Weekend Event Guide: Rain capes, Day of Remembrance, and more

Here are my picks for the weekend. Have fun out there!
Saturday, November 15th
Dig Day at Rocky Point Trails Area – 8:45 am at Rocky Point Main Parking Lot (Scappoose)
Joint NW Trail Alliance to give your favorite trails a bit of love while moving dirt with fellow MTB riders. Wear work clothes and be ready to have more fun than you expected. More info here.
Willamette River Loop – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Bay Park (SE)
A fun fall ride for all. Ride 8-15 miles from Milwaukie to Portland via a loop along the river. More info here.
Waterways Real and Metaphoric – 10:30 am at Delicious Donuts (SE)
We live in a water wonderland! This ride will embrace public works and public art that illustrate our local love affair with rivers, creeks, fountains and all things water. Expect special expert guests and a chill pace. More info here.
Sunday, November 16th
Sunday Social – 10:00 am at Lents Park (SE)
Join an experienced ride leader from Portland Bicycling Club for an intermediate-level ride (13-15 mph) of about 15-20 miles through the metro area. More info here.
World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – 11:00 am at Luuwit View Park (NE)
This globally observed, UN-sanctioned event will hold space for road traffic victims and their families. Expect notable speakers. More info here.
Rain Cape Ride – 11:00 am at Clever Cycles (SE)
Learn all about the latest and greatest rain gear, then enjoy a fun and social ride to get lunch with wonderful folks. Watch my video about riding in the rain before you go! More info here.
— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
The Showers Pass warehouse sale was last weekend.
I know this because I checked when it was coming three days ago.
Sorry! I forgot to update the intro to this post before hitting “publish”. I’ve edited it now.