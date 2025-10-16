Weekend Event Guide: No Kings, NOISE, transit rally, and more

Hands Off Rally back in April. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s No Kings weekend. I suspect many of you will join in the mass protest against the Trump Administration. It’ll be massive and a lot of folks will show up and march with bikes. Whatever you do, I hope you have fun.

Here are my picks for this weekend…

Saturday, October 18th

Saltzman Century – 7:30 am at Saltzman Rd Lower Gate (NW)

NW Saltzman Rd is one of the most revered and wonderful unpaved climbs in the region. The folks organizing this ride plan to spend the entire day going up and down it. Whether you love to climb or just feel like doing something silly in the “because why not” spirit, this is for you. More info here.

Ride to No Kings Rally – 10:30 am at St. Johns Plaza (N)

Join a group ride to the big protest and rally downtown. Meet in St. Johns and head down N Willamette into the Central City. More info here.

NOISE Ride – 11:00 am at Fresh Pot (N)

A rowdy and fun, unsanctioned gathering that’s been going on for 20-ish years, the North Oregon International Singlespeed Exhibition (NOISE) guarantees, “Hills, mud, blood, jumps, limbo, buzkashi, singletrack, alleys, cogs, logs, bike toss,” and other shenanigans. More info here.

Sunday, October 19th

Cyclocross Crusade #3 – All day at Portland International Raceway (PIR)

Take advantage of a fun ‘cross race in our own backyard. It’s the “Coyote Run” course at PIR, just a bit north of Kenton. More info here.

Winter Cycling Workshop – 9:00 am at Lents Farmers Market (SE)

Staff from Portland Bureau of Transportation will host this informative workshop that will get you informed and inspired to tackle winter by bike! More info here.

Fall Colors to Springwater Wetlands – 11:45 am at Lents Farmers Market (SE)

Join experienced ride leader Tom Howe on a jaunt to newly restored wetlands adjacent to the Springwater Corridor bike path where you might see all types of natural beauty. More info here.

82nd Avenue Transit Rally – 1:00 pm at Montavilla Park (SE)

The Portland chapter of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has emerged as a transit advocacy group right when we need it most. They are working to push TriMet for great bus lanes on 82nd. Join them for a rally and get plugged-in! More info here.

