work in the future.
I don’t live too far from the WINCO on 82nd and Powell. I should be able to cut through a nice little forested area between 79th and 80th near Taggart street and then walk down 79th to the grocery store, but I can’t (I used to be able too). About a block from WINCO you begin to encounter zombie RVs, needles on the ground and blocked sidewalks with tents full of trash. So I drive. It’s safer to walk along 82nd than through a neighborhood. Think about that for a second, it’s safer to walk along an orphaned highway than a neighborhood. It’s baffling to me. When I do walk down 82nd, at least I get to high five the sex workers… Gosh I love this city!
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsr1804754
In the face of that I have a hard time giving any * about camping in Portland. IDK, maybe some of the death rigs are being driven by people with no fixed address.
I am not a parent but I am an uncle five times, great-uncle once. All of those young people have pretty good prospects except for growing up in a physical environment where the sky can basically fall on them at any time, in any place.
The 2021 June heat dome killed 72 people in Multnomah County alone. Zero died from needle sticks. There’s a ratio for you. But ok, let’s worry about needles on the ground.
Maybe accidental needle sticks on the ground, but many die every year from needle sticks in the arm.
The mayor has at least two recent initiatives to ban camping in certain areas: on high traffic streets and on Safe Routes to School which I will paraphrase as ‘everyplace else’. No doubt this is politically popular. It’s also a rationale for shifting anyone who is in the way.
As a human being I’m not proud of the squalid scenes you can find in Portland but I have to acknowledge the will to survive that people show even in the worst conditions.
I’ve been sketched out by stuff I’ve seen in particular parts of town but the actual danger isn’t even close to what I’ve experienced from the Routine Operation of Motor Vehicles.
Times I’ve been knocked down by MV: 4
Times I’ve been knocked down by HP: 0
Your mileage may vary.
What about times you’ve had to walk Into a busy street to avoid a camp? Each of those is a risk. Times I or my kids have been verbally assaulted and threatened in our neighborhood by a camper? Too many to list.
Those verbal assaults are not OK, not what I would want or expect in a civil society. They are a symptom of problems we need to solve.
On the other hand, a transportation system that kills people daily as part of its expected normal operation is an outrage. Your issue seems to be around kids, your children. The biggest risk to kids, their leading cause of death, is in car crashes.
Only guns even come close. Car use is a greater hazard to kids than the machines that are actually designed to kill stuff.
I guess according to you, since arsenic isn’t a big killer of children, we should just let them play with it or have easy access.
Yes, cars kill, but does that mean we have to ignore other dangers?
Right- cars. We are all more vulnerable to cars when we have/choose to walk into the street to avoid an obstacle that is/feels unsafe to us.
If you can ban part of it, ban ALL of it.
To the author,
I am sorry to hijack a transport issue and go all off topic-like. I wanted to comment on some of yours.
I’ve got thousands of hours in volunteering in area indigent services programs over the last ten years. Churches mostly but secular programs as well. I’ve got almost 6000 hours in at St Francis Dining Hall, alone. Now defunct anybody working in indigent services will tell you, that was ground zero for the whole short eastide homeless population for three decades.
I don’t mention my volunteering as a way of bragging. I didn’t volunteer because I’m a nice guy, or even a good person. I volunteered out of sheer self-interest. You see, I am homeless. Have been for 30 years. I’ve lived on the streets nearly 15 years. I found, early on, volunteering at the places I took meals and services afforded me extra benefits there.
I still learned stuff.
One of the toughest lessons I learned was to stop regarding homeless people as ‘other’. Super, super hard. They seem so incredibley different. I mention this because I can easily infer from your comments in this thread that you want to help them. I ask you, as I once asked myself, why?
Did anybody ask you for your help? Have you ever considered that the tacit assumption of need is a de facto ( “…inherent…” is contextually anchored in mathematics; and most of us are not smart enough to use it correctly as a metaphor. Just sayin’) assumption of inferiority? Would you be surprised to learn some homeless people are deeply offended by this assumption?
I get you. It seems unimaginable a human being lives in squalor by design. I understand and respect your desire to help. But I urge you to remember that these are human beings. Egos fully intact. They are just exactly like anyone else. I urge you to consider your own desire to help just might be an unconscious desire to address a perceived threat. Putting people in sub-groups, even if your criteria is a perceived need, is a slippery slope.
Homeless people call their housed opposition, ‘normies’. Normie men of low stature often predate homeless women. It’s presumed they’re all affordable prostitutes or something. In the mind of such an individual their cruddy apartment, their filthy but working shower, the six pack of beer and dime bag of meth, are all that’s needed to turn a homeless woman into a willing sex slave.
Heheh.
What this normie bro don’t know is that that same homeless gal can hang out for ten minutes in front of an adult book store and ride to a luxury Westside condo in a Cadillac Escalade EXT. Once there she can command thousands of dollars to expose her dirty feet for some pictures. Le fetish! Point being, appearances can be deceiving. And when normie bro comes at a street girl like that, let me tell you, he’s the one that’s gonna need the help.
Look, homeless people arent stupid. They know how and where to get services. Did you ever ask yourself ‘why make such a spectacle of yourself?’ The carts, the tents, the squalor, the bad behavior? You want to believe they can’t help it, don’t you? Well, A. Most are gratified by the notion of offending normies, and B. It’s all a great big, gigantic, plus size, enormous, sign reading: Give me money for methamphetamine! Plain and simple. Works like a charm, too. Especially on normies hell-bent on ‘helping’…
I personally know people out here having the time of their lives. Trust me. There are also people on the streets who want and need help. Just like us. The biggest difference between the two, is the ones whom actually want and need the help usually have zero problem finding it. Moreover, they’ll usually bug the heck out of somebody until they get it.
What you are seeing on the street is an orgy of methamphetamine and heroin induced debauchery, fueled by proceeds first from SSI payments, second by SSDI/SSD and/or legit SSR benefits, third by the TANF and SNAP programs, fourth by proceeds from sex trafficking, fifth by proceeds from property crimes, and sixth by pay-to-recycle programs; like beverage containers and CAT converters, and automobile batteries. Does anybody know that about a third to half of these folks get an SSI check?
There is no…one…to…help…!