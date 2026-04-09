Podcast: City Council District 3 Candidate Brandon Mullen

Brandon Mullen has spent 12 years working in city and regional government: Now he wants to enter the political ring. Mullen is running for Portland City Council District 3 (SE). His expansive platform reflects his urban planning and transportation experience, as well as stints managing projects for City of Portland and Metro.

Mullen grew up in Corvallis and is an Oregon State University grad with a Masters Degree in leadership and organizational development. His past work experience includes being part of the Regional Solutions team in the Governor’s Office and managing the City of Portland’s cannabis program. He’s also a daily bike rider who can be found riding on the SE Clinton Street neighborhood greenway and to the Moda Center to watch a Blazers game.

When I asked Mullen why he’s made transportation and safe streets such a major part of his platform, he said, “I want my daughter to be able to walk to school when she’s old enough and not get killed by a car.” Here’s more from his answer:

“My wife and I navigate Portland almost exclusively not in an automobile. And so I can see when I’m biking around, people when they’re walking and they don’t feel comfortable crossing the street, or when they have to hustle across. I can see people when they’re getting on the bus and that bus stop is not covered or people who’ve been waiting a long time. I’ve made trips to go to the store and come back — and someone’s been waiting at the bus stop the whole time. That’s not acceptable.”

Brandon rolled over to The Shed yesterday and we had an expansive conversation that touched on everything from basketball (we’re both big fans) to budgets. If you live in D3 and want help figuring out how best to rank the 10 (so far) candidates, you need to listen to this episode.

Available now on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

To learn more about Brandon Mullen, check his official campaign website and follow him on Instagram.