Mayor Wheeler will ban camping on Portland’s ‘high crash corridors’

The order would prohibit camping along these corridors and ODOT interstates.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler confirmed in a press conference today that he plans to use executive authority to ban camping adjacent to dangerous roadways and freeways citywide.

Camping along an I-5 ramp in north Portland.

The move comes a day after Mayor Wheeler said a finding from the city’s 2021 Fatal Traffic Crash report that 70% of Portland’s fatal pedestrian collisions involved a person who lives on the street was “devastating.”

The emergency ordinance (PDF) that will be signed Friday around 3:00 pm states that it’s “inherently dangerous for people to camp along high crash corridors because many sites do not offer safe pedestrian crossings across what are often higher-speed traffic… it is inherently dangerous for people to camp along high crash corridors because many sites do not have a safety buffer around them, leaving it possible at some sites for a vehicle to crash into a campsite.”

The policy, which was first reported by The Oregonian Thursday, will apply to interstate freeways and on what the Portland Bureau of Transportation refers to as its High Crash Network. These are 30 streets that have a higher than average rate of deaths and injuries. The corridors reach into every part of Portland — from the northern tip of St. Johns to the southwest hills and the eastern border with Gresham — and are owned by both PBOT and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“Stringent traffic calming measures like you describe are a possible fix, but not one that addresses the urgent and immediate safety issue of people living along high-speed crash corridors.”
— Cody Bowman, Mayor Wheeler’s office

Willamette Week reported today that Wheeler and his staff have been in discussions with ODOT for weeks about this issue. That story also outlines major pushback on the plan by a coalition of transportation and housing nonprofits including The Street Trust. That coalition has already sent a letter of opposition (PDF) to the Mayor’s office that says Wheeler’s approach isn’t backed up by any studies and that it’s being rushed without hearing from impacted communities. Instead of moving campers from the corridors, they propose other solutions like closing the High Crash Network streets to drivers and reducing the speed limit on all city-owned roads to 25 mph.

PBOT Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty issued a statement today saying she was never briefed on the plan. Wheeler disputed that claim in a press conference today saying, “The other councilors were certainly aware of the fact that I was looking at an executive order.”

Wheeler added that he’s making the move now because of additional budget resources the city has secured to address homelessness, improved partnerships with the County and other agencies, and the recent PBOT report which he said just validated the need to prioritize this action. Wheeler also said “I feel that the tide is turned,” and that he believes the public is on board with the idea.

The ordinance also includes a commitment from Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) to set aside up to 100 extra shelter beds per day as an alternative to dangerous camping locations and in hopes that it discourages people from just setting up their camps in another place.

No one at today’s press conference asked why Mayor Wheeler is focusing only on the victims of these potential crashes and not the people driving cars. Since I didn’t get an invite to the event, I asked Wheeler media relations staffer Cody Bowman via email if any consideration had been given to installing protective barriers or other type of traffic calming measures in order to reduce the risk from drivers. He said the camping ban is focused on, “high-speed corridors like freeways where traffic management is less possible.” That not accurate I replied, because it will apply to the entire High Crash Network which consists of many non-freeway streets like Killingsworth, Foster, Hawthorne, Cesar Chavez, and so on.

“Stringent traffic calming measures like you describe,” Bowman added in a follow-up, “are a possible fix, but not one that addresses the urgent and immediate safety issue of people living along high-speed crash corridors.” “The Mayor is looking to save lives now, by removing folks from these dangerous areas.”

“So the Mayor does not feel that it’s possible to make immediate changes on the roadways that would calm traffic? Even with emergency authority?” I replied.

“Like I said, everything is on the table,” Bowman replied.

The camping ban would become effective immediately upon the ordinance being signed today and the State of Emergency would remain in effect through 5:00 pm February 18th, 2022.

squareman
Subscriber
squareman

Here we go again, kicking the can down the – or to another road will never fix the problem. And taking the camps off the inhumane high-traffic corridors to more local roads will just spike the logistical conflicts with the public at large. I’d hope that it would lead to more people demanding substantive change; but if history is any indicator, it will just lead to more and louder dehumanizing vitriol aimed at the houseless and demands to sweep the symptoms away without addressing the underlying causes or offering measurable solutions.

Just my unscientific observation: high-speed corridors tend to be more industrial, less walked by the general public, and therefore usually have more underused public space (wider shoulders, empty parking lots, and other places that can spacially handle encampments). Not that I am justifying the vehicular genocide, but I think pushing the camps into more local streets will just spike the oncoming dehumanizing vitriol.

I honestly don’t have a solution other than knowing that kicking the can down the road hasn’t worked since Reagan called them “happy campers” in the 80s.

2 hours ago
ivan
Guest
ivan

Agreed on all counts. On your point about camps being in these locations because of underused public space, I’ve noticed similar things around bridges; yet many (empty, dry) underpasses are now fenced off, and the city continues to sweep people out of places like under 405 (recently covered here).

Frankly, if the city doesn’t want people to live in these locations, where does it want people to live? (Shelters! they cry, while restricting entry to those who are already sober and in good mental health, even as every neighborhood association scrambles to loudly denounce any siting nearby because “safety.”)

And thank you to Jonathan for pushing back on the mayor’s bizarre belief that in the midst of a self-acknowledged emergency he can’t slow down vehicles in any way, through policy or construction.

This is equivalent to saying “people keep getting shot to death when walking on this street, so we’ll just close the street to pedestrians.” Instead of doing something about the shooters.

42 minutes ago
Go Biker
Guest
Go Biker

Glad Mayor Wheeler is finally being brave enough to begin to rein in the inhumanity and suffering we allow on our streets. Please don’t let the haters stop you Ted. I’m disappointed and saddened we had to wait until there were so many deaths to act but this is a step in the right direction. Good work and keep it up.

2 hours ago
Ted Timmons (Contributor)
Member
Ted Timmons (Contributor)

What a baffling way to “fix” the danger of cars. If I didn’t know better I might think it’s motivated towards reducing the visibility of Portland’s homeless population rather than our mayor suddenly being interested in Vision Zero.

2 hours ago
Bryan Morris
Guest
Bryan Morris

As I stated in the forums, I hope this doesn’t just create more or enlarge all the existing drug camps on our MUPs.

2 hours ago
Lorie C
Guest
Lorie C

That story also outlines major pushback on the plan by a coalition of transportation and housing nonprofits including The Street Trust.

I’m so confused. I thought the Street Trust was out to reduce traffic deaths to pedestrians and promote traffic safety and now they are opposing a plan that would do so.

That’s bizarre.

1 hour ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Hilarious.. I am sure this ‘ban’ will be enforced…. This city can’t do something as simple as pick up garbage,
they cannot enforce camping bans on sidewalks which is illegal, they can’t patrol streets for safety, do none of the basic things a government is supposed to do but THIS WILL NOT STAND….

1 hour ago
Lorie C
Guest
Lorie C

Instead of moving campers from the corridors, they propose other solutions like closing the High Crash Network streets to drivers and reducing the speed limit on all city-owned roads to 25 mph.

Closing the High Crash Network to drivers? As in shut down all the major arterials in Portland so people can camp there safely? Have they been smoking a bit too much of our locally grown ganja at the The Street Trust?

1 hour ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

The Street Trust. That coalition has already sent a letter of opposition to the Mayor’s office that says Wheeler’s approach isn’t backed up by any studies and that it’s being rushed without hearing from impacted communities.

Do we need studies to tell us walking across and interstate at night to reach your campsite is dangerous?

The Street Trust really shot a ton of credibility with me with this, quite frankly, absurd letter.

1 hour ago
