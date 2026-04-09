Weekend Event Guide: Ladds 500, ride for a judge, bicycle show, and more

From the 2024 Ladds 500. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s Ladds 500 weekend! This wonderful event has become the unofficial start of bike season for all who celebrate. Have fun out there!

Check out all my recommendations for the weekend below, and remember to check ride listings for meet-up times before you head out!

All Weekend Long

Poetry Along the Columbia River Gorge

As shared on BikePortland earlier this week, this is an event organized by a local Gorge and cycling advocate as a way to honor National Poetry Month and the beauty of the Gorge. Enjoy inspirational poetry and art placed along carfree sections of the Historic Columbia River Hwy path. More info here.

Saturday, April 11th

Ladds 500 – 10:00 am at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

A quintessential Portland event that combines free fun and lots and lots of people on bikes for no good reason other than because, why not? 500 laps around the park. Team or solo, you decide. More info here.

Inner Southeast Community Care Ride – 10:00 am at Abernethy Elementary School (SE)

If the mob scene at Ladds isn’t your style, or if you want to be fashionably late, you could start your bike day rolling with Amit Zinman as he leads you to free fridges and other places where you can help others in need. More info here.

Portland Bicycle Showcase – 12:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

Wow, Ladds will be packed with cyclist on Saturday! This event promises handmade bicycles from local makers and the chance to talk with builders and other fans of the craft. Over a dozen builders will attend. More info here.

Sunday, April 12th

Bike & Bird Vanport – 9:00 am at Vanport Historical Marker (N)

Grab a pair of binoculars and join staff from the Columbia Slough Watershed Council and fellow birders for a free, educational ride along the Columbia Slough path while you ponder the history of Vanport and the wildlife that flies above it. More info here.

Hagedorn for Judge Bike Ride – 9:30 am at Lazy Days Brewing (N)

Arbor Lodge resident Joe Hagedorn is running for Multnomah County Judge. I’ve known Joe and his family for many years and can say without hesitation that is a quality guy who’s ready for the job. Oh, and he’s also a very legit cyclist who raised his kids by bike and loves to race and ride around town. Join Joe and his friends for a ride that will support his campaign. More info here.

A Sunday in Helles – 11:00 am at Sellwood Cycles (SE)

It’s Holy Week for the spring classics (a series of one day, pro bike races known for epic conditions) and the CX Pistols riding club are hosting their annual celebrations. Start with a spirited group road ride and then gather to watch the Paris-Roubaix at Gigantic Brewing. Ride at 11:00, viewing starts at 12:30. More info here.

Earth Day Community Bike Ride – 1:00 pm at Parkrose Middle School (NE)

An excellent choice for families or folks who are looking for a very short (two miles) ride in the Parkrose neighborhood. City staff will be on hand and free Biketown bikes available to those without wheels of their own. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Shout it out in the comments blow, let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.