Weekend Event Guide: Bike Play, Pupperpalooza, and more

Bike Play is back! This year’s subject is a bike camping adventure. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hello wonderful people. As you might have seen at Bike Happy Hour, I’m still going through rehab with my knee and I’m not fully out-and-about just yet. That means I’m still laying low and mostly staying close to home and resting. But don’t let my lack of mobility prevent you from having the Best Summer Ever.

There are so many things to do, I’ve tried to whittle it down to a few gems:

Friday, July 11th

“Mayor Mike” O’Callaghan Ghost Bike Installation and Memorial Gathering – 6:00 pm at SE Division & 8th (SE)

This event will pay tribute to Mike O’Callaghan, a former mayoral candidate and activist who was tragically killed in a collision with a MAX train last month. Organized by Bike Loud PDX and Families for Safe Streets. More info here.

Bumpy Ride – 6:00 pm at Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

From the organizers, Bikes X Beats: “We’d love for you to join us for a special night of riding bikes, dancing under the stars, and listening to house music with good people.” More info here.

Saturday, July 12th

Good Dirt – 9:00 am in Cascade Locks (The Gorge)

Group mountain bike ride on beautiful trails hosted by NW Trail Alliance and River City Bicycles. More info here.

We Love Transit Workers Ride – 9:45 am at Brooklyn School Park (SE)

Join this ride (which will have a family and faster version) if you love transit, work in transit, and/or want to meet and hang out with transit people. More info here.

East Portland Neighborhood Bike Fair – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Menlo Park Elementary (NE)

PBOT will host this free event full of fun activities for the whole family. They’ll offer free riding lessons, free minor bike repairs, a very short group ride (to test your skils), and more! More info here.

Salmonberry Trail Ground Breaking – 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm in Waterfront Park (Wheeler, OR)

An exciting section of the Salmonberry Trail along the Oregon Coast will break ground and local officials and advocates invite you to a fun-filled event to celebrate it. More info here.

Bike Play: Up Shift Creek – 6:30 pm at Gammans Park (N)

It’s the 16th annual Bike Play! One of my favorite Bike Summer events, this is a professional theater production with an amazingly fun cast, a bike-inspired theme, and scenes you bike to with several hundred other fans. More info here.



Sunday, June 13th

Pupperpalooza – 1:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

Time for the sixth annual dog-friendly gathering! Whether your furry friend likes to ride on your bike, in a trailer, in a pack, or even run alongside — come out and hang with others who are just as into it as you are. More info here.

The Alley Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

Alleys are awesome and you’ll get to spend quality time in them on this popular annual ride. Discover the hidden treasures, public art, and general interestingness of north and northeast Portland’s alleys. More info here.

Portland Brompton Meet-Up – 2:30 pm at Clever Cycles (SE)

Folding bike lovers unite! This is the first-ever Brommie meet-up organized by Best Side Cycling (cool Seattle bike content guy). Expect some fun and free prizes and an easy party ride along the waterfront. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.