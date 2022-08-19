Past and present Citybikes owners in legal tussle over assets, shop’s future

A dispute between current and past co-owners of Citybikes Workers Cooperative has turned into a messy legal battle that will decide the future of the storied institution.
Founded in 1986, Citybikes has been a cornerstone of Portland’s cycling scene with its “mothership” location on Southeast Ankeny near 20th and its former Annex location (now closed) 12 blocks west. The shop grew right along with Portland’s reputation as the best cycling city in America. By 2008, Citybikes expanded to a second location, doubled its retail space, and had 25 workers and owners at its peak.
Citybikes pioneered a DIY, self-reliance, bike education ethos that remain strong currents in Portland to this day. In 1992, when a veteran bike mechanic named Brian Lacy showed up to work at Citybikes, he spent most of his days out on the street helping kids fix their bikes. It was such meaningful work it inspired him to create the Community Cycling Center two years later — a nonprofit that thrives three decades after Lacy opened it on Northeast Alberta Street.
Now Lacy and a group of other former Citybikes worker-owners say a mutiny is afoot.
“Citybikes Workers Co-op is being looted!” screams the headline of a statement signed by Lacy, along with two of the five original founders Roger Noehren and Mike Kennedy, and longtime past co-owners Sara Stout and Peter Young. They say three of the shop’s four current owners are “trying to sabotage Citybikes for personal gain” and “seek to rewrite or absurdly interpret Citybikes’ bylaws to put in motion their theft of assets plan.” Flyers have been printed, there’s an online petition, a GoFundMe, and a “Save Citybikes” Facebook group.
Lacy sees the effort as nothing short of a life or death struggle for the beloved shop — and he blames the trio of current owners for trying to kill it and profit off the carcass.
According to Lacy, the problems started back in March when he and others got wind of a plan by three of the four current worker-owners — Bob Kamzelski (who also owns Bantam Bicycle Works), Bryce Hutchinson, and Claire Nelson — to dissolve the shop and “swindle” all remaining assets among the four current owners.
You might think an bike shop that specializes in cheap parts doesn’t have much in the way of assets; but Citybikes owns those two buildings on SE Ankeny outright. Lacy estimates they’re worth about $2.5 million.
Noel Thompson, the one current worker-owner who has split from the other three, says Kamzelski just wants the money. Thompson has been with Citybikes for 25 years and says when Kamzelski called a special meeting back in March he suspected something sinister was afoot. Thompson had received a letter prior to the meeting request from Kamzelski’s lawyer Brian Jolly that stated an intention to dissolve Citybikes and split the assets among the four current worker-owners.
“According to Oregon law, it only takes a two-thirds majority to make a decision on dissolution, but our internal policy is full consensus,” Thompson shared in an interview. “I think [the other current owners] saw that and set up a special meeting to force that vote. They were going to have the meeting without me even knowing … to do it quick and dirty and not let anyone in the community know what was going on.”
Kamzelski, who’s been a worker-owner for seven years and is listed as president of Citybikes in the shop’s most recent filing with the State of Oregon, denies much of what is being said about him. He says he simply wants to talk have an honest discussion about the future of the co-op. Kamzelski feels Citybikes is on life-support and he’s worried if he doesn’t act fast, there will be no remaining assets to distribute.
In an interview with Kamzelski Thursday, he said he has no intention of rewriting bylaws or closing the shop. At least not right now.
“If the business shutters, and we don’t actually have a plan at the moment to do that,” Kamzelski said. “As officers of the business we are legally required to distribute whatever assets are left over, as our articles of incorporation say. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”
Asked if he thinks Citybikes’ assets should be distributed to the four existing worker-owners or among the 50 others that have been worker-owners since the co-op started like Lacy, Noehren and others want, Kamzelski said it’s up to lawyers to decide.
“If that’s their interpretation, I mean, they should probably get a lawyer and have a lawyer figure it out for them because I’m not a lawyer and none of these other people are lawyers. I don’t think we’re qualified to actually make that decision.”
Citybikes’ 1990 articles of incorporation (right) state that only shareholders should receive assets upon dissolution. Since shares are held only by the current owners (“Class A shareholders”), it appears as though Kamzelski has a case that, as the articles state, he and the other three current owners should, “share equally in all cooperative assets.” There is a clause that “excess assets” to go all present and former shareholders, but that appears to be triggered only after shareholders receive their distribution. And if “all assets” were paid out to shareholders, there would be no “excess”.
Interpretations of old documents are at the crux of this disagreement. On one hand there are the intentions and spirit that have sustained the organization without need to worry about bylaws and articles of incorporation. On the other are actual words on paper. Even Lacy admits their bylaws and other legal documents are outdated and aren’t up to dealing with this type of dissention among the ranks. “They were created in a more innocent time,” Lacy shared. “Tim [Calvert, a founder] and Roger didn’t wonder back then, ‘How would we deal with sabotage?'”
Shawn Furst, a business consultant who specializes in co-ops, told me that, when it comes to asset distribution, typically they’d be spread beyond current owners. “When they dissolve, they pay off all their debts, then they split rest of assets based on how many hours each worker has worked for the co-op over the life of the organization,” she explained.
