Weekend Event Guide: Mutual aid, Overlook neighborhood, ‘cross champs, and more

Screenshot

Hope you’re doing OK with all the rain and wind. If you’ve been needing new rain gear, this is a big weekend because the annual Showers Pass Warehouse Sale is on Saturday.

Below is more info on that and the rest of my picks for the weekend. Have fun out there!

Saturday, November 8th

Showers Pass Warehouse Sale – 9:00 am at Showers Pass HQ (SE)

An excellent opportunity to score great deals on gear that will keep you dry and comfy. This is a legendary sale where they offer deals you will not get any other time/place. In addition to SP gear they’ll have stuff from TREW, Black Stone Stitchworks, and Vvolt E-bikes. More info here.

I-205 Path Cleanup – 10:00 am at Home Depot (NE)

Join the nonprofit SOLVE to pick up trash and debris from the I-205 path near Airport Way. Yes it sucks that we have to do this, but we have to do this. Cargo bikes encouraged! More info here.

North Portland Mutual Aid Ride – 1:00 pm at Wonderwood Springs in St. Johns (N)

Riders will roll to a supermarket to buy food and then make a tour of 8-9 mini food pantries and fridges outside homes in North Portland. A perfect way to help folks in need. More info here.

Sunday, November 9th

Overlook Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Get to know the beautiful Overlook neighborhood with a knowledgeable ride leader (hi Nic!) who will also help you plug into neighborhood activism if you’re so inclined. More info here.

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

Roll with members of the Portland Bicycling Club on a metro area excursion. Expect a 13-15 mph pace with most folks on drop bar road bikes. More info here.

Cycle Sundays – 10:00 am at Memento Mori Cafe (NW)

Roll out with the fun-loving Cycle Homies for this “moderate-fast” paced ride of about 15-20 miles. More info here.

OBRA Cyclocross Championships – All day in Independence, Oregon

If you love bike racing — either on the inside or outside of the tape — you’ve got to be excited about this event. The crew from Sellwood Cycles have organized a brand new venue at a cool main street park in downtown Independence, Oregon. This is an amazing excuse to venture south to discover a classic small town that has become a bike-friendly oasis and will open their arms to this event. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.