Weekend Event Guide: Yard sales, salmon, MySpace and more

Honestly it is sort of a bummer putting this guide together knowing that I get my second knee surgery tomorrow and I’ll be out of commission (again!) for a bit. Have fun for me and I hope to be back out there documenting fun rides later this summer or early fall.

🚨 NOTE: The Hawthorne Bridge will be closed to all vehicles (bikes included!) from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm this Sunday (6/22)! More info here.

Below are my selections for the best rides this weekend…

Saturday, June 21st

Urban Arrow Product Launch Event – 9:30 am at Clever Cycles (SE)

Cargo bike company Urban Arrow has a big new model and Clever Cycles is having a party to celebrate the big reveal. Come and enjoy family-friendly activities and learn more about this cool new bike. More info here.

Laurelhurst Yard Sale Ride – 9:30 am at Crema PDX (SE)

There’s no better way to peruse a massive, neighborhood-wide yard sale than from the seat of your bicycle. Prizes given for bikey-est item, most unusual find, and more. More info here.

Grilled by Bike – 11:00 am at Ladd’s Circle Park (SE)

It’s the 10th anniversary of this wonderful tradition that melds grilling, chilling, and bicycles. Put a grill on your bike and join the fun — or come out and gawk at the cool contraptions and burner set-ups and get inspired to build your own. More info here.

Salmon Painting – 4:00 pm on Salmon Street between 10th and 11th (SE)

Join Strongtowns PDX, City Repair, and Pacific Rivers for a street painting block party. On the agenda: Painting big salmon on our beloved greenway. More info here.

Sunday, June 22nd

Sandy Donut Ride – 10:00 am at Meadowlark Shopping Center (SE)

The Portland Bicycling Club will lead this group ride to the famous Joe’s Donuts in Sandy. Expect a 35-mile route through rural eastern parts of Multnomah County. More info here.

Bike Milwaukie Monthly Ride – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Station Food Cart Pod (Milwaukie)

Get hip to the next big things in the cycling network of Milwaukie, the quaint city to our south. Experienced Milwaukieites will show you where future greenway routes could go. Ends at a great place for lunch. More info here.

Pedals, Places, and Possibilities – 11:30 am at Irving Park (NE)

Get to know some of Portland’s best placemaking projects — some of which are right under our noses yet often unsung. Ride is led by City Repair as part of the annual Village Building Convergence. More info here.

The MySpace Ride – 2:00 pm at Tanner Springs Park (NW)

Harken back to that glorious yesteryear of 2005 when a site called YouTube just launched and folks posted cringey status updates on their MySpace pages. “Because nothing says “social networking” like a bunch of adults pretending it’s still 2005… on bikes,” says the ride leader. More info here.