Furst said when disagreements like this pop up, it can be very challenging. “In democratic organizations, since newer voting members wield equal power to more established workers, the group can move towards ill-considered decisions. This is something I’ve observed before. At the same time, like any business, co-ops sometimes need that new fresh perspective. In democratic organizations, it’s important for the whole group to work collaboratively to serve the needs of the workers, customers and community as a whole to make hard decisions.”
Based on the tenor of comments from people I’ve talked to in the past few days, collaboration seems unlikely.
Beyond the disagreement over how assets should be split, there’s also a difference of opinion about whether or not Citybikes is even worth saving.
Sara Stout spent 15 years as a worker and owner at Citybikes. “I think it’s a shame the current owners are trying to close the shop,” she said. “It’s valuable for people who use it and it’s a community resource. Why close it?” Stout wishes Kamzelski would just move onto other things if he doesn’t want to keep the shop open. “I’d rather the owners just take their leave. To close it seems like a waste.”
The way Stout sees is, “It was just sort of understood” that Citybikes would last forever and it was never thought of as “somebody’s business.” The idea that just four current owners would benefit from any potential payout feels very wrong to her.
While Kamzelski told me he has no plans to force a closure of the shop, he was being coy. Later in our conversation, when I asked him about the special meeting he called with Thompson in March, Kamzelski acknowledged he and the other two owners who support him wanted to discuss shutting the business down. It was only when Thompson “delayed and deferred” that conversation for two months and then began sending harassing letters, Kamzelski says, that he hired a lawyer.
While he said it’s not a “happy situation,” Kamzelski feels the best way forward is to close Citybikes for good.
“It’s not a viable business anymore,” he said. “We’re looking at a loss of tens of thousands of dollars every year and we’ve been in decline for the last 10 years.” Kamzelski paints a dark picture, saying there’s not enough money in the business to hire more people, to make much-needed building repairs, or to pay anyone much above a poverty range. He says the shop is going to go bust regardless of what happens.
In addition to the four worker-owners, there are only two non-owning workers on staff at the moment — barely enough people to keep working hours.
“I realize Citybikes has served this community for 32 years, but my main concern is that this thing is failing,” Kamzelski said. “If we don’t shut the business down soon we will go into default. We have mortgages and bills to pay. Summer is usually the busiest time for a bike shop but even now our account is empty. It’s been a very successful run and I’ve been here for a third of it. I just think it’s time to move on. Other shops are closing. It’s a very hard time to run a bike shop.”
Thompson, Lacy, and others strongly disagree. Stout said if the business needs cash they should sell the old Annex building on SE 8th and Ankeny.
Thompson knows times are tough right now, but he thinks Citybikes can make a comeback. “I feel positive about it. While a lot of shops have been closing down, we’re on a busy commuter route, we own our shop. I can’t imagine that if we had the right people in there we wouldn’t sustain ourselves.”
For Thompson, Lacy, and founder Roger Noehren, the “right people” no longer includes Kamzelski. They want him to leave.
“I have no doubt that Bob (whom I have a favorable opinion about otherwise) was/is unhappy working at Citybikes, so rather than just leaving and focusing on his frame building business, hatched his plan to dissolve the co-op and abscond with a quarter of the assets,” Noehren shared with me via email this morning.
And Lacy said they’re demanding the “termination” of Kamzelski and Bryce Hutchinson (they believe Claire Nelson is on the fence).
“I know it’s rather bad-bloodish the way we’re coming at this,” Lacy said. “But if you [speaking to Kamzelski] would have followed procedures properly and been respectful of what you signed up to do when you became an owner, none of this would be happening. At this stage, given that our cordial attempts to communicate have fallen on deaf ears, you need to go away. There’s been too much damage done for too long. So off you go.
And we’re going to rebuild Citybikes. We don’t want it to die.”
The tenor of the discussions, or lack of them, remind me all too much of the petty bickering of our bike coop here in Greensboro NC, or the one in Durham, or pretty much any bike coop when you get right down to it. Depressing but oh so familiar.
It all makes sense now. They stopped selling bike and to this day they only let one person in at a time and when you are in, they won’t let you look at the inventory. Every other shop in town lets people come in and shop. I love this show so much. My kids know this as our neighborhood bike show. If an owner is unhappy, they should leave and let others take over. This is just wrong in so many ways. At least I now know never to do business with any business owned by Kamzelski in the future.
That is approximately what the signs say but in fairness the actual operation is pretty close to the January 2020 mode.
Whether they stay open or close, I don’t think I’ll ever set foot in their shop again. While I’m a confident and assertive rider, I’m not a confident tinkerer and usually want to ask a lot of questions about what I’m buying. I’ve only been met with an unwelcome feel there with my questions. For me, it’s Metropolis on N Williams or River City BIcycles on MLK. I’ve always had great service and friendly help at those two shops. RIP Velo Cult.
Yeah I love the idea of CityBikes to my core, but they’re the worst to customers. Noel & Claire are pretty kind, but those other two emanate a how can I get you out of here as fast as possible vibe so strongly, I literally have to psych myself up just to go in. I’m a step away from talking to myself in the mirror, going “you deserve this shifter upgrade, don’t let them talk you out of it.”
