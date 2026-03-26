Weekend Event Guide: No Kings rally, bike swap, Thorns, and more

Once again it is time to resist our terrible rulers. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Weekend forecast calls for dry skies and lots of resistance. Time to hit the streets and show the world that Americans are not cool with Trump. See you out there. Check out all my recommendations for the weekend below…

Friday, March 27th

Kelley Point Loop Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Join leaders Ronda and Bob for a 27-mile jaunt out to Kelley Point Park (a magical place where the Columbia and Wilamette Rivers meet). The return loop is along the bluff of Willamette Boulevard where you’ll get views of downtown and can see the progress of PBOT’s exciting project. More info here.

Saturday, March 28th

Women’s Equinox Race – 8:30 am at Ovation Coffee (NW)

Say goodbye to winter by racing your guts out in this totally unsupported and unsanctioned road race. Neutral roll-out from the Pearl to Helvetia area where the fun really begins. Register to get the GPS route. More info here.

Baerlic Bike Swap – 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

The swap is back! This has become a much-anticipated, very well-attended event that promises not just a bunch of really excellent deals on used bikes and parts from dozens of vendors, but also really solid community vibes. More info here.

Thorns Bike Bus – 11:00 am at Baerlic Brewing (SE)

This group ride to Providence Park to watch the Thorns match will leave the bike swap around noon. Come join a fun-loving crew of soccer fans for this spirited ride. More info here

No Kings Rally – 12:00 to 4:00 pm at Battleship Oregon Memorial (SW)

Show your resistance to Trump at what’s expected to be a massive, nationwide mobilization against him and his administration’s policies. More info here.

Gnargo Launch Party and Ride – 1:00 pm at The Athletic (N)

Gnargo is a bike company that offers front loading cargo bikes. They’re boosting their Portland presence and The Athletic is helping them kick it off with a short ride followed by a party at the shop. More info here.

Sunday, March 29th

Cycle Cats and the ‘Burbs – 10:00 am at Beaverton Transit Center (West Side)

Ready to explore more of Washington County? Let the Cycle Cats lead the way with all their pedaling panache. Expect a 34-mile length and intermediate pace. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Shout it out in the comments blow, let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.