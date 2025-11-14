Weekend Event Guide: Rain capes, Day of Remembrance, and more

I could pull out my People’s Poncho I reviewed back in 2018 for Sunday’s Rain Cape Ride.

Here are my picks for the weekend. Have fun out there!

Saturday, November 15th

Dig Day at Rocky Point Trails Area – 8:45 am at Rocky Point Main Parking Lot (Scappoose)

Joint NW Trail Alliance to give your favorite trails a bit of love while moving dirt with fellow MTB riders. Wear work clothes and be ready to have more fun than you expected. More info here.

Willamette River Loop – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Bay Park (SE)

A fun fall ride for all. Ride 8-15 miles from Milwaukie to Portland via a loop along the river. More info here.

Waterways Real and Metaphoric – 10:30 am at Delicious Donuts (SE)

We live in a water wonderland! This ride will embrace public works and public art that illustrate our local love affair with rivers, creeks, fountains and all things water. Expect special expert guests and a chill pace. More info here.

Sunday, November 16th

Sunday Social – 10:00 am at Lents Park (SE)

Join an experienced ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club for an intermediate-level ride (13-15 mph) of about 15-20 miles through the metro area. More info here.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – 11:00 am at Luuwit View Park (NE)

This globally observed, UN-sanctioned event will hold space for road traffic victims and their families. Expect notable speakers. More info here.

Rain Cape Ride – 11:00 am at Clever Cycles (SE)

Learn all about the latest and greatest rain gear, then enjoy a fun and social ride to get lunch with wonderful folks. Watch my video about riding in the rain before you go! More info here.



— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.