It’s baffling to me that they say it’s just a bad time to be a bike shop. They’re a bad bike shop right now! They do no community outreach like CCC, they don’t work with you & try to be helpful like River City/Metropolis/Golden Pliers/Gladys/Sellwood/etc.
bbcc,
Citybikes used to do all kinds of community outreach. It is supposed to according to its policies. There’s even a section called “Advertising / Social Investment” for just such purposes.
Too much trust, not enough oversight by past board members, some bridges burnt over leftist political disagreements gone to unwarranted doxxing … these are a few of likely other reasons why CB is in the state it’s in now.
There are a few who want to kill it, and more ppl that want to save and rebuild it. The point of the community outreach is to invite feedback of any kind, and, if the response is “let’s rebuild it” there are ppl ready to do just that. If the reverse is ask for, then we’ll be seeing Bob in court to at least not let them gut it for the four current owners.
In 9 days of passive appeals, the Go Fund Me has brought in over $400, and the petition petition has some 40 signatures. So it seems the initial tide is to save it.
We’re rooting for a positive outcome, even if we have to weed out some dirty dealers first.
Oversight, accountability. reporting and plans to achieve goals & serve the mission is required for most any organization to succeed. I say most, b’cuz dumb luck is always a possibility.
I think CB is very much worth saving & rebuilding. PDX has lost quite a few bike shops in the past couple of years.
My LBS owner said that he thought it was a good time to close b’cuz he anticipates the the next few years to be a rough ride for the entire bike industry.
Sounds like a good time for restructuring & rebuilding a treasured community asset.
Yes. Refurbushing used bikes and education services marketed well should be only increasing in need.
Former non-owner employee here. Citybikes has been dying for years. None of the three owners who want to close the place are evil or money-grubbing. They’re just reading the writing on the wall. I feel for Noel, but he’s a co-owner of a co-op and has been outvoted. Let Citybikes die.
It sounds like everybody griping about what the current owners are considering doing is no longer associated with the business. I don’t understand why a person who was involved with the co-op for a year or two 25 years ago should get to say what the current owners do.
Perhaps because a number of former owners worked therre for far longer than “a year or two.” In fact, some of us worked there for nearly two decades before we got too old to keep going. The point of a workers’ co-op is to take care of its workers, including those who put in years of sweat equity for as long as possible.
The challenge is trying to do that in a capitalist economy, where it truly is every man for himself. The current owners may get their way in the end, but in the process they will end up looking like the baron robbers in the story.
The reason we past owners have a say is that we care about worker cooperatives. The only reason there are assets, both 1) as a community service and 2) as an enterprise that owns real estate, is thanks to all the prior owners building it up through the decades.
The “We Own It” trope is literal and applies to ALL the owners. This is why there are multiple clauses in its legal and operation documents to require worker cooperative administration and grievance procedures. Not autocratic scheme hatching.
I was a mechanic at Citybikes for a couple of years, starting about 8 years ago. At the time all 4 current owners mentioned in this article already worked there. I like all of them, would work with any of them again. Just not at a co-op.
My perception at the time I worked there was that the business was failing. Big expenses, loans to get through the winter. Reputation as “the cheap shop.” Endless meetings because lots of conflicting opinions with equal weight meant important decisions weren’t made. The fundamental problem with the organization was that there was no way to determine a path forward after their 00’s bike boom success. They did nothing to stay relevant as bike culture matured around them.
So Citybikes was shrinking even then; today’s situation shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody. It seems like it is probably a wise choice for a failing business to call it while there are still assets to cover the liabilities. The way that happens is up to the bylaws of the organization and the lawyers.
I think Peter, Tim, Brian and whoever else should put up- buy back in and make Citybikes relevant again. Do the work. Let Noel keep on keepin on. The time to save Citybikes was years ago, but maybe you can pull it out. I know Bob, Bryce, and Claire. They aren’t greedy or malicious. They’re making the right call.
Yes. Your comment is a window into the inner workings of Citybikes.
Viva la Bob, Bryce and Claire.
Benjamin, I’m glad you’ve had good experiences with Bob, Bryce and Claire. I agree with you that Citybikes has not been meeting the challenge to change for a long while. That said, while Bob claims to just want to talk, the reality is very different. An owner’s role is to support the health of the organization, not avoid responsibilities and take actions that sabotage it.
At any moment Bob could step forward and say let’s meet with a mediator. I’m sure Noel and us past owners would welcome the dialogue.
Where were you this past ten years as Citybikes declined? Where were the other former owners who are now up in arms? The business has been failing, nobody fixed it, this is the result. You don’t have a stake, they don’t have a stake, and turning to the media to control the narrative about how it goes down feels shady.
The current “owners” were never supposed to actually own it. They were supposed to be acting as temporary or long-term stewards of the co-op. That’s what owners of a community co-op are. They aren’t entitled to any profit from closing the business, and they shouldn’t be able to decide to close it. If they don’t want to do it anymore, and they’ve been running it into the ground — intentionally or not — they should step away and allow others to run it successfully and as though they cared about it. *** Moderator: deleted last sentence ***
“Profit off the carcass” is a very normal business practice. That place changed my brain and supplied my chains off and on since 1989. Bike culture and DIY bike love is a virus that will outlast us all.
I moved to PDX in 1987 and CityBikes was always my bike shop of first choice, but the recent changes have been difficult for customers, so this all seems like a self-fulfilling prophesy.
Personally, I agree with Shawn Furst, that any assets remaining if and when closure occurs should be distributed among all former owner/employees; after all, it’s a coop and they all helped to grow it.
I will miss it when it’s gone. Another obituary?
🙁
There’s an irony here when Bob suggests those of us who want to save Citybikes ‘get a lawyer’ to interpret these vague documents, when in the early spring of ’22 when Bob tried but failed to convince Noel of his interpretation and Noel suggested they go to a lawyer to discuss it, Bob refused to act cooperatively. Instead Bob found a lawyer to back his position and bailed on his duties as an owner of a co-op. That’s sabotage. At any moment he could invite a meeting. That’s the cooperative thing to do.
Dear BikePortland community. We past owners would much rather have civil conversation with Bob, but our initial and repeated inquires were met with ‘talk to our lawyer’ then ‘you’re harassing us’.
We argue rather than enriching a few lawyers who won’t and can’t settle this without the further expense of going to court, let’s get all our cards on the table and try to do what’s best for Portland’s cycling communities AND for the culture of worker-owned cooperatives.
Bob and Bryce have been harassing Noel for months. One low point is their making him work Saturdays alone. A few of us past owners started volunteering our time to help Noel, but once Bob learned of it he insisted it stop.
Some people have or grow the skills needed to work in and sustain the unique characteristics of worker-owned coops. Some people are not. The policies are very clear to not abuse the responsibilities of being an owner of a coop.
Bob is abusing those responsibilities.
With sufficient public admonishments, we hope to open the door they’ve closed to do what Bob says he wants to do: talk (guided by a mediator) about the future of Citybikes. Without lawyers. Because Bob hired Brian Jolly for only one reason: to shut down the business and divide the assets.
As a cycling community, thanks for adding your voice to help heal what’s wounded, not wish it death.
Sorry for my curiosity, but I’m working with others to form a bike coop here in NC. Like many other “co-ops”, we are actually a 501c3 nonprofit, but eventually we would like to be a worker/owner cooperative.
What advice might you have in organizing a new bike cooperative?
Several people in this forum here have said that City Bikes had profitable years during its 32 years in operation. How were you able to maintain profits during those years without infusions of cash from members and/or grants? How would you describe your most successful business model?
So far our group has had massive arguments about business hours, recycling parts, parts purchases, our insurance, and numerous other mundane matters, with bitter resentments, people not talking to each other for months, and creating new programs expressly to keep certain people apart. Just getting our current building has caused no end of endless pointless arguments, an old sewage treatment plant now owned by our city parks dept, rent-free and free utilities, but yes, it does still stink every evening. How did you deal with the fact that everyone has an equal say on how things are run? Did some have a more equal say than others?
Thanks.
Like any democratically organized enterprise, the health of a democracy, union or business is as functional as the input of its members.
In Citybikes’ Policies & Procedures is essentially a pledge that applying for ownership members sign that they will do right by the coop.
In your case, recruiting a moderator and / or using books that you can as a group help learn and practice building trust / how to agree on consensus or majority bases.
It’s important to acknowledge that Americans typically are only taught look after number one, which makes forming and sustaining worker cooperatives and nonprofits more of a struggle. There are many ingrained mental /ego and ‘get a lawyer’ habits that we need to challenge ourselves about and unlearn.
This is especially why I’m moved to work with other past owners and current owners to learn and grow from this experience, rather than participate and its death.
Thank you Brian, this is very helpful. Would you say that a bike coop is less about making money or providing a community service, but more about creating an internal community of like-minded bicyclists and building social capital through the organizational processes?
From the About page of the Citybikes web page.
“Citybikes promotes a life-style utilizing bicycles for transportation and recreation. We aim to provide dependable reconditioned bicycles, new and used components, accessories and the highest quality service at affordable prices to ensure that bicycling is accessible to the full spectrum of those that wish to ride. We minimize the impact our business has on the environment by reusing parts, reselling pre-owned bikes, and stocking locally-made products. We maximize the utility of bicycles as a viable alternative to motorized transport by providing products that increase a bike’s carrying capacity, and gear to protect riders from the natural elements and motor traffic. Citybikes exists to provide a livelihood for our workers. We adhere to a non-hierarchical personnel structure that focuses on all workers taking responsibility for the business. Through cooperation, we hope to make our work enjoyable and to get our jobs done efficiently by utilizing each others strengths.
We believe a work force consisting of people from varied backgrounds provides us with the strongest foundation for the informed decision-making. Citybikes hires people on the basis of the shop’s need, with gender balance and diversity as goals. Citybikes is a resource for information of all kinds regarding cycling, bicycles and cooperative business structure.”
Hi David. It seems like you might benefit from the peer and technical advisor services of the US Federation of Worker Co-ops and its worker co-op members. Check out this page for resources and contacts: https://www.usworker.coop/clinic/
Thanks for the info on US Fed of Worker Co-ops. I didn’t know such a thing existed.
The balance of financial assets “vs” social assets depends on the leadership skills, products and/or services delivered, customer base, location etc. Here in Oregon’s Willamette Valley the local Goodwill (far as I’ve heard) had or has a CEO with a vision to upscale their brand, and in so doing, was or is pulling down 600K per year.
The retail cycling world is not like Goodwill, but for sure choosing how to bring in needed monies is essential.
There are also worker owned nonprofits. This would allow your group to apply for grants, accept donations and offer receipts, count volunteer hours as ‘credit’ to leverage when making grants “20 people have contributed 15 hours each helping kids learn how to keep their bike in good working order, a value of $500 toward our program goal or $25,000” (for example)
Check out sister programs (bikes, skate boarding, youth skills camps, etc.
Good luck, esp with finding the right ppl. Forming rules everyone has to abide by to build mutual respect is key.
“What advice might you have in organizing a new bike cooperative?“
Since you asked:
— the co-owning members had a relatively low buy-in, which they could pay incrementally out of their paychecks. When they chose to give up ownership, their buy-in was paid back to them incrementally over time.
— owners worked for an hourly wage, same as seasonal non-owners. In my final year as an owner I was earning about $14.25/hr, which was almost in line with the national “true living wage” at the time.
Most of us did not live high on the hog, and in fact, some of the longest-tenured owners had spouses or partners who helped with living expenses, which made it easier to stay at Citybikes longer.
— single owners simply could not earn enough to stay in Portland after the housing market boomed and tightened and rents went through the roof. We lost several good people this way, especially in the latter half of my tenure there.
— It’s my belief that worker co-ops work best when kept small, lean and agile. This is based on my experiences working in a co-op that grew to as many as fifteen owners and contracted to as few as eight during my tenure.
— I also believe that running a workers’ cooperative in today’s business climate would be even harder than it was when I joined in the mid-90s. There simply isn’t as much room for humane bylaws when the capitalist landscape surrounding the business, and each of its workers, is so brutal to hourly workers and so friendly to large corporate owners.
My advice to you would be don’t do it. Don’t start a worker cooperative just now. Find something else to fire your passion, to inspire your creativity and feed your soul while you earn your keep. Best of luck to you.
This is super helpful! Thank you for replying to my question.
My advice is to establish really good cooperative bylaws because that is the foundation that will either serve in the development of a successful co-op or it’s demise.
If you have other co-ops in the area, see if you can interview them and if they’ll share their bylaws with you to use as a template to work from.
One of the 7 Cooperative Principles is to, yeah, wait for it, cooperate w.other cooperatives & the community.
I’d also recommend engaging with a cooperative consulting service such as CDS – https://www.cdsus.coop/
I know a couple of very good people from a local food co-op who went on to work at CDS as consultants.
David Hampsten Agreeing and adding to what MC said upthread … The U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives has terrific resources too.
I worked at Citybikes as a non-owner in 2016 and 2017, and this move does not surprise me, nor does the acrimony unleashed by the one disgruntled owner who doesn’t want to face the music. Citybikes was losing money when I worked there and the former owners (including one who is now involved in this farcical effort to shame people into operating a business ar a loss) did not have a plan to fix this. Reading the article, it seems they still don’t.
I think Citybikes had their niche slowly eaten away by other shops that began to offer commuting bikes, by the shift to e-commerce, by the shift to eBay for used parts, by shops like CCC that could offer used bikes at a cheaper cost, and finally by the shift amongst commuters to e-bikes.
I don’t think Citybikes can survive without a massive overhaul, and I dont blame the current owners who wish to close for looking at that, and deciding to close while there is still money to pay out their profit share dividend, and cover debts and other costs. I unfortunately don’t get the sense from the article that Noel or the other people trying to save Citybikes have any intention of doing the overhaul necessary to actually turn it profitable.
Former owner, with upwards of 2.5M in assets, there’s capital to work with to do exactly as you accurately describe: overhaul Citybikes.
While this article did not touch on how to rebuild it, be assured that Noel and enough of the past owners have more than pipedreams to work with the broader community and technical advisors to at least try to make Citybikes live up to its own mission again.
I invite those here in the comment section to consider feeding the side of you that seeks to right the wrongs Citybikes has done in the past, rather than condemn it for failing to live up to challenges that are easier for less democratically structured businesses to do.
CityBikes did so much more for the bike culture in PDX than just sell bikes and bike parts and teach people how to work on their own bikes; among other things they hosted the 2002 Critical Mass ten year anniversary party during bike summer that year, and several years later the Car Free Day street closure and party, both at the annex location. I don’t think the current ‘owners’ actually understand the significance of the enterprise they have been entrusted with.
1000% in agreement with your comment. Forward together,.
Sounds like a shitty situation. Hope they get it resolved. Honestly though, the founding members should have written a better operating agreement. In the end how things are managed is on signed paper. All this mess could have been avoided if the intent was clearly communicated on the legal paper. Having clear communication doesn’t diminish any “trust” you have with owners; it sets clear expectations.
Also, it is suspect that the current owners intend to only distribute assets amongst the current four. If their intentions are good and they respect the spirit of the co-op, it should be distributed amongst past and current owners, weighted on time invested.
It stinks real bad that Bob’s pushing for to split the assets amongst the four of them.
If this was a normal, capitalistic business I can see the logic. But this is a co-op and it seems obvious lots of sweat equity was invested by all past and present owners. The current owners (and the past as well) didn’t “buy” the business, so why are they entitled to 100% of the assets. Settle the business liabilities and then split the excess.
I get that if a business is no longer viable, you end it and reduce the liabilities as much as you can. But the fact Bob intends to only keep the assets for himself speak volumes. This situation wouldn’t smell
as much if the distribution was more well intentioned. Sure, the former owners will probably still complain, but at least the current owner’s motivation may be questioned differently. It would have been the difference between “oh, it is a sound business decision” versus “they are in it for the 7 figure of assets for themselves”. Follow the money…
This is the best reading of the situation so far. Thank you for your comment.
With up to 2.5M in assets, it’s not like there isn’t capital to address and correct what is and had been structurally weak in Citybikes. Thus the efforts of Noel and some of the past owners.
There are other relatively recent examples of culturally significant PDX businesses being rescued from ‘progress’; a couple that come to mind are the Hollywood Theater and Movie Madness, but I’m sure the list is longer than that.
Hello,
A sad day…For a long time Citybikes was (and is?) an important part of Portland’s cycling community, a place where I always felt that helping us cyclists get our bikes fixed at a reasonable price and learn also basic maintenance were important values and practices.
As a person who helped start several collectives and worker co-ops and was part of them for years this news is even sadder. We need more such places, more businesses and organizations where everyone’s voice is equally heard and taken into account, where decisions are made with mutual respect, hopefully by consensus. The common model of corporations and one owner deciding everything at the expense of workers and the Earth should be cast away and the sooner the better.
Would, should, could is always pointless though I wish that the by-laws were clear and addressed the possibility of conflict, greed by some members, etc. I know that when one starts a collective or a worker co-op trust and the belief that we will create a different model and avoid all the capitalist practices we despise are high, ignoring the fact that all of us, (some more, some less) have the imprint of the monster of capitalism, individualism at the expense of others, the “I want this and I want it now, no matter how others are affected” way of being and those are hard to get rid of. Add to that the prospect of a quick buck because of Portland’s crazy real estate market..money does very strange things to people, to some people especially.
I hope Citybikes continues and flourishes again, with the lessons from this last chapter learned and added to lessons of solidarity, community and caring which for many years the place embodies.
From your written words to the minds and hearts of all readers here, and especially Bob, Bryce and Claire.
You nailed it, Joseph.
I was in serious negotiations to lease 734 SE Ankeny from Citybikes in 2017. The article doesn’t make this explicit, but the Annex building was closed then, and as far as I know has been vacant for the past 5 years.
I don’t have any comment on Citybikes’ internal politics, I don’t know much about it, but it’s wishful thinking to believe that they have $2.5 million in assets based off of the value of the Annex building. I had to back out of negotiations with Citybikes because, as far as I could tell, they’d never actually performed the necessary work required to permit the space to be used as anything other than light industry or office space.
It was useless as office space, and nobody (myself included!) would think that adding more light industry, which almost always requires truck traffic, to a popular bike thoroughfare would be a good idea. I wanted to make it into a music venue: doing so would require getting an assembly occupancy rating, and significant improvements to the space, but most crucially it would depend on the outcome of a conditional use review by the city – a process that takes months, costs a significant amount of money, and can be denied for a multitude of reasons.
This would have been simplified if Citybikes had already done a conditional use review, but they hadn’t; technically they were required to by zoning law before using the space for retail. They could get away with skirting zoning law for something like a bike shop, which is much closer to the spirit of the rules if not the letter, but I wasn’t going to be able to apply for a liquor license until after the results of the conditional use process.
Yes….my first reaction was to the value of the buildings according to Lacy. Five minutes of on-line research by JM and a question about any relevant mortgages, would have made this whole discussion much more meaningful. Also, just the exposure to Mr. Lacy on this page (complaining about how a current employee is being treated) tells me that I would never want to negotiate with him.
Steve, 100% agree that financial data is needed as this moves forward. To date neither Bob or Noel have discussed the finance related threats and opportunities the current owners need to address.
What you describe as complaining about how Noel’s being treated is a misread of my actions. Only Noel is fulfilling the duties of an owner. I only took my current ‘terminate Bob’s ownership’ position after delving into the many ways his behavior is not only in violation of his duties but are outright behaviors of sabotage.
Maybe neither you or Bob would want to or be able to work on finding common ground, but that’s what sets worker-owned cooperatives apart. Like families, we are invited and challenged to do more than shut doors on difficult topics. We commit to dealing with them.
You are clearly capable of accessing public records, and might even know enough about exiting liens, to tell us the actual value of the properties. And my comment about not wanting to negotiate with you stems from you incessant airing of dirty laundry in this public forum. Not the approach of someone who genuinely wants to resolve the issues.
When kind and cordial inquiries are met with ‘talk to our lawyer” and “you’re harassing me” … I’m all ears as to what you would do when faced with the possibility of a community resource being snuffed out in the dark rooms of a board meeting, lawyers’ office our court room.
Do you not think the community has role to play in this situation at Citybikes? It’s been the community that has supported it through the decades.
Just bc one guy cooked up a plan and talked two other owners into trying to do it by using methods that violate several policies does not mean those of us who still do value Citybikes and believe in owner accountability not negligence is justifiable.
The important and actual numbers … both property and operational debts … we’ll be presenting soon. Soon as I know I’ll share what I can.
Current assessed value of 734 SE Ankeny is $707K. Don’t know the address of the other property or any info about liens or mortgages.
Zillow says that the assessed value of the “Annex” building at 734-736 SE Ankeny is $1,174,610.
The “Mother shop” at 1912-1918 SE Ankeny is assessed at $614,300. I don’t know whether they factor in the major upgrades and renovations the co-op has done to the building – it’s in significantly better shape than when it was purchased in 2007.
The 1914 SE Ankeny property appears to be worth around $425K, so total value of two properties is around $1.1K, not $2.5K, less any liens and/or mortgages. There would also be substantial capital gains involved with any sale, so now we’re looking at ‘value’ somewhere closer to $750K. I am not a real estate, or tax, guy, so take my info with a grain of salt. Still real money of course.
Thanks for the #s Steve S,
The numbers I gave Jonathan over the phone were from a figure another past owner had mentioned at more than one meeting, based I’m assuming, on some research, It may be way off. Soon we’ll get real numbers going, but our initial concern and efforts was to get the issue out into the community to mostly carrot / some sticks …. to stop Bob from trying to take further legal action.
Even if all this does is force Bob to agree to meet with a moderator and drop his lawyer that would be a fine step. We are not holding our breath, but stranger things have come to pass….
I’m not a real estate or tax guy either, but assessed value is not market value; these properties haven’t turned over for quite some time.
No question the misuse of the Annex is one of the ‘gotta dos’ to assess options going forward. We’re working on that and getting very clear about debt, P&Ls, seasonal operation costs etc.
With some effort, Citybikes can drastically improve its functions, if it’s run by people who will honor the duties required of cooperative worker-owners.
With enough community support, hopefully we can stop the abuses being committed by Bob and those he’s talked into joining him, and bring in people who will right the wrongs that have been going on before Bob even joined Citybikes.
Fair enough, but people that want to change society by forming a co-op aren’t necessarily the best people to deal with the entrenched bureaucracy, and Portland’s bureaucracy is both deep and entrenched.
IMO, the best thing progressive-minded people can do in the upcoming year is to vote for City Charter reform; the commission form of government is both racist and regressive, and has been banned by the courts almost everywhere else in the USofA.
As for CityBikes, I’d be more than willing to step up if some reasonable specific actions are requested by the larger CityBikes ownership community. Mediation does sound like a better idea than court but there should still be a contingency plan if mediation doesn’t work.
Daniel, the problem you are describing is endemic in Portland, getting city approval for anything new (or anything at all) can be a labyrinthian process involving multiple City Bureaus and State Agencies (e.g. OLCC).
This can of course be overcome if you throw enough resources at it, which is why traditional capitalist developers succeed at it better than coops and other smaller operators, many of whom are more altruistic than focused on business, and probably aren’t MBAs to begin with.
IMO, the real question is whether or not the original CityBikes model is still viable and/or important in today’s corporate world. Personally, I think it is; I was there when a small grocery coop grew up into Whole Foods, and there are certainly tradeoffs.
Pointing out a lie from Bob regarding when and why he hired a lawyer. The initial ‘intent to dissolve’ letter sent by Bob’s lawyer is dated March 16. This does not square at all with Bob’s quote in this article “It was only when Thompson “delayed and deferred” that conversation for two months [which would mean May or later] and then began sending harassing letters, Kamzelski says, that he hired a lawyer.”
This would indicate Bob had already hired a lawyer even before having the conversion with Noel about how the Articles indicate how they could cut out past owners.
I’ve read and considered all the comments. The action of Bob retaining a lawyer is clearly not in alignment w. the 7 Cooperative Principles.
As a business owner, that’s his legal right. If the bylwas state “full consensus” than that should be the legal requirement for the decision to dissolve or not dissolve the organization.
Does Citybikes have a board of directors?
One change to the organization that might help with the financial viability is paid membership like at People’s Coop.
As a member of People’s, you get to vote on the BoD, attend BoD meetings and have some say in the direction of the Coop.
A couple of other Cooperative Principles I think Bob should be taking into consideration.
5. Education, Training, and Information
Communications about the nature and benefits of cooperatives, particularly with the general public and opinion leaders, help boost cooperative understanding.
6. Cooperation Among Cooperatives
By working together through local, national, regional and international structures, cooperatives improve services, bolster local economies, and deal more effectively with social and community needs.
7. Concern for Community
Cooperatives work for the sustainable development of their communities through policies supported by the membership.
If memory serves, KBOO was having some difficulties a few years ago with their BoD and I think they reached out to People’s Coop and/or CDS Cooperative Development Services.
MC, Excellent observations and suggestions. These are the principles I’m eager to help assure become part of Citybikes’ reputation again with operational structure that can not go ignored.
When one reads an article about a topic with which one is intimately familiar, one is invariably disappointed with the way it is depicted, even when the author is a conscientious journalist like Jonathan Maus, who seeks to deliver an accurate account of a situation w/o favoring either party. It is frustrating to give an in depth interview only to have one remark quoted out of context or see the topic framed in a manner which one feels misrepresents ones position. (I wan’t interviewed, but an accurate quote was used from one of my e-mails).
The former worker/owners of Citybikes are not, at this time, in a legal dispute with the current worker/owners. We do however support Noel Thompson’s desire to keep the co-op going as a community resource. When I turned the business over to the workers at the end of 1989, after four challenging years, I envisioned it continuing in perpetuity, with young idealistic people taking the reins from their forebears with fresh energy and ideas.
I gave them my blessing and a book called “We Own It”, which I had purchased from Laughing Horse Book Collective. They borrowed the text from other worker owned cooperatives to draft their articles of incorporation and bylaws. Being aware that the success of a business is generally the result of a lot of “sweat equity” early on, they added a clause (3) pertaining to the distribution of assets in the event that the co-op were to be dissolved at some point in the future, so that contributions form previous worker/owners would be retroactively compensated. Unfortunately, they did not remove the original, contradictory paragraph (2) and their lawyer apparently didn’t catch the discrepancy. We, the former owners, believe that the intent is clear, even though the language is confusing and, as Bob said, it is up to lawyers to make that call, if he, Bryce & Claire (with whom I have also had friendly interactions in the past) prevail in their (to my mind) misguided attempt to dissolve the co-op and attempt to abscond with its assets.
Prior to opening Citybikes, I was a member of the Bicycle Repair Collective, a non-profit community bike shop, founded in 1976, which shared the same premises at 1912/1914 SE Ankeny with the Bicycle Commuter Service (predecessor of the BTA), for five years. One of the first things that I learned there was that collective decision making required one to set aside one’s personal interests and consider what is in the best interests of the group or entity. I would add that one should also consider what is in the best interests of the community and the planet. It has been suggested that rather than lawyers, Citybikes Workers’ Cooperative should engage the services of a skilled, open minded and unbiased mediator to adjudicate in this matter. I’m inclined to agree.
I was instrumental in renting and ultimately purchasing the “Annex” at 734 SE Ankeny. It served its purpose in Citybikes’ heyday, but is now an albatross. I agree with my friend and former co-worker/owner Sara Stout, that it should be sold. If I were a member of Citybikes’ board of directors, I would advocate for the proceeds being used to settle any debts that the co-op has and use the remainder to establish an endowment to cover any losses in lean years, employ all workers during the winter months and fund special projects, such as the very successful apprentice program that Sara and I established at the Annex, which enabled us to hire cooperatively minded people (especially women) who did not already have experience working on bikes.
I would also continue to advocate for all workers having the option to become owners after six months or a year, so that Citybikes may carry on and thrive in perpetuity, as a true worker owned cooperative.
Thank you Roger for very thorough historical accounting and clarity around the situation and your position.
I didn’t know about the apprentice program the you & Sara started at the Annex That’s good work!
This may just end up being a cautionary tale about the devil in the details and making the extra effort to ensure things are right on any and all legal paperwork.
I agree with you Roger re selling the Annex, depending on debt load and repair details of that property. If a plan to fix then rent or sell at below market rates to a community-serving enterprise is a financial reality, I’d prefer that direction.
On all your other points I’m 100% with you.
I like the idea of a mediator, but only if all parties agree, in advance, to abide by his/her decision. The good thing about lawyers and legal proceedings, is that they result in a definitive outcome. The bad thing, of course, is having to pay them $250 an hour, sometimes, ad infinitum.
From a former non-owner employee of Citybikes: Thank you, Roger, for bringing this history to light. I agree with previous suggestions about selling the annex, reorganizing and rebuilding the co-op, and clarifying Citybikes’ cooperative principles with help from previously listed sources. I worked there 24 years ago and loved working there. Yes it’s a different world now, but it distresses me to witness this turmoil. I sincerely wish for an agreement to mediation. I would love to see Citybikes being a co-op well into the future.
I’m curious to know why these allegations on the GoFundMe page aren’t articulated in this article or in the comments.
“Among other violations, the guilty parties have 1) not worked the minimum required hours in 2021 and 2022. 2) Have refused to participate in required meetings. 3) Have failed to adequately staff the shop.”
Reference – https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-citybikes-workers-coop
Pretty serious allegations of negligence of duty, business mismanagement and unmet work reqs. per Coop bylaws are only mentioned on the GoFunMe page. I think providing any evidence in support of these allegations used for fundraising are reasonable.
This would be far more credible and actionable than public outcry & claims of “greed, sabotage, absconding with the Co-op assets” and the like.
MC,
I could not agree more, but I’ll try… ; )
The details of those claims are in a document I’ve been preparing but was not ok”d by other group members by Jonathan’s deadline. Maybe this can be info for a follow up BP story, or at least once we get the legal ok from Noel’s lawyer to present the data, I’ll post links to it here in comment-land.